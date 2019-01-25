Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Frank Theatres Towne Stadium 16 closed Friday, but another movie house will open in its place, company CEO Bruce Frank said.
"The theatre has been closed 'temporarily' for us to make way for a 'CineGrille & Bowl,'" Frank wrote in an email Friday to The Press of Atlantic City.
The email does not contain information about when this new theater would open or how many screens it would contain. Bruce did not respond to a request for additional comment Friday night.
The Frank Theatres chain includes CineBowl & Grille complexes in Virginia, North Carolina and Florida, according to its website. The CineBowl & Grille in Blacksburg, Virginia, includes movies, bowling, games, a bar and a restaurant.
Frank Theatres filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.
For now, though, the closing of the Towne removes an institution from the South Jersey arts and entertainment scene.
The Towne was originally built as a twin theater, Towne Twin, and opened in 1968, according to Frank. At its height, the theater boasted 15 screens even though it was named the Towne Stadium 16, one of the former employees said.
The Towne was the first movie theater in the country to offer stadium seating, Frank said. If the CineGrille & Bowl happens, Frank Theatres would be the first to bring all those attractions to one location in South Jersey.
In the meantime, Atlantic County has only two movie theaters that are open, the Regal Hamilton Commons 14 in Mays Landing and the single-screen IMAX Theatre at Tropicana Atlantic City.
The renovated and renamed Tilton Square Theatre and IMAX in Northfield — formerly owned by Frank Theatres — is scheduled to reopen in March, and the planned opening of the Ventnor Square Theatre is believed to be May. Both those are owned by developers Brett DeNafo, Clint Bunting and Scot Kauffman.
The changes are taking place at the height of awards season. The Academy Award nominees were announced Tuesday. It has been decades since Atlantic County has had so few movie screens.
Films that received major Oscar nominations that have not been screened in South Jersey as of yet include "The Favourite," "The Wife," "Cold War," "At Eternity's Gate" and "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
