ATLANTIC CITY — A new Boardwalk arcade opened over the weekend, the first business to open in the long-empty commercial space that fronts Boardwalk Hall.
On Monday, families hustled out of the rain to shoot basketballs and play ticket games in Al's Arcade, owned by Pennsylvania development company BET Investments and operated by Amerigames, which owns another gaming spot on Steel Pier.
The location, just off the street at S. Florida Avenue, sits on a slow stretch of the boardwalk, which could prove a risk or a boon.
"It's a new spot … it's kind of vacant down this way," said Amerigames President Steve DiPeso. "It's a little bit of a lull in this area, right, after you get past Caesar's it's kind of not so much happening."
And management at Al's — named for BET principal Bruce Toll's father, according to DiPeso — hopes to take advantage of that.
"So I think this will be good," said DiPeso, 33, of Cape May. "I think this will kind of extend the boardwalk a little bit, give especially local residents a few more options for some fun."
Ray Brand, 55, of Staten Island, jumped off the tram with his family. They were headed for another arcade but drawn to stop at Al's. Within minutes, Brand was shooting basketballs in a matchup with his son and daughter.
"I saw all the lights and everything," Brand said. "It's exciting because everything's very bright and new."
Toll purchased the property for $25 million in 2005 at a bankrupty auction, according to past reports. Originally intended for condominiums until the city's housing market slumped, past reports indicated the $5 million project will have space for some 16 stores.
The 16,000-square-foot string of storefront is otherwise empty heading into the summer. If it succeeds in the long run, Al's will be the first step in that story.
"There's a lot of people coming by. I was really surprised considering the location," said employee Mahtab Amzad, 17, of Atlantic City. "There's not really any building around. I didn't think it would get busy."
Amzad and his friends were walking the boards recently looking for jobs. They stopped in and were hired. They told another friend who was also hired.
He said he heard rumors of clothing stores moving in next.
DiPeso started working at his grandparents' arcade in Wildwood when he was ten years old. His choice in games was influenced by that, he said.
"So I kind of know what games will do well, what games don't do well," he said. "Staple games. All the interactive games. Kids want to do something where they're throwing something, whether it be a ball at the clowns or skee-ball."
Brand agreed, between rounds of basketball, his son's favorite.
"And the fact that it has less claw machines is good because claw machines are discouraging to parents," he said. "It's like a slot machine."
DiPeso's other arcades took a hit with bad weather in past years.
"Assuming the weather is strong this year," he said, "then I think we'll do well."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.