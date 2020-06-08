“Building Consumer Confidence” will be the theme of the second free webinar hosted by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) at Stockton University.
The webinar is part of the “Clean, Safe & Healthy” series organized by LIGHT to provide guidance and resources to businesses as they reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.
This webinar at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 10 will examine the topic of consumer confidence from multiple perspectives, including public health, commercial cleaning, and marketing. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.
Presenters are Jennifer Barr, Professor of Business Studies, Marketing, Stockton University; Daren Perone, Business Development, ServePro of Egg Harbor; and Sreelekha Prakash, MD, Assistant Professor of Health Science, Stockton University.
Participants can register online at stockton.edu/light.
