Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
1 Mechanic St Unit 306, Bontcue Deborah Saltarelli Louis M Sr; 11/07/19. $120,000
405 N Shore Road, Atlantic Sunshine Prop Llc Hand Erin; 11/08/19. $205,000
105 Minnetonka Ave, Njhr 1 Llc Garcia Silvia; 11/08/19. $172,900
202 Bayview Drive, Hagelgans James D/Atty Veneri Paula; 11/08/19. $139,500
170 Marin Drive, Wolf Robert C Corea Erika; 11/12/19. $90,000
ATLANTIC CITY
33 S Iowa #D5, Antonicello Anthony High Touch Contractors Llc; 11/01/19. $30,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Un 513, Viikna Paul M Dimaio Domenico; 11/04/19. $54,000
1562 N Ohio Ave, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Susidiary Llc Hunter Ben; 11/04/19. $50,000
3101 Boardwalk 812‐2, Shlapak Myron Vetrini Joseph; 11/06/19. $107,000
4127 Winchester Ave, Patel Urvi Islam Ariful; 11/06/19. $115,000
542 N Trenton Ave, Lorrius Sonny Alexander Raji Idris; 11/07/19. $25,000
311 Beach Ave, Rooks Marsha G Lewis Anthony; 11/07/19. $105,000
BRIGANTINE
346 Seashell Lane, Grookett Margaret Gaughan Lizzi Michele; 11/04/19. $240,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Un 6102, Alexander Katherine M/Atty Laurence Janice Henderson; 11/05/19. $277,500
1 28th St South, Kissell Michael A Wagner Daniel V; 11/06/19. $710,000
8 Ontario Drive, Mtglq Investors Lp 8 Ontario Llc; 11/06/19. $260,000
4224 W Brigantine Ave Un 8, Kownacky Brian C Grosick Kristen; 11/07/19. $161,000
BUENA
326 S Brewster Road, US Bank Na C Square Mgmt Llc; 10/25/19. $73,500
121 Weymouth Road, Fannie Mae Shields Kenneth; 10/28/19. $185,258
611 W Summer Ave, James Allison N Carulli Shannon Marie; 10/30/19. $125,000
113 W Arctic Ave, Bowser Edith Arnold Gabrielle Elaine; 10/30/19. $79,000
109 N Franklin St, Scapellato Charles L/Exr Russo Robert J; 10/31/19. $160,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
4401 Post Road, Wells Fargo Bk Na Venuto Anthony R; 10/24/19. $108,491
546 High St, Thompson George G/Admr Kubiak Andrew J; 10/25/19. $290,000
421 Tenth St, Empire Tf7 Jersey Holdings Llc Garcia Irma A; 10/28/19. $36,500
EGG HARBOR CITY
1109 Philadelphia Ave, Maione Ralph/Tr/Tr Madrid And Hernandez Assoc Llc; 11/06/19. $65,000
158 Boston Ave, Palmieri Marc Krupczyn Jeffrey William; 11/07/19. $145,000
201 Norfolk Ave, Lehman Xs Tr Mtg Pass Through Certificates Series 2005 7n Odonoghue George; 11/07/19. $45,500
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
27 Marshall Drive, Hornstein David S Tretter Lisa M; 11/01/19. $465,000
15 Ninth Ave, Richards Robert Guy III Perez Felix Anthony; 11/01/19. $350,000
203 Florence Ave, Fannie Mae Abedin Shakila A; 11/04/19. $119,000
200 Iona Ave, Crawford Cory Newman Brian; 11/06/19. $175,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
710 Plainfield Ave, Aucott Terry W Jr Reigle Michael A; 11/01/19. $219,000
573 Chatham Way, Salvatorelli Kathryn Scozzafava Henry E; 11/01/19. $265,000
270 Great Creek Road, Hubbard Kevin M Turnage Kevin C; 11/01/19. $245,000
39 Theresa Court, Patel Yashoda Singh Johal Sukhwinder; 11/01/19. $71,500
126 Iroquois Drive, US Bank Na Antoine Christoph; 11/01/19. $60,000
5 S Quail Hill Blvd, Tillett Cyril Dawson Jill; 11/01/19. $130,000
616 First Ave, 2404 Llc Jordan Jacob; 11/01/19. $33,000
179 E Mourning Dove Way, Potter Latifah J Shutz Gloria; 11/01/19. $173,000
460 S Philadelphia Ave, Chin Jeremy Ferrante James Phillip; 11/04/19. $136,000
221 S Pomona Road, Ward Wayne E Auchter Charles M; 11/04/19. $150,000
227 N Genoa Ave, Obrien Timothy Hendrickson Ann Marie; 11/06/19. $12,500
408 E Jimmie Leeds Road, 408 E Jimmie Leeds Road Llc Cilo Llc; 11/06/19. $630,000
120 Dover Court, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary Llc Valenti Sandra M; 11/06/19. $130,000
916 Grube Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Ruiz Valdivia Sergio; 11/07/19. $35,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6316 Holly St, Njcc Fund 5 Reo Subsidiary Llc Blue Sky Prop Llc; 11/01/19. $108,000
4722 Summersweet Drive, Eagle Cove Inv Llc Erman Kendra; 11/01/19. $128,500
1511 Thomas Jefferson Court, Craig J Scott Valencia Tiffany; 11/01/19. $140,000
710 Calhoun Ave, Bates Wes Motter Francis R Jr; 11/04/19. $233,500
6863 Millville Ave, Castree Betty A Bell Robert Dustin; 11/04/19. $350,000
2 Wexford Lane, Monetti William F Glass Carla; 11/04/19. $598,000
4012 Leah Lane, USA VA White Otis L; 11/04/19. $261,500
4510 Concord Place, Emmons Kenneth Delvalle Reyes Alexandra; 11/06/19. $96,500
1522 Madison Court, US Bank Tr Na Osorio Michael Michael; 11/06/19. $11/06/19. $135,000
HAMMONTON
30 U Rosa Rita Terrace, Martinez Bernadette Gazzara Charlotte; 11/01/19. $120,000
592 N 4th St, Timothy Tonczyczyn Llc Wyers Kimberly A; 11/01/19. $305,000
671 E Pleasant St, Humphries Ryan Davis Sharon T; 11/04/19. $320,000
480 Walnut St, Hudak Andon J Lombardo Daniel M; 11/04/19. $248,000
LINWOOD
503 W Marie Ave, Fire And Ice Properties Llc Foust Mary Lucretia; 11/04/19. $232,500
311 W Kirklin Ave, Fazio James W Plourde Susan M; 11/04/19. $187,000
1018 Oak Ave, Sara Evans Green Irr Tr Cowan Jacob N; 11/04/19. $159,700
111 Cheltenham Blvd, Mastr Alternative Loan Tr 2005 1 Ryan Michael; 11/07/19. $142,000
550 Central Ave Unit I‐11, Burton Kathleen Farina Daniel R; 11/07/19. $159,500
LONGPORT
19 N 36th Ave, Barton Alan E Brooks Richard; 11/04/19. $1,515,000
131 N Yarmouth Ave, Giannettassio Angela/Exr Yarmouth Properties Llc; 11/04/19. $410,000
2405 Oberon Ave, Carmen J Capuano Testamentary Tr Mcshane Daniel P; 11/07/19. $565,000
MARGATE
14 S Union Ave, Piraino Builders Llc Wish Jennifer Karr; 11/01/19. $2,100,000
125 Mansfield Ave, Gordon David Blumberg Blumberg Louis; 11/01/19 11/01/19. $899,000
15 S Clarendon Ave, Eskin Mark R Willoughby Robert P; 11/01/19. $950,000
5 N Monroe Ave, Snyder Gabrielle/Exrx 5 North Monroe Ave Llc; 11/04/19. $455,000
424 N Nassau Ave, Marinari Gail M Schaper Eric; 11/06/19. $1,500,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
435 Melon Ave, Lazaro Andre Haley Mathew P; 10/25/19. $190,000
2640 Green Bank Road, Murry Betty J/Atty Mora Tucker James; 10/29/19. $146,000
5475 Duerer St, Peterson Charles J Inemer George; 10/31/19. $287,000
NORTHFIELD
4 Surrey Ave, Regan James Joseph Fineran Stephen; 11/01/19. $217,000
321 Mount Vernon Ave, Collins Lori B Richey Corey B; 11/04/19. $286,000
25 Cedarbridge Road, Leon Wanda L Leon Gloria; 11/07/19. $165,000
PLEASANTVILLE
218 Shadeland Ave, US Bank Na Jcm Development Llc; 11/01/19. $59,900
109 Charles Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Diclemente Rachelle G; 11/01/19. $84,000
1106 Shane Court, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Diclemente Rachelle G; 11/01/19. $133,000
SOMERS POINT
12 Yale Blvd, Grossman Richard C/Exr Olohan Lorraine; 10/29/19. $199,000
91 W Laurel Drive, Martin Andrew D Mcshane Christopher Michael; 11/01/19. $160,000
VENTNOR
909 N Cambridge Ave, Schillinger Michael T Galie Kimberly J; 10/29/19. $300,000
5301 Burk Ave, Fuchs Juergen Petruzzi Louis M; 10/31/19. $500,000
213 N Princeton Ave, Colaianni Raymond Litchtman Sandra S; 10/31/19. $505,000
Cape May County
AVALON
76 Mw 28th St, Kuhn John F Sprecher Bradley K; 10/2019. $709,000
279 27th St, Tress Jay R Kuhn Kathleen K; 10/2019. $800,000
128 36th St, Dever James F Jr Casey Shawn; 10/2019. $1,750,000
840 W 21st St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Devine Michael F; 10/2019. $2,800,000
4602 Fourth Ave, Dougherty Michael Connor Matthew J; 10/2019. $3,225,000
CAPE MAY
Lot 4 Block 494.34, Patras Angelo J Ransom Steven; 10/2019. $197,000
829B Stockton Ave, Spence Donald Jr Hubbs Michael D; 10/2019. $345,000
1202 Virginia Ave, Teitsworth Leslie D Knapp David; 10/2019. $460,000
1119 Indiana Ave, Dinardo Peter J Cape Real Estate Dev LLC; 10/2019. $600,000
106 Baltimore Ave, Zizak Peter G &C Hall John Ramberg Trust; 10/2019. $1,300,000
1210 Maryland Ave, 1210 Maryland Ave LLC D’Andrea John J; 10/2019. $1,440,000
CAPE MAY POINT
205 Cambridge Ave, Gault Bryan M Exr&C Nieman Donald G; 10/2019. $785,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
1077 Route 83, Kleinstuber George Cklr LLC; 10/2019. $84,500
261 Main St, Ogle Patricia Robinson James; 10/2019. $170,000
130 Main St, Sofroney James W Jr Rgp Real Estate LLC; 10/2019. $190,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
Lot 4 Block 334.14, Federer William F Jr Adm Rowley Philip; 10/2019. $90,000
254 E Delaware Pkwy, Salvato Anthony J Jb II Property Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $100,000
808 Farmstead Ave, Stewart Wayne Stay Afloat LLC; 10/2019. $105,000
1617 Jennings Ave, Salfi Kathleen E Mac Naughton R R Trust; 10/2019. $110,000
423 E St Johns Ave, Paolucci Anthony C Pekarovic Maureen; 10/2019. $113,000
317 Hollywood Ave, Lewis Theresa M Adm Mudrick Robert; 10/2019. $115,000
1734 Star Ave, Blind Dog Housing LLC Bounasis Michael; 10/2019. $162,000
239 E Florida Ave, Riffe Patricia A Kelly William C; 10/2019. $165,000
2205 Bayshore Road, NJHR 4 LLC Swenson Barbara A; 10/2019. $179,900
1042 Seashore Road, US Bank Ntl Assoc Trust Ryan Anne Marie; 10/2019. $180,000
310 Suzanne Ave, Shriver Timothy J Baldacchini Michael; 10/2019. $200,000
710 Whildam Ave, Pilatsky Frederick Ferrari Gary S; 10/2019. $205,000
717 Eldredge Ave, Winters Christine Sautner Steve; 10/2019. $220,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
218 1st St, Mc Carthy Shannon Dkc Contractors LLC; 10/2019. $90,000
Lot 14 Block 335.01, Vallese Courtney Gargano Frank; 10/2019. $115,000
7 Linden Circle, Mitev Todor Sanchez Daniel; 10/2019. $180,000
5 Blueberry Lane, Soler Jon Kevin Klotz-Watkins Kathleen; 10/2019. $255,000
14 Galloping Way, Paradee Robert C E Kaucher & L A Minion Liv Trust; 10/2019. $440,000
16 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Wesley Glenn; 10/2019. $455,420
713 Stone Harbor Blvd, Noon Edwin W Jr Pacitti Donald; 10/2019. $457,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
Lot 1 Block 289.03, North Wildwood City Morey Organization Inc; 10/2019. $25,000
1800 Ocean Ave, Faas Lee O’Donnell Kimberly; 10/2019. $191,500
1800 Ocean Ave, Hand Stephen W Dasilva Ezequiel J; 10/2019. $195,000
116 E 17th Ave, Farrell Martin J Jr Leemon James D Jr; 10/2019. $386,000
415 E 7th Ave Un 100, Duffy Kevin Ponting Avril E; 10/2019. $550,000
OCEAN CITY
Lot 5 Block 1002, Gagnon Joseph R Richter Alan F; 10/2019. $999,999
401-03 37th St 2nd Fl, Jwr Properties LLC Besash Louis A; 10/2019. $1,069,900
911 Stenton Place, Mc Etchin Cindy Odell Maggitti Patrick; 10/2019. $1,200,000
3120-22 Westly Ave, JMP Young Rev Trust Elsenhans David; 10/2019. $1,200,000
101 W 17th St, Arasz Margaret M Hansell James F; 10/2019. $1,210,000
Lot 2 Block 100, Woodward Michael Trus Maley Maurice James Jr; 10/2019. $1,875,000
805 E 8th St, Robert H Caldwell Irr Tr Prayer Works Props LLC; 10/2019. $60,000
724-32 West Ave, Ford Arthur T III Bd Oc Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $141,000
724-32 West Ave, Polt Robert W Bh Oc Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $234,000
440 Atlantic Ave Un 101, Liess Brian Warren Christopher; 10/2019. $265,000
2932 West Ave, Roberto Roxanne Bender Eric M; 10/2019. $285,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5205 Central Ave, Zeck Ronald E Jr O’Brien Kevin; 10/2019. $780,000
24 33rd St West Un, Leonetti Joseph A Topley Charles J; 10/2019. $799,000
3700 Boardwalk, Donnelly Martin W Wilson Daniel; 10/2019. $800,000
Lot 10 Block 33.02, Voiner Jonathan Trus Becker Charlton Dean; 10/2019. $810,000
STONE HARBOR
351 96th St, Gelsinger Bruce C Greenberg Andrew E; 10/2019. $580,000
351 96th St Un D4, Lindemuth John M Molinaro Peter Jr; 10/2019. $585,000
10818 Third Ave, Bruce John W Hksn Holdings LLC; 10/2019. $625,000
153 83rd St, Vona Roger J O’Neil Kevin; 10/2019. $660,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
19 Whippoorwill Drive, Gabianowski Michael Von Der HM; 10/2019. $355,000
6 Jonathan Drive, Fimple Daniel T Loteck Andrew; 10/2019. $363,500
516 Route 9, Congileo Rosemarie L Lawrence Christopher F Sr; 10/2019. $52,500
Lot 3 &19 Block 306 & 299, Tomlin Nancy R Tomlin William Thomas; 10/2019. $87,200
WEST CAPE MAY
209 W Maple Ave, Mc Keon James J Young Paul S; 10/2019. $269,250
175 Leaming Ave, Sautner Stephen N III Manz Paul Andrew; 10/2019. $562,500
WEST WILDWOOD
628 W Poplar Ave, Houk Winifred M Adm Rosati Ronald; 10/2019. $115,000
WILDWOOD
328 W Taylor Ave, Filippo Marie Adm Lewis S Ortiz; 10/2019. $81,000
153 W Taylor Ave Un 2, Kowalski Stephen L Detrick Michele; 10/2019. $247,500
509 W Taylor Ave #B, Mc Cormick Robert J Jr Voll Paul; 10/2019. $300,000
109 W Magnolia Ave, Snyder Rosemarie M Cangi Michael D; 10/2019. $308,000
212 E Leaming Ave, Mc Devitt Victor P Sim Scott W; 10/2019. $342,500
WILDWOOD CREST
404 E Denver Ave, Brosius Ronald J Giannone Frank; 10/2019. $105,000
225 E St Paul Ave, Mullen James J Marinucci Anthony R; 10/2019. $175,000
406-10 E Monterey Ave Un 101, Driscoll Grace M Vecchio Onofrio; 10/2019. $200,000
6200 New Jersey Ave, Bestest LLC Retro Dining Props LLC; 10/2019. $525,000
7709 Seaview Ave, Falocco Ronald Muller Paul J III; 10/2019. $747,500
WOODBINE
421 Jackson Ave, Turner Jason L Markley Robert F III; 10/2019. $152,000
721 Monroe Ave, Shore Mngmt Co Of Del Valley II Inc Jones Michael Christopher; 10/2019. $200,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
142 W Broad St &C, Raively James Jr; Raively Linda Weber Aka; Weber Linda Raively Aka, Corona Lucia Rojas; Hernandez Emiliano Garcia; 9/9/2019. $265,000
35 Longview Drive, Structured Asset Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Blue Fire Investments & Property Management Llc; 9/13/2019. $32,500
166 Cottage Ave, Lugo Priscilla; Rodriguez Priscilla Llc, Crespo Glenda L; Millan Anthony Muniz; 9/13/2019. $80,000
715 Chestnut Ave, Clark Diane; Giovannetti Janis; Quinlan Maureen; Salvatore Nicholas, Smith Jawanda T; 9/16/2019. $132,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
510 Mistle Road, Orenberg Lisa L, Kent Dewaynel 9/12/2019. $98,000
224 Daffodil Road, Lombardi Donna; Stowe John, Lombardi Donna; 9/17/2019. $13,500
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
512 Greenman Ave, Miletta Michele, Mathis Leighann; 9/17/2019. $187,000
512 Oak Road, Jenke-Mcmahan Diane L Exec; Mcmahan Curtis Est By Exec, Jenke Karl E; 9/18/2019. $10,000
52 Orillia Drive, Moore Dolores L Warfle; Oneill Dolores Fka; Warfle Dolores Fka, Bray Jordan P; Davis Rockay R; 9/19/2019. $165,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
65 Creek Ave, White David; White Stephen M, Rollar Adam M; 9/13/2019. $141,000
Hanseys Creek Road, Pepper Construction Co Inc, Fleetwood Christopher S; Fleetwood Edward P III; Fleetwood Edward P Jr; 9/19/2019. $12,750
570 Newport Neck Road, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Levari Michael; 9/21/2019. $40,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
407 Fairton Gouldtown Road, Dairsow Robert J Esq Atty; Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp By Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Esq Atty; Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones Fka, Perez Areli I; Santiago Amado O Ramos; 9/21/2019. $28,000
55 Lee Ave, US Dept Of Ag Fka; United States Of America Fha Fka; United States Of America Rural &C, Prince Cassie; 9/24/2019. $37,500
6 Hartz Drive, Hughes Ethel, Thompson Ruth Jeannean; 9/27/2019. $100,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
34 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $354,000
25 Catalina Ave, 7/2019. $345,000
1 Ebbtide Court, 7/2019. $290,000
113 Schooner Ave, 7/2019. $195,000
6 Lilac Lane, 7/2019. $372,500
118 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $359,442
9 Deer Lake Court, 7/2019. $210,000
12 Shelli Terrace, 7/2019. $138,000
26 Ridgeway St, 7/2019. $20,000
10 Bucks Drive, 7/2019. $267,000
1176 W Bay Ave, 7/2019. $385,000
24 Compass Lane, 7/2019. $235,000
6 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $309,990
151 Ravenwood Blvd, 7/2019. $250,000
12 Maplewood Court, 7/2019. $242,000
21 Spruce Circle South, 7/2019. $190,000
28 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $354,000
109 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $348,519
11 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $337,180
5 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $327,990
75 Woodchuck Drive, 7/2019. $317,750
16 Raccoon Lane, 7/2019. $276,990
33 Beacon Drive, 7/2019. $241,258
52 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $360,000
62 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $340,000
8 Tulip Court, 7/2019. $296,921
37 Butler Drive, 7/2019. $357,000
4 Black Bear Drive, 7/2019. $319,990
210 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $299,900
244 Hawthorn Lane, 7/2019. $250,000
139 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000
140 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000
148 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
155 Emerson Lane, 7/2019. $120,000
224 Montclair Road S, 7/2019. $400,000
13 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $343,750
90 Village Drive, 7/2019. $170,000
17 Flintlock Drive, 7/2019. $168,000
7b Diamond Drive Un B, 7/2019. $137,500
235 Montclair Road South, 7/2019. $271,500
26 Mizzen Drive, 7/2019. $185,000
7 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $357,840
4 Cougar Lane, 7/2019. $320,500
208 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $250,000
1 Omaha St, 7/2019. $216,000
24 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
35 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
101 Georgetown Blvd, 7/2019. $263,000
54 Farragut Ave, 7/2019. $359,990
113 Edenton Drive, 7/2019. $357,000
53 Heritage Point Blvd, 7/2019. $327,000
25 Cannonball Drive, 7/2019. $285,000
56 Deer Run Drive S, 7/2019. $265,000
36 South Seas Court, 7/2019. $74,000
37 Lexington Blvd, 7/2019. $50,000
217 Eleventh St, 7/2019. $215,000
11 Hearth Court, 7/2019. $165,000
19 Carlton Court, 7/2019. $385,322
397 Bayshore Drive Un 9, 7/2019. $324,500
39 Hatteras Way, 7/2019. $264,500
5 Stillwaters Court, 7/2019. $235,500
18 Fresno St, 7/2019. $105,000
164 Lower Shore Road, 7/2019. $75,000
4 Aqua View Lane, 7/2019. $231,000
87 Robin Lane, 7/2019. $175,000
4 Gibraltar Court, 7/2019. $117,500
16 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
18 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
20 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
22 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
30 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
37 Dylan Blvd, 7/2019. $92,500
389-1 Bay Shore Drive, 7/2019. $310,000
93 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $222,500
41 Robin Lane, 7/2019. $203,500
2 Hampshire Court, 7/2019. $376,762
7 Cape Cod Ave, 7/2019. $360,000
152 Mirage Blvd, 7/2019. $357,500
5 Black Bear Drive, 7/2019. $342,510
263 Hawthorne Lane, 7/2019. $254,900
215 Rahway Road, 7/2019. $215,000
12 Beechwood Court, 7/2019. $172,000
69 Rockland St, 7/2019. $409,000
134 Vivas Drive, 7/2019. $350,000
20 Lilac Lane, 7/2019. $277,900
68 Schooner Ave, 7/2019. $175,000
51 Water St, 7/2019. $140,000
26 Potomac Court, 7/2019. $38,000
BEACH HAVEN
130 9th St, 7/2019. $1,426,000
207 N Bay Ave, 7/2019. $2,500,000
131 Second St, 7/2019. $714,500
LACEY TOWNSHIP
105 North Point Court, 7/2019. $241,500
708 Biscayne Drive, 7/2019. $135,000
716 Princeton Ave, 7/2019. $420,000
1439 G St, 7/2019. $285,000
743 Tappan St, 7/2019. $269,900
1747 Pineview Road, 7/2019. $221,000
720 Biscayne Drive, 7/2019. $91,500
1527 Arient Road, 7/2019. $325,000
2 Easy St, 7/2019. $265,000
2 Bobwhite Court, 7/2019. $141,000
513 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $140,000
751 N Oak Road, 7/2019. $100,000
4 Hollywood Blvd, 7/2019. $385,000
351 Harbor View Way, 7/2019. $252,000
204 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $155,125
415 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $85,000
0 Station Drive, 7/2019. $53,000
1114 Bay Ave, 7/2019. $300,000
1769 Woodside Road, 7/2019. $295,000
1223 Taurus Court, 7/2019. $275,000
1702 Binnacle Road, 7/2019. $253,000
4 Hollywood Blvd South, 7/2019. $112,500
1403 Earie Way, 7/2019. $190,400
219 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $406,061
427 Pen Ave North, 7/2019. $348,900
330 Eleanor Road, 7/2019. $290,000
803 Sail Drive, 7/2019. $262,500
384 Constitution Drive, 7/2019. $145,000
765 Weehawkin Ave, 7/2019. $144,000
7 Bayberry Drive, 7/2019. $137,200
325 Raymond Road, 7/2019. $82,000
214 Donald St, 7/2019. $375,000
929 Lacey Road, 7/2019. $350,000
210 E Haines St, 7/2019. $173,000
2 Brookdale Court, 7/2019. $120,500
1027 Center St, 7/2019. $377,500
1128 Capstan Drive, 7/2019. $355,000
15 Ridgemont Drive, 7/2019. $261,000
430 Devon St, 7/2019. $240,000
508 Chelsea St, 7/2019. $237,500
519 Devon St, 7/2019. $235,000
916 Chelsea St, 7/2019. $126,500
214 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $528,288
239 Maple Lane, 7/2019. $279,500
604 Devon St, 7/2019. $205,000
712-714 Old Shore Road Unit 1, 7/2019. $160,000
Calvin St, 7/2019. $50,000
711 Tufts Court, 7/2019. $380,000
813 Forepeak Drive, 7/2019. $333,000
712 Meadow Lane, 7/2019. $262,000
11 Lancaster, 7/2019. $179,900
1242 Parker St, 7/2019. $130,000
Hurry Road, 7/2019. $10,300
1002 Capstan Drive, 7/2019. $615,000
2b Hollywood Blvd N, 7/2019. $365,000
1601 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $240,000
431 Sycamore Drive, 7/2019. $215,000
2026 Brookdale Drive, 7/2019. $151,600
430 E Lakeside Drive, 7/2019. $267,000
1605 Joffre Road, 7/2019. $195,000
205 Laurel Blvd, 7/2019. $170,000
816 Sandpiper Drive, 7/2019. $120,000
54 Maxim Drive, 7/2019. $383,000
900 Lakeside Drive North, 7/2019. $249,900
908 W Panama Court, 7/2019. $248,900
1806 Ridge Road, 7/2019. $208,000
1019 Orlando Drive, 7/2019. $150,000
208 Sinclair Ave, 7/2019. $115,500
429 Cabot St, 7/2019. $50,000
1752 Longwood Drive, 7/2019. $248,000
54 Saltspray Drive, 7/2019. $230,000
1005 Pensacola Road, 7/2019. $225,000
402 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $101,000
97 Ambermist Way, 7/2019. $407,387
1210 Orlando Drive, 7/2019. $394,900
411 Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $179,900
304 Riviera Drive, 7/2019. $170,000
208 Sinclair Ave, 7/2019. $135,000
305 Yorktown Drive, 7/2019. $80,000
4 Marque St, 7/2019. $505,031
845 Sandpiper Drive, 7/2019. $275,000
241 Lane Place, 7/2019. $239,000
866 Arlington Ave, 7/2019. $201,000
1111 Leilani Drive, 7/2019. $50,000
1823 Binnacle Road, 7/2019. $243,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
94 Walnut St, 7/2019. $262,500
9 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $200,000
28 Frog Pond Road, 7/2019. $196,377
3 W Shrewsbury Drive, 7/2019. $138,000
322 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $100,000
136 E Sail Drive, 7/2019. $90,000
413 W Calabreeze Way, 7/2019. $51,500
70 Galley Way, 7/2019. $340,000
207 Lake Placid Drive, 7/2019. $186,000
3 S Burgee Drive, 7/2019. $125,000
3 Daffodil Drive, 7/2019. $225,000
971 Center St, 7/2019. $115,000
5 Champions Drive, 7/2019. $35,000
27 Kentuky Drive, 7/2019. $395,000
16 Sunrise Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $205,000
39 Vincent Court, 7/2019. $135,000
115 Vulcan Way, 7/2019. $123,500
147 Middle Holly Lane, 7/2019. $109,000
313 Country Club Blvd, 7/2019. $238,000
46 Ivy Creek Drive, 7/2019. $175,000
35 North Captains Drive, 7/2019. $74,000
6 Vista Court, 7/2019. $285,000
56 Atlantis Blvd, 7/2019. $252,000
145 Chestnut St, 7/2019. $186,000
52 Lake Michigan Drive, 7/2019. $180,000
100 Danbury Drive, 7/2019. $149,000
120 Lake Champlin Drive, 7/2019. $99,750
308 W Calabreeze Way, 7/2019. $50,000
403 Wood St, 7/2019. $235,000
101 Boulder Lake Drive, 7/2019. $180,000
1 Westchester Drive, 7/2019. $126,500
1065 Radio Road, 7/2019. $106,511
13 Ridgeway Lane, 7/2019. $290,000
127 E Raritan Drive, 7/2019. $350,000
50 Waters Edge Drive, 7/2019. $305,000
26 Pier Point, 7/2019. $270,000
104 Lake George Court, 7/2019. $250,000
228 Falcon Drive, 7/2019. $62,000
311 Newport Way, 7/2019. $315,000
80 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2019. $225,000
118 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $185,000
33 S Los Angeles Drive, 7/2019. $151,075
12 Osborn Court, 7/2019. $130,000
76 Hollybrook Drive, 7/2019. $144,200
313 Concord Court, 7/2019. $142,000
234 S Pulaski Blvd, 7/2019. $70,000
25 Country Club Blvd, 7/2019. $249,000
7 Chapel Lane, 7/2019. $175,000
4 W Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $250,000
111 Boom Way, 7/2019. $227,000
19 Wimbleton Lane, 7/2019. $225,000
116 Juniper Drive, 7/2019. $163,000
21 Pebble Beach Lane, 7/2019. $160,000
48 Vincent Court, 7/2019. $136,500
110 E Delaware Drive, 7/2019. $90,000
115 S Longboat Drive, 7/2019. $189,000
101 S Burgee Drive, 7/2019. $178,000
131 Lake Medford Lane, 7/2019. $150,000
36 Fazio Court, 7/2019. $110,353
15 Davids Lane, 7/2019. $100,000
302 Candle Lake Drive, 7/2019. $100,000
252 Newport Way, 7/2019. $298,450
12 Runyon Court, 7/2019. $170,000
1 W Thames Road, 7/2019. $55,000
93 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $280,000
2 Oakland Bay Court; 7/2019. $151,500
7 Fire House Drive, 7/2019. $169,000
216 Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $113,000
216 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $91,200
253 Lexington Drive, 7/2019. $75,500
59 S Spinnaker Drive, 7/2019. $71,000
245 Lake Champlain Drive, 7/2019. $65,659
21 Sea Meadow Drive, 7/2019. $297,000
112 E Navasink Drive, 7/2019. $289,000
1300 Radio Road, 7/2019. $216,500
3 Tradewinds Drive, 7/2019. $205,900
47 Oakland Bay Court, 7/2019. $81,500
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
12 E Sail Boat Lane, 7/2019. $1,197,500
5008 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $989,000
35 W South 33rd St, 7/2019. $550,000
4904 S Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $925,000
28 E North Carolina Ave, 7/2019. $1,150,000
70 A Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $600,000
187 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $950,000
168d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $835,000
129 E Holly Banks Lane, 7/2019. $425,000
99 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $999,999
7409 Ocean Blvd, 7/2019. $2,550,000
103 E 19th St, 7/2019. $1,712,500
12 E Idaho Ave, 7/2019. $989,000
1 Amherst Road, 7/2019. $880,000
8 W Lavenia Ave, 7/2019. $999,900
8800 Beach Ave, 7/2019. $202,218
149d Long Beach Blvd, 7/2019. $1,600,000
5 E 44th St Unit 5a West, 7/2019. $929,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
115 Paterson Road, 7/2019. $225,000
62 Oak Knoll Road, 7/2019. $57,000
64 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $300,000
11 Dolphin Way, 7/2019. $210,000
21 Letts Landing Road, 7/2019. $45,000
17 Dock Ave, 7/2019. $670,000
46 Brigantine Blvd, 7/2019. $449,900
42 Beacon Drive, 7/2019. $122,500
114 Sixth St, 7/2019. $193,000
103 Sixth St, 7/2019. $201,000
55 Hornblower Drive, 7/2019. $215,000
201 45th St, 7/2019. $182,500
109 Third St, 7/2019. $104,486
44 Bradley Beach Way, 7/2019. $425,000
5 Hopi Court, 7/2019. $247,500
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
321 Holly Drive, 7/2019. $247,000
192 Riptide Ave, 7/2019. $235,000
164 Commodore Road, 7/2019. $189,000
168 Peter Road, 7/2019. $355,000
131 Reef Ave, 7/2019. $205,000
79 Andrew Drive, 7/2019. $126,800
47 Amy Drive, 7/2019. $449,000
112 Mary Alice Road, 7/2019. $352,000
180 Gunwale Road, 7/2019. $210,000
203 Jeremy Lane, 7/2019. $610,000
78 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $441,690
306 Bayberry Court, 7/2019. $335,000
12 Jarmy Lane, 7/2019. $295,000
156 Mooring Road, 7/2019. $219,000
251 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $215,000
66 Bradshaw Drive, 7/2019. $108,500
343 Cedar Drive,7/2019. $55,000
71 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $490,267
929 Painter Lane, 7/2019. $198,000
76 Summerhill Drive, 7/2019. $174,500
281 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000
3 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $145,000
436 Nautilus/236 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $77,000
250 Sextant Road, 7/2019. $33,000
23 Ralph Lane, 7/2019. $300,000
63 Ralph Lane, 7/2019. $290,000
373 Atlantis Ave, 7/2019. $232,000
63 Andrew Drive, 7/2019. $225,000
1451 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $500,000
23 Twin Court, 7/2019. $305,000
18 Janal Way, 7/2019. $690,000
148 Morton Drive, 7/2019. $320,000
100 Ahoy Road, 7/2019. $317,000
35 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $299,000
104 Cruise Road, 7/2019. $280,000
101 Bark Road, 7/2019. $277,900
573 Shark Lane, 7/2019. $245,500
1226 Steamer Ave, 7/2019. $240,000
29 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $284,900
12 David Drive, 7/2019. $147,000
574 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $147,000
1827 Mill Creek Road, 7/2019. $734,000
188 Mermaid Drive, 7/2019. $305,000
160 Peter Road, 7/2019. $235,100
1406 Railroad Ave, 7/2019. $235,000
1211 Canal Ave, 7/2019. $222,000
240 Tackle Ave, 7/2019. $220,000
207 S Lakeshore Drive, 7/2019. $215,000
104 Jeremy Lane, 7/2019. $389,000
117 Sextant Road, 7/2019. $295,000
1224 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $241,000
520 Pirate Lane, 7/2019. $228,000
1194 Galley Ave, 7/2019. $227,000
28 Nautilus Drive, 7/2019. $155,000
1269 Jennifer Lane, 7/2019. $582,500
368 Chestnut Drive, 7/2019. $360,000
132 Hatch Lane, 7/2019. $279,900
220 Salty Ave, 7/2019. $160,000
355 Lighthouse Drive, 7/2019. $154,000
217 Stormy Road, 7/2019. $126,000
63 Newell Ave, 7/2019. $82,000
36 Benjamin Blvd, 7/2019. $469,000
993 Rudder Ave, 7/2019. $306,000
141 Voyager Road, 7/2019. $110,000
291 Route 72 East, 7/2019. $1,800,000
88 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $579,000
39 Ashburn Ave, 7/2019. $503,335
8 Marguerite Lane, 7/2019. $310,000
113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $90,000
9 Elm Road, 7/2019. $50,000
17 Cedar Lane, 7/2019. $37,500
52 Glenn Drive, 7/2019. $472,500
201 Bulkhead Ave, 7/2019. $360,000
113 Alan Drive, 7/2019. $271,100
252 Leeward Road, 7/2019. $315,000
780 Pennsylvania Ave, 7/2019. $201,000
208 Middie Lane, 7/2019. $180,000
1049 Crew Lane, 7/2019. $85,000
48 Ronnie Drive, 7/2019. $520,000
349 Yeoman Road, 7/2019. $370,000
144 Melanie Way, 7/2019. $212,000
7 Betty Drive, 7/2019. $190,000
1073 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $650,000
247 N Main St, 7/2019. $600,000
144 Peter Road, 7/2019. $410,000
1041 Midship Ave, 7/2019. $335,000
267 Halliard Blvd, 7/2019. $296,500
1069 Prospect Ave, 7/2019. $150,000
1200 Windlass Drive, 7/2019. $75,750
1763 Millcreek Road, 7/2019. $450,000
247 Float Ave, 7/2019. $389,000
148 Evelyn Drive, 7/2019. $325,000
337 Neptune Drive, 7/2019. $105,500
TUCKERTON
405 Kingfisher Road, 7/2019. $190,000
909 S Green St, 7/2019. $120,000
204 Third Ave, 7/2019. $162,000
806 S Green St, 7/2019. $160,000
31 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $354,212
187 Flamingo Drive, 7/2019. $125,000
27 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $408,010
320 Kingfisher Road, 7/2019. $95,000
226 Heron Road, 7/2019. $325,000
46 Great Bay Blvd, 7/2019. $285,000
85 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $328,302
319 E Main St, 7/2019. $400,000
113 Marlin Road, 7/2019. $320,000
12 Anglers Road, 7/2019. $299,000
25 Heron Road, 7/2019. $240,000
22 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $380,611
11 Portsmouth Lane, 7/2019. $95,000
