Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

408 Cynwyd Drive, Becker Andrew J Keyes Eugene H; 02/03/20. $265,000

808 Pitney Road, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Gallagher Sean; 02/03/20. $132,000

1016 Marlborough Ave, Giordano Angelo/Exr Falivene James P Sr; 02/04/20. $147,500

ATLANTIC CITY

100 S Berkley Square Un 12h, Wolfe Kenneth Wood Golda; 01/25/20. $400,000

401 N Delaware Ave, Atcf Reo Holdings Llc 1036 Ohio Ave Llc; 01/25/20. $46,900

3851 Boardwalk Un 2606, Wulff Ken Ruccio Stephen; 01/25/20. $103,500

2721 Fairmount Ave, Oxford Land Co Llc Al Mamun Mohammed Moshin; 01/27/20. $65,000

3817 Ventnor Ave, 1011 Deutsche Bank Tr Co Americas Exr Llc; 01/27/20. $15,000

3101 Boardwalk Un 3301‐2, Haskin Arnold Rosenberg Karen; 01/28/20. $240,000

BRIGANTINE

4600 W Brigantine Ave Unit 310, Holly Thomas L Oshea Virgini A; 01/23/20. $205,000

107 21st St South, Gaudinski Marion Bello Vincent III; 01/23/20, $345,000

2704 Revere Blvd, Exceptional Properties Llc Simpson Patricia J; 01/23/20. $455,000

320 28th St South, Vogel Eric G Kurland Jennifer S; 01/24/20. $1,200,000

305 29th St South, Storino Salvatore Kramer Andrew J; 01/24/20. $650,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

1001 Philadelphia Ave, Kelly Michael P Millennium Property Group Inc; 02/04/20. $10,000

357 San Francisco Ave, Puglise Wayne M Alvarez Castellanos Jose David; 02/05/20. $169,000

613 Chicago Ave, Wilmington Trust Na Gertanlauer Walter; 02/06/20. $85,100

240 Chicago Ave, US Bank Tr Na Safdar Subia; 02/10/20. $75,000

235 St Louis Ave, Knights Of Columbus Council 3500 Spread The Gospel Inc; 02/13/20. $160,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

49 Shoreline Road, Kowal Daniel S Scheuch Catherine R; 02/03/20. $298,000

107 Cromwell Court, Zheng Mei Ying Tran Quang Van; 02/03/20. $200,000

7027 Fernwood Ave, Hamid Weintrob Catherine US HUD; 02/03/20. $249,885

249 Mystic Drive, Mtglq Inv Lp Mystic Drive Llc; 02/04/20. $285,000

452 London Court II Unit 452 Bldg 5, Wilmington Trust Na Delrosario Paula; 02/04/20. $80,000

HAMMONTON

612 N 3rd St, Freedom Mortgage Corp Lapalucci Lisa A; 01/30/20. $111,000

605 12th St, Brennan John P Hammonton Food And Gas Llc; 01/31/20. $19,453.95

MARGATE

114 N Haverford Ave, Colletti Regina Ahlstrom Vicki; 01/28/20. $350,000

432 N Clermont Ave, Ahlstrom Vicki Bertini Sonya T; 01/29/20. $480,000

100 S Argyle Ave, Hilibrand Gittel Chapman Real Estate Holdings Llc; 01/29/20. $999,999

214 N Jefferson Ave, Lenard Dumoff And Daniel Dumoff Gp Fitzgerald Michael P; 01/30/20. $365,000

442 N Pembroke Ave, Revolution Builders Inc Liss Sandy L; 01/31/20. $1,627,500

NORTHFIELD

37 Putting Green Ave, Malia Stephen J Mckelvey Richard E; 01/30/20. $290,000

2505 Herbert Ave, US Bank Na Gresham Leroy S; 02/04/20. $100,010

PLEASANTVILLE

114 Sassafras Run, Gupta Meenakshi Pleasantville Gardens Nj Llc; 02/04/20. $39,500

33 E Ashland Ave, Sanchez Henry A Jimenez Eder Miguel; 02/04/20. $141,900

934 Linden Ave, Ttlreo Llc Home Run Realty Llc; 02/05/20. $22,000

VENTNOR

4800 Boardwalk #504, Rose Burton A Mccracken Barry J; 01/28/20. $180,000

103 S Richards Ave, Greenbarg Jeffrey Burt,‐Tr Retig Joyce E/Tr; 01/29/20. $553,000

5 N Cambridge Ave, Rubin Howard 5 North Cambridge Llc; 01/30/20. $635,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7704 Ocean Drive, Becker Michael J Eichenlaub John G; 01/2020. $1,200,000

954 Avalon Ave, Sharbaugh Thomas J Naughton John T; 01/2020. $2,175,000

CAPE MAY

217 Beach Ave, Daly Margaret A Est O’Connor Michael; 01/2020. $365,000

1301 Pennsylvania Ave, Jones Delores J Est Mc Nulty Matthew; 01/2020. $440,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

3100 Shore Drive, Lemire Catherine M Lee Diane; 01/2020. $2,50,000

614 Pacific Ave, Mazzola Adam Marchie John; 01/2020. $3,50,000

902 Ocean Drive, Kettinger Frederick R Allen John Bradley; 01/2020. $363,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

14 Winding Way, Byrne Dev Co Billiris Chad; 01/2020. $320,000

9 Broadway, Nuschke/Lawinkski LLC Victoria Riachard LLC; 01/2020. $385,000

1705 Route 47 South, Wildwood Blvd LLC Delsea Dr Equities LLC; 01/2020. $740,000

1261 Assoc LLC Michaels Inv LLC; 01/2020. 1261 Route 9 South, $1,000,000

35 Route 47 South, Haubert Edward Loomis David; 01/2020. $47,500

NORTH WILDWOOD

1200 Kennedy Drive #A-16, Johnson Anita L Trust Trylon 306 LLC; 01/2020. $175,000

1000 Kennedy Blvd #209, Kontogeorgos George Pfeiffer Chris; 01/2020. $175,000

510 E 8th Ave #101, Lento Barbara N Millevoi John; 01/2020. $188,000

1000 Kennedy Drive, Hanlon Robert Kontogeorgos Cheryl; 01/2020. $200,000

400 E 3rd Ave, Nawalany Mary Jane Nawalany Mary Jane; 01/2020. $304,000

505 E 14th Ave, Eisengrein Jaysen Flannery William J; 01/2020. $553,000

OCEAN CITY

935 Ocean Ave Un 508, Hershey Donald C Est Smith Roy A; 01/2020. $475,000

909-911 West Ave, Wristbridge Mary E Est V-Kake Inc; 01/2020. $475,000

2854 Asbury Ave, Maguire Jack Mitchell Edward D; 01/2020. $490,000

1653 West Ave, Scott James Lasher Steven J; 01/2020. $515,000

231 West Ave, Spengler Robert E Trust Duncan Real Estate Inv LLC; 01/2020. $536,000

3226 Haven Ave 2nd Fl, Harper Sarah B Collins Denise; 01/2020. $592,500

627 Central Ave, Neider Barry L Wood William R Jr; 01/2020. $640,000

826 A & B Second St, Bolger John G Trust&C Serenity 826 A 2nd St LLC; 01/2020. $650,000

2800 Central Ave Un A, Hofmann Robert Zajick Donald Jr; 01/2020. $740,000

SEA ISLE CITY

201 81st St #1, Megee Jamie R Lanciano Stephen; 01/2020. $685,000

305 44th St, Hughes Genevieve Marquet Allen R; 01/2020. $815,000

7801 Roberts Ave, Mccarthy Joseph W Trust Edwardi Frank P Jr; 01/2020. $865,000

109 83rd St, 109 83rd St LLC Welsh Thomas J Jr; 01/2020. $900,000

131 46th St, Gomolson Richard J Shore Marketing LLC; 01/2020. $935,000

WILDWOOD

148 E Montgomery Ave, Abramowicz Brunislao Sun Burns Props LLC; 01/2020. $130,000

433 W Rio Grande Ave, Howard Lawrence Offshore Props LLC; 01/2020. $135,000

216 E 26th Ave #2, Papa Frank M Thompson Michael A; 01/2020. $186,500

Cumberland County

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

1564 Main St, Ricci Samuel J Sr; Silvi Concrete Of Chester County Llc; 12/17/2019. $164,150

7200 Samuel Drive, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty; Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty; Fein Such Kahn & Shepard Atty; Kapnick Eric S Esq Atty; Hollinshead Michael J; Larose Lovely; 12/23/2019. $26,500

400 Satinwood Road, Bank Of America; Wadhwa Ashish; 12/23/2019. $10,500

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

815 Vineland Ave, Jilinski Peter R Jr; Jilinski Susan R; Mccall Jennifer; Mccall Joseph; 12/16/2019. $233,000

679 Spruce, Brock Louise Est; Brock William John Est By Exec; Knerr Rebecca J Exec; Nelson Harlie; 12/17/2019. $148,000

302 Cherry Lane, Durham Margaret Alice Exec; Dutra Dlee Jr Est By Exec; Dutra Florence Est; Mason Floran W Jr; Mason Gina C; 1/2/2020. $321,900

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

Dragston Road & Main St, Ricci Bros Sand Co Inc Aka; Ricci Bros Sand Company Inc Aka; Silvi Concrete Of Chester County Llc; 12/9/2019. $689,673

283 Landing Road, Global Premier Asset Management Llc; Sabb Patrice; 12/13/2019. $16,900

173 Cove Road, Holloway Jeannette E; Holloway Richard W; Moyer Matthew M; Moyer Natalie A; 12/16/2019. $177,000

1151-1219 Dragston Road &C, Blizzard Jack I Jr; Christopher Robert C Jr; Mg Sons Llc; Christopher Robert C Jr; 12/20/2019. $61,290

1151-1219 Dragston Road &C, Christopher Robert C Jr; Nocon Family Llc; 12/20/2019. $191,700

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

1515 Bridgeton Millville Pike, Moore Shirley J; Moore Woodson D Est; Ferrari-Quenzel Danielle; Quenzel Billy; 12/16/2019. $175,000

240 Fairton Millville Road, Hull Russell Est; Resides Joni E; Dobbins Diana Dimasi; Dobbins John P; 12/18/2019. $255,000

85 Fairton Millville Road, 2019 Castle Llc; Magee Brian; 12/18/2019. $10,900

Ramah Road, Mangini Deborah L; Mangini Lance; Weiss Alana A; Weiss Phillip W; 12/19/2019. $210,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

55 Orchard Crest Drive, Rieger Brian; Rieger Lori; Gaej Holdings Llc; 12/19/2019. $200,000

13 Jay Ave, Lsf8 Master Participation Trust By Trust; Us Bank Trust Trust; Santos Carlos; Vazquez Roberto Santos; Velez Sonia Burgos; 12/23/2019. $160,000

STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP

484 Gum Tree Corner Road, Fahrnbach Sandra L Atty; Hymer Edward J Atty; Hymer Emma M Aka By Atty; Hymer Emma W By Atty; Hymer Hartley S Est; James Yvonne L Atty; Williams Robert S; Williams Sharon L; 12/11/2019. $67,500

484 Gum Tree Road, Fahrnbach Sandra L Atty; Hymer Edward J Atty; Hymer Emma M Aka By Atty; Hymer Emma W Aka By Atty; James Yvonne L; Williams Robert S; Williams Sharon L; 12/11/2019. $26,000

34 Geisinger Ave, Jacovini Gregory; Montrose Homes Llc; Damico Abrianna Joy; 12/19/2019. $167,400

Southern Ocean County

SHIP BOTTOM

1801 Long Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $344,000

333 W 11th St, 9/2019. $699,000

1820 Bay Terrace, 9/2019. $385,000

1819 Barnegat Ave, 9/2019. $935,000

233 W 5th St, 9/2019. $300,000

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP

72 David Drive, 9/2019. $415,000

116 Matilda Drive, 9/2019. $400,000

24 Crane Court, 9/2019. $330,000

254 Sextant Road, 9/2019. $210,000

876 Jennifer Lane, 9/2019. $110,000

2139 Mill Creek Road, 9/2019. $455,000

928 N Main St, 9/2019. $405,000

119 Riptide Ave, 9/2019. $300,000

176 Bowline Road, 9/2019. $292,000

352 Neptune Drive, 9/2019. $279,900

483 Lighthouse Drive, 9/2019. $244,000

38 Harry Drive, 9/2019. $225,000

400 Atlantis Ave, 9/2019. $158,112

141 Wave Road, 9/2019. $155,000

927 S Main St, 9/2019. $95,000

26 Jennings Road, 9/2019. $319,900

24 Cedar Hill Drive, 9/2019. $214,725

116 Liberty Ave, 9/2019. $190,000

186 Mary Bell Road, 9/2019. $150,000

208 Leeward Road, 9/2019. $280,000

51 Bradshaw Drive, 9/2019. $425,000

66 Frank Drive, 9/2019. $222,814

18 Melanie Way Unit 3 Bldg 12, 9/2019. $253,500

100 Southard Drive, 9/2019. $425,000

104 Eileen Lane, 9/2019. $200,000

139 Seaspray Road, 9/2019. $120,000

985 Barnacle Drive, 9/2019. $350,000

39 Mitzie Lane, 9/2019. $316,000

S1155 Treasure Ave, 9/2019. $315,000

397 Mermaid Drive, 9/2019. $292,000

110 Autumn Oak Lane, 9/2019. $290,000

184 Jennings Road, 9/2019. $220,000

1162 Barnacle Drive, 9/2019. $175,851

1141 Bernacle Drive, 9/2019. $60,000

116 Mooring Road, 9/2019. $150,000

1218 Canal Ave, 9/2019. $247,000

16 Cedar Ave, 9/2019. $155,000

377 Neptune Drive, 9/2019. $319,000

916 Bonita Lane, 9/2019. $395,000

162 Atlantis Ave, 9/2019. $290,000

21 Lynn Ann Lane, 9/2019. $261,460

53 Shore Ave, 9/2019. $429,000

45 Mulberry Drive, 9/2019. $349,500

121 Gangway Lane, 9/2019. $299,500

20 Admiral Ave, 9/2019. $225,000

141 Inlet Ave, 9/2019. $167,000

154 Squall Road, 9/2019. $71,000

79 Ashburn Ave, 9/2019. $475,980

35 Ashburn Ave, 9/2019. $441,311

219 Mizzen Ave, 9/2019. $260,000

88 Capstan Ave, 9/2019. $161,000

129 Bernard Drive, 9/2019. $625,000

344 Leeward Road, 9/2019. $347,000

1017 Buccaneer Lane, 9/2019. $335,000

133 Torpedo Road, 9/2019. $310,000

1092 Windlass Drive, 9/2019. $255,000

325 Jennings Road, 9/2019. $525,000

24 Cedar Hill Drive, 9/2019. $214,725

SURF CITY

233 13th St, 9/2019. $432,000

32 N 25th St, 9/2019. $970,000

232 N 4th St, 9/2019. $1,250,000

223 N 4th St, 9/2019. $839,000

38N 13th St, 9/2019. $700,000

1709 N Long Beach Blvd, 9/2019. $625,000

1007 N Ocean Ave, 9/2019. $3,200,000

TUCKERTON

42 Timberline Drive, 9/2019. $130,000

24 Edgewater Drive, 9/2019. $280,000

114 Fourth Ave, 9/2019. $170,000

111 Clay St, 9/2019. $22,000

