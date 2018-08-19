Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
2721 Boardwalk Un 1601, Berman Michael to Degeso Michelle L; 02/22/18. $90,000
100 S Berkley Square Un 15A, Graber Herbert D to Jolles Jeremy Scott; 02/22/18. $327,500
2721 Boardwalk Un 903, Faughan John Patrick/Exr to Stanley George L; 02/22/18. $90,000
902 Arctic Ave, Fannie Mae to BC Real Estate ventures LLC; 02/22/18. $40,000
101 S Plaza Place Un 806, Ranelli John J to Cutler Paul; 02/23/18. $139,000
500 N Kentucky Ave, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Redstone Cap Gr LLC; 02/26/18. $35,000
1823 Marmora Ave, Cunningham Lakindra Wright/Admr to Slippey Alison M; 02/26/18. $78,000
200 N Arizona Ave, Islam Mohammad A to Khanam Mahmuda; 02/27/18. $52,000
209 Oriental Ave, PCIII Reo LLC to Ngyuen Huy; 02/27/18. $37,000
3003 Landmark Court, Chen Erh Mei to Das Rana R; 02/28/18. $73,000
715 Green St, Random Prop Acq Corp III to Unique Clean Serv LLC; 02/28/18. $10,250
3101 Boardwalk 1211 Tw 1, Estreicher Shirley to Gases Ilana E; 02/28/18. $40,500
BRIGANTINE
310 23rd St S, Dipinto Joseph A to Allen William N; 02/22/18. $545,000
264 38th St S Un 2, Marsella Joseph to Korpics David C; 02/23/18. $150,000
1217 Bayshore Ave, Kosta Rose T/Exr to Dalessandro Daniel L; 02/26/18. $700,000
338 10th St S, Caprara Anne M to Erli Bird Island LLC; 02/28/18. $375,000
104 2nd S St, Weiler Conrad J Jr to Woerner Custom Bldrs LLC; 02/28/18. $125,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
403 Edgewood Ave, US HUD to Dechristopher Dominick; 02/15/18. $115,500
232 Lorraine Ave, Bank of NY Mellon to Country Blues LLC; 02/22/18. $25,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
342 Havana Ave, Wells Fargo to Piper Mary J; 03/01/18. $79,000
539 Cincinnati Ave, Will Conrad/Exrx to Rodriguez Leah; 03/01/18. $104,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
326 Zion Road, Steinberg David to Eisenhardt William L; 02/22/18. $235,000
1004 St Clair Blvd, US Bank to Smith Prop LLC; 02/22/18. $107,000
105 Amber Court, Wells Fargo to Hubbs Jeffrey E; 02/22/18. $225,000
287 London Court, Markowitz Barbara L to Debrigida Bruce; 02/23/18. $88,000
262 Heather Croft Road, Turner David I to Mevco Real Estate LLC; 02/23/18. $61,500
229 Churchill Drive, Neubert Benjamin to Benjamin Michael; 02/23/18. $230,000
4027 Ridge Ave, Kelley James to Crossman Linda R; 02/27/18. $200,000
3 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Kelly Michael P II; 02/28/18. $218,815
3052 Fernwood Ave, Leonardo Michael J Jr/Admr to Murphy Christian; 02/28/18. $97,500
4 Gallant Fox Lane, Caruso Joseph S to Johnson Krystal/Est; 02/28/18. $110,541
4 Gallant Fox Lane, Goodson Sheila A/Admrx to KMJ Ptnrs LLC; 02/28/18. $160,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
645 S 4th Ave, Mandra Cynthia E to Colon Fernando A; 02/22/18. $180,000
807 E Fisher Creek Road, New Jersey Housing and Mtg Fin Agcy to Tolentino Noel Dizon; 02/22/18. $46,626
828 Fishers Creek Road, Morgan Jeanne M to Nowak Kelsie L; 02/23/18. $113,400
491 S Holly Ave, Mtglq Inv LP to Baginski Slawomir; 02/23/18. $75,000
107 Waterview Drive, Hewitt Franklin J Jr/Exr to Karovic Diana J; 02/26/18. $65,000
256 Ridgewood Ave, Young Christine/Ind&Exrx to Lyrintzis Theodore; 02/27/18. $156,500
155 Club Place, US HUD to Morano Annette; 02/28/18. $45,000
352 Cos Cob Drive, NJHR 5 LLC to Martinez Xiomara; 02/28/18. $191,400
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
6197 Robin Drive, NJHR 1 LLC to Garcia Yolanda; 02/20/18. $219,900
182 Darby Lane, Riley Sean to Weiss Renee; 02/21/18. $235,000
1742 Mccall Ave, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Bridgewater Lindsay Kim; 02/22/18. $30,000
4219 Fairway Drive, Grande Kim E to Richie Joseph M; 02/22/18. $188,500
6213 Roberts Ave, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Wolfe Charles; 02/22/18. $59,000
70 Northridge Drive, Cuevas Abelardo to Williams Olympia Annette; 02/22/18. $159,960
6925 Harding Highway, Mtglq Inv to Wicks Kenneth; 02/22/18. $74,900
6308 Philips Ave, Shore Mgmt Co of Del Valley to Thompson Dylan; 02/23/18. $115,900
2447 Bayberry Court, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Youkime Youstina H; 02/26/18. $33,000
4359 Township Ave, Mtglq Inv LP to Richvalsky Charles E; 02/27/18. $66,077
20 Hilltop Circle, Fannie Mae to Thomas Ida; 02/27/18. $186,000
LINWOOD
209 School House Drive, Kuser Carl T to School House Drive LLC; 02/20/18. $210,000
412 W Ocean Heights Ave, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Maloney Joseph L; 02/22/18. $79,500
505 Cedarbrook Lane, Buzby David G to Lesser Maurice; 02/22/18. $200,000
18 Catalina Drive, Ligameri Linda G to Miller Susan A; 02/27/18. $194,000
MARGATE
8805 Fulton Ave, Trupos Spiro to Feibush Ori; 02/22/18. $1,600,000
7507 Fremont Ave, Mcdevitt James G to Wyndra Jennifer Marie; 02/22/18. $560,000
7 N Thurlow Ave, Richter Jordan M to Brower David C; 02/22/18. $1,200,000
1 Bayshore Court, Gelles Barton Dane to Bara Natalie; 02/23/18. $434,000
413 N Huntington Ave, Stahley William F to Barilotti Danielle; 02/23/18. $364,500
7901 Atlantic Ave Un 1, Megargee Scott to Goldsmith Ent Family LP; 02/26/18. $179,000
20 N Haverford Ave, Sandler Jan to Backenstose Brad M; 02/27/18. $382,500
610 N Huntington Ave, WF Reo CS 2015 01 LLC to Levy Eliyahu; 02/27/18. $275,000
8308 Atlantic Ave, Rev Bldrs Inc to Krik Bernard; 02/28/18. $2,075,000
PLEASANTVILLE
12 W Black Horse Pike, South Jersey Fed Cr Un to Tondo Inc; 02/21/18. $36,000
314 Tilton Road, Kashmiri Amer to Hernandez Perez Guillermo; 02/22/18. $70,000
25 Cedarcrest Ave, Cap Fin of Del Val Inc to Chacon Awilda; 02/23/18. $107,000
32 E Oakland Ave, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Aristizabal David; 02/23/18. $34,900
SOMERS POINT
906 Harbour Cove, Rotelle Lynda to Gallo Janet; 02/28/18. $338,000
Cape May County
CAPE MAY
1241 Illinois Ave, Raup Richard B to Macedo Pedro; 1/2018. $447,500
517 Broad St Un 3, Harper John to Clark Colleen M; 1/2018. $500,000
1421 Beach Drive, Coyne James L to Powell Fred M; 1/2018. $2,225,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
46 Magnolia Drive, Lloyd Robert C to Gill Timothy J Sr; 1/2018. $55,000
537 Hagen Road, Powers Floyd E to Fithian Jason Daniel; 1/2018. $299,900
160 Washington Ave, Fernandez James to Johnson Patrick; 1/2018. $325,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
3216 Bayshore Road, Davis L Evoy/Exr to Rader RE LLC; 12/2017. $15,000
22 E Bates Ave, Heitz Donna to Henning Clarence F Jr; 12/2017. $79,000
Wallace Edith S to Wallace Robert E III; 12/2017. 14 Croyden Drive, $120,000
US Bank to Garr John J Jr; 12/2017. 211 Old Mill Road, $122,500
28 Glenwood Ave, Skammer Jacquelin to Twist Oliver S IV; 12/2017. $163,000
Village Road, Paolucci Anthony P to Huber Robyn 23; 12/2017. $184,000
38 Franklin Ave, Getka David A to Foster Scott; 12/2017. $193,000
60 Cape Woods Road, Platt Judith L to Rechner Danielle; 12/2017. $222,200
231 Mindy Ave, Parker James D to Corsaro Frances; 12/2017. $245,000
12 Beverly Road, Walker Joan to Schiffelbein R D Sr; 12/2017. $300,000
6858 Bayshore Road, US Bank to Kuhn David; 12/2017. $314,900
9904 Seapointe Blvd, Hackett David R/Tr to Erminda Rose LLC; 12/2017. $355,000
Lot 1 Block 704, Pohorilenko George to Mcneill Charity; 12/2017. $470,000
3202 Shore Drive, Young John A to O’Connor Denis; 12/2017. $605,000
Slip B-9 Lighthouse Pt Marina, Chadrow E A Jr/Tr to Kershaw Michael S; 12/2017. $16,000
115 W NJ Ave, Deutsche Bank to Dimitrov Bojidar; 12/2017. $39,000
724 E Tampa Ave, Phh Mortgage Corp to Bluewater Inv Tr; 12/2017. $46,299
109 Iowa Ave, Yoder Robert F to Sherno Daniel W; 12/2017. $89,000
203 E Virginia Ave, US Bank to Feliciano Wiankarly; 12/2017. $109,725
79 Breakwater Place, Gavaghan Doris to Albert Francis X; 12/2017. $110,000
804 Walnut St, Adamo Joanne to Lamb Jordan E; 12/2017. $140,000
Lot 9 Bl 181, Shivers Christopher G to Burke Gregory C; 12/2017. $145,000
Lot 22 Bl 399.02, Read Stella Z/Est Exr to Beach Shacks LLC; 12/2017. $180,000
425 Desoto Ave, Pawlus Deborah to Fernandez Raul J Jr; 12/2017. $182,000
Lot 21 Bl 494.53, Crouse Frances to Stewart Buddy; 12/2017. $247,500
3120 Hemlock Road, NJHR 2 LLC to Krissinger Scott H Jr; 12/2017. $294,900
Lot 5 Bl 768, Axelson Bruce E/Exr&C to Bucks Landing LLC; 12/2017. $299,900
513 Shunpike Road, Sheets Beth to Alderfer Brent; 12/2017. $350,000
Lot 6.06 Bl 791, Rutherford Margaret to Mann Kenneth; 12/2017. $450,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
109 W Main Ave, Albright Charles T to Westerland Wayne S; 12/2017. $17,000
120 Rte 47 S, DE Mazzotta/Irr Tr to Evans Steven Samuel; 12/2017. $143,500
193 Lee Lane, Shute Edward G to Tombleson Kathryn; 12/2017. $208,000
15 Solar Way, Pluymers Ronald A to Butuc Fiodor; 12/2017. $215,000
158 Springers Mill Road, Elder Robert T to Cappelmann Elena L; 12/2017. $215,000
81 Garden Ave, Gsj Prop LLC to Boulton Edward J; 12/2017. $225,000
7 N 8th St, Mc Cabe Marion to Madden Madeline T; $240,000
208 Springdale Court, Unrath Yvonne K to Mc Gugan W F; 12/2017. $300,000
413 Hand Ave, Sypalis Darius to Sypalis Darius; 12/2017. $45,000
183 Kings Hwy, Mtglq Inv to LPC&E Mgmt LLC; 12/2017. $58,000
413 Hand Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc to Doran Laurie; 12/2017. $94,500
40 Solar Way, Phh Mortgage Corp to Bluewater Inv Tr; 12/2017. $111,927
4003 Route 9 S, Mattera Joseph M III to Lareau Janette; 12/2017. $138,000
815 Hand Ave, Holland Elizabeth M/Exr to Playford Richard R Jr; 12/2017. $202,000
685 Goshen Road, Verity Leonard M III Ptnr to Potorti Michael M; 12/2017. $215,000
307 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Schwertfeger Michael; 12/2017. $301,395
7 Jerome Drive, Fannie Mae to Dames Timothy; 12/2017. $310,000
305 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Kerdasha Ronald W Jr; 12/2017. $320,665
309 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Ferenz Peter G; 12/2017. $369,535
7 Hidden Lake Drive, Adams Thomas to Rich Douglas M; 12/2017. $525,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
1306 Seaboard Circle, D’Angelo Michael M to Kitlas Ronald A; 12/2017. $700,000
226 E 8th Ave, Bruner Daniel to Bruner Debra Lee; 12/2017. $30,000
428 E 20th Ave, Henson John L Jr to Cardosanto DW; 12/2017. $183,000
324 E 3rd Ave, Stamatacos E Halkias to Schaffer Gary G; 12/2017. $362,000
306 E 19th Ave, Pietrucha Stanley J to Steers Robert R; 12/2017. $365,000
421 E 4th Ave, Amalfitano David R to Mc Vey Francis; 12/2017. $457,000
311-313 E 16th St, Martorano A A to Martorano Irr Fam Tr; 12/2017. $67,176
2402 New York Ave, FHL Mtg Corp to Kaced Toufik; 12/2017. $94,900
701 Ocean Ave, Stipa Kelly L to Seel John Marshall; 12/2017. $113,000
500 Kennedy Drive Un 404, Mabie-Diehm Janet G to Mollo Pasquale; 12/2017. $120,000
202 W 21st Ave Un C, Shapley Michael J to Thompson Richard P; 12/2017. $147,500
1 E Pacific Ave, Sinnerard John D Jr to Mozelle Fern L; 12/2017. $205,900
127 Seaview Court, Mccaffery Seamus P to Peters Kara Lynn; 12/2017. $275,000
107 E 17th Ave, Weigner Robert G Jr to Lepouski Joseph; 12/2017. $290,000
2202 Seaboard Circle, Hsbc Bank USA Tr to Sambucci Concetta; 12/2017. $346,500
1800 Central Ave, Kennedy Michael Sr to Pittaoulis Markos; 12/2017. $400,000
400 E 117th Ave, Lee James Michael to Lippincott Ronald L; 12/2017. $410,000
22 Taylor Ave, Peter Scott to Di Eduardo Jodie M; 12/2017. $544,000
409 E 24th Ave, Vellucci Frank to Roehrs Giles B; 12/2017. $555,000
405 E 7th Ave, Pbm Prop LLC to Daly Timothy; 12/2017. $650,000
422 E 16th Ave, Gall William D to 422 E 16th Ave LP; 12/2017. $765,000
OCEAN CITY
3013 Asbury Ave, Hunter Deirdre A to Morrow James P; 12/2017. $520,000
800 Stenton Place, 180 Real Estate Dev LLC to Mc Laughlin James; 12/2017. $520,000
Lot 7 Block 2702, Venzie Howard D Jr to Malinowski Patricia; 12/2017. $560,000
830 Pennlyn Place, Putukian Margot to Bell John J; 12/2017. $647,000
25 Sunnyside Court, Lowe K Arlette to Markham William J; 12/2017. $703,000
3300-02 Haven Ave Un A, OC Premier Bldrs/Dev LLC to Knaus Patrick J; 12/2017. $719,000
4030 Central Ave, Baker Paul W to De Laurentis Mark; 12/2017. $755,000
Lot 1 Block 300, Holden Richard D to D’Ambrosio Louis; 12/2017. $775,000
2404-06 Central Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Brown Lora Ann to Valosky Kenneth G; 12/2017. $829,000
4421 Central Ave, Petrongolo Jennifer/Exr to Demaria Richard Jr; 12/2017. $950,000
884 Brighton Place, Doll Susan H/Exr to Huang Kai L; 12/2017. $1,300,000
22 Waterway Road, Pawling G Patrick to Generotti Bruce; 12/2017. $1,380,000
5121 Central Ave, Kac II LLC to Gilligan Peter F; 12/2017. $1,650,000
2332-34 Wesley Ave, Balin Kathy to Swatek George H III; 12/2017. $1,999,900
2425 Wesley Ave, Wesley Ave Assoc LLC to Hgc Ocnj Prop LLC; 12/2017. $3,175,000
3245 Bay Ave, Waldron Robert J to Waldron Robert J; 12/2017. $55,500
845 Stenton Place, Ashburn June E to Drain Maria; 12/2017. $232,900
4360 West Ave Un 3-C-2, Tis Paul to Talone Joseph T; 12/2017. $265,000
1824 West Ave Un 3, Holmberg Charles to Preston Ti-Jean; 12/2017. $290,000
12 Spinnaker Court, Ward Victoria to Wheaton Alice M; 12/2017. $300,000
5504-06 West Ave, Edwards Harry/Tr to Mcgoldrick Thomas; 12/2017. $304,950
3013 Bayland Drive, Creative Marketing LLC to Dimattesa Carl M; 12/2017. $310,000
327 Asbury Ave Un B, Stirling James II Zuccala William; 12/2017. $380,000
945 Palen Ave 1st Fl, Curtis Charles R to Madison Christopher J; 12/2017. $400,000
4135 Asbury Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to White Denis; 12/2017. $421,000
1417-19 Haven Ave UnB 2ndFl, Grande William N to Zeoli Daniel R; 12/2017. $425,000
3021 Simpson Ave 1st Flr, Strulson Andrew P to Currie Andrew; 12/2017. $430,000
4949 Asbury Ave, Rafetto Ray S to Monte Stephen; 12/2017. $432,500
2609 Haven Ave, Mc Connell Donald R to Seaside Ventures LLC; 12/2017. $450,000
3513 West Ave C1, Pinkowitz Scott A to Kistler Mark D; 12/2017. $485,000
205 W Seaspray Road, Powell Mark J to Berenato Patrick; 12/2017. $520,000
1733 Asbury Ave, Mitchell James to Moore Daniel E; 12/2017. $522,500
901 Simpson Ave, Colleen Michelle LLC to Arachas LLC; 12/2017. $530,000
310-12 North St, Johnson Newton to Wright Rufus L; 12/2017. $535,000
901 Simpson Ave, Colleen Michelle LLC to Sanbill LLC; 12/2017. $572,500
824 Sixth St, Cupit Christopher R to Ford John B III; 12/2017. $574,500
1236B Ocean Ave, Weiss Robert to Lawton Reid; 12/2017. $705,000
3300-02 Haven Ave, OC Premier Builders/Devs LLC to Mayson Dane; 12/2017. $760,000
901 Simpson Ave, Colleen Michelle LLC to Arachas LLC; 12/2017. $795,000
3140 West Ave, Kasuba Asma to Mazziotta Helen; 12/2017. $800,000
117 Second St, Harcole LLC to Williams John F; 12/2017. $810,000
3109 Bayland Drive, Ocean City Dev Gr LLC to Archie Michael P; 12/2017. $810,000
4942-44 Asbury Ave Un A-1st Fl, Fuller Karen K to Tunnell Douglas; 12/2017. $875,000
901 Simpson Ave, Colleen Michelle LLC to Mc Primus LLC; 12/2017. $875,000
1600 Asbury Ave, Palmer Irene O Sal Mat LLC; 12/2017. $950,000
641 Ocean Ave 1st Fl, Laouderback Barry W to Staudenmayer John; 12/2017. $960,000
3923 Central Ave, Dibiase George By Shrff to NJHR4 LLC; 12/2017. $1,031,000
160 Pinnacle Road, Holiday Harry III Tr to Lawrence I Cohen Corp; 12/2017. $1,975,000
SEA ISLE CITY
108 32nd St S, Hartwell James A to Bolton Robert III; 12/2017. $425,000
5911 Landis Ave 2nd Fl, Leahy John F Jr to Hofmann Joseph P; 12/2017. $435,000
5904 Landis Ave, Wilson Patricia to Hussar Kathi; 12/2017. $534,900
5810 Sounds Ave, Marzocca Joellen/Tr to Gemberling Joseph R III; 12/2017. $546,066
121 91st St, Thompson William Oliver to Massi Richard M; 12/2017. $570,000
6610 Central Ave, Hatt Bret D to Orcutt David D; 12/2017. $587,500
154 35th St, Hurff Donald A Jr to 154 35th St LLC; 12/2017. $600,000
5100 Landis Ave, Rooney Timothy J to Langan David M; 12/2017. $750,000
114 54th St, O’Kane Deborah M to Ciociola Robert L Jr; 12/2017. $790,000
118 56th St, Reilly Linda Angelo Pekofsky Leonard; 12/2017. $805,000
85 85th St, Schoen Edmund J to Gould Robert P; 12/2017. $845,000
3500 Boardwalk, Mc Laughlin John M to Young Todd P; 12/2017. $294,750
115 40th St, Renshaw Patrick J to Fortmann Timothy John; 12/2017. $390,000
132 39th St Un C, Peters Brian J to Wilson Richard; 12/2017. $265,000
4900 Landis Ave Un 203, Shaw Thomas J to Lynch Joseph C; 12/2017. $345,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
227 Egret Lane, Murphy Michael to Corsaro Salvatore J; 12/2017. $80,800
518 Route US 9 S, Breunig K E Tr to Breunig Bruce E Sr; 12/2017. $100,000
3035 Route 9, Atlantic Cape Bldrs LLC to Corson Curtis T III; 12/2017. $118,000
1 Ventnor Ave, Fitzpatrick Mary G to Shetler Richard D; 12/2017. $219,000
100 Sherman Ave, Smyth Scott to Kelly Dwight Jr; 12/2017. $442,500
WILDWOOD
118 E Pine Ave, Sherson LLC to Meyers Joann; 12/2017. $220,000
125 E Hand Ave Un A, Benson Mark C to Imbalzano Anthony; 12/2017. $225,000
221 E Maple Ave Un B, Smith Christopher E to Polach Elaine; 12/2017. $230,000
206 E Magnolia Drive, Podesta Alan P to Webb Gunnar L; 12/2017. $230,000
5210 Atlantic Ave Un 206, Santander Bank to Hulmes Robert T Jr; 12/2017. $233,000
4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 306, Scarinci Geoffrey A to Kenny Kevin; 12/2017. $237,500
2804 Boardwalk, Pardos John James/Tr to 2804 Boardwalk LLC; 12/2017. $242,500
306 E Pine Ave Un 201, Mc Carthy Kenneth M to Herr Dennis M; 12/2017. $319,000
5301 Ocean Ave, Parenti Dennis L to Malysz Glenn M; 12/2017. $357,500
211 E 2nd Ave, Kain Anna C to Frederick Caldwell IV; 12/2017. $450,000
3801 New Jersey Ave, Brockington J B to Mnm Ocean Homes LLC; 12/2017. $60,575
3110 Atlantic Ave Un 209, Sadler Barbara V to Furness Joel; 12/2017. $97,500
2601 Atlantic Ave, Mc Garvey Thomas J to Osborn Nicole; 12/2017. $127,500
129 W Spicer Ave, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Vaughan Kevin; 12/2017. $182,000
4085 W Bennett Ave, Fatuxa Group LLC to Riedel Harry A; 12/2017. $190,000
404 W Burk Ave, Thibodeau Jerry to Rahill Francis X; 12/2017. $216,000
232 W Maple Ave, Stoll Bradley to Mc Kenna Katherine C; 12/2017. $220,000
109 E Spencer Ave, Nguyen Thuc to Spinelli Regina A; 12/2017. 109 $341,000
Lot 31 Block 7, Geitz William A Jr to Perez Reynaldo T; 12/2017. $405,000
323 E Maple Ave, Leela LLC to Farally Todd P; 12/2017. $65,000
WILDWOOD CREST
401 E Stanton Road Un 103, Nemerofsky Lawrence to Hogan Christopher P; 12/2017. $352,500
410 E Columbine Road, Guerrieri Joseph P to Nyhan Michael; 12/2017. $387,500
121 W Buttercup Road, Eichenlaub John G to Marano Joseph G; 12/2017. $442,000
102 W Lotus Road Un 102, Martin Family Tr to Sensoy Anita M; 12/2017. $445,000
7906 Pacific Ave, Adams Edward O to Smith David K; 12/2017. $129,000
206 E Louisville Ave, Stunzi Peter D to Herron John; 12/2017. $187,000
401 E Stanton Road 104, Costa Ralph F to Sinrod Richard; 12/2017. $344,000
7504 Ocean Ave, Asd 302 LLC to Barresi John S; 12/2017. $425,000
235 W Buttercup Road, Sciore Michael Blankenhorn J & B Rev Tr; 12/2017. $460,000
7104 Park Blvd, Byron Jacqueline to Rushton Scott; 12/2017. $800,000
228 E Preston Ave, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Asd Sons Dev LLC; 12/2017. $372,750
106 W Denver Ave, Gagnon Joseph R to Hartzell David W; 12/2017. $625,000
5701 Atlantic Ave, Grandizio Francis Jr to Baughman Randy S; 12/2017. $54,563
5706 Atlantic Ave, Kosmerl Edward J Jr to Benns Stepter L; 12/2017. $152,000
408 E Myrtle Road, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Trzeciak Carmela; 12/2017. $362,000
503 E Stanton Road, Banerjee Gopa to Fratianni Gregory; 12/2017. $425,000
8201 Seaview Ave, Wolfe David M to Manni Joseph Sean; 12/2017. $685,000
Cumberland County
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
534 Petunia Place, Davis Margaret S, Pierce Dean, Snider Crystal; 2/26/2018. $10,000
1568 Main St, Alexander Bethany, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal Nat Mtg Assoc Aka by Atty, Urden Law Offices Atty, Wood Samuel W Jr; 2/28/2018. $17,000
MILLVILLE
3 Greenlawn Court, Mason Melissa D Fka to Tamburro Dennis W Jr, Tamburro Melissa D, Groves Brittanie; 2/5/2018. $121,500
535 Carlton Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC Atty, Soundview Home Loan Tr, Wells Fargo Bank to Branagan Francis; 2/5/2018. $78,024
703 Pleasant Drive, Plies William L/Est by Exec, Plies William L Jr/Exec to Susini Linda, Susini Robert Alan; 2/5/2018. $95,000
1011 Shar Lane Blvd, Osborne Samuel, Fernandez Amny, Garcia Elias Jr; 2/6/2018. $160,000
2042 W Main St, K&L Real Estate, Reed Kevin, Barnes Brad E Jr; 2/6/2018. $151,500
2729 Cedar St, Blaise Menzoni, L&M New Home Construction LLC, Luster Arnold, Bruni Robert P Jr, Earl Sasha M; 2/6/2018. $208,000
26 Wildwood Ave, Dodick Helen G/Esq Grdn, Krumins George/Est, Krumins Tamara by Grdn to Smith Ernesto; 2/7/2018. $85,000
3 Olaf Ave, Custer Gregory, Custer Nicole, Turner Nicole Fka, Mackeprang Brandy L, Ridgway Greta N; 2/7/2018. $175,000
28 Greenlawn Court, Kott Inv LLC, Kott Richard L, Kott William, Kane James; 2/8/2018. $140,000
502 W Main St, Everbank Tiaa Dba, Sak Theodore; 2/6/2018. $35,950
217 S 2nd St, Riland Cornerstone LLC, Riland William, Jdf Prop Mgmt LLC; 2/12/2018. $35,000
2454 W Main St, Nardi Anthony J Sr/Est by Exec, Nardi Teresa P/Est; Sweet Mary Exec, Panzner Stacey L; 2/13/2018. $171,000
VINELAND
701 E Quince St, Avena Robert by Shrf; Capital Bank of New Jersey by Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff to Assured Prop Solutions LLC; 2/1/2018. $12,182.79
2699 S Main Road, Chynoweth Madolyn S/Est by Exec, Chynoweth W Donald/Est, Rapetti John Exec to Singh Gurmeet, Singh Maria; 2/6/2018. $134,000
1964 E Oak Road B-2, Karwowski Jacqueline, Karwowski Joseph to Dafcik Joseph; 2/2/2018. $124,500
Madison Avenue, Barretta John, Landis Prop LLC, Kuzmicz D&D Constr LLC; 2/2/2018. $72,000
3116 Brookfield St, Pepe Carol L, Pepe Richard T II to Landi Adam; 2/2/2018. $290,000
203 W Elmer St, Galarza Erik to Mercurio Marisa L; 2/5/2018. $110,000
730 Yale Terrace, Blb Res Del by Agent, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Lmc Rentals LLC; 2/5/2018. $74,900
Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.
