GALLOWAY − The first phase of total room renovations at the storied Seaview Hotel & Golf Club since the early 2000s are set to open for the public on April 1, according to general manager Bob Nelson.
The first phase of two − the "Bay" wing − represents about half of the hotel's 297 rooms. The renovations in the "Pines" wing will be open on May 1.
"Basically, by May 1, everything is totally open, but April 1 is the first time we have actual guests staying over in the hotel," Nelson said.
Other changes underway include a new roof and renovations to public spaces like the lobby, which got new hardwood floors. Construction of a new restaurant, an American grill, will start next winter and golf course re-landscaping and re-bunkering are being planned.
The renovations were announced in October, and leadership planned to have them wrapped up in four months. The work was underway a little after Thanksgiving.
The plans were on the back-burner for years, according to the director of sales and marketing Mike Tidwell, but were reintroduced when Stockton University sold the hotel and golf course to KDG Capital LLC in August.
The guest rooms were a top priority, Nelson said, as they hadn't been updated in almost 17 years.
"Which is a long time for a hotel," he said. "All the guest rooms have been completely redone. Every aspect of them. This is the most complete renovation this hotel has ever gone through."
The hotel and golf course hosts the annual ShopRite LPGA classic in June.
Almost every year, fans and golfers fill every room in the hotel, according to Tim Erensen, managing partner at Eiger Marketing Group, which owns the classic.
"The better accommodations we can provide, the more appealing it is to players. It's a competitive space," Erensen said. "(Players) can pick and choose which events that they come to."
The classic has a history of hosting strong golfers compared to other events, part of which can be attributed to Seaview, Erensen said.
Workers from Massett Building Company bustled through the halls of the old hotel Friday, working to meet their upcoming deadlines.
Nelson discussed some of the challenges and benefits of renovating an old building.
"It's the first time we've actually opened up some of these walls since 1914, so you don't know what you're going to find back there," Nelson said. "What we did learn is that people back in 1914 were excellent at building things. They really took their time; everything is tongue-in-groove, and it's really well-fitted, and it has stood the test of time."
