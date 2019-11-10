Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Henrietta Shelton, founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, sits in the ‘Happy Place’ of her Atlantic City home. Her sun room and living room show her love of music and art, including a small piano once used for the summer concert series at Kennedy Plaza in the resort. ‘We kept breaking the legs. Thank goodness the weighted keyboards had the same touch as the piano, so we started using them on stage,’ she said.
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Henrietta Shelton, founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, sits in the ‘Happy Place’ of her Atlantic City home. Her sun room and living room show her love of music and art, including a small piano once used for the summer concert series at Kennedy Plaza in the resort. ‘We kept breaking the legs. Thank goodness the weighted keyboards had the same touch as the piano, so we started using them on stage,’ she said.
Edward Lea / staff photographer
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
The "My Happy Place" subject for this week is Henrietta Shelton, the founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation in Atlantic City. The "Happy Places" in her home are her sun room and her living room. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — Henrietta Shelton, founder of the Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, established the weekly summertime jazz concerts on the Boardwalk at Kennedy Plaza.
One of Shelton’s “Happy Places” in her home reflects her love of music that has benefited both residents and visitors to this resort for years.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
“In my living room, I have a small piano that we used for the jazz concerts on the Boardwalk for a number of years until we kept breaking the legs. Thank goodness, the weighted keyboards had the same touch as the piano, so we started using them on stage,” said Shelton, who grew up in the resort from fourth grade and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1960.
On Shelton’s living room wall, there is a beautiful, original piece of artwork by Philadelphia artist Sam Byrd of American jazz trumpeter, bandleader and composer Miles Davis.
When Shelton was 15, she had a couple of school classmates, young men, who became her friends.
One worked in a record store. They loved to listen to jazz, purchase records and albums and enjoy them together. They loved all or most of the great masters, including Davis, trumpeter Chet Baker, Ahmad Jamal and Erroll Garner. She doesn’t play an instrument.
“When I was 15 and the house was empty, I would sit on the front porch and play Erroll Garner’s beautiful piano music or Ahmad Jamal’s piano music and turn the volume up so loud, the house would be shaking,” Shelton said.
Shelton lives in the home she grew up in. She was living next door to her family home, but after her father died, she bought the family home.
“The family home was a four-bedroom home, but after I purchased it, I remodeled it into a two-bedroom home with an office with an attached garage with an apartment overhead,” Shelton said.
Besides the music-related items, Shelton’s living room contains her glass pieces collection, which includes ruby red glassware, old Lenox pieces and Opalescent Hobnail glass pieces that were found in second-hand places such as Cobweb Corner in Absecon.
“I found two of my chairs at a secondhand place, then had them reupholstered by Walt Mooney in Absecon,” Shelton said.
Shelton loves her Oriental rug that matches her sofas. The sofa was purchased from Diamond Furniture Store.
“I purchased the rugs new but got a very good sale from a furniture place that was going out of business in Egg Harbor Township. My wall pieces were from a used furniture place in Egg Harbor City, also my bookshelf,” said Shelton, who added her coffee table was also from Cobweb Corner.
Shelton has decorated her sunroom, also one of her “Happy Places,” with books she loves, a bookcase and a small bar table.
“I won the beautiful handmade vase from an art gallery in Haddonfield (Camden County). The large fish that matches the vase is from the secondhand place in Egg Harbor,” Shelton said. “My small rock pieces are from beaches that I visited in Cuba, Martinique, Bermuda, South Africa, Trinidad and sand from Dubai.”
PHOTOS of Henrietta Shelton, founder of the Chicken Bone Historical Foundation, Inc., in her Atlantic City home
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.