Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

1 Mechanic St Unit 306, Bontcue Deborah Saltarelli Louis M Sr; 11/07/19. $120,000

405 N Shore Road, Atlantic Sunshine Prop Llc Hand Erin; 11/08/19. $205,000

105 Minnetonka Ave, Njhr 1 Llc Garcia Silvia; 11/08/19. $172,900

202 Bayview Drive, Hagelgans James D/Atty Veneri Paula; 11/08/19. $139,500

170 Marin Drive, Wolf Robert C Corea Erika; 11/12/19. $90,000

ATLANTIC CITY

33 S Iowa #D5, Antonicello Anthony High Touch Contractors Llc; 11/01/19. $30,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Un 513, Viikna Paul M Dimaio Domenico; 11/04/19. $54,000

1562 N Ohio Ave, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Susidiary Llc Hunter Ben; 11/04/19. $50,000

3101 Boardwalk 812‐2, Shlapak Myron Vetrini Joseph; 11/06/19. $107,000

4127 Winchester Ave, Patel Urvi Islam Ariful; 11/06/19. $115,000

542 N Trenton Ave, Lorrius Sonny Alexander Raji Idris; 11/07/19. $25,000

311 Beach Ave, Rooks Marsha G Lewis Anthony; 11/07/19. $105,000

BRIGANTINE

346 Seashell Lane, Grookett Margaret Gaughan Lizzi Michele; 11/04/19. $240,000

4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Un 6102, Alexander Katherine M/Atty Laurence Janice Henderson; 11/05/19. $277,500

1 28th St South, Kissell Michael A Wagner Daniel V; 11/06/19. $710,000

8 Ontario Drive, Mtglq Investors Lp 8 Ontario Llc; 11/06/19. $260,000

4224 W Brigantine Ave Un 8, Kownacky Brian C Grosick Kristen; 11/07/19. $161,000

BUENA

326 S Brewster Road, US Bank Na C Square Mgmt Llc; 10/25/19. $73,500

121 Weymouth Road, Fannie Mae Shields Kenneth; 10/28/19. $185,258

611 W Summer Ave, James Allison N Carulli Shannon Marie; 10/30/19. $125,000

113 W Arctic Ave, Bowser Edith Arnold Gabrielle Elaine; 10/30/19. $79,000

109 N Franklin St, Scapellato Charles L/Exr Russo Robert J; 10/31/19. $160,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

4401 Post Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Venuto Anthony R; 10/24/19. $108,491

546 High St, Thompson George G/Admr Kubiak Andrew J; 10/25/19. $290,000

421 Tenth St, Empire Tf7 Jersey Holdings Llc Garcia Irma A; 10/28/19. $36,500

EGG HARBOR CITY

1109 Philadelphia Ave, Maione Ralph/Tr/Tr Madrid And Hernandez Assoc Llc; 11/06/19. $65,000

158 Boston Ave, Palmieri Marc Krupczyn Jeffrey William; 11/07/19. $145,000

201 Norfolk Ave, Lehman Xs Tr Mtg Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 7n Odonoghue George; 11/07/19. $45,500

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

27 Marshall Drive, Hornstein David S Tretter Lisa M; 11/01/19. $465,000

15 Ninth Ave, Richards Robert Guy III Perez Felix Anthony; 11/01/19. $350,000

203 Florence Ave, Fannie Mae Abedin Shakila A; 11/04/19. $119,000

200 Iona Ave, Crawford Cory Newman Brian; 11/06/19. $175,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

710 Plainfield Ave, Aucott Terry W Jr Reigle Michael A; 11/01/19. $219,000

573 Chatham Way, Salvatorelli Kathryn Scozzafava Henry E; 11/01/19. $265,000

270 Great Creek Road, Hubbard Kevin M Turnage Kevin C; 11/01/19. $245,000

39 Theresa Court, Patel Yashoda Singh Johal Sukhwinder; 11/01/19. $71,500

126 Iroquois Drive, US Bank Na Antoine Christoph; 11/01/19. $60,000

5 S Quail Hill Blvd, Tillett Cyril Dawson Jill; 11/01/19. $130,000

616 First Ave, 2404 Llc Jordan Jacob; 11/01/19. $33,000

179 E Mourning Dove Way, Potter Latifah J Shutz Gloria; 11/01/19. $173,000

460 S Philadelphia Ave, Chin Jeremy Ferrante James Phillip; 11/04/19. $136,000

221 S Pomona Road, Ward Wayne E Auchter Charles M; 11/04/19. $150,000

227 N Genoa Ave, Obrien Timothy Hendrickson Ann Marie; 11/06/19. $12,500

408 E Jimmie Leeds Road, 408 E Jimmie Leeds Road Llc Cilo Llc; 11/06/19. $630,000

120 Dover Court, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary Llc Valenti Sandra M; 11/06/19. $130,000

916 Grube Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Ruiz Valdivia Sergio; 11/07/19. $35,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6316 Holly St, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary Llc Blue Sky Prop Llc; 11/01/19. $108,000

4722 Summersweet Drive, Eagle Cove Inv Llc Erman Kendra; 11/01/19. $128,500

1511 Thomas Jefferson Court, Craig J Scott Valencia Tiffany; 11/01/19. $140,000

710 Calhoun Ave, Bates Wes Motter Francis R Jr; 11/04/19. $233,500

6863 Millville Ave, Castree Betty A Bell Robert Dustin; 11/04/19. $350,000

2 Wexford Lane, Monetti William F Glass Carla; 11/04/19. $598,000

4012 Leah Lane, USA VA White Otis L; 11/04/19. $261,500

4510 Concord Place, Emmons Kenneth Delvalle Reyes Alexandra; 11/06/19. $96,500

1522 Madison Court, US Bank Tr Na Osorio Michael Michael; 11/06/19. $11/06/19. $135,000

HAMMONTON

30 U Rosa Rita Terrace, Martinez Bernadette Gazzara Charlotte; 11/01/19. $120,000

592 N 4th St, Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc Wyers Kimberly A; 11/01/19. $305,000

671 E Pleasant St, Humphries Ryan Davis Sharon T; 11/04/19. $320,000

480 Walnut St, Hudak Andon J Lombardo Daniel M; 11/04/19. $248,000

LINWOOD

503 W Marie Ave, Fire And Ice Properties Llc Foust Mary Lucretia; 11/04/19. $232,500

311 W Kirklin Ave, Fazio James W Plourde Susan M; 11/04/19. $187,000

1018 Oak Ave, Sara Evans Green Irr Tr Cowan Jacob N; 11/04/19. $159,700

111 Cheltenham Blvd, Mastr Alternative Loan Tr 2005 1 Ryan Michael; 11/07/19. $142,000

550 Central Ave Unit I‐11, Burton Kathleen Farina Daniel R; 11/07/19. $159,500

LONGPORT

19 N 36th Ave, Barton Alan E Brooks Richard; 11/04/19. $1,515,000

131 N Yarmouth Ave, Giannettassio Angela/Exr Yarmouth Properties Llc; 11/04/19. $410,000

2405 Oberon Ave, Carmen J Capuano Testamentary Tr Mcshane Daniel P; 11/07/19. $565,000

MARGATE

14 S Union Ave, Piraino Builders Llc Wish Jennifer Karr; 11/01/19. $2,100,000

125 Mansfield Ave, Gordon David Blumberg Blumberg Louis; 11/01/19 11/01/19. $899,000

15 S Clarendon Ave, Eskin Mark R Willoughby Robert P; 11/01/19. $950,000

5 N Monroe Ave, Snyder Gabrielle/Exrx 5 North Monroe Ave Llc; 11/04/19. $455,000

424 N Nassau Ave, Marinari Gail M Schaper Eric; 11/06/19. $1,500,000

MULLICA TOWNSHIP

435 Melon Ave, Lazaro Andre Haley Mathew P; 10/25/19. $190,000

2640 Green Bank Road, Murry Betty J/Atty Mora Tucker James; 10/29/19. $146,000

5475 Duerer St, Peterson Charles J Inemer George; 10/31/19. $287,000

NORTHFIELD

4 Surrey Ave, Regan James Joseph Fineran Stephen; 11/01/19. $217,000

321 Mount Vernon Ave, Collins Lori B Richey Corey B; 11/04/19. $286,000

25 Cedarbridge Road, Leon Wanda L Leon Gloria; 11/07/19. $165,000

PLEASANTVILLE

218 Shadeland Ave, US Bank Na Jcm Development Llc; 11/01/19. $59,900

109 Charles Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Diclemente Rachelle G; 11/01/19. $84,000

1106 Shane Court, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Diclemente Rachelle G; 11/01/19. $133,000

SOMERS POINT

12 Yale Blvd, Grossman Richard C/Exr Olohan Lorraine; 10/29/19. $199,000

91 W Laurel Drive, Martin Andrew D Mcshane Christopher Michael; 11/01/19. $160,000

VENTNOR

909 N Cambridge Ave, Schillinger Michael T Galie Kimberly J; 10/29/19. $300,000

5301 Burk Ave, Fuchs Juergen Petruzzi Louis M; 10/31/19. $500,000

213 N Princeton Ave, Colaianni Raymond Litchtman Sandra S; 10/31/19. $505,000

Cape May County

AVALON

76 Mw 28th St, Kuhn John F Sprecher Bradley K; 10/2019. $709,000

279 27th St, Tress Jay R Kuhn Kathleen K; 10/2019. $800,000

128 36th St, Dever James F Jr Casey Shawn; 10/2019. $1,750,000

840 W 21st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Devine Michael F; 10/2019. $2,800,000

4602 Fourth Ave, Dougherty Michael Connor Matthew J; 10/2019. $3,225,000

CAPE MAY

Lot 4 Block 494.34, Patras Angelo J Ransom Steven; 10/2019. $197,000

829B Stockton Ave, Spence Donald Jr Hubbs Michael D; 10/2019. $345,000

1202 Virginia Ave, Teitsworth Leslie D Knapp David; 10/2019. $460,000

1119 Indiana Ave, Dinardo Peter J Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 10/2019. $600,000

106 Baltimore Ave, Zizak Peter G &C Hall John Ramberg Trust; 10/2019. $1,300,000

1210 Maryland Ave, 1210 Maryland Ave LLC D’Andrea John J; 10/2019. $1,440,000

CAPE MAY POINT

205 Cambridge Ave, Gault Bryan M Exr&C Nieman Donald G; 10/2019. $785,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

1077 Route 83, Kleinstuber George Cklr LLC; 10/2019. $84,500

261 Main St, Ogle Patricia Robinson James; 10/2019. $170,000

130 Main St, Sofroney James W Jr Rgp Real Estate LLC; 10/2019. $190,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

Lot 4 Block 334.14, Federer William F Jr Adm Rowley Philip; 10/2019. $90,000

254 E Delaware Pkwy, Salvato Anthony J Jb II Property Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $100,000

808 Farmstead Ave, Stewart Wayne Stay Afloat LLC; 10/2019. $105,000

1617 Jennings Ave, Salfi Kathleen E Mac Naughton R R Trust; 10/2019. $110,000

423 E St Johns Ave, Paolucci Anthony C Pekarovic Maureen; 10/2019. $113,000

317 Hollywood Ave, Lewis Theresa M Adm Mudrick Robert; 10/2019. $115,000

1734 Star Ave, Blind Dog Housing LLC Bounasis Michael; 10/2019. $162,000

239 E Florida Ave, Riffe Patricia A Kelly William C; 10/2019. $165,000

2205 Bayshore Road, NJHR 4 LLC Swenson Barbara A; 10/2019. $179,900

1042 Seashore Road, US Bank Ntl Assoc Trust Ryan Anne Marie; 10/2019. $180,000

310 Suzanne Ave, Shriver Timothy J Baldacchini Michael; 10/2019. $200,000

710 Whildam Ave, Pilatsky Frederick Ferrari Gary S; 10/2019. $205,000

717 Eldredge Ave, Winters Christine Sautner Steve; 10/2019. $220,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

218 1st St, Mc Carthy Shannon Dkc Contractors LLC; 10/2019. $90,000

Lot 14 Block 335.01, Vallese Courtney Gargano Frank; 10/2019. $115,000

7 Linden Circle, Mitev Todor Sanchez Daniel; 10/2019. $180,000

5 Blueberry Lane, Soler Jon Kevin Klotz-Watkins Kathleen; 10/2019. $255,000

14 Galloping Way, Paradee Robert C E Kaucher & L A Minion Liv Trust; 10/2019. $440,000

16 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Wesley Glenn; 10/2019. $455,420

713 Stone Harbor Blvd, Noon Edwin W Jr Pacitti Donald; 10/2019. $457,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

Lot 1 Block 289.03, North Wildwood City Morey Organization Inc; 10/2019. $25,000

1800 Ocean Ave, Faas Lee O’Donnell Kimberly; 10/2019. $191,500

1800 Ocean Ave, Hand Stephen W Dasilva Ezequiel J; 10/2019. $195,000

116 E 17th Ave, Farrell Martin J Jr Leemon James D Jr; 10/2019. $386,000

415 E 7th Ave Un 100, Duffy Kevin Ponting Avril E; 10/2019. $550,000

OCEAN CITY

Lot 5 Block 1002, Gagnon Joseph R Richter Alan F; 10/2019. $999,999

401-03 37th St 2nd Fl, Jwr Properties LLC Besash Louis A; 10/2019. $1,069,900

911 Stenton Place, Mc Etchin Cindy Odell Maggitti Patrick; 10/2019. $1,200,000

3120-22 Westly Ave, JMP Young Rev Trust Elsenhans David; 10/2019. $1,200,000

101 W 17th St, Arasz Margaret M Hansell James F; 10/2019. $1,210,000

Lot 2 Block 100, Woodward Michael Trus Maley Maurice James Jr; 10/2019. $1,875,000

805 E 8th St, Robert H Caldwell Irr Tr Prayer Works Props LLC; 10/2019. $60,000

724-32 West Ave, Ford Arthur T III Bd Oc Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $141,000

724-32 West Ave, Polt Robert W Bh Oc Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $234,000

440 Atlantic Ave Un 101, Liess Brian Warren Christopher; 10/2019. $265,000

2932 West Ave, Roberto Roxanne Bender Eric M; 10/2019. $285,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5205 Central Ave, Zeck Ronald E Jr O’Brien Kevin; 10/2019. $780,000

24 33rd St West Un, Leonetti Joseph A Topley Charles J; 10/2019. $799,000

3700 Boardwalk, Donnelly Martin W Wilson Daniel; 10/2019. $800,000

Lot 10 Block 33.02, Voiner Jonathan Trus Becker Charlton Dean; 10/2019. $810,000

STONE HARBOR

351 96th St, Gelsinger Bruce C Greenberg Andrew E; 10/2019. $580,000

351 96th St Un D4, Lindemuth John M Molinaro Peter Jr; 10/2019. $585,000

10818 Third Ave, Bruce John W Hksn Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $625,000

153 83rd St, Vona Roger J O’Neil Kevin; 10/2019. $660,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

19 Whippoorwill Drive, Gabianowski Michael Von Der HM; 10/2019. $355,000

6 Jonathan Drive, Fimple Daniel T Loteck Andrew; 10/2019. $363,500

516 Route 9, Congileo Rosemarie L Lawrence Christopher F Sr; 10/2019. $52,500

Lot 3 &19 Block 306 & 299, Tomlin Nancy R Tomlin William Thomas; 10/2019. $87,200

WEST CAPE MAY

209 W Maple Ave, Mc Keon James J Young Paul S; 10/2019. $269,250

175 Leaming Ave, Sautner Stephen N III Manz Paul Andrew; 10/2019. $562,500

WEST WILDWOOD

628 W Poplar Ave, Houk Winifred M Adm Rosati Ronald; 10/2019. $115,000

WILDWOOD

328 W Taylor Ave, Filippo Marie Adm Lewis S Ortiz; 10/2019. $81,000

153 W Taylor Ave Un 2, Kowalski Stephen L Detrick Michele; 10/2019. $247,500

509 W Taylor Ave #B, Mc Cormick Robert J Jr Voll Paul; 10/2019. $300,000

109 W Magnolia Ave, Snyder Rosemarie M Cangi Michael D; 10/2019. $308,000

212 E Leaming Ave, Mc Devitt Victor P Sim Scott W; 10/2019. $342,500

WILDWOOD CREST

404 E Denver Ave, Brosius Ronald J Giannone Frank; 10/2019. $105,000

225 E St Paul Ave, Mullen James J Marinucci Anthony R; 10/2019. $175,000

406-10 E Monterey Ave Un 101, Driscoll Grace M Vecchio Onofrio; 10/2019. $200,000

6200 New Jersey Ave, Bestest LLC Retro Dining Props LLC; 10/2019. $525,000

7709 Seaview Ave, Falocco Ronald Muller Paul J III; 10/2019. $747,500

WOODBINE

421 Jackson Ave, Turner Jason L Markley Robert F III; 10/2019. $152,000

721 Monroe Ave, Shore Mngmt Co Of Del Valley II Inc Jones Michael Christopher; 10/2019. $200,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

142 W Broad St &C, Raively James Jr; Raively Linda Weber Aka; Weber Linda Raively Aka, Corona Lucia Rojas; Hernandez Emiliano Garcia; 9/9/2019. $265,000

35 Longview Drive, Structured Asset Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Blue Fire Investments & Property Management Llc; 9/13/2019. $32,500

166 Cottage Ave, Lugo Priscilla; Rodriguez Priscilla Llc, Crespo Glenda L; Millan Anthony Muniz; 9/13/2019. $80,000

715 Chestnut Ave, Clark Diane; Giovannetti Janis; Quinlan Maureen; Salvatore Nicholas, Smith Jawanda T; 9/16/2019. $132,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

510 Mistle Road, Orenberg Lisa L, Kent Dewaynel 9/12/2019. $98,000

224 Daffodil Road, Lombardi Donna; Stowe John, Lombardi Donna; 9/17/2019. $13,500

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

512 Greenman Ave, Miletta Michele, Mathis Leighann; 9/17/2019. $187,000

512 Oak Road, Jenke-Mcmahan Diane L Exec; Mcmahan Curtis Est By Exec, Jenke Karl E; 9/18/2019. $10,000

52 Orillia Drive, Moore Dolores L Warfle; Oneill Dolores Fka; Warfle Dolores Fka, Bray Jordan P; Davis Rockay R; 9/19/2019. $165,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

65 Creek Ave, White David; White Stephen M, Rollar Adam M; 9/13/2019. $141,000

Hanseys Creek Road, Pepper Construction Co Inc, Fleetwood Christopher S; Fleetwood Edward P III; Fleetwood Edward P Jr; 9/19/2019. $12,750

570 Newport Neck Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Levari Michael; 9/21/2019. $40,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

407 Fairton Gouldtown Road, Dairsow Robert J Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Esq Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Fka, Perez Areli I; Santiago Amado O Ramos; 9/21/2019. $28,000

55 Lee Ave, US Dept Of Ag Fka; United States Of America Fha Fka; United States Of America Rural &C, Prince Cassie; 9/24/2019. $37,500

6 Hartz Drive, Hughes Ethel, Thompson Ruth Jeannean; 9/27/2019. $100,000

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

34 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $354,000

25 Catalina Ave, 7/2019. $345,000

1 Ebbtide Court, 7/2019. $290,000

113 Schooner Ave, 7/2019. $195,000

6 Lilac Lane, 7/2019. $372,500

118 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $359,442

9 Deer Lake Court, 7/2019. $210,000

12 Shelli Terrace, 7/2019. $138,000

26 Ridgeway St, 7/2019. $20,000

10 Bucks Drive, 7/2019. $267,000

1176 W Bay Ave, 7/2019. $385,000

24 Compass Lane, 7/2019. $235,000

6 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $309,990

151 Ravenwood Blvd, 7/2019. $250,000

12 Maplewood Court, 7/2019. $242,000

21 Spruce Circle South, 7/2019. $190,000

28 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $354,000

109 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $348,519

11 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $337,180

5 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $327,990

75 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2019. $317,750

16 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $276,990

33 Beacon Drive, 7/2019. $241,258

52 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $360,000

62 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $340,000

8 Tulip Court, 7/2019. $296,921

37 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $357,000

4 Black Bear Drive, 7/2019. $319,990

210 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $299,900

244 Hawthorn Lane, 7/2019. $250,000

139 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000

140 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000

148 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

155 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000

224 Montclair Road S, 7/2019. $400,000

13 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $343,750

90 Village Drive, 7/2019. $170,000

17 Flintlock Drive, 7/2019. $168,000

7b Diamond Drive Un B, 7/2019. $137,500

235 Montclair Road South, 7/2019. $271,500

26 Mizzen Drive, 7/2019. $185,000

7 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $357,840

4 Cougar Lane, 7/2019. $320,500

208 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $250,000

1 Omaha St, 7/2019. $216,000

24 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

35 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

101 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2019. $263,000

54 Farragut Ave, 7/2019. $359,990

113 Edenton Drive, 7/2019. $357,000

53 Heritage Point Blvd, 7/2019. $327,000

25 Cannonball Drive, 7/2019. $285,000

56 Deer Run Drive S, 7/2019. $265,000

36 South Seas Court, 7/2019. $74,000

37 Lexington Blvd, 7/2019. $50,000

217 Eleventh St, 7/2019. $215,000

11 Hearth Court, 7/2019. $165,000

19 Carlton Court, 7/2019. $385,322

397 Bayshore Drive Un 9, 7/2019. $324,500

39 Hatteras Way, 7/2019. $264,500

5 Stillwaters Court, 7/2019. $235,500

18 Fresno St, 7/2019. $105,000

164 Lower Shore Road, 7/2019. $75,000

4 Aqua View Lane, 7/2019. $231,000

87 Robin Lane, 7/2019. $175,000

4 Gibraltar Court, 7/2019. $117,500

16 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

18 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

20 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

22 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

30 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

37 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500

389-1 Bay Shore Drive, 7/2019. $310,000

93 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $222,500

41 Robin Lane, 7/2019. $203,500

2 Hampshire Court, 7/2019. $376,762

7 Cape Cod Ave, 7/2019. $360,000

152 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $357,500

5 Black Bear Drive, 7/2019. $342,510

263 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $254,900

215 Rahway Road, 7/2019. $215,000

12 Beechwood Court, 7/2019. $172,000

69 Rockland St, 7/2019. $409,000

134 Vivas Drive, 7/2019. $350,000

20 Lilac Lane, 7/2019. $277,900

68 Schooner Ave, 7/2019. $175,000

51 Water St, 7/2019. $140,000

26 Potomac Court, 7/2019. $38,000

BEACH HAVEN

130 9th St, 7/2019. $1,426,000

207 N Bay Ave, 7/2019. $2,500,000

131 Second St, 7/2019. $714,500

LACEY TOWNSHIP

105 North Point Court, 7/2019. $241,500

708 Biscayne Drive, 7/2019. $135,000

716 Princeton Ave, 7/2019. $420,000

1439 G St, 7/2019. $285,000

743 Tappan St, 7/2019. $269,900

1747 Pineview Road, 7/2019. $221,000

720 Biscayne Drive, 7/2019. $91,500

1527 Arient Road, 7/2019. $325,000

2 Easy St, 7/2019. $265,000

2 Bobwhite Court, 7/2019. $141,000

513 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $140,000

751 N Oak Road, 7/2019. $100,000

4 Hollywood Blvd, 7/2019. $385,000

351 Harbor View Way, 7/2019. $252,000

204 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $155,125

415 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $85,000

0 Station Drive, 7/2019. $53,000

1114 Bay Ave, 7/2019. $300,000

1769 Woodside Road, 7/2019. $295,000

1223 Taurus Court, 7/2019. $275,000

1702 Binnacle Road, 7/2019. $253,000

4 Hollywood Blvd South, 7/2019. $112,500

1403 Earie Way, 7/2019. $190,400

219 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $406,061

427 Pen Ave North, 7/2019. $348,900

330 Eleanor Road, 7/2019. $290,000

803 Sail Drive, 7/2019. $262,500

384 Constitution Drive, 7/2019. $145,000

765 Weehawkin Ave, 7/2019. $144,000

7 Bayberry Drive, 7/2019. $137,200

325 Raymond Road, 7/2019. $82,000

214 Donald St, 7/2019. $375,000

929 Lacey Road, 7/2019. $350,000

210 E Haines St, 7/2019. $173,000

2 Brookdale Court, 7/2019. $120,500

1027 Center St, 7/2019. $377,500

1128 Capstan Drive, 7/2019. $355,000

15 Ridgemont Drive, 7/2019. $261,000

430 Devon St, 7/2019. $240,000

508 Chelsea St, 7/2019. $237,500

519 Devon St, 7/2019. $235,000

916 Chelsea St, 7/2019. $126,500

214 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $528,288

239 Maple Lane, 7/2019. $279,500

604 Devon St, 7/2019. $205,000

712-714 Old Shore Road Unit 1, 7/2019. $160,000

Calvin St, 7/2019. $50,000

711 Tufts Court, 7/2019. $380,000

813 Forepeak Drive, 7/2019. $333,000

712 Meadow Lane, 7/2019. $262,000

11 Lancaster, 7/2019. $179,900

1242 Parker St, 7/2019. $130,000

Hurry Road, 7/2019. $10,300

1002 Capstan Drive, 7/2019. $615,000

2b Hollywood Blvd N, 7/2019. $365,000

1601 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $240,000

431 Sycamore Drive, 7/2019. $215,000

2026 Brookdale Drive, 7/2019. $151,600

430 E Lakeside Drive, 7/2019. $267,000

1605 Joffre Road, 7/2019. $195,000

205 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $170,000

816 Sandpiper Drive, 7/2019. $120,000

54 Maxim Drive, 7/2019. $383,000

900 Lakeside Drive North, 7/2019. $249,900

908 W Panama Court, 7/2019. $248,900

1806 Ridge Road, 7/2019. $208,000

1019 Orlando Drive, 7/2019. $150,000

208 Sinclair Ave, 7/2019. $115,500

429 Cabot St, 7/2019. $50,000

1752 Longwood Drive, 7/2019. $248,000

54 Saltspray Drive, 7/2019. $230,000

1005 Pensacola Road, 7/2019. $225,000

402 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $101,000

97 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $407,387

1210 Orlando Drive, 7/2019. $394,900

411 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $179,900

304 Riviera Drive, 7/2019. $170,000

208 Sinclair Ave, 7/2019. $135,000

305 Yorktown Drive, 7/2019. $80,000

4 Marque St, 7/2019. $505,031

845 Sandpiper Drive, 7/2019. $275,000

241 Lane Place, 7/2019. $239,000

866 Arlington Ave, 7/2019. $201,000

1111 Leilani Drive, 7/2019. $50,000

1823 Binnacle Road, 7/2019. $243,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

94 Walnut St, 7/2019. $262,500

9 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $200,000

28 Frog Pond Road, 7/2019. $196,377

3 W Shrewsbury Drive, 7/2019. $138,000

322 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $100,000

136 E Sail Drive, 7/2019. $90,000

413 W Calabreeze Way, 7/2019. $51,500

70 Galley Way, 7/2019. $340,000

207 Lake Placid Drive, 7/2019. $186,000

3 S Burgee Drive, 7/2019. $125,000

3 Daffodil Drive, 7/2019. $225,000

971 Center St, 7/2019. $115,000

5 Champions Drive, 7/2019. $35,000

27 Kentuky Drive, 7/2019. $395,000

16 Sunrise Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $205,000

39 Vincent Court, 7/2019. $135,000

115 Vulcan Way, 7/2019. $123,500

147 Middle Holly Lane, 7/2019. $109,000

313 Country Club Blvd, 7/2019. $238,000

46 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2019. $175,000

35 North Captains Drive, 7/2019. $74,000

6 Vista Court, 7/2019. $285,000

56 Atlantis Blvd, 7/2019. $252,000

145 Chestnut St, 7/2019. $186,000

52 Lake Michigan Drive, 7/2019. $180,000

100 Danbury Drive, 7/2019. $149,000

120 Lake Champlin Drive, 7/2019. $99,750

308 W Calabreeze Way, 7/2019. $50,000

403 Wood St, 7/2019. $235,000

101 Boulder Lake Drive, 7/2019. $180,000

1 Westchester Drive, 7/2019. $126,500

1065 Radio Road, 7/2019. $106,511

13 Ridgeway Lane, 7/2019. $290,000

127 E Raritan Drive, 7/2019. $350,000

50 Waters Edge Drive, 7/2019. $305,000

26 Pier Point, 7/2019. $270,000

104 Lake George Court, 7/2019. $250,000

228 Falcon Drive, 7/2019. $62,000

311 Newport Way, 7/2019. $315,000

80 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2019. $225,000

118 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $185,000

33 S Los Angeles Drive, 7/2019. $151,075

12 Osborn Court, 7/2019. $130,000

76 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2019. $144,200

313 Concord Court, 7/2019. $142,000

234 S Pulaski Blvd, 7/2019. $70,000

25 Country Club Blvd, 7/2019. $249,000

7 Chapel Lane, 7/2019. $175,000

4 W Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $250,000

111 Boom Way, 7/2019. $227,000

19 Wimbleton Lane, 7/2019. $225,000

116 Juniper Drive, 7/2019. $163,000

21 Pebble Beach Lane, 7/2019. $160,000

48 Vincent Court, 7/2019. $136,500

110 E Delaware Drive, 7/2019. $90,000

115 S Longboat Drive, 7/2019. $189,000

101 S Burgee Drive, 7/2019. $178,000

131 Lake Medford Lane, 7/2019. $150,000

36 Fazio Court, 7/2019. $110,353

15 Davids Lane, 7/2019. $100,000

302 Candle Lake Drive, 7/2019. $100,000

252 Newport Way, 7/2019. $298,450

12 Runyon Court, 7/2019. $170,000

1 W Thames Road, 7/2019. $55,000

93 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $280,000

2 Oakland Bay Court; 7/2019. $151,500

7 Fire House Drive, 7/2019. $169,000

216 Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $113,000

216 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $91,200

253 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $75,500

59 S Spinnaker Drive, 7/2019. $71,000

245 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $65,659

21 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $297,000

112 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $289,000

1300 Radio Road, 7/2019. $216,500

3 Tradewinds Drive, 7/2019. $205,900

47 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2019. $81,500

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

12 E Sail Boat Lane, 7/2019. $1,197,500

5008 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $989,000

35 W South 33rd St, 7/2019. $550,000

4904 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $925,000

28 E North Carolina Ave, 7/2019. $1,150,000

70 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $600,000

168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000

187 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $950,000

168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000

129 E Holly Banks Lane, 7/2019. $425,000

7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000

99 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $999,999

7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000

103 E 19th St, 7/2019. $1,712,500

12 E Idaho Ave, 7/2019. $989,000

1 Amherst Road, 7/2019. $880,000

8 W Lavenia Ave, 7/2019. $999,900

8800 Beach Ave, 7/2019. $202,218

149d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $1,600,000

5 E 44th St Unit 5a West, 7/2019. $929,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

115 Paterson Road, 7/2019. $225,000

62 Oak Knoll Road, 7/2019. $57,000

64 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $300,000

11 Dolphin Way, 7/2019. $210,000

21 Letts Landing Road, 7/2019. $45,000

17 Dock Ave, 7/2019. $670,000

46 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $449,900

42 Beacon Drive, 7/2019. $122,500

114 Sixth St, 7/2019. $193,000

103 Sixth St, 7/2019. $201,000

55 Hornblower Drive, 7/2019. $215,000

201 45th St, 7/2019. $182,500

109 Third St, 7/2019. $104,486

44 Bradley Beach Way, 7/2019. $425,000

5 Hopi Court, 7/2019. $247,500

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

321 Holly Drive, 7/2019. $247,000

192 Riptide Ave, 7/2019. $235,000

164 Commodore Road, 7/2019. $189,000

168 Peter Road, 7/2019. $355,000

131 Reef Ave, 7/2019. $205,000

79 Andrew Drive, 7/2019. $126,800

47 Amy Drive, 7/2019. $449,000

112 Mary Alice Road, 7/2019. $352,000

180 Gunwale Road, 7/2019. $210,000

203 Jeremy Lane, 7/2019. $610,000

78 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $441,690

306 Bayberry Court, 7/2019. $335,000

12 Jarmy Lane, 7/2019. $295,000

156 Mooring Road, 7/2019. $219,000

251 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $215,000

66 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2019. $108,500

343 Cedar Drive,7/2019. $55,000

71 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $490,267

929 Painter Lane, 7/2019. $198,000

76 Summerhill Drive, 7/2019. $174,500

281 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000

3 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $145,000

436 Nautilus/236 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $77,000

250 Sextant Road, 7/2019. $33,000

1451 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $500,000

23 Twin Court, 7/2019. $305,000

23 Ralph Lane, 7/2019. $300,000

63 Ralph Lane, 7/2019. $290,000

373 Atlantis Ave, 7/2019. $232,000

63 Andrew Drive, 7/2019. $225,000

1451 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $500,000

23 Twin Court, 7/2019. $305,000

18 Janal Way, 7/2019. $690,000

148 Morton Drive, 7/2019. $320,000

100 Ahoy Road, 7/2019. $317,000

35 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $299,000

104 Cruise Road, 7/2019. $280,000

101 Bark Road, 7/2019. $277,900

573 Shark Lane, 7/2019. $245,500

1226 Steamer Ave, 7/2019. $240,000

12 David Drive, 7/2019. $147,000

574 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000

29 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $284,900

12 David Drive, 7/2019. $147,000

574 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000

1827 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $734,000

188 Mermaid Drive, 7/2019. $305,000

160 Peter Road, 7/2019. $235,100

1406 Railroad Ave, 7/2019. $235,000

1211 Canal Ave, 7/2019. $222,000

240 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $220,000

207 S Lakeshore Drive, 7/2019. $215,000

1827 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $734,000

188 Mermaid Drive, 7/2019. $305,000

160 Peter Road, 7/2019. $235,100

1406 Railroad Ave, 7/2019. $235,000

1211 Canal Ave, 7/2019. $222,000

240 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $220,000

207 S Lakeshore Drive, 7/2019. $215,000

104 Jeremy Lane, 7/2019. $389,000

117 Sextant Road, 7/2019. $295,000

1224 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $241,000

520 Pirate Lane, 7/2019. $228,000

1194 Galley Ave, 7/2019. $227,000

28 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $155,000

1269 Jennifer Lane, 7/2019. $582,500

368 Chestnut Drive, 7/2019. $360,000

132 Hatch Lane, 7/2019. $279,900

220 Salty Ave, 7/2019. $160,000

355 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2019. $154,000

217 Stormy Road, 7/2019. $126,000

63 Newell Ave, 7/2019. $82,000

36 Benjamin Blvd, 7/2019. $469,000

993 Rudder Ave, 7/2019. $306,000

141 Voyager Road, 7/2019. $110,000

291 Route 72 East, 7/2019. $1,800,000

88 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $579,000

39 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $503,335

8 Marguerite Lane, 7/2019. $310,000

113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $90,000

9 Elm Road, 7/2019. $50,000

17 Cedar Lane, 7/2019. $37,500

52 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $472,500

201 Bulkhead Ave, 7/2019. $360,000

113 Alan Drive, 7/2019. $271,100

252 Leeward Road, 7/2019. $315,000

780 Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2019. $201,000

208 Middie Lane, 7/2019. $180,000

1049 Crew Lane, 7/2019. $85,000

48 Ronnie Drive, 7/2019. $520,000

349 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $370,000

144 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $212,000

7 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $190,000

1073 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $650,000

247 N Main St, 7/2019. $600,000

144 Peter Road, 7/2019. $410,000

1041 Midship Ave, 7/2019. $335,000

267 Halliard Blvd, 7/2019. $296,500

1069 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $150,000

1200 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $75,750

1763 Millcreek Road, 7/2019. $450,000

247 Float Ave, 7/2019. $389,000

148 Evelyn Drive, 7/2019. $325,000

337 Neptune Drive, 7/2019. $105,500

TUCKERTON

405 Kingfisher Road, 7/2019. $190,000

909 S Green St, 7/2019. $120,000

204 Third Ave, 7/2019. $162,000

806 S Green St, 7/2019. $160,000

31 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $354,212

187 Flamingo Drive, 7/2019. $125,000

27 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $408,010

320 Kingfisher Road, 7/2019. $95,000

226 Heron Road, 7/2019. $325,000

46 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $285,000

85 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $328,302

319 E Main St, 7/2019. $400,000

113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $320,000

12 Anglers Road, 7/2019. $299,000

25 Heron Road, 7/2019. $240,000

22 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $380,611

11 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $95,000

