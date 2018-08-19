Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

2721 Boardwalk Un 1601, Berman Michael to Degeso Michelle L; 02/22/18. $90,000

100 S Berkley Square Un 15A, Graber Herbert D to Jolles Jeremy Scott; 02/22/18. $327,500

2721 Boardwalk Un 903, Faughan John Patrick/Exr to Stanley George L; 02/22/18. $90,000

902 Arctic Ave, Fannie Mae to BC Real Estate ventures LLC; 02/22/18. $40,000

101 S Plaza Place Un 806, Ranelli John J to Cutler Paul; 02/23/18. $139,000

500 N Kentucky Ave, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Redstone Cap Gr LLC; 02/26/18. $35,000

1823 Marmora Ave, Cunningham Lakindra Wright/Admr to Slippey Alison M; 02/26/18. $78,000

200 N Arizona Ave, Islam Mohammad A to Khanam Mahmuda; 02/27/18. $52,000

209 Oriental Ave, PCIII Reo LLC to Ngyuen Huy; 02/27/18. $37,000

3003 Landmark Court, Chen Erh Mei to Das Rana R; 02/28/18. $73,000

715 Green St, Random Prop Acq Corp III to Unique Clean Serv LLC; 02/28/18. $10,250

3101 Boardwalk 1211 Tw 1, Estreicher Shirley to Gases Ilana E; 02/28/18. $40,500

BRIGANTINE

310 23rd St S, Dipinto Joseph A to Allen William N; 02/22/18. $545,000

264 38th St S Un 2, Marsella Joseph to Korpics David C; 02/23/18. $150,000

1217 Bayshore Ave, Kosta Rose T/Exr to Dalessandro Daniel L; 02/26/18. $700,000

338 10th St S, Caprara Anne M to Erli Bird Island LLC; 02/28/18. $375,000

104 2nd S St, Weiler Conrad J Jr to Woerner Custom Bldrs LLC; 02/28/18. $125,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

403 Edgewood Ave, US HUD to Dechristopher Dominick; 02/15/18. $115,500

232 Lorraine Ave, Bank of NY Mellon to Country Blues LLC; 02/22/18. $25,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

342 Havana Ave, Wells Fargo to Piper Mary J; 03/01/18. $79,000

539 Cincinnati Ave, Will Conrad/Exrx to Rodriguez Leah; 03/01/18. $104,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

326 Zion Road, Steinberg David to Eisenhardt William L; 02/22/18. $235,000

1004 St Clair Blvd, US Bank to Smith Prop LLC; 02/22/18. $107,000

105 Amber Court, Wells Fargo to Hubbs Jeffrey E; 02/22/18. $225,000

287 London Court, Markowitz Barbara L to Debrigida Bruce; 02/23/18. $88,000

262 Heather Croft Road, Turner David I to Mevco Real Estate LLC; 02/23/18. $61,500

229 Churchill Drive, Neubert Benjamin to Benjamin Michael; 02/23/18. $230,000

4027 Ridge Ave, Kelley James to Crossman Linda R; 02/27/18. $200,000

3 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Kelly Michael P II; 02/28/18. $218,815

3052 Fernwood Ave, Leonardo Michael J Jr/Admr to Murphy Christian; 02/28/18. $97,500

4 Gallant Fox Lane, Caruso Joseph S to Johnson Krystal/Est; 02/28/18. $110,541

4 Gallant Fox Lane, Goodson Sheila A/Admrx to KMJ Ptnrs LLC; 02/28/18. $160,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

645 S 4th Ave, Mandra Cynthia E to Colon Fernando A; 02/22/18. $180,000

807 E Fisher Creek Road, New Jersey Housing and Mtg Fin Agcy to Tolentino Noel Dizon; 02/22/18. $46,626

828 Fishers Creek Road, Morgan Jeanne M to Nowak Kelsie L; 02/23/18. $113,400

491 S Holly Ave, Mtglq Inv LP to Baginski Slawomir; 02/23/18. $75,000

107 Waterview Drive, Hewitt Franklin J Jr/Exr to Karovic Diana J; 02/26/18. $65,000

256 Ridgewood Ave, Young Christine/Ind&Exrx to Lyrintzis Theodore; 02/27/18. $156,500

155 Club Place, US HUD to Morano Annette; 02/28/18. $45,000

352 Cos Cob Drive, NJHR 5 LLC to Martinez Xiomara; 02/28/18. $191,400

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

6197 Robin Drive, NJHR 1 LLC to Garcia Yolanda; 02/20/18. $219,900

182 Darby Lane, Riley Sean to Weiss Renee; 02/21/18. $235,000

1742 Mccall Ave, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Bridgewater Lindsay Kim; 02/22/18. $30,000

4219 Fairway Drive, Grande Kim E to Richie Joseph M; 02/22/18. $188,500

6213 Roberts Ave, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Wolfe Charles; 02/22/18. $59,000

70 Northridge Drive, Cuevas Abelardo to Williams Olympia Annette; 02/22/18. $159,960

6925 Harding Highway, Mtglq Inv to Wicks Kenneth; 02/22/18. $74,900

6308 Philips Ave, Shore Mgmt Co of Del Valley to Thompson Dylan; 02/23/18. $115,900

2447 Bayberry Court, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Youkime Youstina H; 02/26/18. $33,000

4359 Township Ave, Mtglq Inv LP to Richvalsky Charles E; 02/27/18. $66,077

20 Hilltop Circle, Fannie Mae to Thomas Ida; 02/27/18. $186,000

LINWOOD

209 School House Drive, Kuser Carl T to School House Drive LLC; 02/20/18. $210,000

412 W Ocean Heights Ave, Fed Home Loan Mtg Corp to Maloney Joseph L; 02/22/18. $79,500

505 Cedarbrook Lane, Buzby David G to Lesser Maurice; 02/22/18. $200,000

18 Catalina Drive, Ligameri Linda G to Miller Susan A; 02/27/18. $194,000

MARGATE

8805 Fulton Ave, Trupos Spiro to Feibush Ori; 02/22/18. $1,600,000

7507 Fremont Ave, Mcdevitt James G to Wyndra Jennifer Marie; 02/22/18. $560,000

7 N Thurlow Ave, Richter Jordan M to Brower David C; 02/22/18. $1,200,000

1 Bayshore Court, Gelles Barton Dane to Bara Natalie; 02/23/18. $434,000

413 N Huntington Ave, Stahley William F to Barilotti Danielle; 02/23/18. $364,500

7901 Atlantic Ave Un 1, Megargee Scott to Goldsmith Ent Family LP; 02/26/18. $179,000

20 N Haverford Ave, Sandler Jan to Backenstose Brad M; 02/27/18. $382,500

610 N Huntington Ave, WF Reo CS 2015 01 LLC to Levy Eliyahu; 02/27/18. $275,000

8308 Atlantic Ave, Rev Bldrs Inc to Krik Bernard; 02/28/18. $2,075,000

PLEASANTVILLE

12 W Black Horse Pike, South Jersey Fed Cr Un to Tondo Inc; 02/21/18. $36,000

314 Tilton Road, Kashmiri Amer to Hernandez Perez Guillermo; 02/22/18. $70,000

25 Cedarcrest Ave, Cap Fin of Del Val Inc to Chacon Awilda; 02/23/18. $107,000

32 E Oakland Ave, Wilmington Sav Fund Society to Aristizabal David; 02/23/18. $34,900

SOMERS POINT

906 Harbour Cove, Rotelle Lynda to Gallo Janet; 02/28/18. $338,000

Cape May County

CAPE MAY

1241 Illinois Ave, Raup Richard B to Macedo Pedro; 1/2018. $447,500

517 Broad St Un 3, Harper John to Clark Colleen M; 1/2018. $500,000

1421 Beach Drive, Coyne James L to Powell Fred M; 1/2018. $2,225,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

46 Magnolia Drive, Lloyd Robert C to Gill Timothy J Sr; 1/2018. $55,000

537 Hagen Road, Powers Floyd E to Fithian Jason Daniel; 1/2018. $299,900

160 Washington Ave, Fernandez James to Johnson Patrick; 1/2018. $325,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

3216 Bayshore Road, Davis L Evoy/Exr to Rader RE LLC; 12/2017. $15,000

22 E Bates Ave, Heitz Donna to Henning Clarence F Jr; 12/2017. $79,000

Wallace Edith S to Wallace Robert E III; 12/2017. 14 Croyden Drive, $120,000

US Bank to Garr John J Jr; 12/2017. 211 Old Mill Road, $122,500

28 Glenwood Ave, Skammer Jacquelin to Twist Oliver S IV; 12/2017. $163,000

Village Road, Paolucci Anthony P to Huber Robyn 23; 12/2017. $184,000

38 Franklin Ave, Getka David A to Foster Scott; 12/2017. $193,000

60 Cape Woods Road, Platt Judith L to Rechner Danielle; 12/2017. $222,200

231 Mindy Ave, Parker James D to Corsaro Frances; 12/2017. $245,000

12 Beverly Road, Walker Joan to Schiffelbein R D Sr; 12/2017. $300,000

6858 Bayshore Road, US Bank to Kuhn David; 12/2017. $314,900

9904 Seapointe Blvd, Hackett David R/Tr to Erminda Rose LLC; 12/2017. $355,000

Lot 1 Block 704, Pohorilenko George to Mcneill Charity; 12/2017. $470,000

3202 Shore Drive, Young John A to O’Connor Denis; 12/2017. $605,000

Slip B-9 Lighthouse Pt Marina, Chadrow E A Jr/Tr to Kershaw Michael S; 12/2017. $16,000

115 W NJ Ave, Deutsche Bank to Dimitrov Bojidar; 12/2017. $39,000

724 E Tampa Ave, Phh Mortgage Corp to Bluewater Inv Tr; 12/2017. $46,299

109 Iowa Ave, Yoder Robert F to Sherno Daniel W; 12/2017. $89,000

203 E Virginia Ave, US Bank to Feliciano Wiankarly; 12/2017. $109,725

79 Breakwater Place, Gavaghan Doris to Albert Francis X; 12/2017. $110,000

804 Walnut St, Adamo Joanne to Lamb Jordan E; 12/2017. $140,000

Lot 9 Bl 181, Shivers Christopher G to Burke Gregory C; 12/2017. $145,000

Lot 22 Bl 399.02, Read Stella Z/Est Exr to Beach Shacks LLC; 12/2017. $180,000

425 Desoto Ave, Pawlus Deborah to Fernandez Raul J Jr; 12/2017. $182,000

Lot 21 Bl 494.53, Crouse Frances to Stewart Buddy; 12/2017. $247,500

3120 Hemlock Road, NJHR 2 LLC to Krissinger Scott H Jr; 12/2017. $294,900

Lot 5 Bl 768, Axelson Bruce E/Exr&C to Bucks Landing LLC; 12/2017. $299,900

513 Shunpike Road, Sheets Beth to Alderfer Brent; 12/2017. $350,000

Lot 6.06 Bl 791, Rutherford Margaret to Mann Kenneth; 12/2017. $450,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

109 W Main Ave, Albright Charles T to Westerland Wayne S; 12/2017. $17,000

120 Rte 47 S, DE Mazzotta/Irr Tr to Evans Steven Samuel; 12/2017. $143,500

193 Lee Lane, Shute Edward G to Tombleson Kathryn; 12/2017. $208,000

15 Solar Way, Pluymers Ronald A to Butuc Fiodor; 12/2017. $215,000

158 Springers Mill Road, Elder Robert T to Cappelmann Elena L; 12/2017. $215,000

81 Garden Ave, Gsj Prop LLC to Boulton Edward J; 12/2017. $225,000

7 N 8th St, Mc Cabe Marion to Madden Madeline T; $240,000

208 Springdale Court, Unrath Yvonne K to Mc Gugan W F; 12/2017. $300,000

413 Hand Ave, Sypalis Darius to Sypalis Darius; 12/2017. $45,000

183 Kings Hwy, Mtglq Inv to LPC&E Mgmt LLC; 12/2017. $58,000

413 Hand Ave, Wilm Sav Fund Soc to Doran Laurie; 12/2017. $94,500

40 Solar Way, Phh Mortgage Corp to Bluewater Inv Tr; 12/2017. $111,927

4003 Route 9 S, Mattera Joseph M III to Lareau Janette; 12/2017. $138,000

815 Hand Ave, Holland Elizabeth M/Exr to Playford Richard R Jr; 12/2017. $202,000

685 Goshen Road, Verity Leonard M III Ptnr to Potorti Michael M; 12/2017. $215,000

307 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Schwertfeger Michael; 12/2017. $301,395

7 Jerome Drive, Fannie Mae to Dames Timothy; 12/2017. $310,000

305 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Kerdasha Ronald W Jr; 12/2017. $320,665

309 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Ferenz Peter G; 12/2017. $369,535

7 Hidden Lake Drive, Adams Thomas to Rich Douglas M; 12/2017. $525,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

1306 Seaboard Circle, D’Angelo Michael M to Kitlas Ronald A; 12/2017. $700,000

226 E 8th Ave, Bruner Daniel to Bruner Debra Lee; 12/2017. $30,000

428 E 20th Ave, Henson John L Jr to Cardosanto DW; 12/2017. $183,000

324 E 3rd Ave, Stamatacos E Halkias to Schaffer Gary G; 12/2017. $362,000

306 E 19th Ave, Pietrucha Stanley J to Steers Robert R; 12/2017. $365,000

421 E 4th Ave, Amalfitano David R to Mc Vey Francis; 12/2017. $457,000

311-313 E 16th St, Martorano A A to Martorano Irr Fam Tr; 12/2017. $67,176

2402 New York Ave, FHL Mtg Corp to Kaced Toufik; 12/2017. $94,900

701 Ocean Ave, Stipa Kelly L to Seel John Marshall; 12/2017. $113,000

500 Kennedy Drive Un 404, Mabie-Diehm Janet G to Mollo Pasquale; 12/2017. $120,000

202 W 21st Ave Un C, Shapley Michael J to Thompson Richard P; 12/2017. $147,500

1 E Pacific Ave, Sinnerard John D Jr to Mozelle Fern L; 12/2017. $205,900

127 Seaview Court, Mccaffery Seamus P to Peters Kara Lynn; 12/2017. $275,000

107 E 17th Ave, Weigner Robert G Jr to Lepouski Joseph; 12/2017. $290,000

2202 Seaboard Circle, Hsbc Bank USA Tr to Sambucci Concetta; 12/2017. $346,500

1800 Central Ave, Kennedy Michael Sr to Pittaoulis Markos; 12/2017. $400,000

400 E 117th Ave, Lee James Michael to Lippincott Ronald L; 12/2017. $410,000

22 Taylor Ave, Peter Scott to Di Eduardo Jodie M; 12/2017. $544,000

409 E 24th Ave, Vellucci Frank to Roehrs Giles B; 12/2017. $555,000

405 E 7th Ave, Pbm Prop LLC to Daly Timothy; 12/2017. $650,000

422 E 16th Ave, Gall William D to 422 E 16th Ave LP; 12/2017. $765,000

OCEAN CITY

3013 Asbury Ave, Hunter Deirdre A to Morrow James P; 12/2017. $520,000

800 Stenton Place, 180 Real Estate Dev LLC to Mc Laughlin James; 12/2017. $520,000

Lot 7 Block 2702, Venzie Howard D Jr to Malinowski Patricia; 12/2017. $560,000

830 Pennlyn Place, Putukian Margot to Bell John J; 12/2017. $647,000

25 Sunnyside Court, Lowe K Arlette to Markham William J; 12/2017. $703,000

3300-02 Haven Ave Un A, OC Premier Bldrs/Dev LLC to Knaus Patrick J; 12/2017. $719,000

4030 Central Ave, Baker Paul W to De Laurentis Mark; 12/2017. $755,000

Lot 1 Block 300, Holden Richard D to D’Ambrosio Louis; 12/2017. $775,000

2404-06 Central Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Brown Lora Ann to Valosky Kenneth G; 12/2017. $829,000

4421 Central Ave, Petrongolo Jennifer/Exr to Demaria Richard Jr; 12/2017. $950,000

884 Brighton Place, Doll Susan H/Exr to Huang Kai L; 12/2017. $1,300,000

22 Waterway Road, Pawling G Patrick to Generotti Bruce; 12/2017. $1,380,000

5121 Central Ave, Kac II LLC to Gilligan Peter F; 12/2017. $1,650,000

2332-34 Wesley Ave, Balin Kathy to Swatek George H III; 12/2017. $1,999,900

2425 Wesley Ave, Wesley Ave Assoc LLC to Hgc Ocnj Prop LLC; 12/2017. $3,175,000

3245 Bay Ave, Waldron Robert J to Waldron Robert J; 12/2017. $55,500

845 Stenton Place, Ashburn June E to Drain Maria; 12/2017. $232,900

4360 West Ave Un 3-C-2, Tis Paul to Talone Joseph T; 12/2017. $265,000

1824 West Ave Un 3, Holmberg Charles to Preston Ti-Jean; 12/2017. $290,000

12 Spinnaker Court, Ward Victoria to Wheaton Alice M; 12/2017. $300,000

5504-06 West Ave, Edwards Harry/Tr to Mcgoldrick Thomas; 12/2017. $304,950

3013 Bayland Drive, Creative Marketing LLC to Dimattesa Carl M; 12/2017. $310,000

327 Asbury Ave Un B, Stirling James II Zuccala William; 12/2017. $380,000

945 Palen Ave 1st Fl, Curtis Charles R to Madison Christopher J; 12/2017. $400,000

4135 Asbury Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to White Denis; 12/2017. $421,000

1417-19 Haven Ave UnB 2ndFl, Grande William N to Zeoli Daniel R; 12/2017. $425,000

3021 Simpson Ave 1st Flr, Strulson Andrew P to Currie Andrew; 12/2017. $430,000

4949 Asbury Ave, Rafetto Ray S to Monte Stephen; 12/2017. $432,500

2609 Haven Ave, Mc Connell Donald R to Seaside Ventures LLC; 12/2017. $450,000

3513 West Ave C1, Pinkowitz Scott A to Kistler Mark D; 12/2017. $485,000

205 W Seaspray Road, Powell Mark J to Berenato Patrick; 12/2017. $520,000

1733 Asbury Ave, Mitchell James to Moore Daniel E; 12/2017. $522,500

901 Simpson Ave, Colleen Michelle LLC to Arachas LLC; 12/2017. $530,000

310-12 North St, Johnson Newton to Wright Rufus L; 12/2017. $535,000

901 Simpson Ave, Colleen Michelle LLC to Sanbill LLC; 12/2017. $572,500

824 Sixth St, Cupit Christopher R to Ford John B III; 12/2017. $574,500

1236B Ocean Ave, Weiss Robert to Lawton Reid; 12/2017. $705,000

3300-02 Haven Ave, OC Premier Builders/Devs LLC to Mayson Dane; 12/2017. $760,000

901 Simpson Ave, Colleen Michelle LLC to Arachas LLC; 12/2017. $795,000

3140 West Ave, Kasuba Asma to Mazziotta Helen; 12/2017. $800,000

117 Second St, Harcole LLC to Williams John F; 12/2017. $810,000

3109 Bayland Drive, Ocean City Dev Gr LLC to Archie Michael P; 12/2017. $810,000

4942-44 Asbury Ave Un A-1st Fl, Fuller Karen K to Tunnell Douglas; 12/2017. $875,000

901 Simpson Ave, Colleen Michelle LLC to Mc Primus LLC; 12/2017. $875,000

1600 Asbury Ave, Palmer Irene O Sal Mat LLC; 12/2017. $950,000

641 Ocean Ave 1st Fl, Laouderback Barry W to Staudenmayer John; 12/2017. $960,000

3923 Central Ave, Dibiase George By Shrff to NJHR4 LLC; 12/2017. $1,031,000

160 Pinnacle Road, Holiday Harry III Tr to Lawrence I Cohen Corp; 12/2017. $1,975,000

SEA ISLE CITY

108 32nd St S, Hartwell James A to Bolton Robert III; 12/2017. $425,000

5911 Landis Ave 2nd Fl, Leahy John F Jr to Hofmann Joseph P; 12/2017. $435,000

5904 Landis Ave, Wilson Patricia to Hussar Kathi; 12/2017. $534,900

5810 Sounds Ave, Marzocca Joellen/Tr to Gemberling Joseph R III; 12/2017. $546,066

121 91st St, Thompson William Oliver to Massi Richard M; 12/2017. $570,000

6610 Central Ave, Hatt Bret D to Orcutt David D; 12/2017. $587,500

154 35th St, Hurff Donald A Jr to 154 35th St LLC; 12/2017. $600,000

5100 Landis Ave, Rooney Timothy J to Langan David M; 12/2017. $750,000

114 54th St, O’Kane Deborah M to Ciociola Robert L Jr; 12/2017. $790,000

118 56th St, Reilly Linda Angelo Pekofsky Leonard; 12/2017. $805,000

85 85th St, Schoen Edmund J to Gould Robert P; 12/2017. $845,000

3500 Boardwalk, Mc Laughlin John M to Young Todd P; 12/2017. $294,750

115 40th St, Renshaw Patrick J to Fortmann Timothy John; 12/2017. $390,000

132 39th St Un C, Peters Brian J to Wilson Richard; 12/2017. $265,000

4900 Landis Ave Un 203, Shaw Thomas J to Lynch Joseph C; 12/2017. $345,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

227 Egret Lane, Murphy Michael to Corsaro Salvatore J; 12/2017. $80,800

518 Route US 9 S, Breunig K E Tr to Breunig Bruce E Sr; 12/2017. $100,000

3035 Route 9, Atlantic Cape Bldrs LLC to Corson Curtis T III; 12/2017. $118,000

1 Ventnor Ave, Fitzpatrick Mary G to Shetler Richard D; 12/2017. $219,000

100 Sherman Ave, Smyth Scott to Kelly Dwight Jr; 12/2017. $442,500

WILDWOOD

118 E Pine Ave, Sherson LLC to Meyers Joann; 12/2017. $220,000

125 E Hand Ave Un A, Benson Mark C to Imbalzano Anthony; 12/2017. $225,000

221 E Maple Ave Un B, Smith Christopher E to Polach Elaine; 12/2017. $230,000

206 E Magnolia Drive, Podesta Alan P to Webb Gunnar L; 12/2017. $230,000

5210 Atlantic Ave Un 206, Santander Bank to Hulmes Robert T Jr; 12/2017. $233,000

4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 306, Scarinci Geoffrey A to Kenny Kevin; 12/2017. $237,500

2804 Boardwalk, Pardos John James/Tr to 2804 Boardwalk LLC; 12/2017. $242,500

306 E Pine Ave Un 201, Mc Carthy Kenneth M to Herr Dennis M; 12/2017. $319,000

5301 Ocean Ave, Parenti Dennis L to Malysz Glenn M; 12/2017. $357,500

211 E 2nd Ave, Kain Anna C to Frederick Caldwell IV; 12/2017. $450,000

3801 New Jersey Ave, Brockington J B to Mnm Ocean Homes LLC; 12/2017. $60,575

3110 Atlantic Ave Un 209, Sadler Barbara V to Furness Joel; 12/2017. $97,500

2601 Atlantic Ave, Mc Garvey Thomas J to Osborn Nicole; 12/2017. $127,500

129 W Spicer Ave, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Vaughan Kevin; 12/2017. $182,000

4085 W Bennett Ave, Fatuxa Group LLC to Riedel Harry A; 12/2017. $190,000

404 W Burk Ave, Thibodeau Jerry to Rahill Francis X; 12/2017. $216,000

232 W Maple Ave, Stoll Bradley to Mc Kenna Katherine C; 12/2017. $220,000

109 E Spencer Ave, Nguyen Thuc to Spinelli Regina A; 12/2017. 109 $341,000

Lot 31 Block 7, Geitz William A Jr to Perez Reynaldo T; 12/2017. $405,000

323 E Maple Ave, Leela LLC to Farally Todd P; 12/2017. $65,000

WILDWOOD CREST

401 E Stanton Road Un 103, Nemerofsky Lawrence to Hogan Christopher P; 12/2017. $352,500

410 E Columbine Road, Guerrieri Joseph P to Nyhan Michael; 12/2017. $387,500

121 W Buttercup Road, Eichenlaub John G to Marano Joseph G; 12/2017. $442,000

102 W Lotus Road Un 102, Martin Family Tr to Sensoy Anita M; 12/2017. $445,000

7906 Pacific Ave, Adams Edward O to Smith David K; 12/2017. $129,000

206 E Louisville Ave, Stunzi Peter D to Herron John; 12/2017. $187,000

401 E Stanton Road 104, Costa Ralph F to Sinrod Richard; 12/2017. $344,000

7504 Ocean Ave, Asd 302 LLC to Barresi John S; 12/2017. $425,000

235 W Buttercup Road, Sciore Michael Blankenhorn J & B Rev Tr; 12/2017. $460,000

7104 Park Blvd, Byron Jacqueline to Rushton Scott; 12/2017. $800,000

228 E Preston Ave, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Asd Sons Dev LLC; 12/2017. $372,750

106 W Denver Ave, Gagnon Joseph R to Hartzell David W; 12/2017. $625,000

5701 Atlantic Ave, Grandizio Francis Jr to Baughman Randy S; 12/2017. $54,563

5706 Atlantic Ave, Kosmerl Edward J Jr to Benns Stepter L; 12/2017. $152,000

408 E Myrtle Road, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to Trzeciak Carmela; 12/2017. $362,000

503 E Stanton Road, Banerjee Gopa to Fratianni Gregory; 12/2017. $425,000

8201 Seaview Ave, Wolfe David M to Manni Joseph Sean; 12/2017. $685,000

Cumberland County

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

534 Petunia Place, Davis Margaret S, Pierce Dean, Snider Crystal; 2/26/2018. $10,000

1568 Main St, Alexander Bethany, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal Nat Mtg Assoc Aka by Atty, Urden Law Offices Atty, Wood Samuel W Jr; 2/28/2018. $17,000

MILLVILLE

3 Greenlawn Court, Mason Melissa D Fka to Tamburro Dennis W Jr, Tamburro Melissa D, Groves Brittanie; 2/5/2018. $121,500

535 Carlton Ave, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC Atty, Soundview Home Loan Tr, Wells Fargo Bank to Branagan Francis; 2/5/2018. $78,024

703 Pleasant Drive, Plies William L/Est by Exec, Plies William L Jr/Exec to Susini Linda, Susini Robert Alan; 2/5/2018. $95,000

1011 Shar Lane Blvd, Osborne Samuel, Fernandez Amny, Garcia Elias Jr; 2/6/2018. $160,000

2042 W Main St, K&L Real Estate, Reed Kevin, Barnes Brad E Jr; 2/6/2018. $151,500

2729 Cedar St, Blaise Menzoni, L&M New Home Construction LLC, Luster Arnold, Bruni Robert P Jr, Earl Sasha M; 2/6/2018. $208,000

26 Wildwood Ave, Dodick Helen G/Esq Grdn, Krumins George/Est, Krumins Tamara by Grdn to Smith Ernesto; 2/7/2018. $85,000

3 Olaf Ave, Custer Gregory, Custer Nicole, Turner Nicole Fka, Mackeprang Brandy L, Ridgway Greta N; 2/7/2018. $175,000

28 Greenlawn Court, Kott Inv LLC, Kott Richard L, Kott William, Kane James; 2/8/2018. $140,000

502 W Main St, Everbank Tiaa Dba, Sak Theodore; 2/6/2018. $35,950

217 S 2nd St, Riland Cornerstone LLC, Riland William, Jdf Prop Mgmt LLC; 2/12/2018. $35,000

2454 W Main St, Nardi Anthony J Sr/Est by Exec, Nardi Teresa P/Est; Sweet Mary Exec, Panzner Stacey L; 2/13/2018. $171,000

VINELAND

701 E Quince St, Avena Robert by Shrf; Capital Bank of New Jersey by Shrf; Cumberland County Sheriff to Assured Prop Solutions LLC; 2/1/2018. $12,182.79

2699 S Main Road, Chynoweth Madolyn S/Est by Exec, Chynoweth W Donald/Est, Rapetti John Exec to Singh Gurmeet, Singh Maria; 2/6/2018. $134,000

1964 E Oak Road B-2, Karwowski Jacqueline, Karwowski Joseph to Dafcik Joseph; 2/2/2018. $124,500

Madison Avenue, Barretta John, Landis Prop LLC, Kuzmicz D&D Constr LLC; 2/2/2018. $72,000

3116 Brookfield St, Pepe Carol L, Pepe Richard T II to Landi Adam; 2/2/2018. $290,000

203 W Elmer St, Galarza Erik to Mercurio Marisa L; 2/5/2018. $110,000

730 Yale Terrace, Blb Res Del by Agent, Chance-Smith Brenda Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Lmc Rentals LLC; 2/5/2018. $74,900

Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.

