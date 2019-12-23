Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

822 New York Ave, Peterson Kathleen/Atty Scalfaro Joseph A Jr; 9/25/2019. $249,000

1 Mechanic St Unit 111, One Mechanic Street Llc Bustamante Elvis P; 9/25/2019. $137,500

137 Webb Road, Sykes Michael Gillespie Tracey A; 9/26/2019. $200,000

960 Traymore Parkway, Scalfaro Joseph A Jr Sandberg Charles M; 9/26/2019. $171,500

415 Osage Lane, Valentino Steven Jenkins John F Jr; 9/27/2019. $115,000

ATLANTIC CITY

410 N Ridgeway Road, Kanter Robert Miah Sadik; 9/11/2019. $129,100

3101 Boardwalk Unit 2411-2, Sturtz Stephen A Campisi Cheryl; 9/11/2019. $199,000

108 S Bellevue Ave, Lee Chi Keung 108 South Bellevue Ave Llc; 9/11/2019. $140,000

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1715-2, Anyan Joan Brown Choi Jun; 9/11/2019. $155,000

7 N Florida Ave, Ullah Mohammad E Aps 7 N Florida Llc; 9/12/2019. $165,000

BRIGANTINE

301 5th St South Unit A, Decrescenzo James Falkenstein Trust Dated March 22 2016; 9/13/2019. $760,000

4705 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Bmm Partners Llc Lava Finance Llc; 9/13/2019. $385,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd, H6 Patel Nareshbhai Duerr Kelly Lynn; 9/13/2019. $112,500

100 Sixth St, North Ciano Louis J Ungaro Adam V III; 9/13/2019. $545,000

4113 W Brigantine Ave Unit 2a, 4101 West Brigantine Ave Llc Morlino Robert; 9/16/2019. $619,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

113 Grange Cross Lane, Glasser John III Pacific Weston C; 9/13/2019. $219,900

12 Prospect Ave, King Loretta M Aspenberg Barry; 9/13/2019. $30,000

112 Mount Airy Ave, Amjad Rehman Inc Schofield Andrew 9/13/2019 $244,700 Egg Harbor Twp 7 Prospect Ave, King Loretta M Aspenberg Barry 9/13/2019 $15,000 Egg Harbor Twp 7201 Ridge Ave Brown Carolyn J/Exr Wynn Aaron; 9/16/2019. $230,000

102 Park Lane, Scholler Charles T Jeangilles Venette; 9/17/2019. $170,000

210 Heather Croft, Manzo Anthony Arc Of Atlantic County Inc; 9/17/2019. $79,000

308 Arrowhead Drive, Pnc Bank Na Brown Jordan; 9/17/2019. $167,589

126 Ontario Ave, US Bank Na Sj Holdings 1 Llc; 9/18/2019. $142,500

113 Springfield Ave, Cai Tianyi Brennan Mark; 9/18/2019. $259,900

121 Heather Croft, Latif Kazi Ochoa Roberto; 9/18/2019. $103,000

1 Morning Glory Court, Sternberg Ashley Atkinson Byron Scott; 9/18/2019. $260,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

306 Meadow Drive, Lane Curtis H Jr Beck Brian F; 9/12/2019. $228,000

702 Moonraker Court, Kroschwitz Louis E/Exr Seyler Sarah; 9/12/2019. $193,500

129 Concord Terrace, Angeles Rebecca Isaula Jorge Rodriguez; 9/12/2019. $130,000

538 Saratoga Place, Manganiello William Strawder Emilia R; 9/13/2019. $215,000

233 Donna Drive, 2320 Columbia Llc Nokes Jesse; 9/13/2019. $213,000

4 Highbury Court, Evensen Roy A Bleznick Stanford Stuart; 9/16/2019. $240,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6405 Tanglewood Drive, Puk Andrew Webster Leroy Jr; 9/10/2019. $228,500

5920 Cedarcroft Drive, Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan Maldonado Mairym Denise; 9/10/2019. $206,000

6155 Robin Drive, US Bank Na Mala Diversified Llc; 9/10/2019. $115,125

2615 Falcon Court, Key Kathleen Zhou Haichao; 9/11/2019. $107,000

55 Mill St, Kalagian Kimberle/Admr Urbany Joanne; 9/13/2019. $50,000

5023 Merion Court, Schlenger Richard J Sr Ingersoll John E; 9/13/2019. $119,900

MARGATE

9504 Ventor Ave, Trinity United Methodist Church Of Margate Curran Gail M; 9/13/2019. $390,000

6 S Adams Ave, Brown Merrill Dallas Robert L III; 9/17/2019. $355,000

26 N Jasper Ave, Schoenleber Lisa Laverde Franklin J; 9/17/2019. $380,000

103 S Union Ave, Hinrichs Alison B Mazzola John; 9/17/2019. $1,375,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 1118, Maines John Stein Jordan M; 9/18/2019. $252,000

15 W Colmar Circle, Petitt Carol Anne/Exrx Henry James; 9/18/2019. $500,000

NORTHFIELD

1121 Broad St, Tapper Daniel Deputter John J; 9/23/2019. $94,000

502 Burton Ave, Grillo Kelly J Oc Equities Llc; 9/24/2019. $300,000

512 Roosevelt Ave, Peyton Justin Cannon Janet; 9/25/2019. $228,000

7 Delmar Drive, USA Va Readeau Joseph; 9/25/2019. $168,000

38 E Oakcrest Ave, Bilebof Carol Weiss Peter C; 9/26/2019. $90,000

39 Virginia Ave, 39 Virginia Ave Llc Lin James; 9/26/2019. $198,000

2041 Cedarbridge Road, Crawford Cory M Sr Crawford Cory M Sr; 9/27/2019. $123,000

PLEASANTVILLE

107 E Bayview Ave, Northeastern Valley Allied Entrepreneurs Housing Llc Molina Ivelisse; 9/18/2019. $40,000

297 Tilton Road, Metropolitan Life Ins Co Rendon Maria; 9/20/2019. $145,000

513 Chestnut Ave, Fuentes Roger Osorto Jca Abreu Llc; 9/20/2019. $60,000

71 Orchards, US Bank Na Askindosys Inc; 9/20/2019. $61,500

VENTNOR

4800 Boardwalk #1104, Galante James Cherkas Robert; 9/16/2019. $212,000

118 N Melbourne Ave Un B, Blough Geoffrey L/Tr Klein Stephen James Jr; 9/16/2019. $175,000

6800 Ventnor Ave, Fadel Philippe Gayed Yvette; 9/16/2019. $205,000

5509 Monmouth, Ave Ackroyd Daniel T Lyons Sienna M; 9/18/2019. $159,000

6101 Monmouth Ave #111, Votb Llc Graven Eells Maureen J; 9/19/2019. $160,000

Cape May County

LOWER TOWNSHIP

106 Leaming Ave, Beyer Ann M Adm Laing Matthew; 9/2019. $150,000

139 E Florida Ave, De Luca Philip H Adm Gift John; 9/2019. $155,000

687 Sock Lane, Axelsson Paul R Haenn Mark J; 9/2019. $180,000

19 E Drumbed Road, Miller Annmarie Holz Kimberly J; 9/2019. $180,000

710 Pilgrim Plaza, Fleming Barbara J Salasin Robert; 9/2019. $225,000

122 Broadway, Moser George C Sarchiapone Lana J; 9/2019. $246,000

5 Montauk Court, Yeager Anne P La Bounty Christina L; 9/2019. $285,000

902 Scott Ave, Meca Investments LLC Robinson Debra-Ann M; 9/2019. $337,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd #703, Tournour Louis M Kern Ronald C Jr; 9/2019. $410,000

9905 Seapointe Blvd #311, Asp Investments LLC Koehler Roland G; 9/2019. $470,000

110 Elwood Road, S.H. Real Estate Dev LLC Schmidt Bruce; 9/2019. $495,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

8 1st Drive, Polita Lisa A Van Kirk Francis J; 9/2019. $425,000

82 Pierces Point Road, Sf4 Re1 LLC 411 Contractors LLCl 9/2019. $63,000

407 Goshen Road, USA Arenberg Carl; 9/2019. $90,002

40 Solar Way, Bluewater Inv Trust 2017-1 Prickett Melissa; 9/2019. $150,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

405 Ocean Ave #202, Jamison John R Sgrillo Anthony; 9/2019. $162,900

100 E 24th St, Martin Michael Est Young Joseph; 9/2019. $165,000

200 E Marina Court #1A, Nunn Michelle Exr May Gerald; 9/2019. $197,500

500 Kennedy Drive #705, Lare Charles Reyes Dante Panlaqui; 9/2019. $350,000

OCEAN CITY

2308 Haven Ave, Oteri Stephen Dubil Robert; 9/2019. $545,000

3832-34 Asbury Ave 2nd Fl, Horst David L Katz David; 9/2019. $555,000

1624-26 Asbury Ave 1st Flr, Kuriger Theodore G Gordon Brett; 9/2019. $574,200

3110 Simpson Ave Un B, Gehring George A Lamson Wayne H; 9/2019. $578,000

322 Brdwlk Aka 921 Park Pl, R V Murphy Jr Amended Rev Trst Tavernelli Dennis J; 9/2019. $605,000

4257-59 West Ave, Long Linda Hansen Jwr Properties LLC; 9/2019. $615,000

822 Stenton Place, Tavernelli Dennis J Floor Archie; 9/2019. $650,000

5426 Central Ave, Marrone Christopher M Sulpizio Joseph; 9/2019. $665,000

9136 Wesley Ave, Wfcb Real Estate L L C First Knight 916 Wesley LLC; 9/2019. $800,000

3323 Centrala Ave Un B, Rosica Martin A Lutz Francis J; 9/2019. $815,000

1260 Asbury Ave, Stea Gregory Spitzer Derrith A; 9/2019. $825,000

1304 Wesley Ave Un A, Surfside Properties LLC Mc Donald L Doherty; 9/2019. $975,000

204 Crescent Road, Jctap LLC Bower Michael G; 9/2019. $1,125,000

4827 Central Ave, Ocean City Dev Group LLC Philipp John; 9/2019. $2,063,000

11 E 36th St 2nd Fl, Rhodes Richard F Iannelli Angelo L; 9/2019. $237,500

1824 W Ave #3, Preston Ti-Jean Rios Ronald J; 9/2019. $294,000

326-38 West Ave #A, Schulden John Stepp Kelly; 9/2019. $335,000

812-20 Ocean Ave, Rodowicz Kevin Fuiman Jeffrey S; 9/2019. $340,000

336-338 Bay Ave #407, Wilson Nancy Jean M R II LP; 9/2019. $365,000

141-43 Asbury Ave #A, Masticola David Lo Piccolo Christopher; 9/2019. $437,500

3440 West Ave, Pierce Clark Zuvich Rich; 9/2019. $524,900

STONE HARBOR

10009 Sunset Drive #4, Kerwin Marcia Sudano Di Maria Glen; 9/2019. $760,000

9301 Sunset Drive, Maddocks Kim M Marino Richard; 9/2019. $2,300,000

109th St, Utilities Employees Credit Union L F De Cola Rev Trust; 9/2019. $2,350,000

1 108th St, Great Beach Views LLC Wilson James M Md; 9/2019. $5,800,000

WILDWOOD

221 E Spencer Ave, Clavmar LLC Carango Vince J; 9/2019. $249,000

133 W Spicer Ave, Rantz Charles B Jr Nardelli Joseph M; 9/2019. $255,000

261 Seabreeze Court Un C201, Twardy Robert Sievers Dina A; 9/2019. $267,000

420 W Hildreth Ave Un C, Potako Stephen T Shaw John; 9/2019. $299,900

4306 Atlantic Ave Un A, De Simone James J A&M Mgmt LLC; 9/2019. $322,500

416 W 26th Ave, Bonino Robert Versaggi Domenick C; 9/2019. $360,000

WILDWOOD CREST

404-406 E. Farrot Road, Layton Pearl Hays Kenneth C; 9/2019. $174,500

208 E Forget-Me-Not Road, Poehler Brian J Leaden Francis J; 9/2019. $218,000

146 W Buttercup Road, Brown Barbara H Stamper Sheridan John J Jr; 9/2019. $350,000

401 E Morning Glory Road, Conn Charles W Canha Joao A; 9/2019. $385,000

7400 Ocean Ave #104N, Sand Castle Dev LLC Hinkel David B; 9/2019. $419,900

Southern Ocean County

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

182 Beach Ave, 4/2019. $248,000

204 Middie Lane, 4/2019. $230,000

225 Crows Nest Road, 4/2019. $185,000

31 Pine St, 4/2019. $225,101

340 Neptune Dr; 4/2019. $133,000

8 Weaver Drive, 4/2019. $275,000

1179 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $198,000

1191 Treasure Ave, 4/2019. $179,900

26 Bradshaw Drive, 4/2019. $379,990

385 Martin Truex Jr Blvd, 4/2019. $3,473,684

123 Parker St, 4/2019. $260,000

63 Morton Drive, 4/2019. $345,000

333 Deer Lake Court, 4/2019. $360,000

361 Leeward Road, 4/2019. $275,000

903 Jennifer Lane, 4/2019. $315,000

297 Matey Ave, 5/2019. $76,250

244 Route 72 West, 5/2019. $300,000

121 Catherine Lane, 5/2019. $411,000

159 Barracuda Road, 5/2019. $369,000

23 Janal Way, 5/2019. $520,000

257 Privateer Road, 5/2019. $245,000

281 Nautilus Drive, 5/2019. $135,000

38 Bradshaw Drive, 5/2019. $424,990

5 Fir Road, 5/2019. $155,000

1023 Sailor Drive, 5/2019. $253,000

12 Ave G, 5/2019. $50,000

180 Neptune Drive, 5/2019. $265,000

377 Neptune Drive, 5/2019. $194,250

70 Cornell Drive, 5/2019. $230,000

1056 East Mallard Drive, 5/2019. $103,949

116 Seaspray Road, 5/2019. $278,900

145 Bowsprit Road, 5/2019. $250,000

237 Stern Ave, 5/2019. $250,000

297 Mermaid Drive, 5/2019. $160,000

39 Mulberry Drive, 5/2019. $328,000

415 Morris Blvd, 5/2019. $560,000

49 Parker St, 5/2019. $285,000

51 Ashburn Ave, 5/2019. $108,500

67 Bradshaw Ave, 5/2019. $108,500

1507 Millcreek Road, 5/2019. $200,000

24 Cedar Hill Drive, 5/2019. $180,000

27 Linda Road, 5/2019. $206,000

406 Nautilus Drive, 5/2019. $120,000

1 Inman Court, 5/2019. $445,000

11 Phyllis Lane, 5/2019. $313,000

129 Jeteemale Drive, 5/2019. $183,000

83 David Drive, 5/2019. $24,150

340 Oak Ave, 5/2019. $392,500

57 Holly St, 5/2019. $267,500

78 Honeysuckle Drive, 5/2019. $308,000

951 Barnacle Drive, 5/2019. $345,000

161 Captain Road, 5/2019. $230,000

2304 East Bay Ave, 5/2019. $985,000

4 Richard Drive, 5/2019. $705,000

108 Mooring Road, 5/2019. $160,000

267 Serpent Lane, 5/2019. $210,000

248 Mizzen Ave, 5/2019. $265,000

7 Cape Court, 5/2019. $95,000

114 Autumn Oak Lane, 5/2019. $301,000

197 Atlantis Ave, 5/2019. $124,000

34 Ashburn Ave, 5/2019. $399,990

44 Lighthouse Drive, 5/2019. $214,900

1014 Clearwater Ave, 5/2019. $240,000

1034 Whitecap Ave, 5/2019. $237,000

1435 Mill Creek Road, 5/2019. $635,000

162 Lighthouse Drive, 5/2019. $255,000

27 Melanie Way, 5/2019. $270,000

96 Glenn Drive, 5/2019. $435,000

112 Eliza Lane, 5/2019. $485,000

176 Bowline Road, 5/2019. $135,000

46 Lookout Drive, 5/2019. $220,000

479 Lighthouse Drive, 5/2019. $284,950

63 Andrew Drive, 5/2019. $200,000

91 Patty Lane, 5/2019. $357,500

1015 Beach Haven West Blvd, 5/2019. $270,000

1148 Walter Blvd, 5/2019. $737,500

136 Timberlake Drive, 5/2019. $339,000

54 Bradshaw Drive, 5/2019. $108,500

109 Seaspray Road, 5/2019. $250,000

110 Mermaid Drive, 5/2019. $249,000

1210 Ripple Ave, 5/2019. $235,000

1219 Treasure Ave, 5/2019. $208,800

213 Stormy Road, 5/2019. $328,000

31 Muriel Drive, 5/2019. $277,500

3b Acorn Rd Unit 11b, 5/2019. $30,000

47 Patty Lane, 5/2019. $350,000

13 Harry Drive, 5/2019. $568,000

16 Judy Drive, 5/2019. $591,000

51 Harold Lane, 5/2019. $200,000

594 East Bay Ave, 5/2019. $575,000

1034 Sailor Way, 5/2019. $265,000

108 Crown St, 5/2019. $349,500

141 Lighthouse Drive, 5/2019. $175,000

153 Matilda Drive, 5/2019. $437,000

182 Rutgers Ave, 5/2019. $276,000

675 Mill Creek Road, 5/2019. $260,000

116 Emily Drive, 5/2019. $365,000

216 S Lakeshore Drive, 5/2019. $400,000

47 Bradshaw Drive, 5/2019. $371,990

50 Bradshaw Drive, 5/2019. $380,990

510 Nautilus Drive, 5/2019. $197,350

77 Lighthouse Drive, 5/2019. $130,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

