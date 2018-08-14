ATLANTIC CITY— Two casino properties will open sports wagering windows Wednesday morning.
Golden Nugget Atlantic City will begin taking sports bets at 10 a.m., the casino announced Tuesday. Resorts Casino Hotel will open its sports book at 11 a.m.
With the entry of Golden Nugget into the Atlantic City sports betting market, all three of the marina casinos — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City being the other two — will offer the new gaming amenity.
ATLANTIC CITY — DraftKings, through its partnership with Resorts Casino Hotel, has launched …
Resorts announced its intention to open a land-based sports book last week. Resorts and sports book partner DraftKings were the first Atlantic City casino to offer legalized online and mobile sports betting in New Jersey, having launched the platform Aug. 6.
Borgata was the first casino to offer sports betting, opening to the public June 14. Ocean Resort Casino was the second casino to have a sports book when the property opened June 27. Wild Wild West Casino inside Bally's Atlantic City opened a sports book July 30, followed by Harrah's on Aug.1.
After Wednesday's dual openings, only Caesars Atlantic City, Tropicana Atlantic City and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will not have sports books.
Bally's, Caesars and Harrah's are all operated by Caesars Entertainment Corp.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.