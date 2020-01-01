A new department store in the area is hiring in four Peebles locations in New Jersey, according to a news release from discount apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans.
The New Jersey Gordmans stores will open Feb. 18 at Peebles locations in Rio Grande in Middle Township, Seaville in Upper Township, Upper Deerfield Township, and in Pemberton Township, Burlington County.
There will be a job fair at the above locations 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Gordmans is more than a century old and is part of the Stage community of stores, the company said. Stage is converting its Peebles and other department stores to Gordmans in 2020.
Positions vary by store location and include manager, assistant manager, sales associate and stockroom associate, according to the company.
Interested candidates can first apply online at gordmans.com/careers, but walk-ins are welcome.
Full-time Gordmans associates are offered benefits, including health insurance (medical, prescription drug, dental and vision); a 401(k) savings plan; paid vacation and holidays; and a 20% discount on merchandise, according to the company. Part-time jobs also are available.
Stage Stores Inc. operates in 42 states through 614 Bealls, Goody's, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage specialty department stores and 158 Gordmans off-price stores, the company said.
