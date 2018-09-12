GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP - Owners looking to upgrade their businesses or improve their appearance of their properties on the White Horse Pike now have more incentive to do so.
The council Tuesday approved a recommendation by the planning board that the eastern section of the White Horse Pike, also known as Route 30, in the township be designated as a non-condemnation redevelopment area.
The legislation applies to the segment of the White Horse Pike that stretches from the township's border with Absecon to the east to the Garden State Parkway north entrance to the west.
The purpose of the council's vote was to act as an incentive to further economic development along this commercial-highway area, said Mayor Anthony J. Coppola, Jr.
"This is the next corridor that we've identified as an area that could benefit from some incentives. We have had some great successes with our economic development incentives in Galloway Township over the years, probably our most notable or most well known is the Lenox property," Coppola said.
In 2014, Barrette Outdoor Living, a vinyl, wood and aluminum manufacturer, took over the former Lenox China plant on Tilton Road, near the White Horse Pike.
The 58-acre property had been vacant since 2005, but the township formally declared the property a redevelopment area, which opened the project up to state incentives.
The intent is to encourage people to reinvest in the community, to entice them with financial incentives or other things such as flexibility with zoning regulations or maybe even some financing help, Coppola said.
The action was taken to not only encourage commercial development, but also reinvestment or renovation of an existing property, Coppola said.
"We have a lot of hotels and motels on the White Horse Pike, some of which go back 80 or 100 years," Coppola said. "A lot of places could use a little help."
The area in need of redevelopment area designation gives the council the power to offer a developer a tax abatement of up to 30 years, Coppola said.
Last year, the council passed an ordinance that said to take advantage of this incentive, the developer has to employ a certain number of Atlantic County residents with the project, Coppola said.
"I'm hoping to see a lot of rehabilitation and remodeling. We have certainly seen it in Atlantic City lately. I can think of the Hard Rock and the Ocean, properties that were bought, remodeled and having great success now," Coppola said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.