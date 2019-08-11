Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, holding their dog, Jack, with his wife Patsy Levinson, holding their youngest grandson, Drew Levinson, 1, in their Linwood home. Also pictured are their six other grandchildren, Dean Meyers, 7, Blake Levinson, 7, Cole Levinson, 7, Ruby Levinson, 5, Nolan Meyers, 5, and Luke Levinson, 9. Wherever Levinson’s seven grand childen are in his home, he calls that his ‘Happy Place.’
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, holding their dog, Jack, with his wife Patsy Levinson, holding their youngest grandson, Drew Levinson, 1, in their Linwood home. Also pictured are their six other grandchildren, Dean Meyers, 7, Blake Levinson, 7, Cole Levinson, 7, Ruby Levinson, 5, Nolan Meyers, 5, and Luke Levinson, 9. Wherever Levinson’s seven grand childen are in his home, he calls that his ‘Happy Place.’
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer
It's "My Happy Place" time, and Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson two Happy Places are his wife's garden and whatever place his grandchildren hang out in. July 25, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
”My Happy Place” is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
LINWOOD — When Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson’s grandchildren stop by for a visit, the place they decide to hang out turns into the “Happy Place” in his home.
One of the places Levinson’s seven grandchildren have been spending time in has been the living room of his one-story bungalow. They also have their toys on the back porch, in the sun room, which is adjacent to the living room and in the basement.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“They all have their different likes and dislikes. They all have their own personalities,” said Levinson, 73, who six grandsons and one granddaughter.
A piano sits in the living room that is played by his daughter, Sarah Meyers, who lives here, and his wife, Patsy Levinson, 66, who he has been married to for 41 years. Some of the grandchildren will be taking lessons, Levinson said.
The names and the birth dates of his grandchildren, except the youngest, are on a plaque that hangs in the living room.
They are: Luke Levinson, 9; Cole and Blake Levinson, both 7; Dean Meyers, 7; Ruby Levinson, the only girl so far at age 5; Nolan Meyers, 5; and the baby, Drew Levinson, 18 months.
On a different wall, a picture of the entire family is mounted with grandparents, parents and children at a carousel in Smithville. There are separate photos of all the grandchildren surrounding the family picture.
On the right side of an opposite wall from the current family members, the photos of family members that preceded Levinson and his wife are visible, their parents, grandparents and their ancestors.
The left side of the opposite wall has been reserved for photos of politicians and sports stars. Levinson is a cousin to the late boxer Max Baer, who was the heavyweight champion of the world during the 1930s.
The people that Levinson has met and admired whose photos can be seen in his living room include baseball Hall of Famers Willie Mays, Yogi Berra and Robin Roberts, former U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clintion and late astronaut and U.S. Senator John Glenn.
The grandchildren love coming over his house, Levinson said.
“Many times how it works is that they are generally dropped off in the morning when their parents go to work. We take them to school. Occasionally, we will pick them up from school, not often, not every day,” Levinson said. “They will stay overnight.”
One son, Matthew Levinson, also lives in the city, but cross town. His other son, Nicholas Levinson, resides in Northfield. Sarah Meyers only lives three houses away.
“They are all right here, which is the way I want it,” said Levinson, who added some parents don’t see their children or grandchildren for two years at a time. “I need them close to me. That’s where I get my energy.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.