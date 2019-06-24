Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

AVALON

366 40th St, Rich Francis J Jr Flynn Dennis C; 2/2019. $725,000

2219 Avalon Ave Un B, Bankert Thomas W Dowds Jeffrey E; 2/2019. $2,025,000

5748 Dune Dr, Walsh Therese Kuoch Albert L; 2/2019. $2,475,000

26 E 25th St, Higgins Eugene P Halligan Brian J; 2/2019. $3,012,500

CAPE MAY

15 Cedar Mill Lane, Mtg Equ Con Asset Trust J M B Dev LLC; 2/2019. $130,000

660S-1 Washington St, De Mayo John P Boccella Eloise; 2/2019. $160,000

315 Ocean St, Oceanfirst Bank Na Washington Com Eq LLC; 2/2019. $250,000

1520 NJ Ave Un 109, Clapcich David J Sklar Gary J; 2/2019. $300,000

1332 Delaware Ave, Morris Barbara L Videv Todor Vidkov; 2/2019. $420,000

142 Washington St, Hatch Frank W Be Michael; 2/2019. 1$900,000

704 Benton Ave, Parrish Edward B Hanley Kathleen W; 2/2019. $999,999

LOWER TOWNSHIP

513 Jacksonville Ave, Bennett Joseph Christensen Michelle L; 1/2019. $85,000

214 E New York Ave, HUD By Secy Buckmuse James F; 1/2019. $116,262

709 Eldredge Ave, Yanick Allison M Adm Quinn Donna M; 1/2019. $170,000

11 Beechwood Ave, Link Irene La Ferrara Frank; 1/2019. $179,000

565 Seashore Road, Reeves Richard T Exr&C Rossi Philip M; 1/2019. $219,000

Lot 12 Block 742.01, Husar Joseph L Curly Christopher; 1/2019. $430,000

134 Pennsylvania Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Bryant Const Inc; 2/2019. $75,000

311 E Jacksonville Ave, Mcmullin Joan Freas David M Sr; 2/2019. $75,000

217 Ridgewood Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR1 LLC; 2/2019. $84,000

508 Shunpike Rd, US Bank N A Trust Jensen Arne J; 2/2019. $93,500

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

12 Geneva Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Robinson Inv LLC; 1/2019. $40,300

3 W Hereford Ave, Ntnstr Hecm Trust 2018-3 Markle Stephen; 1/2019. $42,400

118 Lafayette Ave, Hellinger Don Henry Linda M; 1/2019. $145,000

210 S Railroad Ave, Johnson Karen Rogers Michael W; 1/2019. $161,500

2 Avalon Woods Court, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR5 LLC; 1/2019. $201,000

204 First Ave, Clermont Homes LLC Waters Phyllis L; 1/2019. $280,000

205 Sawgrass Ct, Zonenashvili Merabi Rowland James M; 1/2019. $338,000

122 Lafayette St, FHLM Corp Pawlus Real Est Dev LLC; 2/2019. $47,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

500 E 19th Ave, Di Cesare Anthony O’Brien Kevin T; 1/2019. $475,000

121 E 1st Ave, Brooks James Gallagher James F III; 1/2019. $480,000

2500 Atlantic Ave, Gowland Edward W Gualberti Stephen M; 1/2019. $130,000

300 E Marina Dr Un 4B, Gargiulo Anthony C Maloney Brian J; 1/2019. $251,500

202 W Pine Ave, Treher James E Jr Gill Annmarie; 1/2019. $610,000

431 E 19th Ave Un 47, Boutcher Margaret M Berk Ryan; 2/2019. $75,000

300 W 19th St, Tangradi Janice D&D Real Estate Mgmt Inc; 2/2019. $147,000

216 W 22nd Ave, Costanzo Maria F Haynes David; 2/2019. $300,000

OCEAN CITY

630 Battersea Road, Kempf Kenneth J Lear Eric Robert; 1/2019. $759,000

2128 Simpson Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Mc Cool George T Jr; 1/2019. $762,500

820 Third St, Willis Joseph M &C Krassan Ira; 1/2019. $810,000

865 Delancey Place, York Stephen A Garcia Todd; 1/2019. $855,000

2912 Wesley Ave 1st Fl, O’Connor John H Panichi Mark; 1/2019. $1,050,000

53 Spruce Road, Ocean City Dev Grp LLC Bechta Matthew S; $1,233,750

1008 Wesley Ave, Brown Cheryl Berman Ellen L; 1/2019. $200,500

146 Flinders Reef, Brown Alan Mc Laughlin James; 1/2019. $290,000

56-58 Safe Harbor Dr, Weiss Robert L Betz Carol J; 1/2019. $300,614

5447 Central Ave Un 1B, Walsh Robert M Dipietropolo Ruth; 1/2019. $338,000

21 Genoa Court, West Michael E Kiergan-Thayer G Clark; 1/2019. $375,000

3305 Asbury Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff NJHR3 LLC; 1/2019. $399,000

324 Simpson Ave 26, Lipsett Edward Trautman Mark J; 1/2019. $433,600

1527 West Ave, Bogushefsky Aaron Mauriello Kenneth L; 1/2019. $440,000

SEA ISLE CITY

4411 Venicean Road, Maher Denise M Mc Cay Eileen A; 1/2019. $875,000

121 50th St East Un, Welsh Family Irrv Trust Freeman James J; 1/2019. $975,000

121 60th St West Un, Rollo Marc A Mckeone Daniel; 1/2019. $965,000

Lot 158 Block 81.03, Jackson Robert Trust Beebe Thomas A; 2/2019. $540,000

22 67th St 1st Fl, Lodge Paul Podraza Joseph R; 2/2019. $675,000

230 57th St LLC Skinner Michael J; 2/2019. 230 57th St. $908,000

210 52nd St North Un, Mullen Paul B B4B Properties LLC; 2/2019. $915,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

Lot 4.03 Block 663, Peters Daniel Arch Lawrence J; 1/2019. $520,000

Cedar Swamp, Germanio John James Schiemer Brett; 1/2019. $15,000

40 Elmwood Ave, Tucker Jean Molter Floyd P; 1/2019. $205,000

14 Deerfield Trail, Higgins Robert Scott Martino Joseph; 1/2019. $210,200

14 E Sunrise Road, Amann Walter Spiegel Jaclyn D; 1/2019. $281,000

1731 Route US 9 17, Pessolano Gaye L Barsky Rita; 1/2019. $291,000

2 Arrowhead Trail, Spiegel Robert Wood Matthew; 1/2019. $318,500

7 W Timber Drive, Dromgoole Thomas P Dutch Charles E Jr; 1/2019. $375,000

26 Foxborough Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff Snyder Robert; 1/2019. $157,500

WEST CAPE MAY

116 Yorke Ave, Swan Helen C West Bay Society LLC; 2/2019. $450,000

702 Broadway, Pihl Jeffrey James Gaskill Jeffrey T; 2/2019. $670,000

2007 New York Ave, West Cape May Woehlcke Donna M O’Connor John J Jr; 2/2019. $449,300

WILDWOOD

125 E Youngs Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Patel Neelam; 12/2018. $76,000

117 E Oak Ave, Cunningham John A Declemente Michael; 12/2018. $225,000

Lot 5 Block 200, Matthews Patrick H Jr Mackay Joseph R; 12/2018. $232,500

308 E 11th Ave, Eilola Edwin J Jr Pilone Carmen A; 12/2018. $420,000

5200 Park Blvd, Cf Albert Propco LLC Bkp Sandcastle Wild LLC; 12/2018. $9,460,000

917 Franklin St, Wildwood Bbk Inv Prop LLC Wright Rentals LLC; 1/2019. $20,000

4300 Niagara Ave, Wildwood City 4300 Niagara LLC; 1/2019. $30,000

132 E Rio Grande Ave, Quigley Michael Diamond Beach Prop LLC; 1/2019. $61,500

406 W Magnolia Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Tomkow Raymond; 1/2019. $157,500

209 E Bennett Ave, Russo Charlotte T Monosiet C J; 1/2019. $165,000

WILDWOOD CREST

5800 Seaview Ave Un 4, Lonergan Melissa S Latini Tara M; 1/2019. $145,000

8304 Pacific Ave, Venuto Lorenzo Nicolosi Michael; 1/2019. $150,000

107 E Columbine Road, King John P Bruno Donna M; 1/2019. $332,000

5501 Atlantic Ave, D’Ambrosio George J Hennessey John P; 1/2019. $470,000

105 W Jefferson Ave, Tenaglia Vincent Di Stasio-Keown D; 1/2019. $485,000

200 Dunne Drive, Mihalakis Isidore Fernandez Jose L; 1/2019. $650,000

6311 Park Blvd, Feraco William J Morelli Frank J; 1/2019. $750,000

WOODBINE

904-916 Bryant St, Underwood Robert A II Rash George Maxwell III; 1/2019. $35,000

120 Washington Ave, Woodbine Cr 2018 LLC Ortiz Angel; 1/2019. $27,000

Cumberland County

MILLVILLE

40 Cornwall Ave, Abbott Ruth M By Atty, Bucci Joy Ind Atty, Jcm Development Llc; 2/4/2019. $60,000

708 N High St, Pc6reo Llc, Clark Tywone; 2/4/2019. $10,500

441 Caroline Lane, Mtglq Inv Lp By Atty. Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, Steward Angela, Steward Lemon; 2/4/2019. $234,000

54 Sharp St, Millville Meridian Limited Partnership, Pisanelli Mary Ellen, Millville Re Llc; 2/4/2019. $31,490,919

901 8th St North, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty; Specialty Underwriting & Residential Finance Trust &C By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, T-Ray Investments Llc; 2/5/2019. $29,000

13 Pear St, Cumberland County Sheriff; Hartsfield Jamaal By Shrf; Salem Management By Shrf, Christiana Trust Trust; Residential Credit Opportunities Trust V By Trust; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba; 2/5/2019. $11,175.74

400 E Vine St, Lovely Realty Llc, Jordan Kim; 2/5/2019. $30,000

327 Smith St, Laelia Llc By Atty; Selene Finance Lpo Atty, Juarez Abisai Gonzalez; 2/5/2019. $18,500

712 E Main St, Martino Mary E, Abbott Brian James; 2/6/2019. $87,000

4 Heron Lane, Sherwood Forest Homes Llc, Kolbanovskiy Daniel; Pasamba Michelle; 2/6/2019. $275,000

22 Emily Dr, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bank Of New York Trust Fka; Cwalt Inc Alernative Loan Trust 2007016cb &C By Trust By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Defalco Michael; Ferguson Edna Barbara; 2/6/2019. $107,625

35 Porreca Drive, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc, Esprit Jason; 2/7/2019. $185,000

2000 Miller Ave Unit C-26, Shannon James T Atty; Shannon Jean G By Atty; Shannon Robert T Est, Campbell Mary Lou; 2/8/2019. $110,000

11 Cecile Drive, Earnest John F 3rd, Berry Kareen A Brammer; 2/8/2019. $243,000

322 S 5th St, Vasquez Linda D Aka; Vazquez Linda D Aka; Vazquez Victor Est, Oliver Todd; 2/11/2019. $20,000

307 F St, Cr 2018 Llc, Rivera Aristides; 2/12/2019. $33,500

316 Cedar St, Truxton Sandra; Truxton William, Steins Christian D; 2/12/2019. $131,500

22 Marlyn Terrace, Campbell C Fiske Est; Campbell Mary Lou, Bailey Shannon; 2/14/2019. $155,000

22 S Race St, Maurone Lynda L, Harvey Edward T; 2/15/2019. $30,000

124 S 3rd St, Bank Of New York Mellon Trust By Atty; Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust 20031 &C By Trust By Atty, Williams Trevor Jr; 2/19/2019. $16,000

801 E Main St, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Ventures Series 2014-3 By Trust, Douglas Stacy; 2/19/2019. $50,000

417 Garrison Ave, Fabbri Andrew D; Gruccio William M; Halyard Realty Holding Llc, Flores Elias; 2/19/2019. $98,580

510-512 Smith St, Atlantis Associates Fka; Cumberland Llc; Epstein Roy A Ptr Ta; Feldman Alan F Ptr Ta, Levitt Gabrielle A; 2/19/2019. $13,500

2005 Miller Ave, K&L Real Estate Llc; Reed Kevin, Andrews Melissa; Andrews Timothy; 2/19/2019. $139,900

16 Torresdale St, Schaeffer Land Llc, Pierce Maria R; Pierce Maurice A; 2/20/2019. $197,000

1208 Robin Road, Reed Diane L; Reed Kevin, Laury Christine; Laury Theodore; 2/21/2019. $163,000

VINELAND

1166 Kay Place, Jones Jesse David, Jones Peggy Lee Est, Cosme Tamara; 1/25/2019. $165,000

1170 Chimes Terrace, Pafacom Inc, Quinones Benjamin III; 1/28/2019. $143,000

4098 Dante Ave, Scalfo Deanne L, Scalfo Henry P Jr, Sorto Benedicto A; 1/28/2019. $235,000

38 W Almond St, Cortes Noemi, Robledo Raquel Bautista, Serrano Alfredo Montes; 1/28/2019. $140,000

514 Salem Ave, Destefani Ronald L, Phoenix Properties Llc, Demendoza Adriana Ulloa; 1/29/2019. $113,000

1146 E Landis Ave, Pagano Josephine A By Atty, Pagano Stephen Atty, Hammer Rentals Llc; 1/29/2019. $80,000

90 Oaklawn Terrace, Shulzhenko Nadezhda M Est By Exec, Shulzhenko Valentin Exec, Shulzhenko Viktor, Negron Roberto; 1/29/2019. $145,000

4600 Ascher Road, Gonzalez Carolina V Fka, Gonzalez Nelson E, Trela Carolina V, Collins Amiee R, Collins Scott D; 1/29/2019. $285,000

1745 Hubbard Lane, Digiorgio Joan, Digiorgio Vito Aka, Digiorgo Vito Aka, Connors Ashley Blair, Connors Jennifer Christine; 1/29/2019. $150,000

213 Oxford St, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent, Landis Properties Llc; 1/30/2019. $48,500

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments