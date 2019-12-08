Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Vicki Thurlow-Lewis, 61, was the art teacher for 32 years in the Folsom School District from 1981 to 2012. Her two ‘Happy Places’ on her property are her studio and a screened-in side porch off of the kitchen. ‘In retirement, I am teaching art as a volunteer at Covenant House in Atlantic City. My home studio allows me the space to plan and organize my lessons for the youth,’ she says.
Edward Lea
Vicki Thurlow-Lewis, 61, was the art teacher for 32 years in the Folsom School District from 1981 to 2012. Her two ‘Happy Places’ on her property are her studio and a screened-in side porch off of the kitchen. ‘In retirement, I am teaching art as a volunteer at Covenant House in Atlantic City. My home studio allows me the space to plan and organize my lessons for the youth,’ she says.
Edward Lea / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
Edward Lea
“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
MAYS LANDING — Vicki Thurlow-Lewis taught art to the students who received their education in the Folsom School District from 1981 to 2012.
For the last seven years, the gift of retirement has afforded Thurlow-Lewis the time to turn a multi-use space into a studio for fostering her creative spirit, which now serves as her “Happy Place” in her residence.
Thurlow-Lewis is a potter, an artist who draws and uses textiles and an art educator.
“In retirement, I am teaching art as a volunteer at Covenant House in Atlantic City. My home studio allows me the space to plan and organize my lessons for the youth. I also organize my art work to enter shows at the Hammonton Arts Center and Ocean City Arts Center,” Thurlow-Lewis said.
Thurlow-Lewis grew up in Northfield. Her husband, Tim Lewis, grew up in Linwood. They married in 1981 and looked for a home in a more rural setting.
“After much searching, we settled on this house in Laureldale,” Thurlow-Lewis said. “It was a true ‘fixer upper.’ The day we moved in, our dear friend who was helping us move asked, ‘If we were really going to sleep there tonight?’ Of course, we were.”
Thurlow-Lewis’ home started as a small stucco cottage in the 1920s. Two other additions were added before the couple purchased the home.
“Since then, we have renovated every room. When we started out, we did much of the work ourselves with the help of my Uncle Nick Taran and my dad, C. Martin Thurlow,” Thurlow-Lewis said.
During recent years, the couple met Aspenberg Builders in Egg Harbor Township through a friend, and they have been on site to design, create and build many projects, including a bathroom renovation, window replacements, staircase, upstairs pantry and the screened-in porch and the studio, Thurlow-Lewis said.
Thurlow-Lewis’ studio is a work in progress as it is fairly new to her, she said.
“All the windows have been replaced with one wall being all windows to bring the outside in. When we decided to remodel, we took out the ceiling to open it up and created a tongue-and-groove vaulted ceiling with reclaimed wood beam and shelves, and the floor was redone,” Thurlow-Lewis said.
