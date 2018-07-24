GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Dolce International will continue to have a hand in operating the century-old Seaview Resort after Stockton University sells it, according to a public notice filed earlier this month.

While new owners of Stockton Seaview Resort and Golf Club have yet to be revealed, Dolce, which currently operates the hotel there, will go before Township Council on Thursday for a special meeting to complete a liquor license transfer.

According to the agenda, the council will consider the pocket-to-place and person-to-person transfer of the liquor license for the century-old resort from Stockton Affiliated Services to Dolce International Seaview, doing business as Seaview — A Dolce Resort.

Gabriella Chiera, spokeswoman for Dolce and its parent company, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. of Parsippany, Morris County, said “there are no plans for the hotel to leave the Dolce brand at this time.”

Stockton spokeswoman Diane D’Amico said the sale contract had not been finalized and could not comment on who would be the new owner.

Stockton’s board of trustees approved the sale of Seaview at a meeting in early April to an undisclosed buyer, saying the buyer will be revealed after closing. The college has owned the hotel and bay golf course since 2010, when it purchased it for $20 million as additional housing and academic space, and leased out commercial operations on the property.

Since Stockton purchased the property, the university has invested $22.2 million in capital projects at the hotel, which has 296 rooms, 16 suites and several meeting areas.

The resort off Route 9 in Smithville also has two 18-hole golf courses operated by Troon. The Pines Course is owned by Marriott.

In addition, the property includes an Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center with three tennis courts and a Noyes Museum satellite art gallery.

