ATLANTIC CITY — Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Joseph Kelly will retire next year after 40 years with the organization, the chamber announced Thursday.
“Working with the Greater Atlantic City Chamber has been an honor, and I take great pride in the work we have done in the community,” Kelly said in a statement. “The success we had at the chamber is a direct reflection of the hard-working volunteers and professionals I’ve had the privilege to work with. I am extremely proud of our accomplishments.”
Chamber Executive Vice President Michael Chait will assume the responsibilities of the president effective Jan. 1.
“It will be a seamless transition,” said Charles Wimberg, immediate past chairman of the chamber.
Kelly also served on several boards during his tenure, including the Workforce Development Board, the United Way and the Atlantic County Homeless Consortium.
“Joe has been a rock for the chamber for almost a quarter century,” said chamber Chairman Jeff Ropiecki. “His innate ability to bring people together and execute a plan is evident in his many accomplishments. Merging the Atlantic City and Atlantic County Chamber and spearheading the Atlantic City Airshow are two that immediately come to mind.”
Prior to coming to Atlantic City, Kelly served as executive vice president of the Toledo, Ohio, Chamber and executive director of the Bucyrus, Ohio, Chamber. He was a national trustee for the American Chamber of Commerce Executives and is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management at the University of Notre Dame, with an undergraduate degree from Salem University in West Virginia.
