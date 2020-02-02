Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Sidney Gary 66 of Wildwood, describes his “Happy Place” within his New Jersey Ave apartment, where he finds inspiration for artwork. Gary is given a credit on a movie shot in Ocean City as an onset chef. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Sidney Gary 66 of Wildwood, describes his “Happy Place” within his New Jersey Ave apartment, where he finds inspiration for artwork. Gary is given a credit on a movie shot in Ocean City as an onset chef. Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
WILDWOOD — Sidney Bruce Gary makes his living as the executive chef at Bobby Dee’s Rock’n Chair Restaurant in Avalon, but his work as a multimedia fine artist dominates the living room and kitchen of his Wildwood home.
Gary, 66, is exquisitely skilled in two areas. He has hundreds of pieces of art in his residence that he created, but he also can put together a plate of food that looks like it belongs on the cover of Bon Appetit Magazine.
“People know me for the arts and the fancy food plates that I make, and they know me for food, because I have catered a lot on and off the premises,” Gary said. “They know me from my childhood of being more like a naturalist. Some call me a hippie, but that’s the nature of me, just living life and enjoying life and freedom of expression.”
Gary’s “Happy Place” is his living room, because he finds it cozy and comfortable.
“A lot of my artwork is here around me,” Gary said. “One of the most enjoyable and vigorous things is the sun comes shining through (the) window in the morning, and it gives me energy. I am totally about energy. I was born a sun child, because I was born in May. Stepping into this room is like a flower stepping into a sun house.”
Some of the art in Gary’s living room was inspired by him looking out of his window. For instance, he saw sunflowers in his neighbor’s yard, so he decided to paint his own version of them. He uses acrylic paint and pencils. He used to work with oils.
“I can hear the beach from here, because I am definitely a beach child as well. I hear the beach, and I say, ‘I’m going to do ocean,’” Gary said.
The sunlight coming through the window of Gary’s living room and the sounds of the ocean are not the only things that inspire him. Gary has a xylophone sitting on the floor of his living room and an acoustic guitar propped in a corner.
Gary said he has been an artist his whole life, but it has been only the last eight years that his art could be seen in public. He was a model and former student of the late artist Nina Woloshukova Scull, who lived in Cape May and Linwood.
“Being around inspiration keeps you going,” Gary said.
