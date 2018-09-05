Got medical debt? If you do, state legislators are trying to make it easier for you to pay it off.
A new bill introduced in Trenton last week would change policies and requirements for how medical debts are processed, including creating more flexible options for people who may struggle to pay for expensive procedures, testing and services they have received.
“This will be a win for concerned patients across New Jersey,” Assemblywoman Joann Downey, D-Monmouth, said in a statement. “No longer will residents have to fear paying exorbitant medical bills in an expedited fashion. They will be able to make payments that make financial sense for them.”
Specifically, the bill would prohibit health care facilities and professionals from reporting a patient’s outstanding balance to a collection agency for legal action until at least 90 days after the date that person first received a bill.
A federal consumer report found that 20 percent of Americans have at least one medical debt collection item in their credit reports.
If a bill or payment is referred to a collection agency, it can negatively impact someone’s credit score.
Before ever referring the debt to a collection agency, facilities and professionals would be required to offer patients the option to pay off medical debt in an income-based repayment plan.
A patient would agree to make monthly payments in an amount that does not exceed 15 percent of his or her discretionary income. If a person chooses this option, the debt cannot be referred to a collection agency as long as he or she complies with the payment plan.
Health care facilities and professionals would also have to void any outstanding balances of medical debt if the patient dies or becomes “totally and permanently disabled.” Debt could also be deferred for patients who are temporarily totally disabled.
“Medical bills should not consume someone’s life,” Assemblymen Eric Houghtaling, D-Monmouth, said in a statement. “It is only fair that patients are provided with feasible methods to pay off their debt.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.