Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
1601 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City Sakhai Nedjatollah; 11/13/18. $105,000
1626 Caspian Ave, US Bank Na Webb Warren L Jr; 11/03/18, $58,500
19 Schooner Court, Kumarasamy Paramasivam Flame Inv Llc; 11/02/18. $130,000
1914 Emerson Ave, US Bank Na 1914 Emerson Avenue Llc; 11/14/18. $60,100
1917 Mckinley Ave, Bank Of America Na Rosales Inv Gr Llc; 11/05/18. $17,500
2320 Siracusa Terrace, Son Euree Kelly Billie Jeanne; 11/15/18. $51,000
245 Formicas Way, Fu Peter Shaw Amelia; 11/28/18. $155,000
2520 Arctic Ave, Bank Of Ny Mellon Rahman Mahbub; 11/09/18. $74,025
25-27 S Califonia Ave, Arpat Llc Philadelphia Suburban Dev Corp; 11/07/18. $75,000
BRIGANTINE
310 38th St S, Tabatabai Nouroldin Waters Brenda M; 11/14/18. $826,000
330 42nd St Un B 21, Ambrozaitis Michael A Orseno Brian; 11/14/18. $154,000
336 13th St S, Gundlach Chace Lane Melanie; 11/23/18. $960,000
340 8th St S, Talarico Josephine Dadamo Denise T; 11/02/18. $450,000
3400 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Blvd 2-A, Brig Circle Inv Llc Mcgirney Mark J; 11/14/18. $299,000
356 35th St S, Cassano Brian Veytsman Peter A; 11/14/18. $465,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1787 Mays Landing Somers Point Road, Lawson Robert J Maxwell Interstate Llc; 11/09/18. $65,000
179 Blackman Road, Nicholas Georgeline Ocean City Fiberglass Inc; 11/30/18. $45,000
19 Robin Road, Mtglq Inv Lp Ttk Enterprises Llc; 11/09/18. $86,800
2 Broadmoor Drive, Gregory Ellen M Pecikonis Michael J; 11/02/18. $233,300
2 Charles Drive, 465 Upas Llc Portnoy Randy; 11/07/18. $28,500
2 Hilltop Lane, US Bank Na Cayme Glendon; 11/08/18. $70,000
2 Timberwood Drive, Solution Maxx Real Estate Llc Brennan Matthew J; 11/06/18. $217,000
20 Whitewater Lane, Belfield Michael L Tartaglio Christine; 11/14/18. $330,000
200 Iona Ave, Fitzpatrick Curtis Jr Crawford Cory; 11/19/18. $99,000
200 Sterling Drive, Capital K Inv Llc Chell Elizabeth; 11/07/18. $192,000
201 Ohio Ave, Fannie Mae Colvin Justin; 11/13/18. $70,500
201 Tallowood Drive, US Bank Na Ledesma Manon Angel; 11/19/18. $256,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
27 Arapaho Place, Hayes Deborah/Exrx Christina Laura A; 11/14/18. $65,000
271 St Joseph St, Snow Ryan Riccio Carly P; 11/07/18. $175,000
28 Morton Ave, US Bank Na White Christopher H; 11/14/18. $45,500
293 Mattix Run, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Florestal Anise; 11/02/18. $79,000
300 S Key, Bank Of America Brass Inv Gr; 11/29/18. $79,700
301 Lorraine Ave, Corallino Doris A Capella Peter A Jr; 11/16/18. $125,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
10 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Angoma Polanco Edgar; 11/19/18. $234,990
103 Pico Court, Aridi Imad 103 Pico Court Llc; 11/28/18. $77,000
110 Charleston Circle, Marker Lynnetta R Torres Joshua; 11/16/18. $235,000
117 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Dejesus Alvin S; 11/19/18. $249,990
1329 Orchard Road, Blanco Ethel A Whitcraft George Robert; 11/02/18. $165,000
14 Fox Hollow Drive, Pullman James A Turner Nicholas T Jr; 11/08/18. $250,000
1563 Pinehurst Drive, Shore Management Co Of Delaware Valley Inc Reilley Lauren E; 11/13/18. $174,000
MARGATE
24 S Jefferson Ave; Konicki Christopher S Pockers Lawrence H; 11/07/18. $630,000
300 N Clermont Ave, Selkow Charlotte D David Llc; 11/08/18. $205,000
300 N Douglas Ave, Freedman Esther/Atty Freedman Esther; 11/20/18. $183,224
310 N Huntington Ave, Tobiasen Carl Shore Inv & Dev Llc; 11/21/18. $221,700
312 N Huntington Ave, Tobiasen Rosemary/Exr Ruzzo Danette; 11/21/18. $275,000
37 N Clermont Ave, Cherwony Walter Novelli Vincent; 11/23/18. $417,500
SOMERS POINT
318 Shore Road, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Dalaigh Jimmy; 11/13/18. $35,500
33 Harbor Lane, Migliacco John P Jr Bernardini Alfred; 11/05/18. $155,000
37 Bayside Drive. Wisser Thomas C Robert Andrew Huffard Irr Tr; 11/16/18. $240,000
VENTNOR
106 S Rosborough Ave, Goldstein Barbara L Groenen Thomas; 11/20/18. $1,300,000
108 S Philadelphia Ave, Shor Beth/Tr/Tr Voluck Mark; 11/08/18. $1,200,000
109 S Newport Ave, Dolente James J Jr/Ind&Atty Kaplan Richard; 11/09/18. $965,000
109 S Austin Ave, Murphy Daniel End Realty Llc; 11/13/18. $675,000
Cape May County
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
21 Goshen Road, Farrow Gary Altobelli Louis H Jr; 10/2018. $165,000
127 Lee Lane, Sutton Vicki E Nazarow Jean K; 10/2018. $172,999
207 Sumner St, Anderson Stephano Hayward Calvin; 10/2018. $209,000
333 E Pacific Ave, Altobelli Peter M Exr Sutton Vicki E; 10/2018. $209,000
7 Walton Ave, Barbera Carmen A Jr Altobelli Louis; 10/2018. $260,000
36 Wyndemere Court, Fichera Rose Wetzel David G; 10/2018. $310,000
OCEAN CITY
213 28th St, Olivieri Patricia Olivieri Michael; 10/2018. $625,000
4933-35 Asbury Ave Un B, 4935 Asbury LLC Smith Robert A; 10/2018. $689,000
17 Sunnyside Court, LMAC M Matthew P Sr Mitchell Jeffrey M; 10/2018. $695,000
2129-31 Simpson Ave, Duncan RE Inv LLC Senderling James Jay; 10/2018.$767,500
816-20 Boardwalk Un 5C, Tabernacle Brdwlk Min LLC Sey West Realty Prtnrs LLC; 10/2018. $800,000
2129-31 Simpson Ave Un B 2131, Duncan RE Inv LLC Donahue Paul; 10/2018. $810,000
32 Wesely Ave, Walters Louis M Murray Paula Jaco; 10/2018. $835,000
118 E Atlantic Blvd, Balis Helena M Clarke Roman; 10/2018. $1,500,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
91 Princeton Ave, Bridgeton House Llc, Jones Bryan, Acevedo Aron; 11/21/2018. $156,000
98 Dare Ave, Brown Leonard C Est By Adm By Shrf, Brown Leonard C Jr Ind Adm By Shrf, Brown Lynette By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, New Jersey State Of By Shrf, US By Shrf, Krwawecz Eric; 11/26/2018. $10,0000
98 Dare Ave, Krwawecz Eric, 98 Dare Avenue Llc; 11/26/2018. $19,250
56 E Commerce St, Raively James H Jr, Raively Linda W, Espinoza Pedro, Gomez Bertha A; 11/26/2018. $40,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
494 Back Neck Road, Lanigan Gerald L, Abbott Jerry T; 11/16/2018. $130,000
64 Reeves Road, Rozier Viola L Exec, Wright Eugene Est By Exec, Wright Freda M Est, Cruz-Chavez Ana E; 11/23/2018. $65,000
MILLVILLE
1103 Cedar St, Kubiak Anthony M Est, Kubiak Florence E, Kubiak Marie Est, Habersham-Johnson Connie; 11/7/2018. $150,000
9 Fairfield Ave, Hooven Eric E, Hooven Lauryn N, Nolter Aaron; 11/9/2018. $157,600
837 Ramah Road, Alta Residential Solutions Llc Atty, Christiana Trust By Trust By Atty, Pretium Mortgage Acquisition Trust By Trust By Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Dba By Atty, Welden Stephen; 11/9/2018. $290,000
2434 Shellburn Road, Roe Joseph, Roe Saundra, Meiswinkle Daniel M; 11/9/2018. $140,000
9 Osprey Drive, Deuber Patricia, Deuber Robert E, Yeutter Deborah, Yeutter Kenneth E; 11/14/2018. $450,000
512 E Pine St, Bank Of America Trust Fka, Lasalle Bank Trust Fka, Morgan Stanley Mortgage Loan Trust, Specialized Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Pantelidis Jerry; 11/14/2018. $26,576
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
2025 Grant Ave, Carrington Mortgage Services Llc Atty, Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust C By Trust By Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Heredia Antonio Silva; 11/27/2018. $54,000
56 Parkview Heights, Piccioni Frank Jr, Piccioni Rita, Piccioni Frank III; 11/29/2018. $173,000
14 Silver Brook Drive, Culcasi Rosemary Esq, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Stern Lavinthal Frankenberg Llc Atty, Chinnici George, Chinnici Linda; 11/13/2018. $200,000
VINELAND
1160 Regina Elena Ave, Helland Blanca, Helland Matthew, Goins Christine; 11/8/2018. $160,000
2841 S Union Road, Cunningham Denise, Debellis Michael W, Debellis Michael W; 11/8/2018. $42,500
2911 S Union Road, Blb Resources Delegate Collns Myya Agent Housing & Urban Dev, Irion Vincent; 11/8/2018; $79,500
1179 Sharp Road, Cain Justin, Cain Viktoriya, Herrera Hector Villa; 11/8/2018. $175,000
75 Luciano Ave, Perez Nicholas L Aka, Perez Nicolas L Aka, Marias Mateo Pena; 11/9/2018. $155,000
308 W Wood St, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Cujba Efim; 11/9/2018. $15,000
2537 E Oak Road, Cumberland County Sheriff, Dixon Mark G By Shrf, Dixon Stephanie By Shrf, Assured Prop Solutions Llc; 11/9/2018. $77,700
1104 Fairmount Ave, Ackley J Paul II By Shrf, Ackley Karen A By Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Midland Funding Llc By Shrf, Assured Prop Solutions Llc; 11/9/2018. $46,300
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1 Mirror Lake Drive, 10/25/2018. $140,000
10 Greenbriar Drive, 10/3/2018. $279,000
100 Lake Erie Court, 10/18/2018. $21,000
102 Cedarbook Lane, 10/2/2018. $133,000
1054 Radio Road, 10/18/2018. $61,000
106 E Dory Drive, 10/29/2018. $107,299
109 N Spinnaker Drive, 10/15/2018. $101,000
110 Mariners Pointe East, 10/31/2018. $315,000
110 Oak Leaf Drive, 10/23/2018. $215,000
SHIP BOTTOM
2109 Ocean Ave, 10/5/2018. $1,435,000
262 W 15th St, 10/5/2018. $325,000
112 E 11th St, 10/10/2018. $1,060,000
273 W 19th St, 10/11/2018. $250,000
245 W 17th St, 10/24/2018. $425,000
118 E 24th St, 10/24/2018. $625,000
225 W 13th St, 10/25/2018. $337,000
103 E 26th St, 10/26/2018. $548,750
SURF CITY
273 N 10th St, 10/3/2018. $485,000
414 N Long Beach Blvd, 10/11/2018. $660,000
223 Division Ave, 10/15/2018. $999,000
318 S First St, 10/19/2018. $270,000
2408 Bay Vista, 10/22/2018. $1,500,000
112 Teaberry Court, 10/29/2018. $70,000
237 Divison Ave, 10/29/2018. $999,000
294 N 10th St, 10/31/2018. $450,000
7 S Ocean Ave, $1,625,000
TUCKERTON
80 Curlew Road, 10/1/2018. $343,000
457 S Green St, 10/5/2018. $81,000
801 Egret Court, 10/9/2018. $70,105
100 Marshall Ave, 10/9/2018. $40,000
333 Heritage Way, 10/9/2018. $210,500
46 Great Bay Blvd, 10/12/2018. $220,000
86 Dolphin Road, 10/12/2018. $469,000
202 Heron Road, 10/17/2018. $65,100
43 Portsmouth Lane, 10/22/2018. $100,000
201 Heron Road, 10/25/2018. $325,000
359 Marine St, 10/29/2018. $185,000
103 Parker Road, 10/31/2018. $346,900
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
