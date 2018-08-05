Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
610 Franklin Blvd, Grace H Staake Rev Tr to TTK Ent LLC; 02/16/18. $70,000
6 E Woodland Ave Un A6, Burton Joseph III to Mandra Cynthia E; 02/16/18. $80,000
15 Cordova Drive, Wells Fargo Bank to Redding Homes LLC; 02/20/18. $97,000
ATLANTIC CITY
2721 Boardwalk Un 301, Phillips Theodore B Jr to Mastromarino Louise; 02/05/18. $40,000
639 N Annapolis Ave, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Mazza Amanda B; 02/05/18. $74,500
17 N Boston Ave, Tran Andy to Tran Michael; 02/05/18. $90,000
2 S Montgomery Ave Un B1, Manzi Maria Rita to Picciotti Elaine; 02/05/18. $68,000
1441 Caspian Ave, ECAC Prop LLC to Ad White&Assoc LLC; 02/05/18. $37,000
109 S Ridgeway Ave, Levine Barry L to Debah Rajkumar; 02/07/18. $375,000
1216 N Indiana Ave, Brock Murray Prop Atlantic LLC to Snead Loretta; 02/07/18. $114,900
1434 Mediterranean Ave, Fannie Mae to Golodnikoy Dimitry; 02/07/18. $24,000
3101 Boardwalk Un 1409-2, Roloff Bernard to Morales Angel; 02/07/18. $190,000
226 Arizona Ave, Begum Peyara to Hossain Mohammad Arif; 02/08/18. $45,000
18 S Spray Ave, Hussain Majid to Parveen Alia; 02/08/18. $75,000
21 S Bartram Ave, Stoicos Angelo C/Admrx to 21 S Bartram LLC; 02/08/18. $75,000
12 N Plaza Place, Olsen Roger Lance to Johnson Elizabeth A; 02/08/18. $450,000
13 Anchorage Court, Fannie Mae to Pherribo Gordon; 02/08/18. $105,000
1910 Marmora Ave, Sutton Gwendolyn M to Thenor Jean Veniel; 02/08/18. $50,000
114 S Ridgeway Ave, Reed Marion V to Isen Philip; 02/09/18. $487,500
3101 Boardwalk Un R29, Thayair LLC to Boardwalk 3 PH LLC; 02/09/18. $95,000
718 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City Housing Auth&Urban Dev Ag to Dubose Zumar; 02/09/18. $85,000
BRIGANTINE
601 Bobby Jones Road, Chou Allen to Inemer Michael J Jr; 02/08/18. $247,500
415 Albacore Lane, Maull Arthur W to Passa Vincent; 02/09/18. $322,500
403 Sea Horse Road, Equity Tr Co to Contango Sport Fishing LLC; 02/09/18. $367,000
238 5th S St, Galante Gloria M to Rent Beach LLC; 02/09/18. $329,000
BUENA
109 E Pacific Ave, Carano John J to Pokidyuk Peter; 02/06/18. $97,500
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
449 Ninth St, T Ray Inv LLC to Figueroa Amel J; 02/07/18. $175,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
619 San Francisco Ave, Williams David S IV/Exr&Ind to Charles Georgia; 02/15/18. $155,000
702 Hamburg Ave, US Bank to Lane William J; 02/22/18. $61,500
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
7013 Fernwood Ave, Mtglq Inv LP to 7013 Fernwood Ave LLC; 02/09/18. $225,500
19 Crestwood Circle, Fannie Mae to Sikder Sibu P; 02/09/18. $182,100
312 Joanne Drive, Fannie Mae to Duross Jones Kimberly; 02/09/18. $232,000
206 Blueberry Road, Keller Susan A to Pratt Nicole J; 02/09/18. $235,000
17 Emerald Drive, Pollock Elvera J/Ind&Exrx Tr to Cappolina Albert M Jr; 02/09/18. $280,000
12 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Natarajan Rajesh Puliampatti; 02/09/18. $267,078
202 Maxwell Court, Dear Elizabeth to Dziewonska Genowefa; 02/09/18. $90,000
132 Pennington Ave, Wells Fargo to Hernandez Alexander; 02/09/18. $170,250
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
67 Iroquois Drive, Barette Melissa/Ind&Atty to Wilk Family LLC; 02/01/18. $62,000
173 Southampton Drive, Werwinski Bernard T to Ivan John; 02/01/18. $175,000
315 Ridgewood Ave, Burke Jennifer/Ind&Admr to Mclaughlin Robert S; 02/02/18. 455,000
62 Shawnee Place, Par 4 Inv Gr LLC to Aleksandrov Emil; 02/02/18. $95,000
303 E Spencer Lane, Jones Teresa P to Snuffer Kenneth D Jr; 02/02/18. $329,900
545 Constitution Court, Bill Kurtz Bldr LLC to Atwell Eve E; 02/05/18. $247,000
53 Cherokee Drive, Wells Fargo to Baraka New York LLC; 02/06/18. $100,000
782 Fishers Creek Road, Par 4 Inv Gr LLC to Carmichael Brianna; 02/07/18. $70,000
45 Iroquois Drive, Rehman Aneeb to Moore Charles Marcus; 02/08/18. $76,000
165 Wrangleboro Road, Mancuso Andrew to Cordero Loretta M; 02/08/18. $204,000
202 Wedgewood Court, Dimitrov Dimitre Valtchev to Morgenweck Tyler; 02/09/18. $205,000
400 Willow Ave, Ahmed Nadir to Hossain Mahfuja; 02/09/18. $158,000
734 Ravenwood Drive, Wells Fargo to Parker Gregory; 02/09/18. $110,000
57 Arapaho Place, Atwell Eve to Kerr Mark; 02/09/18. $87,000
47 Navajo Court, Dye Robert to Fenwick Holding LLC; 02/09/18. $60,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
328 Old River Road, US HUD to Sander Richard H; 02/09/18. $111,000
7704 Aspen St, Filicorp LLC to Trivedi Neal D; 02/09/18. $184,000
4805 Anglesey Court, Guy Jensyl to Ruiz Florez Vanessa; 02/09/18. $95,900
6050 Pine St, US Bank to Jackson Daniel Jr; 02/09/18. $236,145
3002 Ivy Bush Court, US Bank to Ibanez Jose A; 02/09/18. $27,000
HAMMONTON
55 Linda Ave, Jacobs Anthony R to Geiling Robert Sr; 02/08/18. $35,000
35 Dogwood Lane, Falcone Stephen A to Pinto Michele; 02/09/18. $227,000
LINWOOD
1024 Oak Ave, Fannie Mae to Godleski Cantin Mary H; 02/09/18. $202,500
MARGATE
16 N Granville Ave, Kelly Louise C to Kelly Thomas P III; 02/13/18. $380,000
NORTHFIELD
6 Forrest Drive, Dumont Jerry Wayne to Andon Co LLC; 02/16/18. $88,000
4 Locust Drive, Walter Suzanne S to Hunt Carolyn B; 02/16/18. $185,000
PLEASANTVILLE
3 Plaza Place, First York Fin LLC to Sinclair Jose; 02/08/18. $56,800
231 Ridgewood Ave, Dejesus Salcia to Williams Jamar; 02/08/18. $140,000
121 Frambes Ave, TTLREO LLC to TS Inv Gr LLC; 02/08/18. $86,000
110 Loraine Ave, Bradley Phyllis E to TS Inv Gr LLC; 02/08/18. $22,000
521 W Leeds Ave, Christiana Tr to 521 West Leeds LLC; 02/08/18. $56,100
727 Cayuga Ave, TTLREO LLC to TS Inv Gr LLC; 02/08/18. $86,000
336 Mallard Court, Avila Martinez Jose L to Romero Judith 02/09/18. $120,000
700 N Franklin Blvd, Soto Melvin L Rodriguez to Ruddy Anthony; 02/09/18. $35,000
118 Ryon Ave, Kodsi Ephrat to Banegas Ronmel G; 02/09/18. $142,000
SOMERS POINT
18 Crestview Drive, Wilson Tracy to Shields Robin; 02/09/18. $183,500
VENTNOR
108 S Harvard Ave, Vignola Louis/Exr to Cohan Michael; 01/29/18. $515,750
116 N Buffalo Ave, Cascio Del Gaiso Patti to TBV1 LLC; 01/30/18. $80,000
1 N Baltimore Ave, Snyder Arnold to Hagerty Michael W; 02/01/18. $32,500
5109 Winchester Ave, Jacobson Bertram to Heartsethomes LLC; 02/01/18. $200,000
106 S New Haven Ave, Stainrook Harry R to Loew Andrea; 02/02/18. $550,000
114 N Newark Ave, Redman Susan C/Tr to Cohen Martin E; 02/02/18. $310,000
1905 E Drive, Guzzo Matthew F to Reinert Ronald C; 02/05/18. $385,000
124A N Rosborough Ave, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Andrade Rosa; 02/05/18. $96,000
324 N Suffolk Ave, Mazin Nancy R/Atty to Tong Phuong; 02/06/18. $300,000
Cape May County
AVALON
4651 Ocean Drive, Ianovale Dennis M to Miller John E; 12/2017. $1,250,000
6680 Ocean Drive, Kile Judy A to Summers James W; 12/2017. $1,430,000
623 Ocean Drive, Kwan Hok Wai/Tr to Smith Steven D; 12/2017. $1,700,000
177 80th St, Thomson Gail E to Tolson John D; 12/2017. $320,000
295 78th St, Cliggett Todd A to Allonardo Anthony J; 12/2017. $562,500
289 14th St, Arslanian Lina C to Borek David; 12/2017. $580,000
CAPE MAY
242 Windsor Ave, Schaplowsky Ellen H/Est Exr to Davies Ryan James; 12/2017. $467,000
1308 Idaho Ave, Rohlfing Edward to Fronio Jason; 12/2017. $1,075,000
261 Grant St, Lindeman John to Burns Frank T; 12/2017. $1,282,500
810 St John St, Barrett Mary Jane to Isgro Louis M; 12/2017. $379,000
1323 Wisconsin Ave, Bachman Scott A to Carfley Andrew; 12/2017. $395,000
315 Ocean St, Battaglia Joseph to Kelmarc LLC; 12/2017. $410,000
1134 Lafayette St, Latvenas Joseph to Didonato Thomas; 12/2017. $425,000
16 Jackson St, Mendolia John R to Villanova Anthony; 12/2017. $440,000
CAPE MAY POINT
221 Stites Ave Un 2, Tuttle Richard D to Raics Robert; 12/2017. $294,000
605-607 Lighthouse Ave, Tso&D LTD LLC to Mahon M B Mahon & A; 12/2017. $350,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
40 Ocean View Drive, Turnkey Devs LLC to Santiago Desiree; 12/2017. $199,500
31 Ravenwood East, Borrino Joseph to Blue Lions Cons LLC; 12/2017. $232,120
210 S Ravenwood Drive, Carlin George to Spanbauer Amelia; 12/2017. $305,000
547 Woodbine-Ocean View Road, Real Assoc LLC to 547 Ocean View Road Part LLC; 12/2017. $750,000
98 W Beaver Drive, Donohue Joseph W to Musser Douglas L; 12/2017. $452,500
362 Cornelius Vanderbilt, Haviland James to Sermarini Alexander F; 12/2017. $52,400
LOWER TOWNSHIP
110 Mathemek St, Toth Robert M to Mtglq Investors Lp; 12/2017. $211,864
11 Heron Way, Miller Carol J to Miller Joseph F; 12/2017. $216,250
4 Cormorant Way, Redding Lisa A/Exr to Foster Patricia; 12/2017. $218,000
202 Pine St Un B, Ludgate Meghan to Lowe Diane M; 12/2017. $220,000
118 Claremont Road, Smith Taylor to Minnick Justin D; 12/2017. $237,500
421 Forest Road, Snare Clarence J to Marsicano Robert; 12/2017. $265,000
243 W Pacific Ave, Foster Patricia to Campanella Arthur B Jr; 12/2017. $285,000
426 Portsmouth Road, Watson Ruette to Gibbons Kim E; 12/2017. $325,000
34 Summer Circle, Olivieri Robert C Sr to Orlowicz Brandon A; 12/2017. $330,000
6 Beverly Road, Bonaventure Otto F to Quigley John T; 12/2017. $350,000
207 E Rocheter Ave Un 7, Friedman Allan M to Freda Robert; 12/2017. $415,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
33 Reeds Beach Road, Huntley Frederick S III to Sneathen Leroy I; 12/2017. $120,000
21 N 11th St, Brant Paul E to Averill William; 12/2017. $124,000
22 E Pacific Ave, Fejes Rose to Minarik Ryan J; 12/2017. $159,900
110 S 7th St, Zawacki Ronald to Rebensky Stephan J;12/2017. $205,000
24 Church Road, Pelaez Arturo to Santiago Arturo; 12/2017. $220,000
212 S Railroad Ave, Jackson Charles B to Colon Evelyn; 12/2017. $220,000
22 Brooks Ave, Bowman Robert E Jr to Miller Kent W; 12/2017. $259,000
40 Cynwyd Drive, Connor Marion C to Smith Taylor; 12/2017. $275,000
30 E Secluded Lane, Verity David A to Pawlowski George Jr; 12/2017. $280,000
202 Sawgrass Court, Fannie Mae to Hand Audrey; 12/2017. $282,000
300 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Haines Stephen P; 12/2017. $354,045
29 Pine Ridge Road, Pritchard Joseph to Loper Craig W; 12/2017. $375,000
2000 Route 9 S, Mtg Equity Conv/Tr to Patel Dinesh; 12/2017. $35,000
6 Jaden Road, Webersinn John D to Ckjr LLC; 12/2017. $47,000
100 Lehigh Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to NJHR1 LLC; 12/2017. $49,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
208 E 25th Ave Un 103, Kenny Kevin to Graber Eric J; 12/2017. $217,500
208 E 25th Ave Un 203, Heuer Colleen A to Pastelaniec Anthony; 12/2017. $220,000
231-235 W 1st Ave, Simpson Edward R to Cashman William; 12/2017. $238,000
106 E 18th Ave, Brophy & Martin Dev LLC to LJ Prop Mgmt LLC; 12/2017. $243,000
100 Seabreeze Court, Di Eduardo Jodie M to Brown Michael J Sr; 12/2017. $268,000
301 E Marina Drive, Williams Bernice M/Tr to Lambing Nicholas Charles; 12/2017. $276,000
201 Surf Ave, Auerbach Cheryl/Exr to Griet Steven; 12/2017. $350,000
OCEAN CITY
79-81 West 17th St, Pawley Kevin Myers Alan H; 11/2017. $835,000
Lot 2 Block 715, Teufel Renee Marie/Adm to Anagnostakos Maria; 12/2017. $20,000
928 Wesley Ave, Mitchell David B to Lynch Michael J Sr; 12/2017. $187,000
935 Ocean Ave Un 632, Raffel Neil F to Notaro Peter; 12/2017. $257,500
810 Asbury Ave, Stainton Square Mall LLC to Gerken Dorothy; 12/2017. $264,000
1138 Central Ave, Triggiani Stephanie to Fraunces John P; 12/2017. $315,000
322 Boardwalk Un 510, Crecco Gino to Earnest Christopher T; 12/2017. $321,000
216 Haven Ave, Ragazzo Elizabeth to Cutuli Anthony N; 12/2017. $344,000
617 Pleasure Ave, Campbell Robert E II to Healey Mark; 12/2017. $345,000
3313 Asbury Ave 1st Fl N Un, Anderson Gladys to Haberman Arthur S; 12/2017. $405,000
117 Bark Drive, Mchale Thomas/Exr to Collins Andrew; 12/2017. $419,000
Lot 19 Block 210, Long Laurie to Miccarelli Matthew; 12/2017. $432,500
322 Roosevelt Blvd, Kowalczyk Stanley Jr to Mc Aleer Michael S Jr; 12/2017. $445,000
4335 West Ave 2nd Fl, Bowman Thomas R to Smith Timothy; 12/2017. $450,000
1421-23 Bay Ave, Robinson Raynor to Cornwell Rosemary; 12/2017. $455,000
3013 Asbury Ave, Hunter Deirdre A to Morrow James P; 12/2017. $520,000
800 Stenton Place, 180 Real Estate Dev LLC to Mc Laughlin James; 12/2017. $520,000
Lot 7 Block 2702, Venzie Howard D Jr to Malinowski Patricia; 12/2017. $560,000
830 Pennlyn Place, Putukian Margot to Bell John J; 12/2017. $647,000
25 Sunnyside Court, Lowe K Arlette to Markham William J; 12/2017. $703,000
3300-02 Haven Ave Un A, OC Premier Bldrs/Dev LLC to Knaus Patrick J; 12/2017. $719,000
4030 Central Ave, Baker Paul W to De Laurentis Mark; 12/2017. $755,000
Lot 1 Block 300, Holden Richard D to D’Ambrosio Louis; 12/2017. $775,000
2404-06 Central Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Brown Lora Ann to Valosky Kenneth G; 12/2017. $829,000
4421 Central Ave, Petrongolo Jennifer/Exr to Demaria Richard Jr; 12/2017. $950,000
884 Brighton Place, Doll Susan H/Exr to Huang Kai L; 12/2017. $1,300,000
22 Waterway Road, Pawling G Patrick to Generotti Bruce; 12/2017. $1,380,000
SEA ISLE CITY
5911 Landis Ave 2nd Fl, Leahy John F Jr to Hofmann Joseph P; 12/2017. $435,000
5904 Landis Ave, Wilson Patricia to Hussar Kathi; 12/2017. $534,900
5810 Sounds Ave, Marzocca Joellen/Tr to Gemberling Joseph R III; 12/2017. $546,066
121 91st St, Thompson William Oliver to Massi Richard M; 12/2017. $570,000
6610 Central Ave, Hatt Bret D to Orcutt David D; 12/2017. $587,500
154 35th St, Hurff Donald A Jr to 154 35th St LLC; 12/2017. $600,000
5100 Landis Ave, Rooney Timothy J to Langan David M; 12/2017. $750,000
114 54th St, O’Kane Deborah M to Ciociola Robert L Jr; 12/2017. $790,000
118 56th St, Reilly Linda Angelo to Pekofsky Leonard; 12/2017. $805,000
85 85th St, Schoen Edmund J to Gould Robert P; 12/2017. $845,000
STONE HARBOR
10918 Third Ave, Flynn Martin to Cahill Martin Thomas Jr; 12/2017. $700,000
455 104th St, Hirschman Kenneth to Skepton Grace O; 12/2017. $2,900,000
413 98Th St Un 413B, Braun Virginia to Haindl Susan; 12/2017. $440,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
200 Mill Road, Berkle Paul J to Coleman Stephen B; 12/2017. $60,000
380 Stagecoach Road, Turnkey Dev LLC to Brannigan Wallace S; 12/2017. $100,000
248 Maryland Ave, Sprindis John A to Elkins Forrest E; 12/2017. $143,000
23 Whippoorwill Drive, US Rof III Legal Title Tr to D’Alessandro Giovanna; 12/2017. $220,000
561 Dennisville, Borden Fred S to Norbury Janet; 12/2017. $250,000
5 Red Oak Drive, Morano Russell P to Mullineaux Thomas J; 12/2017. $345,000
8 E Timber Drive, Haynes Jean M to Haynes Jean M; 12/2017. $43,000
4 Point Pleasant Ave, Pearce Adam to Sissman Jeremy D; 12/2017. $240,000
36 E Hollywood Lane, Colao Roger A to Mc Afee James; 12/2017. $275,000
1731 Rte 9 S Un 89, Hilpl Annamay to Sowney Patricia J; 12/2017. $289,000
Halliday Robert S Jr Simmerman Christopher L 24 Ocean Ave $417,000
1704 S Commonwealth Ave, Podolsky Michael to Sollitto Robert B; 12/2017. $1,200,000
WEST CAPE MAY
437 Third Ave, Wilson Harriet C to Fellmeth Adolph F; 12/2017. $412,000
301 Broadway, Gilbert Robin S to Ewing Kirsten; 12/2017. $660,000
WEST WILDWOOD
533 W Pine Ave, Hart Ruth Tr&C to Dougherty Theresa; 12/2017. $79,000
1 D Ave, Mc Dade Rosemarie/Exr to Campbell Charles Raymond; 12/2017. $145,000
741 W Maple Ave, Basca Thomas to Casey Patrick D; 12/2017. $164,500
WILDWOOD
4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 306, Scarinci Geoffrey A to Kenny Kevin; 12/2017. $237,500
2804 Boardwalk, Pardos John James/Tr to 2804 Boardwalk LLC; 12/2017. $242,500
306 E Pine Ave Un 201, Mc Carthy Kenneth M to Herr Dennis M; 12/2017. $319,000
5301 Ocean Ave, Parenti Dennis L to Malysz Glenn M; 12/2017. $357,500
211 E 2nd Ave, Kain Anna C to Frederick Caldwell IV; 12/2017. $450,000
116 E Lincoln Ave, Rees William S to Drab Roman; 12/2017. $135,000
WILDWOOD CREST
121 W Buttercup Road, Eichenlaub John G to Marano Joseph G; 12/2017. $442,000
WOODBINE
1750 Route 50, Deutsche Bank to Grubb Jon K; 12/2017. $76,264
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
64 Charles St, Rabbai Matteo Aka, Rabbai Matteo R Aka to Rabbai Theresa; 1/29/2018. $55,000
168 N West Ave, Fannie Mae to Jimenez Rafael A; 1/29/2018. $49,900
194 Atlantic St, Fjd & Gbg LLC to Marin Nestor; 2/1/2018. $67,500
60-62 Atlantic St, Corporal Frank Lester Mead Post 1795 Vfw Inc Aka, Cuff Roland, Mead Frank Lester Corporal Post 1795 VFW Inc Aka, Vfw Inc Corporal Frank Lester Mead Post 1795 Aka, Wittman Daniel, La Pachanga Hall LLC; 2/1/2018. $36,000
687 N Pearl St, Shore Mgmt Co of Delaware Valley Inc to Riley Christopher; 2/5/2018. $35,600
56 Twin Oaks Drive, Specialized Loan Serv LLC Atty, US Bank Trust by Atty, US Rof III Legal Title Tr, Luna Eduardo, Matias Lorena Cruz; 2/5/2018; $110,000
457 Colfax St, David Kelly Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec of by Agent, Delrow Alcea A, Edwards John H; 2/6/2018. $23,000
78 Rogers St, Campbell Charles by Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Diem Melissa by Shrf to Shore Mgmt Co of Del Valley Inc; 2/6/2018. $35,000
297 E Commerce St, Bank of New York Mellon Tr, Bank of New York Tr, Bayview Loan Serv LLC Atty, Cwalt Inc &C to Thompson Robert C; 2/8/2018. $75,000
567 Chestnut Ave, Braxmeier Deborah A to Conte-Douglas Danielle, Douglas Allen; 2/8/2018. $34,000
41 Elmer St, Arcara Calogero to Mendez Antonieta Cruz; 2/9/2018. $31,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
9562 Highland St, Caprioni Andrew David to Freas Allen, Freas Cortney; 2/5/2018. $179,000
7336 Keron Drive, Martin Raymond C to Christensen Elma L, Christensen Kiara L, Christensen Roberto; 2/12/2018. $40,000
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
57 Pindale Drive, B&B LLC, Baruffi Lawrence, Anselmo Rocco, Anselmo Rolanda; 2/6/2018. $190,000
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
297-299 Landing Road, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal Nat Mtg Assoc, First American Title Insur Co Atty to Connors William John; 2/5/2018. $34,125
177 Bayview Road, Weber Audrey A/Est by Exec, Weber Douglas A/Exec to New Jersey State of Dept of Env Prot; 2/13/2018. $86,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
564 Clarks Pond Road, Kane James G, Kane Sandra/Est to Oliver Nicholas; 2/5/2018. $171,000
212 Bridgeton Fairton Road, Tocco Darryl/Est by Exec/ Tocco Teresa/Exec to Caldwell Samuel T; 2/6/2018. $93,000
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
24 Sheppards Mill Road, Veterans Affairs Sec Of to Parenti Robert V; 2/1/2018. $60,500
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
229 Newport Road, Lacombe Dominick to New Jerseys Freedom Farm Animal Rescue Inc; 2/5/2018. $225,000
VINELAND
4379 Mays Landing Road, David Kelly Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Ballato Michael John; 1/24/2018. $135,000
194 Brookfield St, Iacocca Donna L to Vonsuskil Robert F Jr, Vonsuskil William W, Vonsuskil Michael R; 1/24/2018. $150,000
1082 Simca Terrace, Lagarez Carmen R, Lagarez Reynaldo J to Mota Kathy F, Mota Rafael; 1/24/2018. $154,000
5489 Ascher Road, Majkut Jennifer A, Majkut Joseph S to Frey Dylan L; 1/25/2018. $125,000
1654 Linden Blvd, Garvey Ronald to Lagarez Carmen, Lagarez Reynaldo; 1/25/2018. $203,000
1492 Cherokee Lane, Axelson Stacie to Axelson Arthur Ellis; 1/26/2018. $24,000
2169 N Delsea Drive, Five Bros Realty LLC, Grewal Karpal S, Grewal Rupinder, Singh Jatinder P, Singh Talvinder, Pandher Enterprises LLC; 1/29/2018. $446,163.55
27 Howard St, Bees Bryan, Deangelis Amanda, Goldspeil Douglas; 1/29/2018. $180,000
523 Gilmore St, Ruiz Zoraida Atty, Santiago Felicita, Santiago Felisita Aka By Atty, Santiago Susano, Perez Iris; 1/30/2018. $120,000
Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.