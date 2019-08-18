Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
702 Highland Blvd, Wells Fargo Bk Na Hudson Edge Llc; 04/22/19. $106,000
627 Woodland Ave, Federal National Mtg Assn Omega Auto Serv Llc; 04/23/19. $102,000
1103 Blenheim Ave, Ewing Rose M Phillips Tiffany; 04/29/19. $145,000
409 Pitney Road, Gmat Legal Title Tr 2013 Murray Vicky, 04/30/19. $144,900
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1940 T1, Quattrocchi Robert A Roman Karen; 04/18/19. $213,000
36 S Trenton Terrace, 36 Trenton Realty Llc Teach Solais Nj Llc; 04/22/19. $36,000
3817 Ventnor Ave Unit 402, US Bank Na Kehayov Chavdar Petkov; 04/22/19. $25,200
3817 Ventnor Ave 1504, Ventnor Springs Llc Josenhans Roland K; 04/22/19. $66,000
340 N Elberon Ave, Patel Kunal M Huynh Tam; 04/22/19. $122,350
2021 Grant Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc 2021 Grant Ave Ac Llc; 04/22/19. $23,000
BRIGANTINE
4609 Schooner Road Unit A, Digiacomo William Slusser Margaret M; 04/17/19. $224,000
1319 Vardon Road, Corson David S Jamison Steven F; 04/17/19. $260,000
4 Gull Cove, Willett Richard L Mokienko Afanasij; 04/17/19. $165,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1125, Vignone John J Schroeder Robert P; 04/18/19. $199,000
1037 Bayshore Ave Unit 4a, Blinn George R Jr Johnston Kate; 04/18/19. $515,000
337 31st St South, Astarita Eugene A Renshaw Karen; 04/18/19. $700,000
3500 Ocean Ave Unit 4, Fuentes David F Pugliese Stephen; 04/22/19. $141,125
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
203 Evergreen Ave, Decicco Property Group Llc Terry Richard; 04/15/19. $169,900
111 W Colton Lane, Ewer Kathleen M Matt Portnoy & Sons Real E; 04/16/19. $20,000
CORBIN CITY
509 Route 50, Maxwell Barbara L Mason Curtis Jr; 04/16/19. $35,000
427 Harding Lane, Wright Wayne W Clermont Homes Llc; 05/14/19. $22,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
303 Longport Blvd D10, Henry Ralph Liess David; 04/22/19. $52,500
11 Dorato Drive, Rizzi Anthony/Exr Grassia Anthony; 04/22/19. $200,000
103 Riddle Ave, Degaetano Maureen Michelle Pamcnj Real Estate Lp; 04/22/19. $175,000
132 Deer Path Drive, Pszczolkowski Julia E,/Admr Kirms Timothy; 04/22/19. $187,000
9 Carriage House Lane, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Barrera Marlene; 04/22/19. $139,500
311 Rosemarie Drive, Newkirk Mark Bucci Anthony A; 04/22/19. $264,500
6047 Wilmington Ave, Romano Anthony R Ospina Blanca E; 04/22/19. $220,500
113 Tiffany Lane, Lam Tommy Shahed Mohammed; 04/23/19. $235,500
FOLSOM
1411 Mays Landing Road, Losasso Audrey R Rodriguez Jose; 04/09/19. $149,900
3121 N Pinewood Drive, Dawson Darlene Castelli Jamie L; 04/11/19. $302,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
320 Ash Ave, Akhtar Waqas Bowles Carl R; 04/15/19. $207,500
25 Northampton, Coster Michael W Clancy Margaret A; 04/16/19. $270,000
348 S Cologne Ave, Ohara Carol L/Exrx Vaspoli Michael; 04/16/19. $205,000
28 Meadow Ridge Road, Conover Terry Nelson Peter Alexander; 04/17/19. $60,000
202 W Jimmie Leeds Road, Hammell Gertrude V Dingler Harold Dewayne; 04/17/19. $182,000
215 E Ridgewood Ave, Truman Capital Advisors Lp Baginski Slawomir; 04/18/19. $125,250
532 Holly Brook Drive, Schaaf Barbara J Smith Brandy M; 04/18/19. $260,000
402 1st Ave, Nicholas Georgeline Utani Modesto; 04/18/19. $47,500
50 Mockingbird Way, Joyal Gloria I Kleinhans Matthew; 04/22/19. $175,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6311 Palmer Ave, Kraus Kori Scott Brandon James; 04/09/19. $134,900
163 Keller Way, Fernmoor Homes At Woods Landing Llc Kelty Kathleen; 04/09/19. $260,000
17 Landford Court, Perkins Robin/Exrx Johnson Kelli; 04/11/19. $220,000
128 Camelot Circle, US Bank Na Akhtar Chaudhary Hassan; 04/11/19. $141,310
2602 Boulder Court, Federal National Mtg Assn Schofield Stephen B; 04/12/19. $70,000
2736 Mimosa Court, Kaplan Louise/Atty Wynn Latricia; 04/12/19. $97,673
5819 Hickory St, Weber David Mannery Tyler; 04/15/19. $226,000
96 Jamestown Circle, Palatianos Eugene Moore Anthony; 04/17/19. $175,250
1556 Thomas Jefferson Court 456, Thomas John Charles Evans Anna; 04/17/19. $139,500
28 Galleria Drive, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 04/18/19. $72,500
19 Da Vinci Way, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 04/18/19. $72,500
21 Da Vinci Way, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 04/18/19. $72,500
HAMMONTON
4 Jerry Lane, Creamer Joyce W Pherribo Gordon J Sr; 04/17/19. $215,000
128 N Grand St, Nrz Reo Corp V 2 Ramirez Fidel; 04/18/19. $125,500
350 N Chew Road, Lim Ed Gutierrez Maria; 04/22/19. $238,000
LINWOOD
5 E Hemlock Drive, Dalessio Michael J Kovalchek Samantha J; 04/12/19. $334,900
1 E Delmar Ave, Jackson David L Lockwood Charles III; 04/18/19. $255,000
110 Holly Lane, US HUD Shevlin Jordan David E; 04/25/19. $344,500
MARGATE
102 N Harding Ave, Kauffman Gail Yaffa Stuart D; 04/17/19. $405,000
9506 Pacific Ave, Bendyl Development Llc Krekstein Richard H; 04/17/19. $985,000
306 N Wilson Ave, Huff Christopher M Coleman Matthew; 04/18/19. $402,000
9400 Atlantic Ave Unit 704, Goldman Catherine Nancy/Atty Pappas Constantinos; 04/18/19. $155,000
312 N Huntington Ave, Ruzzo Danette Wilhelm Christofer Lee; 04/18/19. $300,000
110 N Exeter Ave, One Ten North Llc Tsals Ella; 04/18/19. $440,000
9100 Beach Unit 1204, Tosto Roxanne Carson Jack H; 04/18/19. $745,000
PLEASANTVILLE
700 N Franklin Blvd Unit 905, Sarangpur Grp Llc Rosario Thomas J; 04/22/19. $46,939
1130 Iowa Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Viktoria Financial Llc; 04/22/19. $56,248
326 W Wright St, Iglesia Pleno Renacer Inc Iglesia Manantial De Agua V; 04/23/19. $95,000
VENTNOR
104 S Newark Ave, Carson Jack H Bretz Brian K; 04/12/19. $879,000
5300 Boardwalk Unit 420‐421, Pincus Michael L7 Rosenblum Fredric; 04/15/19. $230,000
6515 Winchester Ave, 391 Sycamore Llc Ayes Jonathan; 04/15/19. $349,000
109 S Frankfort Ave, Tan Hock E/Tr/Tr Goroshovsky Iren; 04/17/19. $750,000
5000 Boardwalk Unit 910, Todd Michael A Mangano Alfred; 04/18/19. $150,000
Cape May County
AVALON
815 Sunrise Drive Un 815, T J Welsh Jr Fam Trust Jordan William; 4/2019. $2,200,000
517 20th St, B S & J P Graham Family Lp Rotelle Peter; 4/2019. $2,375,000
7009 Dune Drive, Mazaheri Ahmed Est Exr Sealuke LLC; 4/2019. $2,500,000
6 Pelican Drive, Mb Shore Investors 1 LLC Iott Andrew Peter; 4/2019. $5,700,000
CAPE MAY
808 Washington St Un 2, Strohmeier Barbara Cesareo Carol S; 4/2019. $370,000
1069 Michigan Ave, Lassner Marguerite A E Stevenson Elaine S; 4/2019. $840,000
600 Madison Ave, Hein Christopher D Mccabe Daniel B; 4/2019. $843,000
20 Jackson St, Holly House LLC Colehower John H; 4/2019. $1,675,000
CAPE MAY POINT
Lot 38.01 Block 1, Whelan Daniel J Heinz Matthew G; 4/2019. $1,350,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
888 Court House South Dennis Road, Dempsey Robert D Coan Alexis Elizabeth; 4/2019. $291,000
30 Robin Drive, Simcick Francis K Garcia Maranda; 4/2019. $250,000
115 Woodbine Blvd, Ralidak Michael W Knuaer Nancy J; 4/2019. $325,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
2709 Bayshore Road, Whitten Douglas E Whitten Kierstin M; 4/2019. $195,000
425 Mulberry Road, Starrett Laura Ann Dragotta Frank Cawley; 4/2019. $210,000
633 Town Bank Road, Formica Ruth E Van Meter Gregory M; 4/2019. $220,000
611 Seashore Road, Bayview Loan Srving LLC Xenidis Frederick; 4/2019. $225,000
Lot 37 Block 359.02, Raven Shirley Ann Adm Orear Robert; 4/2019. $245,000
Lot 25 Block 34, Higman Joseph W Sr Banach Marti; 4/2019. $250,000
707 Winslow Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Palait Albert E; 4/2019. $260,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
47 N 12th St, Isenhart Randy Reinsel-Hughes Audrey; 4/3019. $250,000
50 Acorn Lane, Robinson John R Devitt G Thomas; 4/2019. $285,000
1223 Route 9 S, Sciarra Brendan Cmch Inv LLC; 4/2019. $365,000
461 Dias Creek Road, Singh Kirat Hughes Michael David; 4/2019. $384,000
11 S 10th St, Smmc Properties LLC Polera Clare V; 4/2019. $38,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1403 Delaware Ave, Beltway Capital LLC Esmond Robert A; 4/2019. $210,000
511 E 3rd Ave, Fudala George S Est Exr Allan Lynne Fudala; 4/2019. $280,000
1500 Ocean Ave, Mc Causlin Shirley A Sandella Jeanne M; 4/2019. $355,000
437 W 16th Ave, Cucinotta Kathleen Ermel Harnitchek David S; 4/2019.$365,000
319 E 25th Ave, Mazza George Tierney Kevin P; 4/2019. $375,000
OCEAN CITY
807 Eighth St, Williamson Jeffrey Voynow Mark; 4/2019. $61,000
3408-30 Haven Ave, Nolan Robert A Shrff Somer Haven LLC; 4/2019. $67,500
840 Ocean Ave Un 16, Thornton Sarah R Landis Lisa J; 4/2019.$70,000
207 Haven Ave, Drumm Theobald E Harcole LLC; 4/2019. $90,000
3408-30 Haven Ave Un 317, Murphy Edward S Zabinski Anne M; 4/2019. $95,000
938 Bay Ave, Coppola Giovanni Foster-Feeley C; 4/2019. $125,000
SEA ISLE CITY
3918 Landis Ave Un 109, Freas Angela Johnson Montez; 4/2019. $132,000
23 38th St Un 105, Ferus Leopold L III Est Exr Haberstick Gregory J; 4/2019. $255,000
3400 Boardwalk, Consalo Mildred Bifulco Kathleen; 4/2019. $300,000
132 61st St Un A, Beyer Bradley Sullivan Joseph G; 4/2019. $570,000
110 34th St, Tirendi Lewis T Curran Timothy; 4/2019. $624,000
139 46th St, Sacchetta Marc Target Richard John; 4/2019. $795,000
12 64th St, Redfern Ocean LLC Burns Jean M; 4/2019. $1,425,000
3500 Boardwalk Un 805N, Trani Eugene P Weaver Walter B; 4/2019. $565,000
383 43rd Place, Hawthorne Paul B Robinson Thomas F; 4/2019. $606,000
8212 Central Ave, Conklin Timothy Alikakos Drew; 4/2019. $670,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
1 W Sherman Ave, Prudential Bank Deger William; 3/2019. $647,800
23 Seaside Ave, Vitiello David M Brewster Bryan; 4/2019. $198,000
815 Sea Sounds Ave, Lashley Terri B Battersby Jeffrey; 4/2019. $257,000
21 Wilkie Blvd, Richards James A III Cohen Alan L; 4/2019. $318,000
1731 Route US 9 S Un C-031, Mc Hugh Helene Kruse Robert J; 4/2019. $327,500
718 Rt US 9 South, Servidio Joseph Di Marco Joseph M Jr; 4/2019. $21,000
WILDWOOD
45300 Boardwalk Un F, Fawnview Rentals LLC Henderson Christine; 4/2019. $19,250
632 W Glenwood Ave, Fed Ntnal Mort Assn Mills Frank; 4/2019.$43,452
320 W Garfield Ave, Levchenco Sonya E Farlow Charles; 4/2019. $85,000
4604 Park Blvd A, Page Linda B Matthews Jada; 4/2019. $100,000
118 W Glenwood Ave, Fannie Mae Hunko Denis; 4/2019. $135,000
2702 Park Blvd, Schoy Deborah L Zingone Joseph III; 4/2019. $160,000
WILDWOOD CREST
415 E Stockton Road Un 101, Menditto Anthony E Loconte Paul A; 3/2019. $375,000
8505 Seaview Ave, Four Buoys LLC Ragni Donna M; 3/2019. $400,000
408 E Farragut Road, Gamut Organization Inc Beecham Francella L; 3/2019. $437,500
97 & 99 W Myrtle Road, Aplha Prime Ii LLC Biffoni Maria; 3/2019. $450,000
406-10 E Monterey Ave 209, Montalbano Santo Montalbano Giocchino; 3/2019. $138,000
419 E Miami Ave, Zahra Todd P Grimaldi John B Jr; 3/2019. $245,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
70 S Pine St, Todd James A, Lxr Nj 2 Llc; 4/2/2019. $47,900
72 S Pine St, Todd James A, Lxr Nj 2 Llc; 4/2/2019. $37,090
74 Cottage Dr, Kaganzev Christopher, Morales Carlos E; 4/2/2019. $52,500
112 Terrace St, Todd James A, Lxr Nj 2 Llc; 4/2/2019. $40,000
184 South Ave, Todd James A, Lxr Nj 2 Llc; 4/2/2019. $46,000
100 Dare Ave, Maxwell Tawana; Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 &C Aka By Trust By Atty; Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 Aka By Trust By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Pulman Alexis; 4/3/2019. $18,100
127-129 W Broad St, Andersen Scott Am, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc; 4/1/2019. $140,000
11 Taylor St, Chann John A Jr Adm; Chann John Est By Adm; Chann Ruth Est; Chann-Erriane Donna L Adm, Hayes Lance; Headrick Austin E; 4/4/2019. $15,000
1 Patriot Lane, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty; Upland Mortage Loan Trust A By Trust By Atty; Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Desmarais Devin L; 4/4/2019. $138,000
763 E Commerce St, Todd Daisy P; Todd Paul D Aka; Todd Paul T Aka, Glenn Tasha M; 4/4/2019. $147,000
276 Hampton St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc By Atty; Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Lopez Rudy Velazquez; Sancehz Monica Lopez; 4/4/2019. $40,200
30 Twin Oaks, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust; Matawin Venture Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Kuscu Turgut; Kuscu Zernisan; 4/8/2019. $140,000
107 E Commerce St, 107 East Commerce Llc; Kay Edwin F; Meehan Leslie M, Peterson Ad Enterprises Inc; 4/8/2019. $45,000
48 Bridgeton Ave, Haaf John George Est; Haaf Louise By Atty; Peterson Karen M Atty, Clark Arlene Llc; 4/8/2019. $60,000
168 W Lincoln St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg Llc Atty, Calixto Maria D; 4/8/2019. $35,000
42 S East Ave, Tri-County Community Action Agency, Martin Rasul; 4/8/2019. $77,500
6 Glenview Terrace, Cumberland County Sheriff; New Jersey State Of By Shrf; Vanmeter Carol L By Shrf; Vanmeter Ernest N By Shrf; Vanmeter Gregory M By Shrf; Vanmeter Joan B By Shrf; Vanmeter Ronda N By Shrf; Vanmeter Troy P By Shrf, Krwawecz Eric; 4/17/2019. $41,000
7 Cumberland Ave, Gaggini Nello J Jr, Pan Guigan; 4/17/2019. $106,000
23 Terrace St, Albertelli Law Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Palazzolo Jaclyn, Toscano Angelica Maria Rios; 4/17/2019. $20,100
3 Mather St, Gould Joshua B; Gould Krisdi; Nasuti Krisdi Fka, Lee Jimmie Jr; 4/18/2019. $154,000
152 East Ave, Dp Real Estate Holdings Llc; Pulman Darrin, Tarsitano Thomas R; 4/24/2019. $72,000
211 Fairton Millville Road, Elwell Michael N; Treasure Chest Property Investments Llc, Broglin Tara; 4/25/2019. $182,000
261 E Commerce St, Kearney Bernice; Kearney Gerald J Est, Bestproperty1inc Inc; 4/29/2019. $45,000
6 Woodland Drive, 21st Mortgage Corp, Loeza Gustavo Vinalay; 4/29/2019. $45,000
25 Woodland Drive, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; Rushmore Loan Management Services Llc Atty, Griffith Beth; Griffith Clairmont; 4/29/2019. $30,000
354 Colfax St, Pciii Reo Llc, Ramirez Roberto Jimenez; 4/29/2019. $24,000
455 Spruce St, Buck Kate R; Buck Malcom A Ii, Loeza Gustavo Vinalay; 4/30/2019. $53,000
40 Love Lane, 40 Love Lane Llc, Nsa Property Holdings Llc; 4/30/2019. $5,142,500
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
9543 Highland St, Dshc Real Estate Owned Llc, Anderson Brian; 4/10/2019. $41,000
7132 Ackley Road, Truster Linda; Truster Ronald Est, Schavelin Steven; 4/15/2019. $115,000
101 Satinwood Road, Meng Gerda; Weldon Gerda Fka, Graef Wolfgang; 4/23/2019. $27,895
236 Nymph Road, Jp Morgan Alternative Loan Trust 2006-S4 &C By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, B&F Real Estate Holdings Llc; 4/23/2019. $13,500
7105 Ackley Road, Pennell Michael, Catlett Jason; Catlett Samantha; 4/29/2019. $80,000
9507 Highland St, Underhill Jeanna, Smith Christopher A; 4/24/2019. $180,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
532 Landis Ave, Fullway Group Llc; Wang Catherine; Wang George S; Wang Margarate Chiue; Wang Tsing Fu, Tapia-Escamilla Dellaneyra; 4/17/2019. $40,000
637 Sherman Ave, Maucher Raymond J, Norat Evette; Norat Ivan; 4/25/2019. $12,500
785 S Shiloh Ave, Albertelli Law Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Palazzolo Jaclyn Atty, Gordillo Wilfredo; 4/29/2019. $49,000
562 Irving Ave, Dinger Frank, Burd Harvey; 4/11/2019. $70,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
9 Louisiana Ave, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty, Wagner Peter Christopher; 4/9/2019. $15,750
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
373 Ramah Road, Nationstar Mortgage Llc, Kenelia Anthony; 4/1/2019. $25,000
18 Rockville Road, Halter Carol Exec; Wolbert John A Est By Exec; Wolbert Macil M Exec, Butcher Todd W, 4/8/2019; $151,000
18 Rockville Road, Halter Carol Exec; Wolbert John A Est By Exec; Wolbert Macil M, Butcher Todd W; 4/15/2019. $151,500
1184 Bridgeton Millville Pike, American Advisors Group By Atty; Singlesource Property Solutions Llc Atty, Gandy Brittany; Tomlinson Ray; 4/16/2019. $33,725
39 Faison Lane, Guerrero Manuel, Alvarez Edwin Daniel Sanchez; 4/22/2019. $10,000
177 Bridgeton Fairton Road, Cumberland County Sheriff; Mcneill Michael By Shrf; Mcneill Terri A Aka By Shrf; Sheppard Terri A Aka By Shrf; Wells Fargo Bank By Shrf, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc; 4/23/2019. $15,000
71 Gould Ave, Hallauer Terry; T-Ray Investments Llc, Miller William; 4/25/2019. $180,500
22 Piercetown Road, Albertelli Law Atty; Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Palazzolo Jaclyn Atty, Smith Katina; 4/25/2019. $20,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
20 Woodlawn Ave, Timmons George Albert Est; Timmons Kathleen M, Beteta Abel Cuevas; Tellez Thania; 4/8/2019. $110,000
185 W Park Drive, Bank Of America By Atty; Reverse Mortgage Solutions Atty, Vinvic Llc; 4/17/2019. $35,000
887 Barretts Run Road, Patitucci Amber; Patitucci James J Jr, Clark Jermaine; Clark Olga I; 4/17/2019. $250,000
89 Westwood Ave, New Jersey Housing & Mortgage Finance Agency, Parenti Robert Vincent; 4/17/2019. $97,711
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
26 Schooner Ave, 2/2019. $130,699
51 Lamp Post Drive, 2/2019. $89,500
73 Burr St, 2/2019. $150,800
22 Midship Drive, 2/2019. $190,000
3 Ballast Ave, 2/2019. $377,000
33 South Seas Court, 2/2019. $77,500
25 Nelson Drive, 2/2019. $327,000
96 Burr St, 2/2019. $75,000
68 Lamp Post Drive, 2/2019. $264,900
2 Jamie Court, 2/2019. $320,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
335 Paradise Point Way, 2/2019. $309,247
560 Brentwood Road, 2/2019. $263,000
107 Heatherington Court, 2/2019. $525,000
1426 Edgemere Avenue, 2/2019. $255,500
1833 Serpentine Place, 2/2019. $160,000
2318 Lacey Road, 2/2019. $305,000
303 Enterprise Drive, 2/2019. $86,000
420 Continental Street, 2/2019. $450,000
804 Tiller Drive, 2/2019. $400,000
1207 Bullard Avenue, 2/2019. $232,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
10 Arnold Blvd, 2/2019. $825,000
18 E 48th Street, 2/2019. $1,350,000
32d Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $2,700,000
6401 Ocean Blvd, 2/2019. $2,300,000
205 Nautilus Drive, 2/2019. $900,000
8 West Scott Drive, 2/2019. $500,000
171 C Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $1,495,000
3802 Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $950,000
1 Hideaway Drive, 2/2019. $811,549
157c Long Beach Blvd, 2/2019. $1,300,000
OCEAN TOWNSHIP (WARETOWN)
302 3rd Street, 2/2019. $80,000
85 Johnson St, 2/2019. $290,000
9 & 11 Dolphin Way, 2/2019. $102,000
339 Tuscan Ave, 2/2019. $109,000
339 Tuscarora Ave, 2/2019. $125,000
68 Bonita Road, 2/2019. $68,775
82 Bay Parkway, 2/2019. $10,000
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1375 Paul Blvd, 2/2019. $750,000
1017 Buccaneer Lane, 2/2019. $210,000
