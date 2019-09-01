Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
137 N Shore Road, Jenkins John F Jr/Tr Giacinto Thomas R; 05/13/19. $260,000
1 Mechanic St Unit 109, Thomas Dolores Bush Charles; 05/15/19. $156,000
712 Pitney Road, Harritopulos Jillian Carr Paul W; 05/15/19. $188,000
2 E Woodland Ave, US Bank Trust Na Ogozarek Carol; 05/16/19. $95,000
123 Meadow Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Martinez Arelys; 05/17/19. $130,000
ATLANTIC CITY
3101 Boardwalk Unit 1009 2, Patton Carla Ducato Joseph; 05/17/19. $230,000
109 S Albion Place, Whelan Joseph 109 South Albion Inc; 05/20/19. $175,000
2705 Arctic Ave, Citimortgage Inc Nguyen Hans; 05/20/19. $81,375
100 S Berkley Sq Unit 11e, Barrish Lois F Camron Bracha; 05/20/19. $282,500.
100 S Berkley Ave Unit 16f, Cho Kun Ho Resnikoff Ronald B; 05/20/19. $325,000
BRIGANTINE
600 W Brigantine Ave, Mccoy Patricia P Dino David; 05/01/19. $336,000
4121 Ocean Ave, Tuttleman Steven Lyons John F IV; 05/02/19. $230,000
335 43rd St, Miscavage Francis G Mazzoccoli Vincenzo; 05/02/19. $165,000
17 Girard Place, Ng Siuwah Johnny Declementi Robert; 05/02/19. $219,000
4500 W Brigantine Ave Unit 1210, Maclachlin Rosemary C Cooney Shelley E; 05/06/19. $196,500
600 W Brigantine Ave, Higgins Edward R Lambert Jesse M; 05/06/19. $340,000
3801 S Ocean Ave Unit 9, Vacirca Angelo M Dipietro Anthony; 05/07/19. $144,900
120 45th St South, Mcdonough Pamela J Park Daniel Garrett/Tr; 05/07/19. $318,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Unit M3, Derogatis Deborah Matters Todd A; 05/07/19. $89,000
608 Lagoon Blvd, Shane Andrew K Vacirca Angelo M; 05/07/19. $196,500
138 44th St South Unit C, Anastasia Brian Murphy Kathleen M; 05/07/19. $240,000
4224 W Brigantine Ave Unit 3, Sullivan James Raymond Manz John C; 05/07/19. $108,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
210 Cains Mill Road, Inglehearn John Sr Spiduro Marc D Jr; 05/01/19. $158,000
Cains Mill Road, Rainear Kristen Gencarelli Anthony; 05/02/19. $48,000
1060 N Harding Hwy, Perna Letizia Maria T Alongi Laura; 05/07/19. $155,000
306 Jays Ave, Simons William F Jr Calp Jeremy; 05/07/19. $170,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
223 St Louis Ave, Nr Deed Llc Osorto Fuentes Roger; 05/07/19. $20,000
137 Washington Ave, Howe Robert B III Harvey Samantha S; 05/10/19. $127,094
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
668 Zion Road, Matey Robert E/Exr Bertonazzi Michael T; 05/02/19. $248,500
1 Country Pine Lane, Hodges Sarah S/Atty Hodges Veronica; 05/02/19. $90,000
206 Weymouth Ave, Volkmann Management Llc Shockley Edward N; 05/03/19. $239,900
26 Robin Road, Abel Frank R Tang Khanh P; 05/03/19. $99,900
202 Alder Ave, Russo Carmen III Strouse Lyndsey; 05/03/19. $225,000
2a Poppy Road, Huang Jean C Bingham Ralph S; 05/03/19. $239,900
12 Saratoga Road, Rapini Joseph House James D; 05/03/19. $245,000
109 Branch Hill Drive, Lamkin David Scott Mazari Peter; 05/06/19. $278,000
133 Leo Ave, Patel Yogesh Leitz Mitchell; 05/06/19. $255,000
FOLSOM
2107 14th St, Lebaron Christina T Valentino Albert W; 05/02/19. $215,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
819 E Moss Mill Road, Federal National Mtg Assn Caffarelli Thomas Robert; 05/01/19. $274,000
18 Crowndale Place, Mihalovic David R/Exr Dinenberg Gary; 05/01/19. $289,000
383 S Vienna Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Pagan Ramon; 05/01/19. $46,360
183 Mattix Run, Rehman Aneeb Pippins Sharon D; 05/01/19. $110,000
702 Wood Lane, Mdi West Prop Llc Breckley Milagros; 05/02/19. $182,000
463 Spruce Ave, Akhtar Waqas Abreu Marroquin Allan J; 05/02/19. $166,000
505 Weston Drive, Raymond Stephen M Mccann Brian J; 05/02/19. $260,000
125 Club Place, Branigan Michele M Slater Jessica; 05/02/19. $70,000
729 Victoria Drive, US Bank Na Lavallo John; 05/02/19. $130,000
127 W Liebig St, Fillman Frank M Anderson Theodore L Jr; 05/03/19. $300,000
479 Country Club Drive, Callahan Mark Reed George A; 05/03/19. $263,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
28 Fox Hollow Drive, Dich Mui C Andy Augustine E; 05/01/19. $251,000
4 Springton Circle, Wu Show Jan Bijou Winter; 05/01/19. $230,000
4828 Brecknock Court, US Rof Iv Legal Title Tr 2015 1 Gad Saad; 05/01/19. $37,500
36 Taylor Ave, US HUD Palmer Shane, 05/01/19. $110,140
822 Harbor Ave, Citimortgage Inc Paradise Properties Nj Llc; 05/02/19. $90,888
36 Monet Drive, C&C Development Co Llc Boharsik Edward; 05/02/19. $296,555
4976 Flintshire Court, Wells Fargo Bk Na Jensyl Durham Guy; 05/02/19. $84,000
276 Regents Circle, Delconte Louis M Yarce Erika; 05/02/19. $152,000
6343 Benson Ave, Garcia Michael F Mcnair Tamika Kaity; 05/02/19. $209,400
6211 Roberts Ave, Graham Aleta M Robertson Rebecca S; 05/02/19. $144,900
40 Golf Drive, Benedetto Michael Santos Jose J; 05/02/19. $195,000
2619 Flagstaff Court, Mtglq Investors Lp Nguyen Hoang Q; 05/03/19. $60,000
534 Sherwood Road, Creech Michael Creech Michael Scott; 05/03/19. $102,250
6180 Robin Drive, Goshen Mortgage Reo Llc Schengrund Timothy John; 05/06/19. $115,000
475 Franklin Drive, Longo Kristina L Bailey Bernard; 05/06/19. $175,000
1313 Aspen Ave, US Bank Na Lawrence Katheryn; 05/06/19. $144,048
44 Kirkwood Court, Bekete Christopher Angelo Crystal C; 05/06/19. $203,000
HAMMONTON
125 N Second St, Bank Of America Na George Jon Lenard Elexan D; 05/03/19. $62,900
220 Park Ave #17, Fredrick Dina Equity Trust Co; 05/07/19. $105,000
LINWOOD
14 Elm Ave, Bullen Anne Reavis Mari Grazia Elisa; 05/03/19. $279,000
101 Parkwood Drive, Tartaglio Richard Godfrey Meredith A; 05/03/19. $260,000
MARGATE
26 S Franklin Ave, Pranzo Thomas J Lauria Thomas; 05/01/19. $330,000
26 W Gilmar Circle, Mattleman Katherine C Giegerich Alfred J; 05/01/19. $399,000
8405 Atlantic Ave, Butts Kyle Bull Investments Llc; 05/03/19. $825,000
310 N Clarendon Ave, Robb Joseph A Jr Micklin Andrew; 05/03/19. $411,000
103 N Rumson Ave, Hark David B Guevara Nunez Maria Luisa; 05/06/19. $940,000
215 N Vendome Ave, Fraynert Robert Ezell Susan T; 05/06/19. $335,000
8 S Nassau Ave, Corpus Christi Llc Revolution Builders Inc; 05/07/19. $1,110,000
8215 Fulton Ave, Ventresca Michelle Ogara Mary Christina; 05/07/19. $248,000
102 N Delavan Ave, Venezia Enterprises Bordner Kevin Sr; 05/07/19. $725,000
NORTHFIELD
117 Harvey Drive, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Jca Abreu Llc; 05/02/19. $115,000
1607 Wells Ave, Hultin Vanessa C Tomeski Elizabeth A; 05/06/19. $175,000
511 Roosevelt Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Beach2bay Inv Llc; 05/06/19. $74,500
PLEASANTVILLE
126 Wellington Ave, Alcides Guerra Emigdio Carrasco Delacruz Celestino; 05/01/19. $123,250
717 Fernwood Ave, Pleasantville Housing & Redevelopment Corp Pantaleon Maldonado Yudelk; 05/01/19. $89,000
212 Bellevue Parkway, K&A Contractors Llc Summers Lameeka; 05/01/19. $129,000
214 Belmont Ave, Dumond Joseph Fuller Denise D; 05/01/19. $148,000
508 Lafayette Ave, Birts Michelle A/Exrx Castro Hernandez Jennifer; 05/06/19. $142,000
SOMERS POINT
164 W Johnson Ave, Mcnally Kara M Bowen Paul J; 05/03/19. $137,755
112 E Cedar Ave, Coles Marion G Granus Rex A; 05/06/19. $221,228
1007 Massachusetts Ave, Atlantic Sunshine Prop Llc Ntw Property Inv Llc; 05/06/19. $225,000
52 W Laurel Drive, Fannie Mae Nikolov Georgi H; 05/06/19. $110,600
VENTNOR
5000 Boardwalk Unit 801, Hoffman Mark Ben Altman Peter; 04/25/19. $325,000
5000 Boardwalk 409, Klein Ira Kaye Melissa; 04/25/19. $130,000
412 Essex Court, Reverse Mortgage Fund Llc Duffey Joshua; 04/29/19. $116,400
5501 Ventnor Ave, Rooney William J Jr Benson John R; 04/30/19. $400,000
Cape May County
AVALON
248 28th St, Huey Judith Biggs Patrick M; 05/2019. $960,000
527 22nd St, Apostolico David Esbenshade John F III; 05/2019. $1,150,000
256 44th St, Waller John F Est Exr Wesh Richard W; 05/2019. $1,450,000
23 W 12th St, Scott Fam Enterprises LLC Mc Caffrey Raymond J; 05/2019. $1,810,000
CAPE MAY
915 Madison Ave, Porter Peter L Itzkowitz Jessica; 05/2019. $380,000
11 Beach Ave Un 209, Woodard Lisa Haija Anan; 05/2019. $440,000
1351 Wisconsin Ave, Tacopino Frank Sage Timonthy S; 05/2019. $480,000
908 Madison Ave, Mitchell Marijane 908 Madison LLC; 05/2019. $450,000
CAPE MAY POINT
306 Cape Ave, Cohen Laura Leah Exr Meiers Paul; 05/2019. $560,000
601 E Lake Drive, Seither Richard Trust&C Welchmen LLC; 05/2019. $762,500
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
77 Lakeview Drive, Fannie Mae Enr Investments LLC; 05/2019. $45,000
2066 Route 9, Larosa Pasquale J Trust Phillips Anna; 05/2019. $233,000
73 Old Robbins Trail, Morey Kenneth L Kerr Robert H Jr; 05/2019. $271,000
183 Kings Highway, Collins & Edwards Mgmt LLC Heitzmann Linsie; 05/2019. $276,800
LOWER TOWNSHIP
601 Gorham Ave, US Bank Trust Na Trust Gallagher Mark P; 4/2019. $195,000
429 Mistletoe Road, Fritz Martin Exr Kraus Christian J; 4/2019. $237,000
205 Oak Ave, Sheves Patricia Ann Varga Dolores J; 4/2019. $280,600
112 E Florida Ave, Amabile Family Trust Musmul LLC; 05/2019. $51,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
306 Route 47 North, Jarmix LLC Gandy Zachary; 05/2019. $15,000
6 S 9th St, Murphy Christopher P Rossner Homes LLC; 5/2019. $86,000
305 Linden Lane, Shore Mgmt Co Of Del Val Inc Reder Andrea; 5/2019. $167,900
96 Brooks Ave, D M Cohen Rev Deed Of Trust Union League Natl Gold Club LLC; 5/2019. $190,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
403 E 23rd St, R M & M K John Rev Trust Crosson Stephen; 4/2019. $412,500
132-134 W Spruce Ave Condo, White Sand Ii LLC Klacik John T; 4/2019. $600,000
424-426 W Pine Ave Un 426, West Pine Ave Inc Henry Christine Marie; 4/2019. $725,000
431 E 19th Ave, King Joan F Hurwitz Harold; 4/2019. $74,500
311 W 16th Ave Un D, Burke Erica Benton Francis H; 4/2019. $121,900
OCEAN CITY
501 Gull Road, Monihan Christopher Keller James Andrew; 4/2019. $1,900,000
405-07 44th St, Giosa Edmond Jr Asplundh Reed K; 4/2019. $2,100,000
712-20 Ocean Ave Un 105, Olsen James Sabatini Robert; 4/2019. $187,500
842 2nd St, Kinkead Christine P Dacylee Prop LLC; 4/2019. $302,000
1431 Asbury Ave, Bounds D O’Connor Trust Miller Brian G; 4/2019. $314,500
Lot 16 Block 3005, Braun Dolors A Est Exr Braun Donald R Jr; 4/2019. $385,000
WILDWOOD
315 E Maple Ave, Bryant Construction Inc Kelley Hassan; 4/2109. $310,000
2701 Pacific Ave, Latsios James Lee Sean J; 4/2109. $352,000
5300 Lake Road, Klauder Gerard J Cameron James; 4/2109. $592,500
3203 Atlantic Ave Un 102,103, Tuakli Nadu A Serenity Properties Inc; 4/2109. $50,000
3707 Park Blvd, Dinella Thomas J Courtney Kevin J; 4/2109. $95,000
119 W Maple Ave, De Mers Ken Weber Rory; 4/2109. $100,000
307 E Montgomery Ave, Oliver Patricia Griffies James N Jr; 4/2109. $300,000
221 E Poplar Ave, Muchnok Daniel C Griffith S Woodrow; 4/2109. $415,000
WILDWOOD CREST
Lot 28 Block 27, Trott Gerald L Jr Schumacher David R; 4/2019. $225,000
118 E Rosemary Road, Barratt Warren D Cunningham Joseph P; 4/2019. $453,000
5511 Pacific Ave 101, Hall Janet M Holt Thomas; 4/2019. $462,500
Lot 17.01 Block 69, Mole Robert L Jr Frost Edwin C; 4/2019. $535,000
411 E Morning Glory Road, Marone Vincent A Sr Di Sandro Joseph M; 4/2019. $610,000
401 E Stockton Road, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Trust Vito Rob; 4/2019. $273,000
8006 Seaview Ave Un 201, Davall Charles W Marchesani Michael J; 4/2019. $345,000
4806 Atlantic Ave, Jetsonian Partners LLC Diamond Beach Prop LLC; 4/2019. $360,000
Cumberland County
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
345 Main St, Om Jay Jagdish Llc; Patel Manoj; Patel Mihir; Patel Pinakin; Patel Vijaykumar G, Dggs Holdings Llc; 4/1/2019. $50,000
505 Ramah Road, Wilson Albert C Jr, Cuff Norman L; 4/8/2019. $200,000
585 Newport Road, Veterans Affairs Dept Of, Deitz Amanda; 4/10/2019. $49,900
3039 Jackson Ave, Cumberland County Sheriff; Hunter Gwendolyn By Shrf; Hunter Sterling D Jr By Shrf, Njhr 2 Llc; 4/10/2019. $83,000
485 Newport Road, Pcii Reo Llc, B&F Real Estate Holdings Llc; 4/11/2019. $39,500
3042 Garfield Ave, Fna Investments Llc; Rokowsky Yitzchok; Warbler Investments Llc, Red Mountain Investments; 4/12/2019. $17,800
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
115 Carlisle Place Road, Headley Andrew S; Headley Mary E, Goslin Alan W; Karfakis Antonia; 4/1/2019. $185,000
3558 Route 47, Camp Kenneth W Est By Exec; Camp Ruth Est; Camp Suzanne Exec, Onley William; 4/4/2019. $215,000
30 Station Road, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Llc Dba By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Desrosiers Kenneth Robert Jr; 4/4/2019. $46,500
3664 Route 47, Affa Karen I; Affa Robert J, Nicholson Monique; 4/16/2019. $105,000
66 Hesstown Road, Mcbride Michael, Colon Javier; 4/23/2019. $190,000
3668 Route 47, Mtglq Investors Lp By Atty; New Penn Financial Llc Fka; Newrez Dba By Atty; Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Atty, Caprioni Eugenia A; 4/9/2019. $16,000
3544 Route 47, Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty; Us Bank Trust By Atty, Hollinshead Michael J; Larose Lovely; 4/10/2019. $24,334
4638 Route 47, Ludlam David; Ludlam Suzanne Est, Holman Christine M; Holman Jeffrey M; 4/12/2019. $142,000
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT LIGHT
35 Carteret Ave, 3/2019. $100,100
12 W 3rd St, 3/2019. $1,150,000
10 E 21st St, 3/2019. $1,625,000
12 E 21st St, 3/2019. $975,000
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
74 Georgetown Blvd, 3/2019. $72,500
10 Butler Drive, 3/2019. $385,652
12 Mediterranean Court, 3/2019. $96,000
160 Schooner Ave, 3/2019. $108,600
7 Woodlake Court, 3/2019. $272,000
10 Osprey Place, 3/2019. $230,000
11 Pierhead Drive, 3/2019. $260,000
111 Windward Drive, 3/2019. $93,450
16 Midship Drive, 3/2019. $130,000
223 S Main St, 3/2019. $250,000
117 Windward Drive, 3/2019. $148,000
233 Montclair Road South, 3/2019. $275,000
55 Hillside Ave, 3/2019. $245,000
10 Glen Court, 3/2019. $250,000
29 Chestnut Way Circle, 3/2019. $225,000
BEACH HAVEN
220 Liberty Avenue, 3/2019. $83,000
214 Leeward Ave, 3/2019. $435,000
500 N Bay Ave Unit 3, 3/2019. $100,000
EAGLESWOOD TOWNSHIP
106 Cox Cross Lane, 3/2019. $155,000
668 Julian Court, 3/2019. $110,000
118 Dock Road, 3/2019. $137,000
HARVEY CEDARS
12 E 78th St, 3/2019. $78,000
8 E 68th St, 3/2019. $1,650,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
1202 Niihau Drive, 3/2019. $325,000
218 Nautilus Blvd, 3/2019. $165,900
904 Elwood St, 3/2019. $133,500
1221 Laurel Blvd, 3/2019. $277,000
229 Ambermist Way, 3/2019. $589,766
234 Falkenburgh Ave, 3/2019. $126,991
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
1145 Hawser Avenue, 2/2019. $74,000
427 Lighthouse Dr, 2/2019. $279,900
1 Mimi Place, 2/2019. $385,000
34 Lookout Dr, 2/2019. $185,000
10 Royce Court, 2/2019. $510,000
1024 Mill Creek Rd, 2/2019. $175,100
1148 Windlass Drive, 2/2019. $180,000
232 Commodore Road, 2/2019. $87,500
SURF CITY
35 N 17th St, 3/2019. $172,000
358 N 3rd St, 3/2019. $580,000
294 N 11th St, 3/2019. $555,000
1213 Central Ave, 3/2019. $100,000
20 N 24th St, 3/2019. $950,000
TUCKERTON
84 Edgewater Drive, 3/2019. $369,500
137 Cedar St, 3/2019. $244,900
112 Teaberry Court, 3/2019. $75,000
