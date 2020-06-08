Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
AVALON
169 19th St, Roehm Richard B Welsh Thomas J Jr; 04/2020. $1,300,000
295 55th St, Haddad Virginia D Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 04/2020. $1,800,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
150 Cloverdale Ave, Barth Lorraine A Exr Mc Carthy Jason A; 04/2020. $127,000
3 Cove Drive, Citrino Colleen M Mc Dade Robert J; 04/2020. $175,000
230 W Bates Ave, Sandvold Neil Trust Mc Fadden Philip J; 04/2020. $180,000
112 Cardinal Ave, Famiano Alphonse J Jr Mc Menamin T O Jr; 04/2020. $186,000
100 W Bates Ave, Verch Brent D Heim Jeffrey M; 04/2020. $189,000
27 W New York Ave, Rudart Richard W Wiltshire Jeffrey D; 04/2020. $199,900
770 Seashore Road, Taylor Gene C Dilworth Jason; 04/2020. $212,000
202 Amhurst Road, Fandel Trevor Witz Tracy A; 04/2020. $299,950
717 Town Bank Road, Falcone Alan Fandel Trevor; 04/2020. $408,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
218 E Shellbay Ave, Abh Ltd Of Nj Brennan Robert; 04/2020. $150,000
320 Linden Lane, Belger Joseph Longo Francis; 04/2020. $160,000
2 Marye St, Clair Adam M Paxson George C IV; 04/2020. $221,000
4 Coconut Road, Elston Nicole C Ramos Sarah; 04/2020. $240,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
431 E 19th Ave, Klink Joseph E Barnes John; 04/2020. $90,000
210 Ocean Ave, Mckenna Joseph Galbraith John; 04/2020. $135,000
2500 Atlantic Ave, Tschopp Kevin P Cockerill Joseph; 04/2020. $150,000
121 W 9th St, Lorencovitz John Lorencovitz Mark; 04/2020. $300,000
1111 Surf Ave, Versaggi Paul Dolan James P; 04/2020. $440,000
OCEAN CITY
719 11th St Un 808, Mellbourne Walter L Fealy Ryan; 04/2020. $217,500
1231 Haven Ave, Evangelista Thomas E 1219 Kerper1 LLC; 04/2020. $290,000
214 44th St, Smith Kim E Corsino William L; 04/2020. $300,000
935 Ocean Ave #629, Scibetta Blaise J Croce Jeffrey W; 04/2020. $317,000
69 A & B W 18th St, Mongo Leonard L Heenan Ts R; 04/2020. $395,000
308 Simpson Ave, Pearce Adam A Watson Clay; 04/2020. $435,000
5205 Bay Ave, Rhoades Helen A Hudson Ian A; 04/2020. $449,000
4247 West Ave, Stewart Richard J Trust Yeich Franklin G; 04/2020. $450,000
1500 Boardwalk, Reichert Robert A Barone Joseph J Jr; 04/2020. $482,500
909 Wesley Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Aller John L; 04/2020. $490,000
3320-22 West Ave, Rehak William S Foss Gregory B; 04/2020. $505,000
205 Central Ave, Lanzalotto Louis J Calvanese Adriano J; 04/2020. $515,000
262 Simpson Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Wolgemuth Dennis M Mc Call Hugh C; 04/2020. $546,900
SEA ISLE CITY
4401 Landis Ave, Frangiose Diane Hagarty Daniel T; 04/2020. $575,000
126 86th St West, Turnbull Kathryn A Tacelosky Mark; 04/2020. $795,000
130 74th St, Trave Joseph Callahan Paul J; 04/2020. $836,000
11 43rd St, Gordon Alan V Zach David G; 04/2020. $980,000
2505 Landis Ave, Gallagher James E Moore Gary Franklin; 04/2020. $1,410,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
15 Meghan Lane, Germanio John James De Feo Anthony G; 04/2020. $155,000
29 Luke Court, Van Order Roger Galati Vincenzo; 04/2020. $317,000
10 Belcroft Ave, Tailored Homes LLC Palmieri Rosario Jr; 04/2020. $359,000
WILDWOOD
5103 Park Blvd, Mc Callum Alex Navazio Robert; 04/2020. $75,000
5101 Park Blvd, Mc Callum Alex Navazio Robert; 04/2020. $200,000
5318 Boardwalk, Rounick Bernard 5318 Boardwalk LLC; 04/2020. $290,000
242 E Burk Ave, Farlow Charles Di Silvestro Christopher; 04/2020. $299,900
WILDWOOD CREST
427 E Monterey Ave Un 2, D’Aloisio Richard F Fitzpatrick Denise F; 04/2020. $187,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Condo Marano Ricardo; 04/2020. $450,000
136 W Cardinal Road, Slack Richard L Mc Crosson James T; 04/2020. $475,000
427 E Monterey Ave Un 2, D’Aloisio Richard F Fitzpatrick Denise F; 04/2020. $187,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Condo Marano Ricardo; 04/2020. $450,000
136 W Cardinal Road, Slack Richard L Mc Crosson James T; 04/2020. $475,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
180 Baltimore Ave, Mink Jerry T Est; Mink Steven E Atty; Mink Vera Ann Aka By Atty; Mink Vera T Aka By Atty; Habitate Llc; 3/23/2020. $55,000
2 Mather St, Knauss Laraine Vivian Exec; Knauss Mary Vivian Est By Exec; Knauss Matthew J Jr Est; Gandy Harry Iv; Gandy Kathleen D; 3/23/2020. $80,000
67-69 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Comfortable Homes 3 Llc; Strawn Christopher; Alfred Djimon S; Alfred Rasheeda T; 3/27/2020. $40,001
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
250 Bridgeton Fairton Road, Boss Grace F Est By Exec; Boss Richard W Jr Exec; Boss Richard W Sr Est; Curtis Jasmine; 3/13/2020. $139,900
4 Leonard Drive, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Sahara Property Management Llc By Atty; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; 3/13/2020. $36,000
6 Leonard Drive, Pc6reo Llc; Devita Brian; 3/17/2020. $28,400
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP
607 Springtown Road, Glaspey Christopher E; Mcdowell David; Mcdowell Kyah; 3/4/2020. $140,000
MILLVILLE
301 Carmel Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Sherman Jonathan B Esq Atty; Buckson Jared; Harris Heather; 3/3/2020. $73,000
715 Glenside Road, Chaad Investments Llc; Reilly Devin W; Reilly Devin Jr; 3/3/2020. $215,000
300 Harrison Ave, Flipping Keys Llc; Reilly Devin W; Conner Morgan L; Conner Robert L; 3/3/2020, $207,900
211 Cottage St, Flipping Keys Llc; Reilly Devin W; Harmon Oliver V; Holding Christina; 3/3/2020. $164,000
314 Woodland Drive, Swink Construction Llc; Swink Donald; Swink Scott; Oliver Megan; 3/3/2020. $155,000
910 Cedar St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Seepersad Khemchand; 3/4/2020. $222,000
205 Ginger Ave, Robbins James D; Robbins Nicole; Passarella Bryant; 3/4/2020, $150,000.00
617 W Main St, Levitt Marc; Derocker Brittany; 3/4/2020, $74,900.00
1212 W Main St, Mercado Alex G; Mercado Cyndia; Kenelia Anthony; Kenelia Naomi; 3/4/2020. $145,000
20 Wildwood Ave, Midfirst Bank; K&L Real Estate Llc; 3/9/2020. $94,800
711 E Vine, Verderose Properties Llc; Garcia De Rosario Bismalda; 3/9/2020. $85,000
215 Buck St, Buck 52 Properties Llc; Wheeler Holdings Llc; 3/9/2020. $163,000
798 Beck Drive, Pottorff Michael; Ramos Luis A; 3/10/2020. $190,000
209-211 N 6th St, Cerda Juan; Dabu Marjorie; 3/10/2020. $75,000
VINELAND
28 N Myrtle St, Maloney Celeste; Brucciochi Llc; 2/11/2020. $42,500
705 S Valley Ave, Herman Lana; Moreno Elizabeth; 2/11/2020. $151,000
3001 E Chestnut Ave, Mancuso Joseph S Jr; Mancuso Kathleen; Caregnato Mary Lou; 2/11/2020. $132,000
4960 Covered Bridge Road, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Phillip Jr; Harkness Brian D; Lillia Sheila L; 2/12/2020. $37,000
717 Florence Ave, Blue Fenix Llc; Mclean Malcolm; 2/12/2020. $139,000
2997 Daphne Drive, Highland Development Group Llc; Gates Geoffrey T; 2/13/2020. $241,500
1629 Wills Place, Lemma Kyle; Lemma Colleen M; Lemma Hugh J Jr; 2/13/2020. $182,000
3012 Daphne Drive, I&H Builders Llc; Bempong-Kontoh Gerald; 2/13/2020. $249,900
3025 Athens Way, Smart Inv Group Llc; Athens 1 Llc; 2/18/202. $175,000,
108 N Eighth St, Parker-Mazzoni Alyce; Bortolotti Josue; 2/18/2020. $15,000
1152 E Park Ave, Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-Nc3 &C By Trust By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty; Moris Ivan; Moris Miriam; 2/18/2020. $57,902
916 George Lane, Albertelli Law Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Verducci Matthew Atty; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; 2/18/2020. $75,500
41 Columbia Ave, Bank Of America By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Svt Properties Llc; 2/19/2020. $101,500
1411 Norris Drive, Battistini Anthony; Battistini Shirley; Rojas Brenda; 2/20/2020. $153,500
518 N Valley Ave, Gomez-Castaneda Jaime L; Gomez-Castaneda Oscar E; Mazza Jaime L Fka; Garangel Alexandra; 2/20/2020. $160,500
1301 Paterson Drive, Bezak Henry; Bezak Jolanta; Vasquez Juana Y; 2/21/2020. $300,000
239 E Grant Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Philip Jr; Trotz Stephanie A; 2/24/2020. $212,000
825 E Almond St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-Wf2 &C By Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Atty; Hernandez Hilario; 2/21/2020. $45,000
2102 E Oak Road, Muller Jason A; Foster Denise C; Foster James R; 2/25/2020. $175,000
2879 Wilson Ave, Milich Jacob; Bellamark Properties Llc; 2/25/2020. $125,000
2857 Wilson Ave, Milich Jacob; Bellamark Properties Llc; 2/25/2020. $15,000
1363 S Delsea Drive, Frajdenberg Jerry G; Frajdenberg Samuel; Eisenhart Real Estate Llc; 2/26/2020. $300,000
2375 Southwood Drive, Mazzochi Amina; Roller Christine; Roller William; 2/26/2020. $245,000
31 S Myrtle St, Scarpa Robert V; Community Home Rentals Llc; 2/27/2020. $75,200
1274 Almond Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Jp Morgan Acquisition Trust 2007-Ch4 &C By Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty; Juarez Holding Llc; 2/27/2020. $32,000
1256 Sunrise Ave, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Bergen John J; Farside Brooke E; 2/27/2020. $86,101
800 E Wood St, Rector Wardens & Vestrymen Of The Church &C; Rector Wardens & Vestrymen Of Trinity Church In Vineland Fka; Greater Deliverance Church; 2/27/2020. $600,000
2481 E Chestnut Ave, Rodriguez Carlos A; Rodriguez Luis A; Rodriguez Carlos A; 2/27/2020. $69,199
556 Nottingham Drive, Beltran Clara I; Laboy Bobby B; 2/27/2020. $148,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
572 Radio Road, 01/2020. $166,000
21 W Delaware Drive, 01/2020. $245,000
42 W Sail Drive, 01/2020. $25,548
109 Jarsebowski Way, 01/2020. $60,000
120 N Spinnaker Drive, 01/2020. $87,900
53 Vicari Way, 01/2020. $137,000
325 Concord Court, 01/2020. $140,000
112 Mountain Lake Road, 01/2020. $184,900
75 Golf View Drive, 01/2020. $225,000
7 Cambridge Court, 01/2020. $290,000
17 W Mullica Road, 1/2020. $10,000
6 W Brig Drive, 01/2020. $60,000
73 Vincent Court, 01/2020. $138,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
21 W Pennsylvania Ave Unit 1, 01/2020. $140,000
11812 Beach Ave, 01/2020. $782,000
5003 S Long Beach Blvd Unit 1, 01/2020. $475,000
9309 N Susan Lane, 01/2020. $839,000
9 W Cleveland Ave, 01/2020. $915,750
4000 Julia Lane, 01/2020. $150,000
142 E Ohio Ave, 01/2020. $1,899,000
111 E Lillie Ave, 01/2020. $950,000
12212 N Old Whaling Lane, 01/2020. $1,871,000
15 W Farragut Ave, 01/2020. $675,000
4 W New York Ave, 01/2020. $760,000
9805 Beach Ave, 01/2020. $891,000
1097a Long Beach Blvd, 01/2020. $1,725,000
235 Oceana Drive, 0/2020. $1,200,000
4 W Maryland Ave Unit B, 01/2020. $131,000
2201 Long Beach Blvd, 01/2020. $675,000
116 E Sand Dune Lane, 1/2020. $959,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP
31 Bayview Drive, 01/2020. $246,500
25 Douglas Lane, 01/2020. $75,000
45 Brigantine Blvd, 01/2020. $435,000
105 Seventh St, 01/2020. $223,275
41 Avalon Way, 01/2020. $481,900
129 Englewood Ave, 1/2020. $140,000
SHIP BOTTOM
1810 Central Ave, 10/2020. $400,000
2210 Central Ave, 01/2020. $675,000
216 W 18th St, 01/2020. $480,000
411 Ocean Ave, 01/2020. $2,000,000
101 W 11th St, 01/2020. $620,000
111 E 23rd St, 01/2020. $1,200,000
316 W 5th St, 01/2020. $1,285,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1037 Midship Ave, 01/2020. $245,888
97 Lighthouse Drive, 01/2020. $67,500
1b Acorn Roa, 01/2020. $79,900
1074 Buccaneer Lane, 01/2020. $155,000
561 Nautilus Drive, 1/2020. $160,000
1156 Windlass Drive, 01/2020. $179,900
112 Skipper Road, 01/2020. $180,000
144 Equinox Road, 01/2020. $189,400
249 Stormy Road, 1/2020. $283,000
SURF CITY
276 N 13th St, 01/2020. $559,000
1707 N Ocean Ave, 01/2020. $2,125,000
383 N 1st St, 01/2020. $725,000
18 N 6th St, 01/2020. $992,500
1309 N Ocean Ave, 01/2020. $2,275,000
233 13th St, 01/2020. $525,000
TUCKERTON
114 Fourth Ave, 01/2020. $176,300
7 Portsmouth Lane, 01/2020. $328,990
362 Shore Way, 01/2020. $70,000
220 Center St, 01/2020. $154,000
10 Providence Court, 01/2020. $365,410
421 Ibis Court, 01/2020. $80,000
614 Skimmer Court, 01/2020. $80,000
100 Marshall Ave, 01/2020. $132,000
1135 S Green St, 01/2020. $463,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.