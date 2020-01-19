Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Bob Pantalena, founder and co-director of the annual Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial ceremony, especially enjoys the living room, den/office and the workout space in his bedroom at Vassar Square Condominiums in Ventnor. Views of the ocean and the region and the facility’s gymnasium are also among his favorite spots.
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena’s “Happy Places” are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena’s “Happy Places” are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena’s “Happy Places” are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Bob Pantalena, founder and co-director of the annual Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial ceremony, especially enjoys the living room, den/office and the workout space in his bedroom at Vassar Square Condominiums in Ventnor. Views of the ocean and the region and the facility’s gymnasium are also among his favorite spots.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena’s “Happy Places” are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena’s “Happy Places” are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena’s “Happy Places” are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
Bob Pantalena, who is founder and co-director of the Saracini-O'Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. Pantalena's "Happy Places" are his bedroom, den/office, living room and the Vassar Square gym Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
VENTNOR — At 77, Bob Pantalena’s fitness routine rivals that of an athlete training for the Olympics.
Pantalena’s exercise regimen puts two places — his bedroom and his building’s gym — on the list of the “Happy Places” where he lives at the Vassar Square condominiums.
“About 360 days per year on my bedroom floor, I break out my exercise mat, turn on my music — Rod Stewart and Jeff Lynne and ELO are my favorites — and do a 16-minute ab workout, about 750 crunches and reverse crunches,” said Pantalena, a retired state parole officer.
After walking up 23 flights of stairs, Pantalena enters the gym on the top floor of his condo building.
“At the gym, my goal is to continue my core workout using light weights,” Pantalena said. “I do three sets of 12 at 60 pounds on the Universal (machine) chest squeeze mode and then 10 bench press sets totaling 175 lifts between 50 and 95 pounds.”
The other four days, Pantalena does his ab workout, stair climbing, but at the gym, he reduces his reps to 100 in four sets and caps the weight at 80 pounds. Every day after his gym workout, he walks 5 miles on the Atlantic City and Ventnor boardwalks.
From Pantalena’s bedroom, he has a view of the Atlantic Ocean, the Boardwalk, most casinos and the observation wheel at the Steel Pier in Atlantic City.
“In the morning, first light is followed by the beautiful sunrise each morning (and) sets a positive mood for the rest of the day. Most mornings, the sun paints the sky blue, yellow and red pastels, accented by swirling clouds framed by the Atlantic Ocean. It’s like going to the Louvre Museum every day. It’s my alarm clock,” Pantalena said.
Another “Happy Place” in Pantalena’s condo is his den or office. It doubles as the headquarters of the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial, of which Pantalena is the founder and co-director.
The office overlooks the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority-built 9/11 memorial that honors the innocent people who died Sept. 11, 2001, and is dedicated to the memory of Victor Saracini, pilot and captain of Flight 175, and John O’Neill, FBI terrorism expert and director of security of the World Trade Center, both of whom died in the terrorist attacks.
From Pantalena’s office, he and co-Director Pam Paparone orchestrate the Saracini-O’Neill Atlantic City 9/11 Memorial ceremony held every Sept. 11 during which the namesakes are honored along with other local victims Patricia Cody, of Brigantine, and Andrew Alameno, of Wildwood Crest. About 1,000 people attended last year’s event.
“We also plant over 1,000 American flags on the Weller lawn adjacent to the memorial on five patriotic holidays,” Pantalena said. “Because of the cause, this is my favorite space, and I’m the happiest when working to honor the 9/11 victims.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.