Elizabeth Terenik, a former city planner in Atlantic City and current project manager for ACDevco, was appointed last month to the State Planning Commission.
Terenik has been a licensed professional planner and a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners. She has worked for local governments in Cape May and Atlantic counties, including serving as code enforcement officer, zoning officer, planning director and business administrator.
Christopher Paladino, president of ACDevco, said Terenik “will have a meaningful impact” on the board, and “has represented the planning profession well in both her technical abilities and her extensive public outreach.”
The New Jersey State Planning Commission consists of 17 members representing state government, local government and the public. Members serve a three-year term.
