“My Happy Place” is a weekly series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
NORTHFIELD — Frank D’Alonzo and his wife, Nikki, bought their 900-square-foot bungalow in 1975.
Five years later, D’Alonzo made the first of two major additions to the home. It was the initial addition that created both of his current “Happy Places” — his built-in wet bar and a music room.
“My built-in wet bar has afforded us and hundreds of friends over the years with many evenings of fun and shenanigans. My wife and I, along with our dear friends Bob and Sue Schilling, held an annual Valentine’s Day pajama party every year from 1980 to 2002,” said D’Alonzo, 70.
Anywhere from 20 to 50 people were hosted at these parties, some of which extended into the next day, D’Alonzo said.
“I often had to step over sleeping guests when I awoke in the morning. But now, the bar is a quiet place to sit and enjoy a cocktail or two before dinner or to relax and have easy conversation with a few friends. It is a warm and pleasant place, and the walls are filled with memories of days gone by,” D’Alonzo said.
Some of the photos are from D’Alonzo’s time as the president of the Vietnam Veterans of America South Jersey Chapter 228.
D’Alonzo posed for photographs with, among others, the late Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf and former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and her husband, John. The walls also feature tickets from Philadelphia Eagles and Notre Dame football games, photos of friends and family and various items of old bar memorabilia.
In 1980, D’Alonzo also renovated and repurposed his garage as his new music room. It is adorned floor and wall with musical instruments of every variety.
“I keep my collection of hundreds of vinyl LPs there, as well as my grandmother’s old Farnsworth radio from the 1930s. When I am alone, and I want to relax, the music room is where I go. I am certainly not what one would call an accomplished musician, but I have dabbled since my teens in playing a variety of instruments,” D’Alonzo said.
During the 1960s, D’Alonzo’s father started a band along with several other men, and D’Alonzo took up the bass fiddle and taught himself enough to play the old standards that the band played.
“At one point, my dad began to play the bass, so I bought a cheap set of drums and began to play those with his band,” D’Alonzo said.
D’Alonzo and his wife bought their home with the help of real estate agent Katherine Toner. It was part of a development built from 1949 to 1952 by Leo Frazer, Atlantic City Country Club owner at the time, D’Alonzo said.
Over the years, D’Alonzo built it into a 2,100-square-foot home. He and Nikki now have three bedrooms, three full baths, a hot tub room, a large den and the bar area.
“I was in the general construction business as general manager of my family and the Kaneff families’ enterprise known as Kay Building Company,” D’Alonzo said. “So I had the opportunity to use my professional expertise to improve our home.”
