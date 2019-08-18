Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

702 Highland Blvd, Wells Fargo Bk Na Hudson Edge Llc; 04/22/19. $106,000

627 Woodland Ave, Federal National Mtg Assn Omega Auto Serv Llc; 04/23/19. $102,000

1103 Blenheim Ave, Ewing Rose M Phillips Tiffany; 04/29/19. $145,000

409 Pitney Road, Gmat Legal Title Tr 2013 Murray Vicky, 04/30/19. $144,900

ATLANTIC CITY

3101 Boardwalk Unit 1940 T1, Quattrocchi Robert A Roman Karen; 04/18/19. $213,000

36 S Trenton Terrace, 36 Trenton Realty Llc Teach Solais Nj Llc; 04/22/19. $36,000

3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 402, US Bank Na Kehayov Chavdar Petkov; 04/22/19. $25,200

3817 Ventnor Ave 1504, Ventnor Springs Llc Josenhans Roland K; 04/22/19. $66,000

340 N Elberon Ave, Patel Kunal M Huynh Tam; 04/22/19. $122,350

2021 Grant Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc 2021 Grant Ave Ac Llc; 04/22/19. $23,000

BRIGANTINE

4609 Schooner Road Unit A, Digiacomo William Slusser Margaret M; 04/17/19. $224,000

1319 Vardon Road, Corson David S Jamison Steven F; 04/17/19. $260,000

4 Gull Cove, Willett Richard L Mokienko Afanasij; 04/17/19. $165,000

4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1125, Vignone John J Schroeder Robert P; 04/18/19. $199,000

1037 Bayshore Ave Unit 4a, Blinn George R Jr Johnston Kate; 04/18/19. $515,000

337 31st St South, Astarita Eugene A Renshaw Karen; 04/18/19. $700,000

3500 Ocean Ave Unit 4, Fuentes David F Pugliese Stephen; 04/22/19. $141,125

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

203 Evergreen Ave, Decicco Property Group Llc Terry Richard; 04/15/19. $169,900

111 W Colton Lane, Ewer Kathleen M Matt Portnoy & Sons Real E; 04/16/19. $20,000

CORBIN CITY

509 Route 50, Maxwell Barbara L Mason Curtis Jr; 04/16/19. $35,000

427 Harding Lane, Wright Wayne W Clermont Homes Llc; 05/14/19. $22,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

303 Longport Blvd D10, Henry Ralph Liess David; 04/22/19. $52,500

11 Dorato Drive, Rizzi Anthony/Exr Grassia Anthony; 04/22/19. $200,000

103 Riddle Ave, Degaetano Maureen Michelle Pamcnj Real Estate Lp; 04/22/19. $175,000

132 Deer Path Drive, Pszczolkowski Julia E,/Admr Kirms Timothy; 04/22/19. $187,000

9 Carriage House Lane, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Barrera Marlene; 04/22/19. $139,500

311 Rosemarie Drive, Newkirk Mark Bucci Anthony A; 04/22/19. $264,500

6047 Wilmington Ave, Romano Anthony R Ospina Blanca E; 04/22/19. $220,500

113 Tiffany Lane, Lam Tommy Shahed Mohammed; 04/23/19. $235,500

FOLSOM

1411 Mays Landing Road, Losasso Audrey R Rodriguez Jose; 04/09/19. $149,900

3121 N Pinewood Drive, Dawson Darlene Castelli Jamie L; 04/11/19. $302,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

320 Ash Ave, Akhtar Waqas Bowles Carl R; 04/15/19. $207,500

25 Northampton, Coster Michael W Clancy Margaret A; 04/16/19. $270,000

348 S Cologne Ave, Ohara Carol L/Exrx Vaspoli Michael; 04/16/19. $205,000

28 Meadow Ridge Road, Conover Terry Nelson Peter Alexander; 04/17/19. $60,000

202 W Jimmie Leeds Road, Hammell Gertrude V Dingler Harold Dewayne; 04/17/19. $182,000

215 E Ridgewood Ave, Truman Capital Advisors Lp Baginski Slawomir; 04/18/19. $125,250

532 Holly Brook Drive, Schaaf Barbara J Smith Brandy M; 04/18/19. $260,000

402 1st Ave, Nicholas Georgeline Utani Modesto; 04/18/19. $47,500

50 Mockingbird Way, Joyal Gloria I Kleinhans Matthew; 04/22/19. $175,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6311 Palmer Ave, Kraus Kori Scott Brandon James; 04/09/19. $134,900

163 Keller Way, Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing Llc Kelty Kathleen; 04/09/19. $260,000

17 Landford Court, Perkins Robin/Exrx Johnson Kelli; 04/11/19. $220,000

128 Camelot Circle, US Bank Na Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 04/11/19. $141,310

2602 Boulder Court, Federal National Mtg Assn Schofield Stephen B; 04/12/19. $70,000

2736 Mimosa Court, Kaplan Louise/Atty Wynn Latricia; 04/12/19. $97,673

5819 Hickory St, Weber David Mannery Tyler; 04/15/19. $226,000

96 Jamestown Circle, Palatianos Eugene Moore Anthony; 04/17/19. $175,250

1556 Thomas Jefferson Court 456, Thomas John Charles Evans Anna; 04/17/19. $139,500

28 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 04/18/19. $72,500

19 Da Vinci Way, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 04/18/19. $72,500

21 Da Vinci Way, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 04/18/19. $72,500

HAMMONTON

4 Jerry Lane, Creamer Joyce W Pherribo Gordon J Sr; 04/17/19. $215,000

128 N Grand St, Nrz Reo Corp V 2 Ramirez Fidel; 04/18/19. $125,500

350 N Chew Road, Lim Ed Gutierrez Maria; 04/22/19. $238,000

LINWOOD

5 E Hemlock Drive, Dalessio Michael J Kovalchek Samantha J; 04/12/19. $334,900

1 E Delmar Ave, Jackson David L Lockwood Charles III; 04/18/19. $255,000

110 Holly Lane, US HUD Shevlin Jordan David E; 04/25/19. $344,500

MARGATE

102 N Harding Ave, Kauffman Gail Yaffa Stuart D; 04/17/19. $405,000

9506 Pacific Ave, Bendyl Development Llc Krekstein Richard H; 04/17/19. $985,000

306 N Wilson Ave, Huff Christopher M Coleman Matthew; 04/18/19. $402,000

9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 704, Goldman Catherine Nancy/Atty Pappas Constantinos; 04/18/19. $155,000

312 N Huntington Ave, Ruzzo Danette Wilhelm Christofer Lee; 04/18/19. $300,000

110 N Exeter Ave, One Ten North Llc Tsals Ella; 04/18/19. $440,000

9100 Beach Unit 1204, Tosto Roxanne Carson Jack H; 04/18/19. $745,000

PLEASANTVILLE

700 N Franklin Blvd Unit 905, Sarangpur Grp Llc Rosario Thomas J; 04/22/19. $46,939

1130 Iowa Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Viktoria Financial Llc; 04/22/19. $56,248

326 W Wright St, Iglesia Pleno Renacer Inc Iglesia Manantial De Agua V; 04/23/19. $95,000

VENTNOR

104 S Newark Ave, Carson Jack H Bretz Brian K; 04/12/19. $879,000

5300 Boardwalk Unit 420‐421, Pincus Michael L7 Rosenblum Fredric; 04/15/19. $230,000

6515 Winchester Ave, 391 Sycamore Llc Ayes Jonathan; 04/15/19. $349,000

109 S Frankfort Ave, Tan Hock E/Tr/Tr Goroshovsky Iren; 04/17/19. $750,000

5000 Boardwalk Unit 910, Todd Michael A Mangano Alfred; 04/18/19. $150,000

Cape May County

AVALON

815 Sunrise Drive Un 815, T J Welsh Jr Fam Trust Jordan William; 4/2019. $2,200,000

517 20th St, B S & J P Graham Family Lp Rotelle Peter; 4/2019. $2,375,000

7009 Dune Drive, Mazaheri Ahmed Est Exr Sealuke LLC; 4/2019. $2,500,000

6 Pelican Drive, Mb Shore Investors 1 LLC Iott Andrew Peter; 4/2019. $5,700,000

CAPE MAY

808 Washington St Un 2, Strohmeier Barbara Cesareo Carol S; 4/2019. $370,000

1069 Michigan Ave, Lassner Marguerite A E Stevenson Elaine S; 4/2019. $840,000

600 Madison Ave, Hein Christopher D Mccabe Daniel B; 4/2019. $843,000

20 Jackson St, Holly House LLC Colehower John H; 4/2019. $1,675,000

CAPE MAY POINT

Lot 38.01 Block 1, Whelan Daniel J Heinz Matthew G; 4/2019. $1,350,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

888 Court House South Dennis Road, Dempsey Robert D Coan Alexis Elizabeth; 4/2019. $291,000

30 Robin Drive, Simcick Francis K Garcia Maranda; 4/2019. $250,000

115 Woodbine Blvd, Ralidak Michael W Knuaer Nancy J; 4/2019. $325,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

2709 Bayshore Road, Whitten Douglas E Whitten Kierstin M; 4/2019. $195,000

425 Mulberry Road, Starrett Laura Ann Dragotta Frank Cawley; 4/2019. $210,000

633 Town Bank Road, Formica Ruth E Van Meter Gregory M; 4/2019. $220,000

611 Seashore Road, Bayview Loan Srving LLC Xenidis Frederick; 4/2019. $225,000

Lot 37 Block 359.02, Raven Shirley Ann Adm Orear Robert; 4/2019. $245,000

Lot 25 Block 34, Higman Joseph W Sr Banach Marti; 4/2019. $250,000

707 Winslow Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Palait Albert E; 4/2019. $260,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

47 N 12th St, Isenhart Randy Reinsel-Hughes Audrey; 4/3019. $250,000

50 Acorn Lane, Robinson John R Devitt G Thomas; 4/2019. $285,000

1223 Route 9 S, Sciarra Brendan Cmch Inv LLC; 4/2019. $365,000

461 Dias Creek Road, Singh Kirat Hughes Michael David; 4/2019. $384,000

11 S 10th St, Smmc Properties LLC Polera Clare V; 4/2019. $38,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1403 Delaware Ave, Beltway Capital LLC Esmond Robert A; 4/2019. $210,000

511 E 3rd Ave, Fudala George S Est Exr Allan Lynne Fudala; 4/2019. $280,000

1500 Ocean Ave, Mc Causlin Shirley A Sandella Jeanne M; 4/2019. $355,000

437 W 16th Ave, Cucinotta Kathleen Ermel Harnitchek David S; 4/2019.$365,000

319 E 25th Ave, Mazza George Tierney Kevin P; 4/2019. $375,000

OCEAN CITY

807 Eighth St, Williamson Jeffrey Voynow Mark; 4/2019. $61,000

3408-30 Haven Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Somer Haven LLC; 4/2019. $67,500

840 Ocean Ave Un 16, Thornton Sarah R Landis Lisa J; 4/2019.$70,000

207 Haven Ave, Drumm Theobald E Harcole LLC; 4/2019. $90,000

3408-30 Haven Ave Un 317, Murphy Edward S Zabinski Anne M; 4/2019. $95,000

938 Bay Ave, Coppola Giovanni Foster-Feeley C; 4/2019. $125,000

SEA ISLE CITY

3918 Landis Ave Un 109, Freas Angela Johnson Montez; 4/2019. $132,000

23 38th St Un 105, Ferus Leopold L III Est Exr Haberstick Gregory J; 4/2019. $255,000

3400 Boardwalk, Consalo Mildred Bifulco Kathleen; 4/2019. $300,000

132 61st St Un A, Beyer Bradley Sullivan Joseph G; 4/2019. $570,000

110 34th St, Tirendi Lewis T Curran Timothy; 4/2019. $624,000

139 46th St, Sacchetta Marc Target Richard John; 4/2019. $795,000

12 64th St, Redfern Ocean LLC Burns Jean M; 4/2019. $1,425,000

3500 Boardwalk Un 805N, Trani Eugene P Weaver Walter B; 4/2019. $565,000

383 43rd Place, Hawthorne Paul B Robinson Thomas F; 4/2019. $606,000

8212 Central Ave, Conklin Timothy Alikakos Drew; 4/2019. $670,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

1 W Sherman Ave, Prudential Bank Deger William; 3/2019. $647,800

23 Seaside Ave, Vitiello David M Brewster Bryan; 4/2019. $198,000

815 Sea Sounds Ave, Lashley Terri B Battersby Jeffrey; 4/2019. $257,000

21 Wilkie Blvd, Richards James A III Cohen Alan L; 4/2019. $318,000

1731 Route US 9 S Un C-031, Mc Hugh Helene Kruse Robert J; 4/2019. $327,500

718 Rt US 9 South, Servidio Joseph Di Marco Joseph M Jr; 4/2019. $21,000

WILDWOOD

45300 Boardwalk Un F, Fawnview Rentals LLC Henderson Christine; 4/2019. $19,250

632 W Glenwood Ave, Fed Ntnal Mort Assn Mills Frank; 4/2019.$43,452

320 W Garfield Ave, Levchenco Sonya E Farlow Charles; 4/2019. $85,000

4604 Park Blvd A, Page Linda B Matthews Jada; 4/2019. $100,000

118 W Glenwood Ave, Fannie Mae Hunko Denis; 4/2019. $135,000

2702 Park Blvd, Schoy Deborah L Zingone Joseph III; 4/2019. $160,000

WILDWOOD CREST

415 E Stockton Road Un 101, Menditto Anthony E Loconte Paul A; 3/2019. $375,000

8505 Seaview Ave, Four Buoys LLC Ragni Donna M; 3/2019. $400,000

408 E Farragut Road, Gamut Organization Inc Beecham Francella L; 3/2019. $437,500

97 & 99 W Myrtle Road, Aplha Prime Ii LLC Biffoni Maria; 3/2019. $450,000

406-10 E Monterey Ave 209, Montalbano Santo Montalbano Giocchino; 3/2019. $138,000

419 E Miami Ave, Zahra Todd P Grimaldi John B Jr; 3/2019. $245,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

70 S Pine St, Todd James A, Lxr Nj 2 Llc; 4/2/2019. $47,900

72 S Pine St, Todd James A, Lxr Nj 2 Llc; 4/2/2019. $37,090

74 Cottage Dr, Kaganzev Christopher, Morales Carlos E; 4/2/2019. $52,500

112 Terrace St, Todd James A, Lxr Nj 2 Llc; 4/2/2019. $40,000

184 South Ave, Todd James A, Lxr Nj 2 Llc; 4/2/2019. $46,000

100 Dare Ave, Maxwell Tawana; Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 &C Aka By Trust By Atty; Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 Aka By Trust By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Pulman Alexis; 4/3/2019. $18,100

127-129 W Broad St, Andersen Scott Am, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc; 4/1/2019. $140,000

11 Taylor St, Chann John A Jr Adm; Chann John Est By Adm; Chann Ruth Est; Chann-Erriane Donna L Adm, Hayes Lance; Headrick Austin E; 4/4/2019. $15,000

1 Patriot Lane, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Upland Mortage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Desmarais Devin L; 4/4/2019. $138,000

763 E Commerce St, Todd Daisy P; Todd Paul D Aka; Todd Paul T Aka, Glenn Tasha M; 4/4/2019. $147,000

276 Hampton St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc By Atty; Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Lopez Rudy Velazquez; Sancehz Monica Lopez; 4/4/2019. $40,200

30 Twin Oaks, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Venture Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Kuscu Turgut; Kuscu Zernisan; 4/8/2019. $140,000

107 E Commerce St, 107 East Commerce Llc; Kay Edwin F; Meehan Leslie M, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc; 4/8/2019. $45,000

48 Bridgeton Ave, Haaf John George Est; Haaf Louise By Atty; Peterson Karen M Atty, Clark Arlene Llc; 4/8/2019. $60,000

168 W Lincoln St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Calixto Maria D; 4/8/2019. $35,000

42 S East Ave, Tri-County Community Action Agency, Martin Rasul; 4/8/2019. $77,500

6 Glenview Terrace, Cumberland County Sheriff; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Vanmeter Carol L By Shrf; Vanmeter Ernest N By Shrf; Vanmeter Gregory M By Shrf; Vanmeter Joan B By Shrf; Vanmeter Ronda N By Shrf; Vanmeter Troy P By Shrf, Krwawecz Eric; 4/17/2019. $41,000

7 Cumberland Ave, Gaggini Nello J Jr, Pan Guigan; 4/17/2019. $106,000

23 Terrace St, Albertelli Law Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Palazzolo Jaclyn, Toscano Angelica Maria Rios; 4/17/2019. $20,100

3 Mather St, Gould Joshua B; Gould Krisdi; Nasuti Krisdi Fka, Lee Jimmie Jr; 4/18/2019. $154,000

152 East Ave, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; Pulman Darrin, Tarsitano Thomas R; 4/24/2019. $72,000

211 Fairton Millville Road, Elwell Michael N; Treasure Chest Property Investments Llc, Broglin Tara; 4/25/2019. $182,000

261 E Commerce St, Kearney Bernice; Kearney Gerald J Est, Bestproperty1inc Inc; 4/29/2019. $45,000

6 Woodland Drive, 21st Mortgage Corp, Loeza Gustavo Vinalay; 4/29/2019. $45,000

25 Woodland Drive, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, Griffith Beth; Griffith Clairmont; 4/29/2019. $30,000

354 Colfax St, Pciii Reo Llc, Ramirez Roberto Jimenez; 4/29/2019. $24,000

455 Spruce St, Buck Kate R; Buck Malcom A Ii, Loeza Gustavo Vinalay; 4/30/2019. $53,000

40 Love Lane, 40 Love Lane Llc, Nsa Property Holdings Llc; 4/30/2019. $5,142,500

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

9543 Highland St, Dshc Real Estate Owned Llc, Anderson Brian; 4/10/2019. $41,000

7132 Ackley Road, Truster Linda; Truster Ronald Est, Schavelin Steven; 4/15/2019. $115,000

101 Satinwood Road, Meng Gerda; Weldon Gerda Fka, Graef Wolfgang; 4/23/2019. $27,895

236 Nymph Road, Jp Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S4 &C By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, B&F Real Estate Holdings Llc; 4/23/2019. $13,500

7105 Ackley Road, Pennell Michael, Catlett Jason; Catlett Samantha; 4/29/2019. $80,000

9507 Highland St, Underhill Jeanna, Smith Christopher A; 4/24/2019. $180,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

532 Landis Ave, Fullway Group Llc; Wang Catherine; Wang George S; Wang Margarate Chiue; Wang Tsing Fu, Tapia-Escamilla Dellaneyra; 4/17/2019. $40,000

637 Sherman Ave, Maucher Raymond J, Norat Evette; Norat Ivan; 4/25/2019. $12,500

785 S Shiloh Ave, Albertelli Law Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Palazzolo Jaclyn Atty, Gordillo Wilfredo; 4/29/2019. $49,000

562 Irving Ave, Dinger Frank, Burd Harvey; 4/11/2019. $70,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

9 Louisiana Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Wagner Peter Christopher; 4/9/2019. $15,750

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

373 Ramah Road, Nationstar Mortgage Llc, Kenelia Anthony; 4/1/2019. $25,000

18 Rockville Road, Halter Carol Exec; Wolbert John A Est By Exec; Wolbert Macil M Exec, Butcher Todd W, 4/8/2019; $151,000

18 Rockville Road, Halter Carol Exec; Wolbert John A Est By Exec; Wolbert Macil M, Butcher Todd W; 4/15/2019. $151,500

1184 Bridgeton Millville Pike, American Advisors Group By Atty; Singlesource Property Solutions Llc Atty, Gandy Brittany; Tomlinson Ray; 4/16/2019. $33,725

39 Faison Lane, Guerrero Manuel, Alvarez Edwin Daniel Sanchez; 4/22/2019. $10,000

177 Bridgeton Fairton Road, Cumberland County Sheriff; Mcneill Michael By Shrf; Mcneill Terri A Aka By Shrf; Sheppard Terri A Aka By Shrf; Wells Fargo Bank By Shrf, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc; 4/23/2019. $15,000

71 Gould Ave, Hallauer Terry; T-Ray Investments Llc, Miller William; 4/25/2019. $180,500

22 Piercetown Road, Albertelli Law Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Palazzolo Jaclyn Atty, Smith Katina; 4/25/2019. $20,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

20 Woodlawn Ave, Timmons George Albert Est; Timmons Kathleen M, Beteta Abel Cuevas; Tellez Thania; 4/8/2019. $110,000

185 W Park Drive, Bank Of America By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Atty, Vinvic Llc; 4/17/2019. $35,000

887 Barretts Run Road, Patitucci Amber; Patitucci James J Jr, Clark Jermaine; Clark Olga I; 4/17/2019. $250,000

89 Westwood Ave, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency, Parenti Robert Vincent; 4/17/2019. $97,711

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

26 Schooner Ave, 2/2019. $130,699

51 Lamp Post Drive, 2/2019. $89,500

73 Burr St, 2/2019. $150,800

22 Midship Drive, 2/2019. $190,000

3 Ballast Ave, 2/2019. $377,000

33 South Seas Court, 2/2019. $77,500

25 Nelson Drive, 2/2019. $327,000

96 Burr St, 2/2019. $75,000

68 Lamp Post Drive, 2/2019. $264,900

2 Jamie Court, 2/2019. $320,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

335 Paradise Point Way, 2/2019. $309,247

560 Brentwood Road, 2/2019. $263,000

107 Heatherington Court, 2/2019. $525,000

1426 Edgemere Avenue, 2/2019. $255,500

1833 Serpentine Place, 2/2019. $160,000

2318 Lacey Road, 2/2019. $305,000

303 Enterprise Drive, 2/2019. $86,000

420 Continental Street, 2/2019. $450,000

804 Tiller Drive, 2/2019. $400,000

1207 Bullard Avenue, 2/2019. $232,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

10 Arnold Blvd, 2/2019. $825,000

18 E 48th Street, 2/2019. $1,350,000

32d Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $2,700,000

6401 Ocean Blvd, 2/2019. $2,300,000

205 Nautilus Drive, 2/2019. $900,000

8 West Scott Drive, 2/2019. $500,000

171 C Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $1,495,000

3802 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $950,000

1 Hideaway Drive, 2/2019. $811,549

157c Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $1,300,000

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)

302 3rd Street, 2/2019. $80,000

85 Johnson St, 2/2019. $290,000

9 & 11 Dolphin Way, 2/2019. $102,000

339 Tuscan Ave, 2/2019. $109,000

339 Tuscarora Ave, 2/2019. $125,000

68 Bonita Road, 2/2019. $68,775

82 Bay Parkway, 2/2019. $10,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

1375 Paul Blvd, 2/2019. $750,000

1017 Buccaneer Lane, 2/2019. $210,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments