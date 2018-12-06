CompleteCare Health Network was awarded one of its largest amounts of federal funding this year to help continue providing community health care services.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services granted more than $8 million to the South Jersey health care provider to support existing and expanded health care services offered to residents in Cumberland, Gloucester and Cape May counties.
"We already know that far too many New Jerseyans face incredible barriers to adequate healthcare," U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said in a statement. "This federal funding will help address these health inequities by bringing quality, affordable health car services into New Jersey while strengthening our communities."
CompleteCare CEO and president J. Curtis Edwards said the money will help pay doctors, nurses, social workers, dentists and other professionals and staff members so that CompleteCare can continue to offer residents high quality health care services.
"We're very proud to gave gotten notice of the funding again," he said. "It helps us continue serving our residents with affordable, accessible health care in the communities we severe."
Edwards said there very well could have been a competing provider who applied for the same money, but was glad to see that the federal department recognized CompleteCare's work and commitment to patients by awarding them the funding again.
Another $3.5 million was given to the city of Newark to support community health care centers.
CompleteCare offers dental and medical care, including several specialty services. It also serves a large portion of the farming and seasonal migrant populations in South Jersey.
