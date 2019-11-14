JCPenney

Customers walk through a mostly empty JCPenney at the Hamilton Mall on Thursday. The store closed for good Friday.

 COLT SHAW / Staff Writer

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A discount department store moving in the Hamilton Mall is planning to open on Thanksgiving day, a store employee said. 

Shoppers World, which sells clothing, home furnishings, house wares, linens and home décor, is going to open on the holiday, store officials, confirmed Thursday. 

The store is moving in to the first floor of what was formerly J.C. Penney in the mall, an employee who works in the mall office confirmed earlier this month. 

The store is currently hiring for warehouse associate and a merchandise lead, according to the mall's website.

The Press of Atlantic City reached out to Namdar Realty Group, the mall’s owner, but has not received a response.

In March, J.C. Penney was the second of the mall’s large anchor store to close its doors after the retailer had a weak holiday season. Sears closed its “unprofitable” mall location in 2018.

New York-based Namdar bought the mall in July, during a time when the value of the property has continued to fall, from $90.78 million in 2017 to $50 million this year.

In addition, fast fashion clothing company Forever 21 is not going to close, according to the employee.

The store was on a list of 180 locations that it could close after filing bankruptcy protection in October out of 549 stores in the U.S. and 251 international locations.

GALLERY: Look back at the Hamilton Mall

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Download The Press of Atlantic City App

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments