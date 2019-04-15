Bio Box

In Galloway Township:

- At 288-290 W. White Horse Pike, the walls are being framed and erected for Heritage Village at Galloway Township, an affordable residential development for active seniors age 55 or older at 288-290 W. White Horse Pike. Construction started in October with the goal of opening in spring 2020.

- At 289 W. White Horse Pike, the metal framing is up for a Dollar General variety store at the site of a former garage.

- At Jimmie Leeds Road and Route 30, a Phoenix Healthcare urgent care office is planned. The project was received approval from the Galloway Township planning board. The project is working on receiving approval from the Pinelands Commission. It is a wooded lot currently.

In Egg Harbor City:

- At 600 White Horse Pike, a super Wawa will be constructed across the street from a Dunkin' Donuts.

In Hammonton:

- At Fairview Avenue and the White Horse Pike, the second phase of the new addition to AtlantiCare and its complex is nearly finished finished and will probably be complete in September.

- At Route 206 and the White Horse Pike, there will be a brand new large Wawa with a gas station. It has received all its approvals. The land has been cleared. Large equipment is on the site.

- At 215 Bellevue Ave., the building that was used by Adams Rehmann & Heggan Associates, a civil and environmental engineering, planning, surveying and mapping firm, has been taken over by M.L. Ruberton, a commercial general contractor, who moved from 12th Street to this new location. ARH moved to the center of the town.