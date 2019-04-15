Nearly 7 acres of land along the White Horse Pike in Absecon that has sat dormant for 20 years looks to serve as the centerpiece of a downtown development plan that would add new businesses and ratables and net the city $1.7 million toward a new firehouse.
The development is one of several taking place along the White Horse Pike, a major highway that has lagged its cross-county sister road, the Black Horse Pike, in terms of development.
While most of the focus has been on development on the Black Horse Pike, the White Horse Pike is seeing a resurgence. Up and down the highway various projects have sprung up including a residential development for seniors in Galloway Township, a super Wawa in Egg Harbor City and a new addition to AtlantiCare in Hammonton.
Absecon wants to put to use the 6.6 acres of Memorial Field, which is behind the firehouse and parallet with the White Horse Pike and New Jersey Avenue. It has been laying dormant for about 20 years, in an attempt to bring new development to the downtown area and ratables to municipality.
A developer, Absecon Urban Renewal LLC, c/o Wright Partners, has proposed building a Royal Farms store on the 2 acres where the current city firehouse is located at the pike, Route 9 and New Jersey Avenue and a Firestone auto parts shop on part of Memorial Field.
A bank owns Memorial Field, but the city would sell the land of the firehouse, which was built in 1956, to the developer for $1.7 million and use that money toward building a new firehouse.
"This development is important to us because it will bring ratables to our city. We are always looking to lower taxes, so having quality ratables will entice people to come and settle in our city," Mayor Kim Horton said.
Edwin Ross, 26, of Pleasanville, took over the space where Club 44 Tattoo used to operate and opened Rose Ink Studios in November. He picked this small city to open his business instead of Atlantic City because he feels the resort is saturated with at least six tattoo parlors.
Ross welcomes Royal Farms opening close to his business.
"I think it would be dope. It would definitely help other businesses, especially my own," Ross said.
Growing up in Galloway Township, Ross remembers when all S. Pitney Road had was the Gourmet Italian Cuisine Pizzeria, a CVS and a Wawa, but then, other businesses sprung up around them, including a nail salon, a Dunkin Donuts, a mixed-martial arts studio and a yoga studio.
Ross said he said he has had the fried chicken previously at Royal Farms, a convenience store with more than 200 locations in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania and this state. One is being built currently in Egg Harbor Township.
"Wawa better watch out," Ross said.
The new firehouse looks to be built across from City Hall, near the corner of Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue and near the American Legion building.
"Where the firehouse is would be the gas pumps for the Super Royal Farms, and then, the building of the Royal Farms would sit further back onto Memorial Field," said Councilman Chris Seher, who is the finance chairman.
The city has been discussions with Absecon Urban Renewal LLC about the property for the past four years, so Mayor John Armstrong, who served from 2012 to 2018, furthered the deal along, Seher said.
Absecon Urban Renewal LLC, has received approvals from the city and the planning board and has preliminary and final site plan approval for this development in three phases, Seher said.
The first phase would be the Royal Farms and the Firestone. Phase two would be additional pads fronting the White Horse Pike with tenants to be determined. The third and final phase would front the New Jersey Avenue side of the property, Seher said.
"The city is working during the next two months to basically develop a firehouse replacement design," Seher said. "They can't obviously start on the Royal Farms construction until we build the replacement firehouse, which we anticipate to be a nine-month job."
