Contractors remove Sears signs from Hamilton Mall

As crews removed the Sears letters from the Hamilton Mall's western anchor store, it was a sign that days of department store shopping may come to an end.
Sears Holdings Corp officially announced in August it was closing 46 "unprofitable" stores, after announcing the closing 79 stores nationwide just two months earlier.
The Hamilton Mall Sears remained open until Nov. 25, selling off inventory down to store fixtures and displays.
In 2004, Sears merged with Kmart to help the struggling retailer, but ultimately led to several store closures, including the Kmarts in Pleasantville and Middle Township in March 2017.
Once the mainstays of department store shopping, there are approximately 700 Sears and Kmart stores still in business nationwide.
