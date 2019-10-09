GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Renault Winery Resort & Golf, one of the oldest continuously operating wineries in the country, will receive a facelift soon with some help from the township.
Last month, the Township Council approved a financial agreement with Renault, which allows for a 5-year tax abatement for a winery and golf course improvement and rehabilitation project, said Mayor Anthony J. Coppola, Jr.
"It tips the scale to make investments in the community," said Coppola, who hopes the tax abatement concept gives more people the incentive to improve their properties.
Earlier this year, Vivamee Hospitality acquired Renault from Ocean First Bank and started to revitalize the Renault Winery property.
Vivamee Hospitality plans to spend a little more than $1 million to rehabilitate the winery and the golf course, and the 5-year tax abatement was made based on this request, said Deputy Mayor Rich Clute.
The Renault Winery property straddles both the township and Egg Harbor City. The winery and the golf course is on the east side of North Bremen Avenue. The House of Renault restaurant and the Chateau Renault are located on the west side of North Bremen Avenue, where Egg Harbor City is involved with the federal Opportunity Zone program.
If people make use of the 5-year tax abatement, the percent of taxes they pay each year rises, but they are not paying full taxes for the improvements they make to their properties for the first five years, Coppola said.
"These (tax abatement offers) are incentives for people. People are starting to reinvest in their community," said Coppola about the township. "The schools are good. Crime is low. Taxes are stable."
Renault, a New Jersey State Historical site, was established by Louis Renault as his own vineyard in 1864.
Renault's roof was leaking, and the foundation needed to be addressed, Clute said. If the property was left abandoned much longer, it probably would not be fixable, he said.
"They needed a shot in the arm to bring a historical building back to Galloway and have it be successful," Clute said.
