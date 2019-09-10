Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Racing fans at the New Jersey Motorsports Park on Saturday said they liked the park and any incentives to keep the facility open and improving would be positives.
Dale Gerhard / for The Press
Crowds filled the New Jersey Motorsports Park on Saturday in Millville to watch 14-year-old Gus Rodio, of Hammonton, and others compete in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship.
MILLVILLE — The status of the New Jersey Motorsports Park’s request for a 10-year extension of its payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with the city is unclear.
Last month, motorsports park officials said they would make a presentation to the public during the Sept. 3 City Commission meeting.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
But in an Aug. 23 letter to city Solicitor Brock D. Russell, Brad Scott, the park’s president and chief operating officer, asked to delay the presentation.
The postponement would allow the park time to prepare documents for its economic impact study and the PILOT presentation, Scott wrote.
“These documents include the requested documents from the last commissioners meeting (Aug. 20), along with providing expert testimony from our support team, executive team, and NJMP ownership regarding the purpose for the PILOT extension request from NJMP,” Scott wrote.
Mayor Michael Santiago said Tuesday the motorsports park presentation has not been rescheduled.
“We are looking for a presentation,” said Santiago, who added the PILOT would not come up for a vote again without one. “They would need to come to us. The ball is in their court.”
City Administrator Regina Burke said the city clerk would know the items appearing on the Sept. 17 commission meeting agenda by Friday.
The park, which has operated since 2008 on Dividing Creek Road, has expressed interest in having its PILOT extended from 15 years to 25. Under the agreement, the park pays $175,000 a year in taxes to the city. The current agreement expires Dec. 31, 2023.
Before city commissioners in Millville last week voted down a 15-year extension on a tax agr…
Representatives of the park did not return phone calls seeking comment on the delay or what would happen if the park did not receive the extension.
The proposed extension has not been popular with residents, some of whom have put up “No free ride for race track” signs on their lawns to voice their displeasure.
Opponents of the extension say the park did not produce the jobs it promised, and that the PILOT shortchanges the local school district.
Millville’s PILOT agreement with the motorsports park dates to 2007 and is based on the improvements at the track, so the school district does receive some tax revenue — $28,572 in 2018 — from the land, valued at just over $3 million.
The city received $107,501 between the PILOT — $63,884 — and the land taxes.
MILLVILLE — Officials from the New Jersey Motorsports Park will make their case for a 10-yea…
During the City Commission meeting of Aug. 20, the five-member commission unanimously voted down giving the motorsports park both a 15-year and a 10-year PILOT extension.
The vote against the 10-year PILOT extension was done with the understanding it could be put on a future agenda again for a first reading after the commission heard the motorsports park’s presentation.
More than 100 residents attended the meeting, a majority of whom were against granting a PILOT extension to the park.
Visitors to the park on a recent Saturday were much more supportive of the proposal.
Jay Fling, 70, of Pelham, New York, has been coming to the park every year since it opened.
“A national organization is bringing racing here, and if they make some improvements with this track, like a speaker system that works, that would be a big deal,” Fling said. “We follow motorcycle racing, and a lot of folks do, so if you could keep this track open, and get some tax incentive to make some improvements, this could be a major player.”
Joe Levine, 51, of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, has been to the motorsports park between 40 and 50 times since it opened. He has been riding since he was 13.
“It’s a good track, good amenities, good people ... good park, closer than Pocono for me,” Levine said. “It’s very important (to keep the park open), I think, just for the motorcycle rider in general.”
Karl Weis, 51, of Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, has been to the park a few times and ridden his entire life.
“It’s a place to hang out and join in the camaraderie of motorcyclists,” said Weis. “(It gives riders a place) to take their motorcycles and see what they can do, use the facility rather than using the street.”
1 of 26
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Crowds fill NJ Motorsports Park in Millville. Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio (96) gets last minute instructions before the start of the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Race. Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Crowds fill NJ Motorsports Park in Millville. Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Crowds watch the races from atop the viewing tower at the start/finish line. Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
PHOTOS: Hammonton's Gus Rodio races at New Jersey Motorsports Park
1 of 26
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Racing fans at the New Jersey Motorsports Park on Saturday said they liked the park and any incentives to keep the facility open and improving would be positives.
Dale Gerhard / for The Press
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Crowds filled the New Jersey Motorsports Park on Saturday in Millville to watch 14-year-old Gus Rodio, of Hammonton, and others compete in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship.
Dale Gerhard / for The Press
Crowds fill NJ Motorsports Park in Millville. Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio, 14, talks with his crew in between qualifying and racing.
Dale Gerhard
‘I’m pretty excited to be racing here because it’s my home track,’ Gus Rodio says. ‘This is where it all started for me.’
Dale Gerhard
Residents opposed to a PILOT extension for the motorsports park cite a lack of local jobs and less money for the city school district.
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio (96) gets last minute instructions before the start of the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Race. Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Fourteen-year-old Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is competing in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship, which is a national motorcycle racing series.
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Crowds fill NJ Motorsports Park in Millville. Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio, of Hammonton, takes a tight corner Saturday at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville as part of the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship race.
Dale Gerhard / for the press
Crowds watch the races from atop the viewing tower at the start/finish line. Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Dale Gerhard
Gus Rodio (96) of Hammonton, is a motorcycle racing sensation at the age of 14 and competed in the Liqui Moly Junior Cup Championship at NJ Motorsports Park in Millville, Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, racing his 400cc Kawasaki. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.