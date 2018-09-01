The governor of New Jersey made several stops south of Trenton on Friday, visiting an Atco winery to promote state wineries and cutting the ribbons at an expanded pharmaceutical firm in Buena and a new school in Vineland.
Gov. Phil Murphy started his day Friday in Buena Vista Township at Teligent, a specialty generic pharmaceutical firm that recently completed construction on a $60 million facility expansion, a 200 percent increase in facility space. The expansion has doubled employment at the location to 225.
“Today is a great day for Atlantic County, all of South Jersey and, indeed, our entire state. It’s also a very good day for our efforts to expand the innovation economy here in New Jersey,” said Murphy. “Groundbreaking pharmaceutical research has been one of our core economic pillars for a long time, and we are committed to ensuring it remains so for a long time to come.”
Murphy joined Buena Vista Mayor Chuck Chiarello and Teligent CEO and President Jason Grenfell-Gardner for the ribbon-cutting.
“Teligent’s major plant expansion is the largest project of its type to ever come to Buena Vista Township, and Gov. Murphy’s attendance is a clear sign of the importance of bringing new business opportunities to all of New Jersey,” Chiarello said.
Murphy’s next stop was at a ribbon-cutting for a new, $49 million middle school in Vineland funded through the New Jersey Schools Development Authority, followed by a stop at Amalthea Cellars Winery in Atco with Agriculture Secretary Douglas Fisher.
The winery stop was part of a push to educate consumers about state-grown wines with a new interactive map on the state website.
“New Jersey is proud to be the Garden State, and our wineries are allowing our agricultural heritage to flourish anew,” Murphy said.
New Jersey’s wine industry has grown by nearly 40 percent in the past five years into a $320 million industry that provides nearly 2,000 jobs for New Jersey residents, according to the Governor's Office.
