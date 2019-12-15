Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It's "My Happy Place" time with singer Sandi Fontana one of her happy places is the lobby and living and bedrooms of her studio apartment at the Ritz in Atlantic City Monday Dec 9, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
ATLANTIC CITY — Singer Sandi Fontana doesn’t need many material things to live a happy life.
For the last 15 years, Fontana has lived in a studio apartment at the Ritz Condominium, where her “happy place” is her living room. She sees the Boardwalk and the beach out of her windows.
“This is where I can look outside at the ocean everyday and watch it change and watch the tide come in and out,” Fontana said. “I can just stay in here and not even go outside. I can see God’s ocean. That’s why I like it here.”
Fontana has been performing in the resort since before there were casinos.
The entertainer used to sing at the now defunct Grabel’s Cocktail Lounge on Atlantic Avenue during the 1970s prior to the first casino opening. Her first casino gig was at the now defunct Billy’s Pub inside the casino now called Bally’s Atlantic City.
Fontana had her own live music venue and restaurant called Lefty’s 1200 Club from 2000 to 2005 on Atlantic Avenue where Gino’s Pizza & Grill now stands.
A painting of Frank Sinatra that used to hang inside Lefty’s is on one of the walls of the main room of Fontana’s condo. She has a walk-in closet that takes up a lot of the room in her condo, which is about 385-square-feet.
“I don’t need anymore room than that. Nowadays, as you get older, there is more room to clean, more room to dust,” Fontana said.
Fontana’s one big room has been designed with the Asian practice of feng shui in mind to bring harmony to her home. Everything is opposite in her home, for instance, her living area is opposite from her sleeping area. She keeps her residence neat and tidy, because she is operating in a small space.
“I built around my view,” Fontana said. “I see fireworks every Saturday night at 10 p.m. right out my window.”
Fontana said she has been migrating toward an ocean view her whole life. A Philadelphia native, she grew up in Sicklerville, Camden County.
Fontana lived in the Brighton Towers and another high-rise building in the resort before she moved to the Ritz, where she’s closer to the ocean and feels more secure.
The Ritz Condominium, which opened in 1921 as the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, had former city boss Enoch “Nucky” Johnson leasing the entire ninth floor. A portrayal of Johnson, Enoch “Nucky” Thompson, was the main character of the hit HBO show “Boardwalk Empire,” and a replica of the Ritz-Carlton was shown during the series.
“The security here is phenomenal as a single woman by myself,” Fontana said. “The people here are so down to earth, so loving.”
Fontana shares her living space with an African grey parrot Zoey that she has had for the last 17 years.
“He goes everywhere with me. Everyone knows him on the Boardwalk. I go to Bungalow during the summertime, and people will say to me, ‘I didn’t recognize you without your bird,’ because he is always on my shoulder,” Fontana said.
