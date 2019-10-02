MAYS LANDING — Fast fashion clothing company Forever 21 could potentially close their Hamilton Mall store after filing for bankruptcy protection Sunday evening, according to CNBC.
The retailer released a list of almost 180 locations that it could close as part of the proceedings out of 549 stores in the U.S. and 251 international locations, according to the news agency. In addition to the store in the mall on the Black Horse Pike, locations in Deptford, Cherry Hill and others in the state are on the chopping block. The store located at Tanger Outlets The Walk in Atlantic City was not on the list.
The company is still in talks with landlords trying to renegotiate leases and rents, according to the agency, and if deals come through, the company said it would file a new store closure list.
Losing the store would be another blow to the Hamilton Mall, which was sold to New York-based Namdar Realty Group in July.
The mall’s property value continues to fall — from $90.78 million in 2017 to $50 million this year — and recently lost of two of its anchor stores, first Sears and then JCPenney.
