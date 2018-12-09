VINELAND — A local rehabilitation hospital is getting a new name and brand heading into 2019.
Beginning Jan. 1, HealthSouth Rehabilitation Hospital of Vineland will be known as Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Vineland as part of the company's national rebranding initiative, officials said.
"Our new Encompass Health brand reflects more than the change of our name," Tammy Feuer, CEO of the Vineland hospital, said in a statement. "It reinforces our commitment to working together to continuously improve the care we provide our patients."
The rehabilitation hospital is a 41-bed inpatient facility located at 1237 West Sherman Avenue. It offers post-acute care and rehabilitation services, including case management, social work, nutrition counseling and support groups, to patients recovering from illness or injury.
HealthSouth Corporation, the hospital's parent company based in Birmingham, Alabama, launched the new name and brand earlier this year to its 130 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and 273 home health and hospice locations in 36 states and Puerto Rico.
All the company's New Jersey locations, which include facilities in Vineland, Tinton Falls and Toms River, will change over to the Encompass Health name at the start of 2019, officials said.
The Vineland hospital will hold a celebration event for the community from 3 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the front corridor, with light refreshments.
"With a focus on clinical collaboration and strengthening relationships, we will continue to play an important role in making a difference in the lives of our patients," Feuer said.
For more information, see healthsouthvineland.com or call 856 696-7100.
