The last of Frank DeFeo’s homemade pies were picked up Wednesday from his Mays Landing market. Orders came in for apple and pumpkin pies, using the last of the fall harvest for New Jersey.
DeFeo’s Farm and Garden is just one of the few South Jersey farm stands that last through the fall. While many think of the Garden State for summer tomatoes and sweet corn, many New Jersey farms successfully grow produce found on a Thanksgiving plate.
DeFeo, who runs his farmers market and has been a member of the New Jersey Farm Bureau since 2008, offers seasonal favorites like winter squash, pumpkin and a variety of herbs.
New Jersey is categorized as metropolitan agriculture, which means there is a mix of high-value commodity crops in close proximity to major cities.
According to Jersey Fresh, the New Jersey Department of Agriculture’s program to promote local produce, root vegetables, winter squash and leafy greens are widely available at farms in Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties through November.
New Jersey is also home to several large cranberry farms, which supply the Ocean Spray Cooperative for the juice and jellied cranberry maker.
“We’re mostly sold out of everything,” DeFeo said Tuesday, “I got a lot of apples this year, so we were selling the bushels. Anything that was left over, we put into the pies.”
DeFeo also said sweet potatoes, a fixture on many Thanksgiving menus and a favorite of farm-to-table shoppers, were in demand as the season drew to a close.
According to the Department of Agriculture, New Jersey’s fruit and vegetable produce sector makes $367 million annually, leading over the nursery and greenhouse, field crop, poultry, equine and dairy industries.
“There’s a particular stress with vegetable farming in New Jersey. Farmers are coming off a rough year with growing conditions and some real challenging circumstances in the marketplace,” said Farm Bureau Executive Director Peter Furey.
The challenges seem to keep New Jersey’s growing season between the spring and fall, but agritourism and the farm-to-table food trend can make it worth it for area farms to push their market seasons as long as they can.
“We grow a lot of different things, we retail to the public and the value of crops we grow are high,” saidFurey. “We feel the effects of being in an urban state with those opportunities and challenges. Things like the unpredictable weather, interruption in the markets — it can put farmers in a tight spot.”
In addition to produce, Thanksgiving plates in the state can feature locally raised turkeys. Farms such as Lee Turkey Farm in East Windsor, Mercer County, which raises about 3,000 turkeys a year, offer shoppers the opportunity to have a farm-to-table turkey.
While local farmers have their issues, Furey said there is no complaint from the consumers.
“The farmers markets and retail markets are busy and doing well,” he said.
