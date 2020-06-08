Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Cape May County

AVALON

169 19th St, Roehm Richard B Welsh Thomas J Jr; 04/2020. $1,300,000

295 55th St, Haddad Virginia D Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 04/2020. $1,800,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

150 Cloverdale Ave, Barth Lorraine A Exr Mc Carthy Jason A; 04/2020. $127,000

3 Cove Drive, Citrino Colleen M Mc Dade Robert J; 04/2020. $175,000

230 W Bates Ave, Sandvold Neil Trust Mc Fadden Philip J; 04/2020. $180,000

112 Cardinal Ave, Famiano Alphonse J Jr Mc Menamin T O Jr; 04/2020. $186,000

100 W Bates Ave, Verch Brent D Heim Jeffrey M; 04/2020. $189,000

27 W New York Ave, Rudart Richard W Wiltshire Jeffrey D; 04/2020. $199,900

770 Seashore Road, Taylor Gene C Dilworth Jason; 04/2020. $212,000

202 Amhurst Road, Fandel Trevor Witz Tracy A; 04/2020. $299,950

717 Town Bank Road, Falcone Alan Fandel Trevor; 04/2020. $408,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

218 E Shellbay Ave, Abh Ltd Of Nj Brennan Robert; 04/2020. $150,000

320 Linden Lane, Belger Joseph Longo Francis; 04/2020. $160,000

2 Marye St, Clair Adam M Paxson George C IV; 04/2020. $221,000

4 Coconut Road, Elston Nicole C Ramos Sarah; 04/2020. $240,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

431 E 19th Ave, Klink Joseph E Barnes John; 04/2020. $90,000

210 Ocean Ave, Mckenna Joseph Galbraith John; 04/2020. $135,000

2500 Atlantic Ave, Tschopp Kevin P Cockerill Joseph; 04/2020. $150,000

121 W 9th St, Lorencovitz John Lorencovitz Mark; 04/2020. $300,000

1111 Surf Ave, Versaggi Paul Dolan James P; 04/2020. $440,000

OCEAN CITY

719 11th St Un 808, Mellbourne Walter L Fealy Ryan; 04/2020. $217,500

1231 Haven Ave, Evangelista Thomas E 1219 Kerper1 LLC; 04/2020. $290,000

214 44th St, Smith Kim E Corsino William L; 04/2020. $300,000

935 Ocean Ave #629, Scibetta Blaise J Croce Jeffrey W; 04/2020. $317,000

69 A & B W 18th St, Mongo Leonard L Heenan Ts R; 04/2020. $395,000

308 Simpson Ave, Pearce Adam A Watson Clay; 04/2020. $435,000

5205 Bay Ave, Rhoades Helen A Hudson Ian A; 04/2020. $449,000

4247 West Ave, Stewart Richard J Trust Yeich Franklin G; 04/2020. $450,000

1500 Boardwalk, Reichert Robert A Barone Joseph J Jr; 04/2020. $482,500

909 Wesley Ave, Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC Aller John L; 04/2020. $490,000

3320-22 West Ave, Rehak William S Foss Gregory B; 04/2020. $505,000

205 Central Ave, Lanzalotto Louis J Calvanese Adriano J; 04/2020. $515,000

262 Simpson Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Wolgemuth Dennis M Mc Call Hugh C; 04/2020. $546,900

SEA ISLE CITY

4401 Landis Ave, Frangiose Diane Hagarty Daniel T; 04/2020. $575,000

126 86th St West, Turnbull Kathryn A Tacelosky Mark; 04/2020. $795,000

130 74th St, Trave Joseph Callahan Paul J; 04/2020. $836,000

11 43rd St, Gordon Alan V Zach David G; 04/2020. $980,000

2505 Landis Ave, Gallagher James E Moore Gary Franklin; 04/2020. $1,410,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

15 Meghan Lane, Germanio John James De Feo Anthony G; 04/2020. $155,000

29 Luke Court, Van Order Roger Galati Vincenzo; 04/2020. $317,000

10 Belcroft Ave, Tailored Homes LLC Palmieri Rosario Jr; 04/2020. $359,000

WILDWOOD

5103 Park Blvd, Mc Callum Alex Navazio Robert; 04/2020. $75,000

5101 Park Blvd, Mc Callum Alex Navazio Robert; 04/2020. $200,000

5318 Boardwalk, Rounick Bernard 5318 Boardwalk LLC; 04/2020. $290,000

242 E Burk Ave, Farlow Charles Di Silvestro Christopher; 04/2020. $299,900

WILDWOOD CREST

427 E Monterey Ave Un 2, D’Aloisio Richard F Fitzpatrick Denise F; 04/2020. $187,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Condo Marano Ricardo; 04/2020. $450,000

136 W Cardinal Road, Slack Richard L Mc Crosson James T; 04/2020. $475,000

427 E Monterey Ave Un 2, D’Aloisio Richard F Fitzpatrick Denise F; 04/2020. $187,000

7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Condo Marano Ricardo; 04/2020. $450,000

136 W Cardinal Road, Slack Richard L Mc Crosson James T; 04/2020. $475,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

180 Baltimore Ave, Mink Jerry T Est; Mink Steven E Atty; Mink Vera Ann Aka By Atty; Mink Vera T Aka By Atty; Habitate Llc; 3/23/2020. $55,000

2 Mather St, Knauss Laraine Vivian Exec; Knauss Mary Vivian Est By Exec; Knauss Matthew J Jr Est; Gandy Harry Iv; Gandy Kathleen D; 3/23/2020. $80,000

67-69 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Comfortable Homes 3 Llc; Strawn Christopher; Alfred Djimon S; Alfred Rasheeda T; 3/27/2020. $40,001

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

250 Bridgeton Fairton Road, Boss Grace F Est By Exec; Boss Richard W Jr Exec; Boss Richard W Sr Est; Curtis Jasmine; 3/13/2020. $139,900

4 Leonard Drive, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Sahara Property Management Llc By Atty; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; 3/13/2020. $36,000

6 Leonard Drive, Pc6reo Llc; Devita Brian; 3/17/2020. $28,400

GREENWICH TOWNSHIP

607 Springtown Road, Glaspey Christopher E; Mcdowell David; Mcdowell Kyah; 3/4/2020. $140,000

MILLVILLE

301 Carmel Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Sherman Jonathan B Esq Atty; Buckson Jared; Harris Heather; 3/3/2020. $73,000

715 Glenside Road, Chaad Investments Llc; Reilly Devin W; Reilly Devin Jr; 3/3/2020. $215,000

300 Harrison Ave, Flipping Keys Llc; Reilly Devin W; Conner Morgan L; Conner Robert L; 3/3/2020, $207,900

211 Cottage St, Flipping Keys Llc; Reilly Devin W; Harmon Oliver V; Holding Christina; 3/3/2020. $164,000

314 Woodland Drive, Swink Construction Llc; Swink Donald; Swink Scott; Oliver Megan; 3/3/2020. $155,000

910 Cedar St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Esqs Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Seepersad Khemchand; 3/4/2020. $222,000

205 Ginger Ave, Robbins James D; Robbins Nicole; Passarella Bryant; 3/4/2020, $150,000.00

617 W Main St, Levitt Marc; Derocker Brittany; 3/4/2020, $74,900.00

1212 W Main St, Mercado Alex G; Mercado Cyndia; Kenelia Anthony; Kenelia Naomi; 3/4/2020. $145,000

20 Wildwood Ave, Midfirst Bank; K&L Real Estate Llc; 3/9/2020. $94,800

711 E Vine, Verderose Properties Llc; Garcia De Rosario Bismalda; 3/9/2020. $85,000

215 Buck St, Buck 52 Properties Llc; Wheeler Holdings Llc; 3/9/2020. $163,000

798 Beck Drive, Pottorff Michael; Ramos Luis A; 3/10/2020. $190,000

209-211 N 6th St, Cerda Juan; Dabu Marjorie; 3/10/2020. $75,000

VINELAND

28 N Myrtle St, Maloney Celeste; Brucciochi Llc; 2/11/2020. $42,500

705 S Valley Ave, Herman Lana; Moreno Elizabeth; 2/11/2020. $151,000

3001 E Chestnut Ave, Mancuso Joseph S Jr; Mancuso Kathleen; Caregnato Mary Lou; 2/11/2020. $132,000

4960 Covered Bridge Road, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Phillip Jr; Harkness Brian D; Lillia Sheila L; 2/12/2020. $37,000

717 Florence Ave, Blue Fenix Llc; Mclean Malcolm; 2/12/2020. $139,000

2997 Daphne Drive, Highland Development Group Llc; Gates Geoffrey T; 2/13/2020. $241,500

1629 Wills Place, Lemma Kyle; Lemma Colleen M; Lemma Hugh J Jr; 2/13/2020. $182,000

3012 Daphne Drive, I&H Builders Llc; Bempong-Kontoh Gerald; 2/13/2020. $249,900

3025 Athens Way, Smart Inv Group Llc; Athens 1 Llc; 2/18/202. $175,000,

108 N Eighth St, Parker-Mazzoni Alyce; Bortolotti Josue; 2/18/2020. $15,000

1152 E Park Ave, Carrington Mortgage Loan Trust Series 2006-Nc3 &C By Trust By Atty; Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Trust By Atty; Moris Ivan; Moris Miriam; 2/18/2020. $57,902

916 George Lane, Albertelli Law Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Verducci Matthew Atty; Jersey Top Quality Construction Llc; 2/18/2020. $75,500

41 Columbia Ave, Bank Of America By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Svt Properties Llc; 2/19/2020. $101,500

1411 Norris Drive, Battistini Anthony; Battistini Shirley; Rojas Brenda; 2/20/2020. $153,500

518 N Valley Ave, Gomez-Castaneda Jaime L; Gomez-Castaneda Oscar E; Mazza Jaime L Fka; Garangel Alexandra; 2/20/2020. $160,500

1301 Paterson Drive, Bezak Henry; Bezak Jolanta; Vasquez Juana Y; 2/21/2020. $300,000

239 E Grant Ave, Assured Property Solutions Llc; Black Philip Jr; Trotz Stephanie A; 2/24/2020. $212,000

825 E Almond St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Soundview Home Loan Trust 2006-Wf2 &C By Trust By Atty; Wells Fargo Bank Atty; Hernandez Hilario; 2/21/2020. $45,000

2102 E Oak Road, Muller Jason A; Foster Denise C; Foster James R; 2/25/2020. $175,000

2879 Wilson Ave, Milich Jacob; Bellamark Properties Llc; 2/25/2020. $125,000

2857 Wilson Ave, Milich Jacob; Bellamark Properties Llc; 2/25/2020. $15,000

1363 S Delsea Drive, Frajdenberg Jerry G; Frajdenberg Samuel; Eisenhart Real Estate Llc; 2/26/2020. $300,000

2375 Southwood Drive, Mazzochi Amina; Roller Christine; Roller William; 2/26/2020. $245,000

31 S Myrtle St, Scarpa Robert V; Community Home Rentals Llc; 2/27/2020. $75,200

1274 Almond Road, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Jp Morgan Acquisition Trust 2007-Ch4 &C By Trust By Atty; Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty; Juarez Holding Llc; 2/27/2020. $32,000

1256 Sunrise Ave, Collins Myya Agent; Housing & Urban Development Sec Of By Agent; Bergen John J; Farside Brooke E; 2/27/2020. $86,101

800 E Wood St, Rector Wardens & Vestrymen Of The Church &C; Rector Wardens & Vestrymen Of Trinity Church In Vineland Fka; Greater Deliverance Church; 2/27/2020. $600,000

2481 E Chestnut Ave, Rodriguez Carlos A; Rodriguez Luis A; Rodriguez Carlos A; 2/27/2020. $69,199

556 Nottingham Drive, Beltran Clara I; Laboy Bobby B; 2/27/2020. $148,000

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

572 Radio Road, 01/2020. $166,000

21 W Delaware Drive, 01/2020. $245,000

42 W Sail Drive, 01/2020. $25,548

109 Jarsebowski Way, 01/2020. $60,000

120 N Spinnaker Drive, 01/2020. $87,900

53 Vicari Way, 01/2020. $137,000

325 Concord Court, 01/2020. $140,000

112 Mountain Lake Road, 01/2020. $184,900

75 Golf View Drive, 01/2020. $225,000

7 Cambridge Court, 01/2020. $290,000

17 W Mullica Road, 1/2020. $10,000

6 W Brig Drive, 01/2020. $60,000

73 Vincent Court, 01/2020. $138,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

21 W Pennsylvania Ave Unit 1, 01/2020. $140,000

11812 Beach Ave, 01/2020. $782,000

5003 S Long Beach Blvd Unit 1, 01/2020. $475,000

9309 N Susan Lane, 01/2020. $839,000

9 W Cleveland Ave, 01/2020. $915,750

4000 Julia Lane, 01/2020. $150,000

142 E Ohio Ave, 01/2020. $1,899,000

111 E Lillie Ave, 01/2020. $950,000

12212 N Old Whaling Lane, 01/2020. $1,871,000

15 W Farragut Ave, 01/2020. $675,000

4 W New York Ave, 01/2020. $760,000

9805 Beach Ave, 01/2020. $891,000

1097a Long Beach Blvd, 01/2020. $1,725,000

235 Oceana Drive, 0/2020. $1,200,000

4 W Maryland Ave Unit B, 01/2020. $131,000

2201 Long Beach Blvd, 01/2020. $675,000

116 E Sand Dune Lane, 1/2020. $959,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP

31 Bayview Drive, 01/2020. $246,500

25 Douglas Lane, 01/2020. $75,000

45 Brigantine Blvd, 01/2020. $435,000

105 Seventh St, 01/2020. $223,275

41 Avalon Way, 01/2020. $481,900

129 Englewood Ave, 1/2020. $140,000

SHIP BOTTOM

1810 Central Ave, 10/2020. $400,000

2210 Central Ave, 01/2020. $675,000

216 W 18th St, 01/2020. $480,000

411 Ocean Ave, 01/2020. $2,000,000

101 W 11th St, 01/2020. $620,000

111 E 23rd St, 01/2020. $1,200,000

316 W 5th St, 01/2020. $1,285,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1037 Midship Ave, 01/2020. $245,888

97 Lighthouse Drive, 01/2020. $67,500

1b Acorn Roa, 01/2020. $79,900

1074 Buccaneer Lane, 01/2020. $155,000

561 Nautilus Drive, 1/2020. $160,000

1156 Windlass Drive, 01/2020. $179,900

112 Skipper Road, 01/2020. $180,000

144 Equinox Road, 01/2020. $189,400

249 Stormy Road, 1/2020. $283,000

SURF CITY

276 N 13th St, 01/2020. $559,000

1707 N Ocean Ave, 01/2020. $2,125,000

383 N 1st St, 01/2020. $725,000

18 N 6th St, 01/2020. $992,500

1309 N Ocean Ave, 01/2020. $2,275,000

233 13th St, 01/2020. $525,000

TUCKERTON

114 Fourth Ave, 01/2020. $176,300

7 Portsmouth Lane, 01/2020. $328,990

362 Shore Way, 01/2020. $70,000

220 Center St, 01/2020. $154,000

10 Providence Court, 01/2020. $365,410

421 Ibis Court, 01/2020. $80,000

614 Skimmer Court, 01/2020. $80,000

100 Marshall Ave, 01/2020. $132,000

1135 S Green St, 01/2020. $463,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

