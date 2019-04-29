Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ATLANTIC CITY

2834 Atlantic Ave Un 605, Advani Jagdish Nenumal/Ind&Atty Canzoneri Joseph; 12/12/18. $75,000

126 N Texas Ave, Ahamed Mohammad 2 S Bartram Realty Llc; 12/12/18. $95,000

454 Wisteria Road, Chowdhury Rubayet Jafar Mohammad; 12/12/18. $140,000

3101 Boardwalk Un R24, Stockton University Abbey Road Studios Llc; 12/12/18. $225,000

630 Caspian Ave, US Bank Stewart Paul; 12/13/18. $96,000

509 N Ohio Ave, Akther Sauda Huakaipo Llc; 12/13/18. $45,000

2835 Fairmount Ave, Tran Laura Lam Trinh X; 12/14/18. $85,000

101 S Raleigh Ave Un 226, Rowan Vince Lelay Loic; 12/14/18. $70,000

608 Baltic Ave Un 12c, Brooks Elsey Jean L/Exrx Smith Antoine; 12/14/18. $68,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

1098 Ocean Heights Ave, Gugasian George Jones Kelly A; 12/20/18. $247,500

236 E Kennedy Drive, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Nammour Fareedah Al; 12/20/18. $200,000

32 Thornhill Drive, Federal Home Loan Mtg Corp Dejesus Lopez Rivera Ramon; 12/20/18. $195,500

14 Glen Aire Drive, Devito John L Nugent Michael J; 12/20/18. $515,000

110 Weymouth Ave, Obrien Shawn M Vinh Pheap; 12/21/18. $185,000

156 Crystal Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Wong Anthony; 12/21/18. $248,070

431 Sycamore Ave, Reed Robert L Jr Lawn Terrence; 12/24/18. $355,000

304 Bayberry Ave, Blue Sky Prop Llc Smith Robert H Sr; 12/26/18. $245,000

207 Sea Pine Drive, Bank Of Ny Mellon Vp Prop Group Llc; 12/26/18. $200,813

10 Whitewater Lane, Peterson Robin E Chism Bryan Robert; 12/26/18. $297,500

4096 English Creek Ave, Oceanfirst Bank Na Norwood Associates Llc; 12/27/18. $540,250

285 Pine Ave, Sandler Debra Lyn Jones Peter; 12/27/18. $287,060

214 Fruitwood Ave, Jpmorgan Chase Bk Na Blue Sky Prop Llc; 12/27/18. $56,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

203 E Magnolia Ave, Fbr Assoc Infante Michael J; 12/18/18. $177,500

522 Holly Brook Road, Carrozza Gloria Ramos Alexandro; 12/18/18. $182,900

114 S Concord Terrace, Ramos Ray A Hetzel Todd P Sr; 12/19/18. $182,000

38 Northampton Road, Foley Maureen L Hipolito Hernando; 12/19/18. $250,000

354 N Leipzig Ave, Kaminski Michael Kaminski Stacie C; 12/20/18. $20,000

109 Crestview Ave, Risley Dev Llc Holt Samantha; 12/20/18. $299,998

338 N Genoa Ave, Radziewicz Mark Margiel Jeremy; 12/21/18. $257,500

334 N Leipzig Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co King Joseph; 12/24/18. $142,000

249 St Joseph St, Mckenna Brian Patrick Stecyna Mary M; 12/26/18. $170,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

100 Galleria Drive, Nvr Inc Edwards Jelisa M; 12/07/18. $264,270

534 Bainbridge Ave, Anderson Jack W Ttk Homes 1 Llc; 12/07/18. $80,800

15 Gasko Road, Long Del Waszen Kathleen M; 12/10/18. $218,000

1326 Orchard Road, Aloi Cummings Carole Bouffard Russell K; 12/11/18. $190,000

18 & 20 Davinci Way, Artists Walk Llc Nvr Inc; 12/11/18. $145,000

92 Jamestown Circle, Jarrin Valeria Martinez Lenice E; 12/12/18. $132,850

6171 Falcon Run Road, Mcgowan Michele/Tr Pollock Carrie A; 12/12/18. $159,900

3114 Woodland Drive, Crivella Group Llc Miranda Mejia Manuel D; 12/12/18. $66,000

526 Calhoun Ave, Atlantic County Sheriff Bates Wes; 12/13/18. $70,500

4603 Paddock St, Janssens Deborah Peterson Glenn; 12/13/18. $280,000

1376 Buffalo Ave, USA Klean Construction Llc; 12/13/18. $30,501

5030 Laydon Court, USA Asal Real Estate Inv Group Llc; 12/13/18. $39,501

VENTNOR

305 N Cornwall Ave, Snyder Michael Meta Construction Nj Corp; 12/12/18. $120,000

125 N Richards Ave, Bv001 Reo Blocker Llc Hilley Timothy X; 12/12/18. $155,000

405 N Derby Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Brass Inv Gr Llc; 12/13/18. $171,000

5000 Boardwalk Un 1505, Katz Michael L Stein Stuart; 12/13/18. $175,000

4800 Boardwalk Ave 604, Fannie Mae Adelman Ronald C; 12/14/18. $150,000

5206 Atlantic Ave, Tsikouras Lambros/Ind&Atty 5206 Atlantic Llc; 12/14/18. $700,000

5000 Boardwalk Un 1905, Krass Victor Cohen Alan; 12/14/18. $189,000

21 N Vassar Square. Remer Douglas S Woody Jeb; 12/17/18. $400,000

328 N Oxford Ave, Ei Homes Llc Destralo Joseph; 12/17/18. $469,900

Cape May County

AVALON

1668 Ocean Drive, Kelly Stephen E Petrovcik Ann Marie; 11/2018. $865,000

7428 Ocean Drive, Sabo Gregory S Sj Design Group LLC; 11/2018. $1,200,000

121 117th St, 121 17th St Avalon NJ LLC Greener Ryan; 11/2018. $2,370,000

43 Flamingo Drive, Genuardi Charles A Equity Trust Co Cust; 11/2018. $3,100,000

7929 Dune Drive Un 101, Lengel David R Scheivert Kurt David; 11/2018. $310,000

4028 Ocean Drive, Zayaitz John Virta Spencer; 11/2018. $566,000

214 27th St, Walsh Michael Boyle-Evangelista A V; 11/2018. $859,900

4138 Ocean Drive, Lannutti Michael Wierman Samuel; 11/2018. $975,000

CAPE MAY

1269 Laffayette St, Hsbc Bank Usa Tr Hammer Rentals LLC; 11/2018. $456,000

511 Bank St, Patterson Matthew Bales Elizabeth; 11/2018. $999,000

315 Ocean St Un 22, Buck Judith Ocean Ave Un 22 LLC; 11/2018. $315,000

1341 B Vermont Ave, Kriegel Amy Kofalt Paul J; 11/2018. $330,000

18 Summer Circle, Vannella Frank T Garrabrant Kevin; 11/2018. $340,000

1313 Massachusetts Ave, Scharnikow Joseph Blythe Brett; 11/2018. $580,500

1024 New York Ave, Knight John Loper Scott E; 11/2018. $949,900

LOWER TOWNSHIP

57 E Hudson Ave, Bank Of New York Mellon Waltermire Dorothy M; 11/2018. $101,850

26 W New Jersey Ave, Pawlata Irma Est By Adm Calhoun John; 11/2018. $107,000

46 Breakwater Terrace, Mc Kernan Drein L Beltrante Joseph; 11/2018. $115,000

610 Delaware Ave, Haas Helene Faith Est Exr Baumgarten Joseph; 11/2018. $130,000

32 Texas Ave, Serafinelli Denise J H John Peter; 11/2018. $170,000

104 E Pacific Ave, Hanna William Wickliff Dorothy A; 11/2018. $172,000

28 Heron Way, Vaughn George T Truesdale Thomas E; 11/2018. $190,000

100 Willow Drive, Henderson Edward G Holden Patrick; 11/2018. $197,500

403 Holmes Ave, Facchine Douglas M Balch Jeffrey; 11/2018. $200,000

6 Cedarwood Ave, De Patto Matthew Murtaugh Charles; 11/2018. $220,000

118 Beechwood Ave, Fries William J Heminway Lisa June; 11/2018. $225,000

21 Shawcrest Road, Oeffler Kenneth Ceschan Joseph J; 11/2018. $242,000

19 Summer Circle, Richard H Ruof Rev Liv Tr Laag Jeffrey; 11/2018. $315,000

6 Sheriff Taylor Blvd, Bur David F Scherzberg Karl A; 11/2018.$329,250

326 Nantucket Drive, Le Noir John W III Trombetta Joseph P; 11/2018. $330,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

105 Beach Ave, Conrad Jacqueline Tr Marks John; 11/2018. $259,000

1 Cedar Meadow Drive, Schwartz Esther H Mitchell Robert E; 11/2018.$350,000

18 Falkirk Drive, Maroldo Michael Mc Conville Robert; 11/2018. $372,000

43 Swainton Goshen Road, Rennie John C Gallagher Kevin J; 11/2018. $375,000

133 Meadowview Lane, Meadowview Lane LLC Cichon John Leon; 11/2018. $493,500

20 Holly Knoll Drive, Schuberth K C Exr Union Lge Ntl Golf Club LLC; 11/2018. $548,000

327 Route 47 S, Detwiler Ferne M Douglass Brett; 11/2018. $136,000

Lot 6 Block 1104, Wilm Sav Fund Soc Fsb Tr Baltuskonis John W; 11/2018. $155,000

5 S 8th St, Fath Thomas E Bur David F; 11/2018. $173,000

182 Lee Lane, Nso152Re1 LLC Falcone John T; 11/2018. $197,500

333 E Pacific Ave, Altobelli Peter M Exr Sutton Vicki E; 11/2018. $209,000

110 Rutledge Ave, Mc Nally Robert J Jordan David; 11/2018. $210,000

108 Hand Ave, Brewer Dawn T Hrynoweski Gary; 11/2018. $290,000

9 Shadow Lane, Gibson Jeffrey B Iacono Mark A; 11/2018. $315,000

405 Springdale Court, Borek Lydia C Martino Joseph F; 11/2018. $340,000

12 Dyars Mill Road, Klott Gary W Brewer Dawn T; 11/2018. $360,000

15 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Trdg Johnson Robert F; 11/2018. $423,712

NORTH WILDWOOD

202 W 21st Ave Un 202A, Geiger Timothy Melnick Joseph S; 11/2018. $190,000

500 Kennedy Drive, Pfluger Thomas Milliken James; 11/2018. $350,000

317 E 25th Ave Un 100, Barnes Michael Montalbano L Walter; 11/2018. $355,000

1605 Atlantic Ave, Cavalier Mary Murray Michael J; 11/2018. $380,000

504 E 13th Ave, Gaffney Michael Mc Tear James R; 11/2018. $412,500

420 E 22nd Ave, Direso John B Burns Michael P; 11/2018. $445,000

353 E 24th Ave, Rulli Phillip A Shearn Stacey A; 11/2018. $475,000

410 W Pine Ave, Lederer Michael D Kane Michael E; 11/2018. $500,000

315 W Chestnut Ave, Sevick Joseph F Wilson David C; 11/2018. $510,000

405 E 24th Ave, Bowman Larry D Barnes Michael J; 11/2018. $555,000

904 New York Ave, Greve Robert J Garozzo Brenden; 11/2018. $337,000

905 Surf Ave, Gugliotta Stephen Doering-Prodoehl Mary E; 11/2018. $465,000

404 E 23rd Ave Un 19, US Bank Na Trust Demaio Jennifer Dana; 11/2018. $499,000

C221 E 10th Ave, andiotti Catherine F Urban Edward; 11/2018. $595,000

SEA ISLE CITY

130 61st St East, Wagaman Edward Giberson Christopher; 11/2018.$575,000

5108 Pleasure Ave, Craig John R Jr Angelos Vicki M; 11/2018. $790,000

3616 Sounds Ave, Gallagher Clara J Anastasia John A; 11/2018. $850,000

202 49th St, Hogan Augusta T Est Exr Redfern Ocean LLC; 11/2018.$1,299,000

34 81st St West Un, Welsh Thomas J Jr Hugo Jeffery M; 11/2018. $1,395,000

12 64th St East Un, Redfern Ocean LLC Harkins Michael F; 11/2018. $1,425,000

7317 Pleasure Ave North Un, Patel Chetan Schardt Andrew L; 11/2018. $1,575,000

33 36th St, Sava Robert L Toner Robert; 11/2018. $445,000

1808 Landis Ave, Smith George M Jws Dev LLC; 11/2018. $450,000

3500 Boardwalk Un 605N, Gold Michael Block Gary B; 11/2018. $560,000

142 54th St West, O’Reilly Thomas J Bourke Paul L; 11/2018. $685,000

25 63rd St, Moerder David C Campagna Vincent; 11/2018. $725,000

137 51st St, Judge Thomas P Sheehan Michael Patrick; 11/2018. $858,000

5922 Sounds Ave, Lisa Charles Grillo Anthony; 11/2018. $1,275,000

4114 Central Ave Un 305, Ferri Linda N Lynn Sean; 11/2018. $315,000

204 46th St Rear, Klacik John T Jr Propper Teresa; 11/2018. $550,000

141 71st St West, Stark Michael Jobes Christopher S; 11/2018. $685,000

2714 Landis Ave, Spinelli Paulette Y Settar Michael E; 11/2018. $750,750

30 69th St, Gionta Ronald J Alfier Nicholas A; 11/2018. $850,000

220 4th St Un West, Advani Reuben Mc Connell Stephen J; 11/2018. $890,000

33 75th St West Un, Mc Adoo Mark D Ryan Edward A; 11/2018. $995,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

Lot 74 Block 348, Bready Sarah C Exr&C Germanio John James; 11/2018. $40,000

2324 Rt 50, Leps Raymond E Cruz Carlos J Gutierrez; 11/2018. $200,000

1462 Stagecoach Road, Jackson Timothy P Evans George; 11/2018. $292,000

1731 Route 9 South, Hartman Patricia O’Halloran Paul Joseph; 11/2018. $309,000

7 Staples Ct, Aponte Linda K Hutchins Samuel; 11/2018. $360,000

3092 Rt Us 9 South, Bank Of America Na Falso Glenn A Jr; 11/2018. $74,025

3 Ella Layne, De Acetis Vincent Tr Pettit Daniel; 11/2018. $105,000

14 Canterbury Lane, Cavaretta Christopher J Gurczynski Matthew C; 11/2018. $200,000

42 Oak St, Mc Dermott Deborah A Kielbasa Stephen M; 11/2018. $375,000

509 Bayview Drive, 509 Bayview LLC Mulligan Katherine G; 11/2018. $700,000

WILDWOOD

131 W Schellenger Ave 200, Carbone Dino P Schineller Kenneth M; 11/2018. $259,000

123 W Schellenger Un 39, Edens Janet Briante Michael; 11/2018. $285,000

5201 Ocean Ave Un 4006, Soares Duarte Labonia Leonard; 11/2018. $338,500

4908 Ocean Ave, Reese Wendy Koduri Bindu; 11/2018. $415,000.

116 W Youngs Ave, Trombetta Vincent Makin Kevin J; 11/2018. $142,000

4701 Park Blvd Un B, Armelinos Evangelos Poland Scott E; 11/2018. $185,000

114 E Leaming Ave 105, O’Rangers Paul Hamlen Bradley S; 11/2018. $205,000

4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 107, Talarico James S Newton Cindy J; 11/2018. $230,000

3102 Ocean Ave Un F, Zotos Michael Heller Frederick; 11/2018. $249,900

116 E Hand Ave Un B, Madden Dennis La Rosa John; 11/2018. $250,000

4712 Atlantic Ave, Peiffer Melissa S Tr Smith Walter M; 11/2018. $270,000

321 Poplar Ave, Hosephros Michael Dougherty Kenneth II; 11/2018. $278,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

