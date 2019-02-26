NORTHFIELD — In honor of World Hearing Day on March 3, Better Hearing Inc. will offer free hearing screenings from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at 637 Tilton Road, in the Mainland Professional Plaza.
According to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association, the number of adults living with some form of hearing loss is expected to nearly double by 2060. Almost 29 million U.S. adults could benefit from hearing aids. However, fewer than 30 percent of adults 70 and older, and only 16 percent of those ages 20 to 69, who could benefit from hearing aids have ever used them.
Mona Trocki-Ozlek, founder of Better Hearing Inc., is a licensed audiologist and hearing aid dispenser with more than 35 years of experience. Better Hearing Inc. is a family-owned and operated business.
To find an ASHA-certified audiologist, see asha.org/profind. For more information about Better Hearing Inc., call 609-645-3055.
