Local comedian Michelle Tomko, 47 at Happy places at the Ocean Club in Atlantic City, where she lives including the the sixth floor and the pool area. April 22, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Local comedian Michelle Tomko (right), 47 with her friend Jean Burbee,45, at her Happy places at the Ocean Club in Atlantic City, where she lives including the the sixth floor in the community room. April 22, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
Local comedian Michelle Tomko (right), 47 with her friend Jean Burbee,45, at her Happy places at the Ocean Club in Atlantic City, where she lives including the the sixth floor in the community room. April 22, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)
'My Happy Place' is a weekly Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
A stand-up comedian from Atlantic City thinks of her material at Ocean Club Condominiums, which she considers her “happy place.”
Michelle Tomko, 47, has lived at Ocean for the past five years. The building overlooks the sea on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
“We’re literally on the beach,” Tomko’s girlfriend, Jean Burbee, 45, said, adding that her and Tomko often feel like they are on vacation at home. They have been together six years, and Ocean is the first place they lived together.
“It’s a good tip if you’re going to move in with somebody,” Tomko said. “Have a nice ocean view.”
For the past four years, Tomko has been the recipient of the Atlantic City Weekly Nightlife Award for "Best Comedian.” She has performed all over the East Coast, especially in Atlantic City.
“Make sure I only have one chin,” Tomko teased as she posed for the camera during this interview. “That’s the instant facelift, you just pull your skin up,” she smiled.
Tomko said she enjoys the building’s aquatic room, where there is a pool and hot tub. Sometimes the room is luckily unoccupied except for the lifeguard, which allows her to take peaceful laps in the pool or relax in the Jacuzzi.
Ocean also offers a tennis court, where Tomko can enjoy the sport she has been playing since she was six-years-old. Tomko said in college, her and her brother taught tennis every summer, which helped pay for school.
Inside, the community room has artwork displayed all along the walls. Tomko often sits at one of the tables to do her work. Sometimes she has to research someone to “gently roast” during one of her performances. Tomko added that being a comedian is ninety percent arranging work and ten percent performing.
One regular event is an open mic night which Tomko hosts every other week at Bourre, a restaurant part of The Orange Loop strip in the city.
Tomko has also performed comedy shows in Ocean’s event room that hosts entertainment for the building. She said one time she got her friend Butch Bradley, a famous stand-up comic, to do a show at the building.
These many spots at Ocean make up Michelle Tomko's “happy place.”
“The best part about this is, I’m in a community, and we (the residents) all share it, and that’s why I can afford to have a place like this,” Tomko said. “I love it here; it makes me very happy.”
