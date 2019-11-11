Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Cape May County
CAPE MAY POINT
202 Yale Ave, Kelso Paul Scott Watnick Valerie J; 7/2019. $757,000
Lot 20 Block 10, Cape Manor Props LLC Black David; 7/2019. $1,252,384
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
23 Cedar Drive, Terry Sandra Collins & Edwards Mgmt LLC; 7/2019. $85,000
803 Dennisville Road, Barnes Ryan P Rohrer Kirk J; 7/2019. $210,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
702 Pensacola Ave, Kusolnak Vithya Kusolnak Suvith; 7/2019. $25,000
5 Federal Lane, Corma Anthony Jr Mackey Colleen J; 7/2019. $94,000
242 W Atlantic Ave, Pepe Dorothy A Exr Lone Palm LLC; 7/2019. $105,000
236 W New York Ave, Mc Namee Patricia A Altemus George M; 7/2019. $110,000
720 Gorham Ave, Mc Nichol Thomas J Saffold Nina V; 7/2019. $130,000
47 E Greenwood Ave, Callahan Donna M Adm Doran James E; 7/2019. $146,500
27 E Greenwood Ave, NJHR 5 LLC Francis Latoya A; 7/2019. $149,900
Lot 3 Block 43, Wilson Janice Thomer Julie; 7/2019. $150,000
43 Croydon St, Sheets Patrick J Sharp John C; 7/2019. $170,000
400 Second Ave, Salasin Robert J Obermeier Robert C; 7/2019. $180,000
14 W Wilde Ave, Besack Lisa A Hunter David S; 7/2019. $197,000
306 Beechwood Ave, Mc Gonigal Sean B Higgins Patricia; 7/2019. $227,500
2710 Bay Drive, Bochnak Paul R Miller Gary W; 7/2019. $240,000
1602 Scott Ave, Lower Twp Rescue Squad Salasin Robert J; 7/2019. $250,000
18 Delford Road, Garvin Thomas F Vaughn Amy Elizabeth; 7/2019. $265,000
119 E Raleigh Ave, Dilks Ryan E Ahern John T; 7/2019. $280,000
301 E S. Station Ave Un 119, Yaszemski Eric C Jensen Gregory Jr; 7/2019. $340,000
409 Hollywood Road, Attilio Thomas A Wells Ruth A; 7/2019. $387,000
2802 Bay Drive, Salasin Robert J Post Robert E; 7/2019. $422,000
109 Kechemache St, Mc Gaffney Matthew J Mc Gaffney Renee S; 7/2019. $45,000
977 Tecumseh Road, Hoff Richard A Wachtel Jessica F; 7/2019. $95,000
25 Tennessee Ave, Luedecke Stephen E De Grandis Lyndi; 7/2019.$165,000
Lot 35 Block 349.08, US Bank Ntl Assoc Trust Krzywicki James; 7/2019. $175,000
320 Tahoe Drive, Cape May County Sheriff Bryant Const Inc; 7/2019. $189,000
14 Thistle Lane, D’Imperio Mary Goan Ali; 7/2019. $247,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
10 Faith Run, Hindle Brian B Digiacomo Joseph M; 7/2019. $348,000
14 W 3rd Ave, Pcii Reo LLC Arenberg Carl; 7/2019. $15,000
302 Dias Creek Road, Valdez Arthur J C M Dev LLC; 7/2019. $112,500
19 N 10th St, Cerasi Cody Hemingway Heather; 7/2019. $172,000
116 Route 47 N, Gnl LLC Hornbeck Conor F; 7/2019. $178,000
18 Rita Drive, Mitchell Marie F Rorke Bryan P; 7/2019. $250,400
25 Acorn Lane 4, Bay Matthew C Wilson Ryan T; 7/2019. $270,000
704 Dias Creek Road, Back Calvin L Martin Amanda B; 7/2019. $270,000
2 Avalon Woods Court, NJHR 5 LLC Monastra Andrew; 7/2019. $384,900
322 B E 20th Ave, Scillieri Frank E Lynch Christopher; 7/2019. $415,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
229 E Fifth Ave, Fullan James Mc Evoy Edward M; 7/2019. $416,000
405 Ocean Ave, Black Samuel Gates Ruth Leah; 7/2019. $140,000
500 E 13th Ave, Kornbluh Meilech Corbin Elaine; 7/2019. $146,000
510 E 14th Ave, Poserina Ronald Bogdash Francis; 7/2019. $165,000
500 Kennedy Drive, Rjg North Wildwood Trust Devlin Judie E; 7/2019. $167,900
3 Michigan Ave, Pnc Bank Ntl Assoc Baldwin Brendan J; 7/2019. $170,000
510 Anglesea Drive, Graziano Thomas Exr Mulray Joann; 7/2019. $200,000
110-112 W 2nd Ave, Capozzi Shirley Adams Michael P; 7/2019. $210,000
2506 Surf Ave, Mulajker Rajiv Kern Judy Lee; 7/2019. $385,000
465 E 24th Ave, S.H. Real Est Devs LLC Foley Denise; 7/2019. $629,900
461 E 24th Ave, S.H. Real Est Devs LLC Ingersoll Thomas C; 7/2019. $629,999
OCEAN CITY
300 B West Ave, Williford Lauralee C Hickey John G; 7/2019. $450,000
2325-27 Asbury Ave, Greenwood William G Yost Oliver; 7/2019. $487,000
1725 West Ave, Smith Nicholas R Biagi Gina; 7/2019. $529,900
5752-54 West Ave, Patroni Jonathan Jewitt Bradley; 7/2019. $530,000
713 Moore Ave, Maccariella James Jr Mc Dermott Brian; 7/2019. $535,000
4318 Asbury Ave, Palmieri Rosario Wiliams Bruce J; 7/2019. 539,000
1421-23 West Ave, Eastern Cons & Elec Inc Lange Joseph M; 7/2019. $565,000
3661-63 West Ave, Lupi Michael Stavish Michael D; 7/2019. $585,000
2128 West Ave, Sardina-Kelly Marlene Masciangelo Drew; 7/2019. $642,000
26-28 W Eighth St 1st Fl, Retained Realty Inc Smith Nicholas R; 7/2019. $650,000
1134-36 Central Ave 1st Fl, Ciconte Edward T Mitchell Jeffrey; 7/2019. $650,000
109 Bartram Lane, Christensen Thomas P Krol Thomas S; 7/2019. $699,900
5 Bay Ave, Strain William Rubba Frank Hugh; 7/2019. $700,000
5614 Central Ave, Pugliese John J Marinelli Francis; 7/2019. $720,000
2817 Bayland Drive, Johnston Joseph H Bandos Mark; 7/2019. $735,000
5116 Central Ave, Jones John Peck Robert B; 7/2019. $748,950
1645 Asbury Ave, Jjm Holdings LLC Porter David L; 7/2019. $769,750
925 Fifth St, Hrinak David F Mahon Andrea; 7/2019. $840,000
3119 Bayland Drive, Harcole LLC Kane Michael T; 7/2019. $849,000
3 E Edinburgh Road, Magee Clare M 3 E Edinburgh LLC; 7/2019. $850,000
1341 Simpson Ave, Viney Vincent S Koontz Geoffrey R; 7/2019. $895,000
71 W 18th St, Ruth L Mauk Irrev Trust Vaules Michael J; 7/2019. $900,000
STONE HARBOR
10307 Second Ave, Av103 LLC Joseph Faulkner LLC; 7/2019. $3,650,000
6 107th St, Hafner John A Jr Dankenbrink Kristine; 7/2019. $4,850,000
8001 Second Ave, Golden Shores Condo Assoc Inc Hartman Linda; 7/2019. $284,000
260 83rd St, Day Margaret Sheha Tony R; 7/2019. $805,000
215 108th St, Gundling Joseph A Gorgas William M; 7/2019. $1,110,000
111 102nd St, Hermann Carol A Trust 159 84th Street LLC; 7/2019. $2,650,000
6 105th St, Mollenhauer Joanne L S Malvern Ventures LLC; 7/2019. $3,850,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
8 S Sunset Drive, Langley-Rust Judith Doran Rocco; 7/2019. $225,000
1325 Route 9, Sherick Ruth-Anne Morris Jillian V; 7/2019. $275,000
20 W Sunrise Road, Creamer Timothy M Martinez Anthony; 7/2019. $375,000
16 Clayton Drive, De Vaul Charles W Aurichio David M; 7/2019. $555,000
136 N Old Tuckahoe Road, Fitzpatrick Shaun B Cirignano Donna; 7/2019. $599,900
523 Route US 9, Hbc Storage LLC Axis Marmora Storage LLC; 7/2019. $1,350,000
WEST CAPE MAY
221 Park Blvd, Trzeciak Carmela Clarke John D; 5/2019. $350,000
909 Farmdale Drive, Trasatti Edith M Jacobs Robert; 7/2019. $580,000
WEST WILDWOOD
203 O Ave, Swartz Mark L Mcgraw Francis; 7/2019. $261,450
WILDWOOD
344 W Roberts Ave, Mathis Charles J Cooper Robert; 7/2019. $106,000
233 W Maple Ave, Mtglq Investors L P Mosteller Herman; 7/2019. $118,000
310 E Hand Ave, Toroniewski Mark Wilcox Lois M; 7/2019. $162,500
4309A Mediterranean Ave, Fannie Mae Kelly Kevin P; 7/2019. $181,900
216 W Juniper Ave, Cama Sdira LLC Angouridakis Michail; 7/2019. $260,000
182 W Oak Ave, 182 W Oak Asso Lp Nork William J Jr; 7/2019. $287,500
311 E Pine Ave, Lynam Richard J Gallagher Stephen J; 7/2019. $367,000
4211 Ocean Ave, North Star One LLC Monaco Motel LLC; 7/2019. $1,025,000
4208-4218 Bwalk, Jk Investments LLC Bwalk Store LLC; 7/2019. $2,130,000
240 E Baker Ave, Barckett Lisa A Bojanowski Stephen G; 7/2019. $113,000
238 W 26th Ave, O’Brien Matthew J Fisher Harriet Ann; 7/2019. $155,000
203 W Taylor Ave, Bartolomeo Carmen Jones Donna Lee; 7/2019. $225,000
WILDWOOD CREST
314 W Cresse Ave, US Bank National AssoTrust Pereira Ana; 6/2019. $240,000
119 W Morning Glory, Stratton John S Imhof Joseph Patrick; 6/2019. $330,000
199 W Charleston Ave, Rusinko Dorothy L Powers Timothy J; 6/2019. $350,000
7902B Seaview Ave, Fitzpatrick John Fitzpatrick Scott M Sr; 6/2019. $360,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Condo Dileonardo Mary; 6/2019. $405,000
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Sen Swapan K; 6/2019. $439,900
7400 Ocean Ave, Sand Castle Dev LLC Perri Nicholas; 6/2019. $449,900
7400 Ocean Ave Un 304N, Sand Castle Dev LLC Raymond Russell J; $460,000
3701 Atlantic Ave Un 302, Califano Mario C Barany Daniel; 7/2019. $139,000
402 E St Paul Ave, Morris Michael Hocko Nataliya; 7/2019. $145,000
207 E Fern Road, De Marchi Edward B Nowakowski T C; 7/2019. $308,400
135 W Cardinal Road, Basciano Peter A III Young Sally; 7/2019. $330,000
402A Charleston Ave,Bates Charles Wilson Matthew Jay; 7/2019. $345,000
400 E Orchid Ave, Iannucci Thomas J Murphy Keith; 7/2019. $355,000
6200 Pacific Ave Un 103, Derins Michael D’Ambrosio P B; 7/2019. $360,000
114 W Forget-Me-Not Road, Turzanski John D Burns Stephen; 7/2019. $367,000
328 W Cresse Ave, Castellano Vincent J Jr Stedeford Theresa; 7/2019. $370,000
7400 Ocean Ave Un 101N, Sand Castle Dev LLC Pmnj LLC; 7/2019. $385,000
213 W Lavender Road, Argus Property Grp Lp Winter Nicholas; 7/2019. $540,000
407 E Palm Road, Ducci LLC Herman Frederick L; 7/2019. $430,000
5709 Park Crest Blvd, Nini Umberto Do The Deal LLC; 7/2019. $500,000
WOODBINE
716 Monroe Ave, Pc4Reo LLC Flipping Keys LLC; 7/2019. $20,000
628 Jefferson Ave, Mtglq Investors Lp Salinas Jessica Cabrera; 7/2019. $20,000
221 Maple St, Panchesine Ellen De Stefano Paul; 7/2019. $23,500
716 Monroe Ave, Flipping Keys LLC Lukes Rentals; 7/2019. $25,000
254 Oak St, Stone George Weeks Robert; 7/2019. $45,800
Cumberland County
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
67 Main St, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co Trust By Atty; Morgan Stanley Abs Capital I Inc &C By Trust By Atty; Phh Mortgage Corp Atty, Go America Llc; 6/25/2019. $14,703
31 Hartz Drive, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Chavez Jabnel Mendez; Monarca Cruz Jerman Marcial. 6/25/2019. $30,000
S Burlington Road, Moore Shirley J; Moore Woodson Est, Holly Way Enterprises Llc; 6/26/2019. $50,000
MILLVILLE
712 Vine St East, Fay Servicing Llc Atty; Antillia Homes Llc; 5/21/2019. $15,000
8102 W Buckshutem Road, Moore Barry K Est; Moore Kay A, Collins Tracy A; 5/22/2019. $189,900
809 N 2nd St, Pratts Tomas Jr Agnt; Tomlex Enterprises Llc By Agnt, Shia Investments Llc; 5/24/2019. $22,000
2209 Balsam Lane, Abrams Alicia; Canion Donna; Mackeprang Michael, Myers Brandylee; 5/28/2019. $214,000
238 Esibill Ave, Mccormick James P, Gooch Fateema; 5/29/2019. $199,500
128 River Drive, Mr Cooper; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, 2019 Castle Llc; 5/30/2019. $51,500
302 W Harrison Ave, Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust, Rambone Nicholas; 5/30/2019. $60,000
420 E Main St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon Steven C; 5/30/2019. $30,000
103 Carmel Road, Champion Mortgage Co; Nationstar Mortgage Llc Dba, Poplar Property Managment Llc; 5/30/2019. $54,900
120 W Mcneal St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon William C; 5/30/2019. $15,000
115 W Mcneal St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon William C; 5/30/2019. $18,000
1000 Buck St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Williams Kenneth E III; 5/30/2019. $30,000
311 E Main St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Munyon Steven C; 5/30/2019. $15,000
117 Oregon St, Murray Catherine M; Murray Joseph H, Moore Gordon; Moore Patricia; 5/30/2019. $215,000
13 Pear St, American Mortgage Investment Partners Management Llc Atty; Bowman Omni R; 5/30/2019. $175,000
1027 Church St, Harvey Edward T; Oliver Todd N, Rdn Properties Llc; 5/30/2019. $30,000
VINELAND
3429 E Landis Ave, Mendez Julio L; Mendez Rosa L, Village Super Market Inc; 7/1/2019. $340,000
557 N East Ave, 349 Penn Valley Llc; Hameed-El Hassan, 349 Penn Valley Llc; 7/1/2019, $1.00
270 N Orchard Road, Delta Properties; Dimedio Gene S Ptr, Carter Lumber Co; 7/1/2019. $300,000
230 W Elmer St, Cortes Wanda E, Guzman Digna I; 7/1/2019. $83,000
Southern Ocean County
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP
8d Walnut Road, 4/2019. $57,165
151 Albatross Ave, 4/2019. $433,000
442 Mermaid Drive, 4/2019. $240,000
24 Rona Lane, 4/2019. $161,550
33 Melanie Way, 4/2019. $275,000
SURF CITY
365 N 6th St, 4/2019. $962,500
38 N 10th St, 4/2019. $1,600,000
1106 N Barnegat Ave, 4/2019. $430,000
404 Shore Ave, 4/2019. $930,000
1405 N Central Ave, 4/2019. $670,000
466 Schoderer Lane, 4/2019. $1,100,000
1003 N Central Ave, 4/2019. $525,000
386 N 10th St, 4/2019. $1,280,000
439 Schoderer Lane, 4/2019. $630,000
110 Nh 10th St, 5/2019. $564,500
275 14th St, 5/2019. $488,000
512 N Long Beach Blvd, 5/2019. $830,000
223 N 5th St, 5/2019. $1,265,000
16 Shore Road, 5/2019. $475,000
212 N 7th St, 5/2019. $485,000
254 N 4th St, 5/2019. $510,000
8n 10th St, 5/2019. $1,600,000
343 N 11th St, 5/2019. $699,000
343 N Fourth St, 5/2019. $605,000
317 N Twelfth St, 5/2019. $877,500
TUCKERTON
85 Portsmouth Lane, 3/2019. $95,000
55 Portsmouth Lane, 3/2019. $329,990
137 Railroad Ave, 4/2019. $190,000
143 Locust St, 4/2019. $175,000
234 Center St, 4/2019. $232,450
31 Portsmouth Lane, 4/2019. $100,000
387 Kingfisher Road, 4/2019. $396,000
Water Street, 4/2019. $50,000
46 Portsmouth Lane, 4/2019. $380,791
28 Portsmouth Lane, 4/2019. $338,982
49 Portsmouth Lane, 4/2019. $371,952
134 Flamingo Road, 4/2019. $82,500
130 Water St, 4/2019. $135,000
22 Portsmouth Lane, 4/2019. $95,000
25a Floyd Lane, 4/2019. $185,000
610 Skimmer Court, 4/2019. $50,000
63 Tarpon Road, 4/2019. $85,000
396 S Green St, 4/2019. $218,968
690 Pine Ave, 4/2019. $29,900
230 N Green St, 4/2019. $170,000
13 Marine St, 5/2019. $86,000
215 First Ave, 5/2019. $177,000
809 Cedar St, 5/2019. $261,900
12 Edgewater Drive, 5/2019. $145,500
133 Chruch St, 5/2019. $231,000
714 Lady Slipper Court, 5/2019. $113,500
79 Portsmouth Lane, 5/2019. $100,000
276 Heron Road, 5/2019. $321,000
41 & 45 Fairway Drive, 5/2019.
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
