Galloway man wins $1 car at Toms River St. Patrick’s Day promotion

From left, Joe Cordero, the winner of a $1 car; Tom McMenamin, owner of Toms River Volkswagen; Jason Betterley, sales executive; and Terence Grawl, general manager. 

 Tom McMenamin / Provided

A Galloway Township man was one of three lucky winners of a $1 car March 16 during a St. Patrick’s Day promotion at a Toms River dealership.

Joe Cordero won a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, a car with a Kelley Blue Book value of $14,340 to $17,540, during a contest at Toms River Volkswagen, the dealership’s owner confirmed Saturday.

Cordero could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.

“It was probably the best sales event that I ever had,” said Tom McMenamin, the owner of the dealership. “Feedback from the customers and the local community was outstanding.”

More than 350 people showed up to the dealership that morning, General Manager Terence Grawl said.

“It was nuts,” he said. “People were lined up as early as 4 o’clock in the morning. By 6, there were over 150 people here already.”

After registration, participants picked cars without knowing which ones were marked down to $1. At 10 a.m., whoever was in the driver’s seat of the car got the option to buy it at the marked-down price, Grawl explained. If the person in the driver’s seat passed on the deal, the person in the passenger seat got second dibs.

In addition to the $1 deal, other cars on the lot were marked down, too.

“Some were marked down as much as $17,000 off,” Grawl said. “We had a lot of success; people had fun with it and we sold over 50 cars that day.”

McMenamin said he plans to hold the promotion again next year, not only to sell cars, but because he wants to help people, too.

“The three people that won really needed it," he said. "It just feels good to help someone out who was in need.”

Other winners of the promotion were Abby Entwistle, of Red Bank, Monmouth County, and Nadia Salimdene, of Toms River.

