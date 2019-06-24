Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
366 40th St, Rich Francis J Jr Flynn Dennis C; 2/2019. $725,000
2219 Avalon Ave Un B, Bankert Thomas W Dowds Jeffrey E; 2/2019. $2,025,000
5748 Dune Dr, Walsh Therese Kuoch Albert L; 2/2019. $2,475,000
26 E 25th St, Higgins Eugene P Halligan Brian J; 2/2019. $3,012,500
CAPE MAY
15 Cedar Mill Lane, Mtg Equ Con Asset Trust J M B Dev LLC; 2/2019. $130,000
660S-1 Washington St, De Mayo John P Boccella Eloise; 2/2019. $160,000
315 Ocean St, Oceanfirst Bank Na Washington Com Eq LLC; 2/2019. $250,000
1520 NJ Ave Un 109, Clapcich David J Sklar Gary J; 2/2019. $300,000
1332 Delaware Ave, Morris Barbara L Videv Todor Vidkov; 2/2019. $420,000
142 Washington St, Hatch Frank W Be Michael; 2/2019. 1$900,000
704 Benton Ave, Parrish Edward B Hanley Kathleen W; 2/2019. $999,999
LOWER TOWNSHIP
513 Jacksonville Ave, Bennett Joseph Christensen Michelle L; 1/2019. $85,000
214 E New York Ave, HUD By Secy Buckmuse James F; 1/2019. $116,262
709 Eldredge Ave, Yanick Allison M Adm Quinn Donna M; 1/2019. $170,000
11 Beechwood Ave, Link Irene La Ferrara Frank; 1/2019. $179,000
565 Seashore Road, Reeves Richard T Exr&C Rossi Philip M; 1/2019. $219,000
Lot 12 Block 742.01, Husar Joseph L Curly Christopher; 1/2019. $430,000
134 Pennsylvania Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Bryant Const Inc; 2/2019. $75,000
311 E Jacksonville Ave, Mcmullin Joan Freas David M Sr; 2/2019. $75,000
217 Ridgewood Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR1 LLC; 2/2019. $84,000
508 Shunpike Rd, US Bank N A Trust Jensen Arne J; 2/2019. $93,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
12 Geneva Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Robinson Inv LLC; 1/2019. $40,300
3 W Hereford Ave, Ntnstr Hecm Trust 2018-3 Markle Stephen; 1/2019. $42,400
118 Lafayette Ave, Hellinger Don Henry Linda M; 1/2019. $145,000
210 S Railroad Ave, Johnson Karen Rogers Michael W; 1/2019. $161,500
2 Avalon Woods Court, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 1/2019. $201,000
204 First Ave, Clermont Homes LLC Waters Phyllis L; 1/2019. $280,000
205 Sawgrass Ct, Zonenashvili Merabi Rowland James M; 1/2019. $338,000
122 Lafayette St, FHLM Corp Pawlus Real Est Dev LLC; 2/2019. $47,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
500 E 19th Ave, Di Cesare Anthony O’Brien Kevin T; 1/2019. $475,000
121 E 1st Ave, Brooks James Gallagher James F III; 1/2019. $480,000
2500 Atlantic Ave, Gowland Edward W Gualberti Stephen M; 1/2019. $130,000
300 E Marina Dr Un 4B, Gargiulo Anthony C Maloney Brian J; 1/2019. $251,500
202 W Pine Ave, Treher James E Jr Gill Annmarie; 1/2019. $610,000
431 E 19th Ave Un 47, Boutcher Margaret M Berk Ryan; 2/2019. $75,000
300 W 19th St, Tangradi Janice D&D Real Estate Mgmt Inc; 2/2019. $147,000
216 W 22nd Ave, Costanzo Maria F Haynes David; 2/2019. $300,000
OCEAN CITY
630 Battersea Road, Kempf Kenneth J Lear Eric Robert; 1/2019. $759,000
2128 Simpson Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Mc Cool George T Jr; 1/2019. $762,500
820 Third St, Willis Joseph M &C Krassan Ira; 1/2019. $810,000
865 Delancey Place, York Stephen A Garcia Todd; 1/2019. $855,000
2912 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, O’Connor John H Panichi Mark; 1/2019. $1,050,000
53 Spruce Road, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Bechta Matthew S; $1,233,750
1008 Wesley Ave, Brown Cheryl Berman Ellen L; 1/2019. $200,500
146 Flinders Reef, Brown Alan Mc Laughlin James; 1/2019. $290,000
56-58 Safe Harbor Dr, Weiss Robert L Betz Carol J; 1/2019. $300,614
5447 Central Ave Un 1B, Walsh Robert M Dipietropolo Ruth; 1/2019. $338,000
21 Genoa Court, West Michael E Kiergan-Thayer G Clark; 1/2019. $375,000
3305 Asbury Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR3 LLC; 1/2019. $399,000
324 Simpson Ave 26, Lipsett Edward Trautman Mark J; 1/2019. $433,600
1527 West Ave, Bogushefsky Aaron Mauriello Kenneth L; 1/2019. $440,000
SEA ISLE CITY
4411 Venicean Road, Maher Denise M Mc Cay Eileen A; 1/2019. $875,000
121 50th St East Un, Welsh Family Irrv Trust Freeman James J; 1/2019. $975,000
121 60th St West Un, Rollo Marc A Mckeone Daniel; 1/2019. $965,000
Lot 158 Block 81.03, Jackson Robert Trust Beebe Thomas A; 2/2019. $540,000
22 67th St 1st Fl, Lodge Paul Podraza Joseph R; 2/2019. $675,000
230 57th St LLC Skinner Michael J; 2/2019. 230 57th St. $908,000
210 52nd St North Un, Mullen Paul B B4B Properties LLC; 2/2019. $915,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Lot 4.03 Block 663, Peters Daniel Arch Lawrence J; 1/2019. $520,000
Cedar Swamp, Germanio John James Schiemer Brett; 1/2019. $15,000
40 Elmwood Ave, Tucker Jean Molter Floyd P; 1/2019. $205,000
14 Deerfield Trail, Higgins Robert Scott Martino Joseph; 1/2019. $210,200
14 E Sunrise Road, Amann Walter Spiegel Jaclyn D; 1/2019. $281,000
1731 Route US 9 17, Pessolano Gaye L Barsky Rita; 1/2019. $291,000
2 Arrowhead Trail, Spiegel Robert Wood Matthew; 1/2019. $318,500
7 W Timber Drive, Dromgoole Thomas P Dutch Charles E Jr; 1/2019. $375,000
26 Foxborough Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff Snyder Robert; 1/2019. $157,500
WEST CAPE MAY
116 Yorke Ave, Swan Helen C West Bay Society LLC; 2/2019. $450,000
702 Broadway, Pihl Jeffrey James Gaskill Jeffrey T; 2/2019. $670,000
2007 New York Ave, West Cape May Woehlcke Donna M O’Connor John J Jr; 2/2019. $449,300
WILDWOOD
125 E Youngs Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Patel Neelam; 12/2018. $76,000
117 E Oak Ave, Cunningham John A Declemente Michael; 12/2018. $225,000
Lot 5 Block 200, Matthews Patrick H Jr Mackay Joseph R; 12/2018. $232,500
308 E 11th Ave, Eilola Edwin J Jr Pilone Carmen A; 12/2018. $420,000
5200 Park Blvd, Cf Albert Propco LLC Bkp Sandcastle Wild LLC; 12/2018. $9,460,000
917 Franklin St, Wildwood Bbk Inv Prop LLC Wright Rentals LLC; 1/2019. $20,000
4300 Niagara Ave, Wildwood City 4300 Niagara LLC; 1/2019. $30,000
132 E Rio Grande Ave, Quigley Michael Diamond Beach Prop LLC; 1/2019. $61,500
406 W Magnolia Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Tomkow Raymond; 1/2019. $157,500
209 E Bennett Ave, Russo Charlotte T Monosiet C J; 1/2019. $165,000
WILDWOOD CREST
5800 Seaview Ave Un 4, Lonergan Melissa S Latini Tara M; 1/2019. $145,000
8304 Pacific Ave, Venuto Lorenzo Nicolosi Michael; 1/2019. $150,000
107 E Columbine Road, King John P Bruno Donna M; 1/2019. $332,000
5501 Atlantic Ave, D’Ambrosio George J Hennessey John P; 1/2019. $470,000
105 W Jefferson Ave, Tenaglia Vincent Di Stasio-Keown D; 1/2019. $485,000
200 Dunne Drive, Mihalakis Isidore Fernandez Jose L; 1/2019. $650,000
6311 Park Blvd, Feraco William J Morelli Frank J; 1/2019. $750,000
WOODBINE
904-916 Bryant St, Underwood Robert A II Rash George Maxwell III; 1/2019. $35,000
120 Washington Ave, Woodbine Cr 2018 LLC Ortiz Angel; 1/2019. $27,000
Cumberland County
MILLVILLE
40 Cornwall Ave, Abbott Ruth M By Atty, Bucci Joy Ind Atty, Jcm Development Llc; 2/4/2019. $60,000
708 N High St, Pc6reo Llc, Clark Tywone; 2/4/2019. $10,500
441 Caroline Lane, Mtglq Inv Lp By Atty. Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, Steward Angela, Steward Lemon; 2/4/2019. $234,000
54 Sharp St, Millville Meridian Limited Partnership, Pisanelli Mary Ellen, Millville Re Llc; 2/4/2019. $31,490,919
901 8th St North, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty; Specialty Underwriting & Residential Finance Trust &C By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, T-Ray Investments Llc; 2/5/2019. $29,000
13 Pear St, Cumberland County Sheriff; Hartsfield Jamaal By Shrf; Salem Management By Shrf, Christiana Trust Trust; Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V By Trust; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba; 2/5/2019. $11,175.74
400 E Vine St, Lovely Realty Llc, Jordan Kim; 2/5/2019. $30,000
327 Smith St, Laelia Llc By Atty; Selene Finance Lpo Atty, Juarez Abisai Gonzalez; 2/5/2019. $18,500
712 E Main St, Martino Mary E, Abbott Brian James; 2/6/2019. $87,000
4 Heron Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes Llc, Kolbanovskiy Daniel; Pasamba Michelle; 2/6/2019. $275,000
22 Emily Dr, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bank Of New York Trust Fka; Cwalt Inc Alernative Loan Trust 2007016cb &C By Trust By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Defalco Michael; Ferguson Edna Barbara; 2/6/2019. $107,625
35 Porreca Drive, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Esprit Jason; 2/7/2019. $185,000
2000 Miller Ave Unit C-26, Shannon James T Atty; Shannon Jean G By Atty; Shannon Robert T Est, Campbell Mary Lou; 2/8/2019. $110,000
11 Cecile Drive, Earnest John F 3rd, Berry Kareen A Brammer; 2/8/2019. $243,000
322 S 5th St, Vasquez Linda D Aka; Vazquez Linda D Aka; Vazquez Victor Est, Oliver Todd; 2/11/2019. $20,000
307 F St, Cr 2018 Llc, Rivera Aristides; 2/12/2019. $33,500
316 Cedar St, Truxton Sandra; Truxton William, Steins Christian D; 2/12/2019. $131,500
22 Marlyn Terrace, Campbell C Fiske Est; Campbell Mary Lou, Bailey Shannon; 2/14/2019. $155,000
22 S Race St, Maurone Lynda L, Harvey Edward T; 2/15/2019. $30,000
124 S 3rd St, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust 20031 &C By Trust By Atty, Williams Trevor Jr; 2/19/2019. $16,000
801 E Main St, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Series 2014-3 By Trust, Douglas Stacy; 2/19/2019. $50,000
417 Garrison Ave, Fabbri Andrew D; Gruccio William M; Halyard Realty Holding Llc, Flores Elias; 2/19/2019. $98,580
510-512 Smith St, Atlantis Associates Fka; Cumberland Llc; Epstein Roy A Ptr Ta; Feldman Alan F Ptr Ta, Levitt Gabrielle A; 2/19/2019. $13,500
2005 Miller Ave, K&L Real Estate Llc; Reed Kevin, Andrews Melissa; Andrews Timothy; 2/19/2019. $139,900
16 Torresdale St, Schaeffer Land Llc, Pierce Maria R; Pierce Maurice A; 2/20/2019. $197,000
1208 Robin Road, Reed Diane L; Reed Kevin, Laury Christine; Laury Theodore; 2/21/2019. $163,000
VINELAND
1166 Kay Place, Jones Jesse David, Jones Peggy Lee Est, Cosme Tamara; 1/25/2019. $165,000
1170 Chimes Terrace, Pafacom Inc, Quinones Benjamin III; 1/28/2019. $143,000
4098 Dante Ave, Scalfo Deanne L, Scalfo Henry P Jr, Sorto Benedicto A; 1/28/2019. $235,000
38 W Almond St, Cortes Noemi, Robledo Raquel Bautista, Serrano Alfredo Montes; 1/28/2019. $140,000
514 Salem Ave, Destefani Ronald L, Phoenix Properties Llc, Demendoza Adriana Ulloa; 1/29/2019. $113,000
1146 E Landis Ave, Pagano Josephine A By Atty, Pagano Stephen Atty, Hammer Rentals Llc; 1/29/2019. $80,000
90 Oaklawn Terrace, Shulzhenko Nadezhda M Est By Exec, Shulzhenko Valentin Exec, Shulzhenko Viktor, Negron Roberto; 1/29/2019. $145,000
4600 Ascher Road, Gonzalez Carolina V Fka, Gonzalez Nelson E, Trela Carolina V, Collins Amiee R, Collins Scott D; 1/29/2019. $285,000
1745 Hubbard Lane, Digiorgio Joan, Digiorgio Vito Aka, Digiorgo Vito Aka, Connors Ashley Blair, Connors Jennifer Christine; 1/29/2019. $150,000
213 Oxford St, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Landis Properties Llc; 1/30/2019. $48,500
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.