If Verizon FiOS TV can't make a deal with Disney, its customers might have no choice but to sit back and watch as local news and entertainment channels disappear from their television lineups.
The Disney-ABC Television Group said that it has not yet been able to negotiate a "fair, market-based" agreement with Verizon FiOS TV, according to an announcement it posted for Verizon customers at instantacesstv.com.
The Disney-ABC Television Group manages all of The Walt Disney Comapny's Disney and ABC branded television networks and has a controlling share in ESPN.
This ongoing negotiation could cause some South Jersey customers to lose access to news from Philadelphia's 6abc and New York's abc7 Eyewitness news along with the ESPN, Disney and Freeform networks.
“We are actively negotiating with Disney to ensure the best deal for our customers," a spokeswoman for Verizon said.
The Disney-ABC Television Group stated in its announcement that it is "unfair" that customers lose access to channels that they pay for because two companies can't reach a deal.
"You deserve the full set of channels you are paying for," the company stated, addressing Verizon customers. "That is why we are working hard to reach a fair, market-based deal with Verizon based on terms in line with the deals we have with other providers in the area. We absolutely want to serve Verizon FiOS TV customers and urge Verizon to work with us to reach a resolution."
Disney-ABC stated in the announcement that it has agreements in place with all of the major video providers in Verizon FiOS TV territories, including Charter Spectrum, Comcast, Frontier, Optimum, DirecTV, DISH and others.
The announcement also calls Verizon customers to act by calling the Verizon customer service line in their area.
