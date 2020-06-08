Atlantic City Skyline

Recovery for Atlantic City and the surrounding Jersey shore region from the economic impacts of COVID-19 was the main the topic of the annual Jersey Shorecast hosted by the Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism at Stockton University Wednesday, May 6, 2020. This year's Shorecast was held via Zoom chat, another indicator of the current crisis that has canceled in-person events since March.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

“Building Consumer Confidence” will be the theme of the second free webinar hosted by the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute for Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) at Stockton University.

The webinar is part of the “Clean, Safe & Healthy” series organized by LIGHT to provide guidance and resources to businesses as they reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

This webinar at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 10 will examine the topic of consumer confidence from multiple perspectives, including public health, commercial cleaning, and marketing. A question and answer period will follow the presentation.

Presenters are Jennifer Barr, Professor of Business Studies, Marketing, Stockton University; Daren Perone, Business Development, ServePro of Egg Harbor; and Sreelekha Prakash, MD, Assistant Professor of Health Science, Stockton University.

Participants can register online at stockton.edu/light.

Tags

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments