Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
2834 Atlantic Ave Un 605, Advani Jagdish Nenumal/Ind&Atty Canzoneri Joseph; 12/12/18. $75,000
126 N Texas Ave, Ahamed Mohammad 2 S Bartram Realty Llc; 12/12/18. $95,000
454 Wisteria Road, Chowdhury Rubayet Jafar Mohammad; 12/12/18. $140,000
3101 Boardwalk Un R24, Stockton University Abbey Road Studios Llc; 12/12/18. $225,000
630 Caspian Ave, US Bank Stewart Paul; 12/13/18. $96,000
509 N Ohio Ave, Akther Sauda Huakaipo Llc; 12/13/18. $45,000
2835 Fairmount Ave, Tran Laura Lam Trinh X; 12/14/18. $85,000
101 S Raleigh Ave Un 226, Rowan Vince Lelay Loic; 12/14/18. $70,000
608 Baltic Ave Un 12c, Brooks Elsey Jean L/Exrx Smith Antoine; 12/14/18. $68,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
1098 Ocean Heights Ave, Gugasian George Jones Kelly A; 12/20/18. $247,500
236 E Kennedy Drive, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Nammour Fareedah Al; 12/20/18. $200,000
32 Thornhill Drive, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Dejesus Lopez Rivera Ramon; 12/20/18. $195,500
14 Glen Aire Drive, Devito John L Nugent Michael J; 12/20/18. $515,000
110 Weymouth Ave, Obrien Shawn M Vinh Pheap; 12/21/18. $185,000
156 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Wong Anthony; 12/21/18. $248,070
431 Sycamore Ave, Reed Robert L Jr Lawn Terrence; 12/24/18. $355,000
304 Bayberry Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Smith Robert H Sr; 12/26/18. $245,000
207 Sea Pine Drive, Bank Of Ny Mellon Vp Prop Group Llc; 12/26/18. $200,813
10 Whitewater Lane, Peterson Robin E Chism Bryan Robert; 12/26/18. $297,500
4096 English Creek Ave, Oceanfirst Bank Na Norwood Associates Llc; 12/27/18. $540,250
285 Pine Ave, Sandler Debra Lyn Jones Peter; 12/27/18. $287,060
214 Fruitwood Ave, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Blue Sky Prop Llc; 12/27/18. $56,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
203 E Magnolia Ave, Fbr Assoc Infante Michael J; 12/18/18. $177,500
522 Holly Brook Road, Carrozza Gloria Ramos Alexandro; 12/18/18. $182,900
114 S Concord Terrace, Ramos Ray A Hetzel Todd P Sr; 12/19/18. $182,000
38 Northampton Road, Foley Maureen L Hipolito Hernando; 12/19/18. $250,000
354 N Leipzig Ave, Kaminski Michael Kaminski Stacie C; 12/20/18. $20,000
109 Crestview Ave, Risley Dev Llc Holt Samantha; 12/20/18. $299,998
338 N Genoa Ave, Radziewicz Mark Margiel Jeremy; 12/21/18. $257,500
334 N Leipzig Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co King Joseph; 12/24/18. $142,000
249 St Joseph St, Mckenna Brian Patrick Stecyna Mary M; 12/26/18. $170,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
100 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Edwards Jelisa M; 12/07/18. $264,270
534 Bainbridge Ave, Anderson Jack W Ttk Homes 1 Llc; 12/07/18. $80,800
15 Gasko Road, Long Del Waszen Kathleen M; 12/10/18. $218,000
1326 Orchard Road, Aloi Cummings Carole Bouffard Russell K; 12/11/18. $190,000
18 & 20 Davinci Way, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 12/11/18. $145,000
92 Jamestown Circle, Jarrin Valeria Martinez Lenice E; 12/12/18. $132,850
6171 Falcon Run Road, Mcgowan Michele/Tr Pollock Carrie A; 12/12/18. $159,900
3114 Woodland Drive, Crivella Group Llc Miranda Mejia Manuel D; 12/12/18. $66,000
526 Calhoun Ave, Atlantic County Sheriff Bates Wes; 12/13/18. $70,500
4603 Paddock St, Janssens Deborah Peterson Glenn; 12/13/18. $280,000
1376 Buffalo Ave, USA Klean Construction Llc; 12/13/18. $30,501
5030 Laydon Court, USA Asal Real Estate Inv Group Llc; 12/13/18. $39,501
VENTNOR
305 N Cornwall Ave, Snyder Michael Meta Construction Nj Corp; 12/12/18. $120,000
125 N Richards Ave, Bv001 Reo Blocker Llc Hilley Timothy X; 12/12/18. $155,000
405 N Derby Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Brass Inv Gr Llc; 12/13/18. $171,000
5000 Boardwalk Un 1505, Katz Michael L Stein Stuart; 12/13/18. $175,000
4800 Boardwalk Ave 604, Fannie Mae Adelman Ronald C; 12/14/18. $150,000
5206 Atlantic Ave, Tsikouras Lambros/Ind&Atty 5206 Atlantic Llc; 12/14/18. $700,000
5000 Boardwalk Un 1905, Krass Victor Cohen Alan; 12/14/18. $189,000
21 N Vassar Square. Remer Douglas S Woody Jeb; 12/17/18. $400,000
328 N Oxford Ave, Ei Homes Llc Destralo Joseph; 12/17/18. $469,900
Cape May County
AVALON
1668 Ocean Drive, Kelly Stephen E Petrovcik Ann Marie; 11/2018. $865,000
7428 Ocean Drive, Sabo Gregory S Sj Design Group LLC; 11/2018. $1,200,000
121 117th St, 121 17th St Avalon NJ LLC Greener Ryan; 11/2018. $2,370,000
43 Flamingo Drive, Genuardi Charles A Equity Trust Co Cust; 11/2018. $3,100,000
7929 Dune Drive Un 101, Lengel David R Scheivert Kurt David; 11/2018. $310,000
4028 Ocean Drive, Zayaitz John Virta Spencer; 11/2018. $566,000
214 27th St, Walsh Michael Boyle-Evangelista A V; 11/2018. $859,900
4138 Ocean Drive, Lannutti Michael Wierman Samuel; 11/2018. $975,000
CAPE MAY
1269 Laffayette St, Hsbc Bank Usa Tr Hammer Rentals LLC; 11/2018. $456,000
511 Bank St, Patterson Matthew Bales Elizabeth; 11/2018. $999,000
315 Ocean St Un 22, Buck Judith Ocean Ave Un 22 LLC; 11/2018. $315,000
1341 B Vermont Ave, Kriegel Amy Kofalt Paul J; 11/2018. $330,000
18 Summer Circle, Vannella Frank T Garrabrant Kevin; 11/2018. $340,000
1313 Massachusetts Ave, Scharnikow Joseph Blythe Brett; 11/2018. $580,500
1024 New York Ave, Knight John Loper Scott E; 11/2018. $949,900
LOWER TOWNSHIP
57 E Hudson Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Waltermire Dorothy M; 11/2018. $101,850
26 W New Jersey Ave, Pawlata Irma Est By Adm Calhoun John; 11/2018. $107,000
46 Breakwater Terrace, Mc Kernan Drein L Beltrante Joseph; 11/2018. $115,000
610 Delaware Ave, Haas Helene Faith Est Exr Baumgarten Joseph; 11/2018. $130,000
32 Texas Ave, Serafinelli Denise J H John Peter; 11/2018. $170,000
104 E Pacific Ave, Hanna William Wickliff Dorothy A; 11/2018. $172,000
28 Heron Way, Vaughn George T Truesdale Thomas E; 11/2018. $190,000
100 Willow Drive, Henderson Edward G Holden Patrick; 11/2018. $197,500
403 Holmes Ave, Facchine Douglas M Balch Jeffrey; 11/2018. $200,000
6 Cedarwood Ave, De Patto Matthew Murtaugh Charles; 11/2018. $220,000
118 Beechwood Ave, Fries William J Heminway Lisa June; 11/2018. $225,000
21 Shawcrest Road, Oeffler Kenneth Ceschan Joseph J; 11/2018. $242,000
19 Summer Circle, Richard H Ruof Rev Liv Tr Laag Jeffrey; 11/2018. $315,000
6 Sheriff Taylor Blvd, Bur David F Scherzberg Karl A; 11/2018.$329,250
326 Nantucket Drive, Le Noir John W III Trombetta Joseph P; 11/2018. $330,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
105 Beach Ave, Conrad Jacqueline Tr Marks John; 11/2018. $259,000
1 Cedar Meadow Drive, Schwartz Esther H Mitchell Robert E; 11/2018.$350,000
18 Falkirk Drive, Maroldo Michael Mc Conville Robert; 11/2018. $372,000
43 Swainton Goshen Road, Rennie John C Gallagher Kevin J; 11/2018. $375,000
133 Meadowview Lane, Meadowview Lane LLC Cichon John Leon; 11/2018. $493,500
20 Holly Knoll Drive, Schuberth K C Exr Union Lge Ntl Golf Club LLC; 11/2018. $548,000
327 Route 47 S, Detwiler Ferne M Douglass Brett; 11/2018. $136,000
Lot 6 Block 1104, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Tr Baltuskonis John W; 11/2018. $155,000
5 S 8th St, Fath Thomas E Bur David F; 11/2018. $173,000
182 Lee Lane, Nso152Re1 LLC Falcone John T; 11/2018. $197,500
333 E Pacific Ave, Altobelli Peter M Exr Sutton Vicki E; 11/2018. $209,000
110 Rutledge Ave, Mc Nally Robert J Jordan David; 11/2018. $210,000
108 Hand Ave, Brewer Dawn T Hrynoweski Gary; 11/2018. $290,000
9 Shadow Lane, Gibson Jeffrey B Iacono Mark A; 11/2018. $315,000
405 Springdale Court, Borek Lydia C Martino Joseph F; 11/2018. $340,000
12 Dyars Mill Road, Klott Gary W Brewer Dawn T; 11/2018. $360,000
15 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Trdg Johnson Robert F; 11/2018. $423,712
NORTH WILDWOOD
202 W 21st Ave Un 202A, Geiger Timothy Melnick Joseph S; 11/2018. $190,000
500 Kennedy Drive, Pfluger Thomas Milliken James; 11/2018. $350,000
317 E 25th Ave Un 100, Barnes Michael Montalbano L Walter; 11/2018. $355,000
1605 Atlantic Ave, Cavalier Mary Murray Michael J; 11/2018. $380,000
504 E 13th Ave, Gaffney Michael Mc Tear James R; 11/2018. $412,500
420 E 22nd Ave, Direso John B Burns Michael P; 11/2018. $445,000
353 E 24th Ave, Rulli Phillip A Shearn Stacey A; 11/2018. $475,000
410 W Pine Ave, Lederer Michael D Kane Michael E; 11/2018. $500,000
315 W Chestnut Ave, Sevick Joseph F Wilson David C; 11/2018. $510,000
405 E 24th Ave, Bowman Larry D Barnes Michael J; 11/2018. $555,000
904 New York Ave, Greve Robert J Garozzo Brenden; 11/2018. $337,000
905 Surf Ave, Gugliotta Stephen Doering-Prodoehl Mary E; 11/2018. $465,000
404 E 23rd Ave Un 19, US Bank Na Trust Demaio Jennifer Dana; 11/2018. $499,000
C221 E 10th Ave, andiotti Catherine F Urban Edward; 11/2018. $595,000
SEA ISLE CITY
130 61st St East, Wagaman Edward Giberson Christopher; 11/2018.$575,000
5108 Pleasure Ave, Craig John R Jr Angelos Vicki M; 11/2018. $790,000
3616 Sounds Ave, Gallagher Clara J Anastasia John A; 11/2018. $850,000
202 49th St, Hogan Augusta T Est Exr Redfern Ocean LLC; 11/2018.$1,299,000
34 81st St West Un, Welsh Thomas J Jr Hugo Jeffery M; 11/2018. $1,395,000
12 64th St East Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Harkins Michael F; 11/2018. $1,425,000
7317 Pleasure Ave North Un, Patel Chetan Schardt Andrew L; 11/2018. $1,575,000
33 36th St, Sava Robert L Toner Robert; 11/2018. $445,000
1808 Landis Ave, Smith George M Jws Dev LLC; 11/2018. $450,000
3500 Boardwalk Un 605N, Gold Michael Block Gary B; 11/2018. $560,000
142 54th St West, O’Reilly Thomas J Bourke Paul L; 11/2018. $685,000
25 63rd St, Moerder David C Campagna Vincent; 11/2018. $725,000
137 51st St, Judge Thomas P Sheehan Michael Patrick; 11/2018. $858,000
5922 Sounds Ave, Lisa Charles Grillo Anthony; 11/2018. $1,275,000
4114 Central Ave Un 305, Ferri Linda N Lynn Sean; 11/2018. $315,000
204 46th St Rear, Klacik John T Jr Propper Teresa; 11/2018. $550,000
141 71st St West, Stark Michael Jobes Christopher S; 11/2018. $685,000
2714 Landis Ave, Spinelli Paulette Y Settar Michael E; 11/2018. $750,750
30 69th St, Gionta Ronald J Alfier Nicholas A; 11/2018. $850,000
220 4th St Un West, Advani Reuben Mc Connell Stephen J; 11/2018. $890,000
33 75th St West Un, Mc Adoo Mark D Ryan Edward A; 11/2018. $995,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
Lot 74 Block 348, Bready Sarah C Exr&C Germanio John James; 11/2018. $40,000
2324 Rt 50, Leps Raymond E Cruz Carlos J Gutierrez; 11/2018. $200,000
1462 Stagecoach Road, Jackson Timothy P Evans George; 11/2018. $292,000
1731 Route 9 South, Hartman Patricia O’Halloran Paul Joseph; 11/2018. $309,000
7 Staples Ct, Aponte Linda K Hutchins Samuel; 11/2018. $360,000
3092 Rt Us 9 South, Bank Of America Na Falso Glenn A Jr; 11/2018. $74,025
3 Ella Layne, De Acetis Vincent Tr Pettit Daniel; 11/2018. $105,000
14 Canterbury Lane, Cavaretta Christopher J Gurczynski Matthew C; 11/2018. $200,000
42 Oak St, Mc Dermott Deborah A Kielbasa Stephen M; 11/2018. $375,000
509 Bayview Drive, 509 Bayview LLC Mulligan Katherine G; 11/2018. $700,000
WILDWOOD
131 W Schellenger Ave 200, Carbone Dino P Schineller Kenneth M; 11/2018. $259,000
123 W Schellenger Un 39, Edens Janet Briante Michael; 11/2018. $285,000
5201 Ocean Ave Un 4006, Soares Duarte Labonia Leonard; 11/2018. $338,500
4908 Ocean Ave, Reese Wendy Koduri Bindu; 11/2018. $415,000.
116 W Youngs Ave, Trombetta Vincent Makin Kevin J; 11/2018. $142,000
4701 Park Blvd Un B, Armelinos Evangelos Poland Scott E; 11/2018. $185,000
114 E Leaming Ave 105, O’Rangers Paul Hamlen Bradley S; 11/2018. $205,000
4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 107, Talarico James S Newton Cindy J; 11/2018. $230,000
3102 Ocean Ave Un F, Zotos Michael Heller Frederick; 11/2018. $249,900
116 E Hand Ave Un B, Madden Dennis La Rosa John; 11/2018. $250,000
4712 Atlantic Ave, Peiffer Melissa S Tr Smith Walter M; 11/2018. $270,000
321 Poplar Ave, Hosephros Michael Dougherty Kenneth II; 11/2018. $278,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.