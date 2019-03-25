Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

1601 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City Sakhai Nedjatollah; 11/13/18. $105,000

1626 Caspian Ave, US Bank Na Webb Warren L Jr; 11/03/18, $58,500

19 Schooner Court, Kumarasamy Paramasivam Flame Inv Llc; 11/02/18. $130,000

1914 Emerson Ave, US Bank Na 1914 Emerson Avenue Llc; 11/14/18. $60,100

1917 Mckinley Ave, Bank Of America Na Rosales Inv Gr Llc; 11/05/18. $17,500

2320 Siracusa Terrace, Son Euree Kelly Billie Jeanne; 11/15/18. $51,000

245 Formicas Way, Fu Peter Shaw Amelia; 11/28/18. $155,000

2520 Arctic Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rahman Mahbub; 11/09/18. $74,025

25-27 S Califonia Ave, Arpat Llc Philadelphia Suburban Dev Corp; 11/07/18. $75,000

BRIGANTINE

310 38th St S, Tabatabai Nouroldin Waters Brenda M; 11/14/18. $826,000

330 42nd St Un B 21, Ambrozaitis Michael A Orseno Brian; 11/14/18. $154,000

336 13th St S, Gundlach Chace Lane Melanie; 11/23/18. $960,000

340 8th St S, Talarico Josephine Dadamo Denise T; 11/02/18. $450,000

3400 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Blvd 2-A, Brig Circle Inv Llc Mcgirney Mark J; 11/14/18. $299,000

356 35th St S, Cassano Brian Veytsman Peter A; 11/14/18. $465,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1787 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Lawson Robert J Maxwell Interstate Llc; 11/09/18. $65,000

179 Blackman Road, Nicholas Georgeline Ocean City Fiberglass Inc; 11/30/18. $45,000

19 Robin Road, Mtglq Inv Lp Ttk Enterprises Llc; 11/09/18. $86,800

2 Broadmoor Drive, Gregory Ellen M Pecikonis Michael J; 11/02/18. $233,300

2 Charles Drive, 465 Upas Llc Portnoy Randy; 11/07/18. $28,500

2 Hilltop Lane, US Bank Na Cayme Glendon; 11/08/18. $70,000

2 Timberwood Drive, Solution Maxx Real Estate Llc Brennan Matthew J; 11/06/18. $217,000

20 Whitewater Lane, Belfield Michael L Tartaglio Christine; 11/14/18. $330,000

200 Iona Ave, Fitzpatrick Curtis Jr Crawford Cory; 11/19/18. $99,000

200 Sterling Drive, Capital K Inv Llc Chell Elizabeth; 11/07/18. $192,000

201 Ohio Ave, Fannie Mae Colvin Justin; 11/13/18. $70,500

201 Tallowood Drive, US Bank Na Ledesma Manon Angel; 11/19/18. $256,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

27 Arapaho Place, Hayes Deborah/Exrx Christina Laura A; 11/14/18. $65,000

271 St Joseph St, Snow Ryan Riccio Carly P; 11/07/18. $175,000

28 Morton Ave, US Bank Na White Christopher H; 11/14/18. $45,500

293 Mattix Run, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Florestal Anise; 11/02/18. $79,000

300 S Key, Bank Of America Brass Inv Gr; 11/29/18. $79,700

301 Lorraine Ave, Corallino Doris A Capella Peter A Jr; 11/16/18. $125,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

10 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Angoma Polanco Edgar; 11/19/18. $234,990

103 Pico Court, Aridi Imad 103 Pico Court Llc; 11/28/18. $77,000

110 Charleston Circle, Marker Lynnetta R Torres Joshua; 11/16/18. $235,000

117 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Dejesus Alvin S; 11/19/18. $249,990

1329 Orchard Road, Blanco Ethel A Whitcraft George Robert; 11/02/18. $165,000

14 Fox Hollow Drive, Pullman James A Turner Nicholas T Jr; 11/08/18. $250,000

1563 Pinehurst Drive, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Reilley Lauren E; 11/13/18. $174,000

MARGATE

24 S Jefferson Ave; Konicki Christopher S Pockers Lawrence H; 11/07/18. $630,000

300 N Clermont Ave, Selkow Charlotte D David Llc; 11/08/18. $205,000

300 N Douglas Ave, Freedman Esther/Atty Freedman Esther; 11/20/18. $183,224

310 N Huntington Ave, Tobiasen Carl Shore Inv & Dev Llc; 11/21/18. $221,700

312 N Huntington Ave, Tobiasen Rosemary/Exr Ruzzo Danette; 11/21/18. $275,000

37 N Clermont Ave, Cherwony Walter Novelli Vincent; 11/23/18. $417,500

SOMERS POINT

318 Shore Road, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Dalaigh Jimmy; 11/13/18. $35,500

33 Harbor Lane, Migliacco John P Jr Bernardini Alfred; 11/05/18. $155,000

37 Bayside Drive. Wisser Thomas C Robert Andrew Huffard Irr Tr; 11/16/18. $240,000

VENTNOR

106 S Rosborough Ave, Goldstein Barbara L Groenen Thomas; 11/20/18. $1,300,000

108 S Philadelphia Ave, Shor Beth/Tr/Tr Voluck Mark; 11/08/18. $1,200,000

109 S Newport Ave, Dolente James J Jr/Ind&Atty Kaplan Richard; 11/09/18. $965,000

109 S Austin Ave, Murphy Daniel End Realty Llc; 11/13/18. $675,000

Cape May County

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

21 Goshen Road, Farrow Gary Altobelli Louis H Jr; 10/2018. $165,000

127 Lee Lane, Sutton Vicki E Nazarow Jean K; 10/2018. $172,999

207 Sumner St, Anderson Stephano Hayward Calvin; 10/2018. $209,000

333 E Pacific Ave, Altobelli Peter M Exr Sutton Vicki E; 10/2018. $209,000

7 Walton Ave, Barbera Carmen A Jr Altobelli Louis; 10/2018. $260,000

36 Wyndemere Court, Fichera Rose Wetzel David G; 10/2018. $310,000

OCEAN CITY

213 28th St, Olivieri Patricia Olivieri Michael; 10/2018. $625,000

4933-35 Asbury Ave Un B, 4935 Asbury LLC Smith Robert A; 10/2018. $689,000

17 Sunnyside Court, LMAC M Matthew P Sr Mitchell Jeffrey M; 10/2018. $695,000

2129-31 Simpson Ave, Duncan RE Inv LLC Senderling James Jay; 10/2018.$767,500

816-20 Boardwalk Un 5C, Tabernacle Brdwlk Min LLC Sey West Realty Prtnrs LLC; 10/2018. $800,000

2129-31 Simpson Ave Un B 2131, Duncan RE Inv LLC Donahue Paul; 10/2018. $810,000

32 Wesely Ave, Walters Louis M Murray Paula Jaco; 10/2018. $835,000

118 E Atlantic Blvd, Balis Helena M Clarke Roman; 10/2018. $1,500,000

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

91 Princeton Ave, Bridgeton House Llc, Jones Bryan, Acevedo Aron; 11/21/2018. $156,000

98 Dare Ave, Brown Leonard C Est By Adm By Shrf, Brown Leonard C Jr Ind Adm By Shrf, Brown Lynette By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, US By Shrf, Krwawecz Eric; 11/26/2018. $10,0000

98 Dare Ave, Krwawecz Eric, 98 Dare Avenue Llc; 11/26/2018. $19,250

56 E Commerce St, Raively James H Jr, Raively Linda W, Espinoza Pedro, Gomez Bertha A; 11/26/2018. $40,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

494 Back Neck Road, Lanigan Gerald L, Abbott Jerry T; 11/16/2018. $130,000

64 Reeves Road, Rozier Viola L Exec, Wright Eugene Est By Exec, Wright Freda M Est, Cruz-Chavez Ana E; 11/23/2018. $65,000

MILLVILLE

1103 Cedar St, Kubiak Anthony M Est, Kubiak Florence E, Kubiak Marie Est, Habersham-Johnson Connie; 11/7/2018. $150,000

9 Fairfield Ave, Hooven Eric E, Hooven Lauryn N, Nolter Aaron; 11/9/2018. $157,600

837 Ramah Road, Alta Residential Solutions Llc Atty, Christiana Trust By Trust By Atty, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Welden Stephen; 11/9/2018. $290,000

2434 Shellburn Road, Roe Joseph, Roe Saundra, Meiswinkle Daniel M; 11/9/2018. $140,000

9 Osprey Drive, Deuber Patricia, Deuber Robert E, Yeutter Deborah, Yeutter Kenneth E; 11/14/2018. $450,000

512 E Pine St, Bank Of America Trust Fka, Lasalle Bank Trust Fka, Morgan Stanley Mortgage Loan Trust, Specialized Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Pantelidis Jerry; 11/14/2018. $26,576

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

2025 Grant Ave, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust C By Trust By Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Heredia Antonio Silva; 11/27/2018. $54,000

56 Parkview Heights, Piccioni Frank Jr, Piccioni Rita, Piccioni Frank III; 11/29/2018. $173,000

14 Silver Brook Drive, Culcasi Rosemary Esq, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Stern Lavinthal Frankenberg Llc Atty, Chinnici George, Chinnici Linda; 11/13/2018. $200,000

VINELAND

1160 Regina Elena Ave, Helland Blanca, Helland Matthew, Goins Christine; 11/8/2018. $160,000

2841 S Union Road, Cunningham Denise, Debellis Michael W, Debellis Michael W; 11/8/2018. $42,500

2911 S Union Road, Blb Resources Delegate Collns Myya Agent Housing & Urban Dev, Irion Vincent; 11/8/2018; $79,500

1179 Sharp Road, Cain Justin, Cain Viktoriya, Herrera Hector Villa; 11/8/2018. $175,000

75 Luciano Ave, Perez Nicholas L Aka, Perez Nicolas L Aka, Marias Mateo Pena; 11/9/2018. $155,000

308 W Wood St, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Cujba Efim; 11/9/2018. $15,000

2537 E Oak Road, Cumberland County Sheriff, Dixon Mark G By Shrf, Dixon Stephanie By Shrf, Assured Prop Solutions Llc; 11/9/2018. $77,700

1104 Fairmount Ave, Ackley J Paul II By Shrf, Ackley Karen A By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Midland Funding Llc By Shrf, Assured Prop Solutions Llc; 11/9/2018. $46,300

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1 Mirror Lake Drive, 10/25/2018. $140,000

10 Greenbriar Drive, 10/3/2018. $279,000

100 Lake Erie Court, 10/18/2018. $21,000

102 Cedarbook Lane, 10/2/2018. $133,000

1054 Radio Road, 10/18/2018. $61,000

106 E Dory Drive, 10/29/2018. $107,299

109 N Spinnaker Drive, 10/15/2018. $101,000

110 Mariners Pointe East, 10/31/2018. $315,000

110 Oak Leaf Drive, 10/23/2018. $215,000

SHIP BOTTOM

2109 Ocean Ave, 10/5/2018. $1,435,000

262 W 15th St, 10/5/2018. $325,000

112 E 11th St, 10/10/2018. $1,060,000

273 W 19th St, 10/11/2018. $250,000

245 W 17th St, 10/24/2018. $425,000

118 E 24th St, 10/24/2018. $625,000

225 W 13th St, 10/25/2018. $337,000

103 E 26th St, 10/26/2018. $548,750

SURF CITY

273 N 10th St, 10/3/2018. $485,000

414 N Long Beach Blvd, 10/11/2018. $660,000

223 Division Ave, 10/15/2018. $999,000

318 S First St, 10/19/2018. $270,000

2408 Bay Vista, 10/22/2018. $1,500,000

112 Teaberry Court, 10/29/2018. $70,000

237 Divison Ave, 10/29/2018. $999,000

294 N 10th St, 10/31/2018. $450,000

7 S Ocean Ave, $1,625,000

TUCKERTON

80 Curlew Road, 10/1/2018. $343,000

457 S Green St, 10/5/2018. $81,000

801 Egret Court, 10/9/2018. $70,105

100 Marshall Ave, 10/9/2018. $40,000

333 Heritage Way, 10/9/2018. $210,500

46 Great Bay Blvd, 10/12/2018. $220,000

86 Dolphin Road, 10/12/2018. $469,000

202 Heron Road, 10/17/2018. $65,100

43 Portsmouth Lane, 10/22/2018. $100,000

201 Heron Road, 10/25/2018. $325,000

359 Marine St, 10/29/2018. $185,000

103 Parker Road, 10/31/2018. $346,900

