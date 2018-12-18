County officials are looking to establish aviation STEM programs in area high schools through a partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University that would build on the importance of the industry to the region.
“The initial meeting with Embry-Riddle generated a lot of excitement and interest,” said Robert Bumpus, executive Atlantic County superintendent of schools. “We plan to hold our next meeting of county superintendents in early January to begin fleshing out the details.”
Earlier month, the county announced that Embry-Riddle agreed to serve as an academic partner in the development of an operational plan for an Atlantic County Aviation Maintenance and Technical Academy through a $120,000 grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.
The recent meeting, which including superintendents and educators, was arranged by the Atlantic County Economic Alliance and Atlantic County government as part of their workforce development efforts.
Superintendents and educators met in the new, 56,000 square-foot building in the National Aviation Research and Technical Park in Egg Harbor Township located adjacent to the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center and Atlantic City International Airport.
The Economic Alliance has worked with state and local to establish an aviation innovation hub in Atlantic County.
County Executive Dennis Levinson said that students have the potential to earn up to 12 college credits through the STEM program.
"Coming from an education background, we need an educated workforce. This is why we have a comprehensive vocational school and we also have to interest our area high schools to get involved," Levinson said.
He said that while tourism is a large part of the local economy, the aviation industry has the ability to provide longterm, high-paying jobs for the future.
