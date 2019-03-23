Galloway man wins $1 car at Toms River St. Patrick’s Day promotion

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Ncyz family of Toms River celebrate after taking the plunge on the Decatur St. Beach in Cape May. Matthew Hanford (left) and Brian Thomas also took the plunge. Saturday Mar. 16, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/Photo)
The Ncyz family of Toms River celebrate after taking the plunge on the Decatur St. Beach in Cape May. Matthew Hanford (left) and Brian Thomas also took the plunge. Saturday Mar. 16, 2019. (Dale Gerhard/Photo)
At left, Bill Nycz, of Toms River, dries off after jumping in.
A Galloway Township man was one of three lucky winners of a $1 car March 16 during a St. Patrick’s Day promotion at a Toms River dealership.
Joe Cordero won a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, a car with a Kelley Blue Book value of $14,340 to $17,540, during a contest at Toms River Volkswagen, the dealership’s owner confirmed Saturday.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Cordero could not immediately be reached for comment Saturday.
“It was probably the best sales event that I ever had,” said Tom McMenamin, the owner of the dealership. “Feedback from the customers and the local community was outstanding.”
More than 350 people showed up to the dealership that morning, General Manager Terence Grawl said.
“It was nuts,” he said. “People were lined up as early as 4 o’clock in the morning. By 6, there were over 150 people here already.”
After registration, participants picked cars without knowing which ones were marked down to $1. At 10 a.m., whoever was in the driver’s seat of the car got the option to buy it at the marked-down price, Grawl explained. If the person in the driver’s seat passed on the deal, the person in the passenger seat got second dibs.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
Get email notifications on Molly Bilinski daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Molly Bilinski posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.