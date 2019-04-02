MARMORA — In need of a pizza oven?
An early 1900's wood bar?
Or just want a piece of South Jersey nostalgia?
Now is the time.
Sketties Pizza Pub, formally Obadiah's Restaurant, is auctioning off kitchen, dining, and miscellaneous restaurant items in an "everything must go sale" as the building is to be demolished, according to Quaker City Auctioner, Inc.
The auction takes place 10 a.m. April 9 at 301 Roosevelt Boulevard.
Inspection hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday.
For more information see quakercityauction.com
