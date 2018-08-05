Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295. Listings are unavailable for Ocean County. They will resume when provided.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

610 Franklin Blvd, Grace H Staake Rev Tr to TTK Ent LLC; 02/16/18. $70,000

6 E Woodland Ave Un A6, Burton Joseph III to Mandra Cynthia E; 02/16/18. $80,000

15 Cordova Drive, Wells Fargo Bank to Redding Homes LLC; 02/20/18. $97,000

ATLANTIC CITY

2721 Boardwalk Un 301, Phillips Theodore B Jr to Mastromarino Louise; 02/05/18. $40,000

639 N Annapolis Ave, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Mazza Amanda B; 02/05/18. $74,500

17 N Boston Ave, Tran Andy to Tran Michael; 02/05/18. $90,000

2 S Montgomery Ave Un B1, Manzi Maria Rita to Picciotti Elaine; 02/05/18. $68,000

1441 Caspian Ave, ECAC Prop LLC to Ad White&Assoc LLC; 02/05/18. $37,000

109 S Ridgeway Ave, Levine Barry L to Debah Rajkumar; 02/07/18. $375,000

1216 N Indiana Ave, Brock Murray Prop Atlantic LLC to Snead Loretta; 02/07/18. $114,900

1434 Mediterranean Ave, Fannie Mae to Golodnikoy Dimitry; 02/07/18. $24,000

3101 Boardwalk Un 1409-2, Roloff Bernard to Morales Angel; 02/07/18. $190,000

226 Arizona Ave, Begum Peyara to Hossain Mohammad Arif; 02/08/18. $45,000

18 S Spray Ave, Hussain Majid to Parveen Alia; 02/08/18. $75,000

21 S Bartram Ave, Stoicos Angelo C/Admrx to 21 S Bartram LLC; 02/08/18. $75,000

12 N Plaza Place, Olsen Roger Lance to Johnson Elizabeth A; 02/08/18. $450,000

13 Anchorage Court, Fannie Mae to Pherribo Gordon; 02/08/18. $105,000

1910 Marmora Ave, Sutton Gwendolyn M to Thenor Jean Veniel; 02/08/18. $50,000

114 S Ridgeway Ave, Reed Marion V to Isen Philip; 02/09/18. $487,500

3101 Boardwalk Un R29, Thayair LLC to Boardwalk 3 PH LLC; 02/09/18. $95,000

718 Baltic Ave, Atlantic City Housing Auth&Urban Dev Ag to Dubose Zumar; 02/09/18. $85,000

BRIGANTINE

601 Bobby Jones Road, Chou Allen to Inemer Michael J Jr; 02/08/18. $247,500

415 Albacore Lane, Maull Arthur W to Passa Vincent; 02/09/18. $322,500

403 Sea Horse Road, Equity Tr Co to Contango Sport Fishing LLC; 02/09/18. $367,000

238 5th S St, Galante Gloria M to Rent Beach LLC; 02/09/18. $329,000

BUENA

109 E Pacific Ave, Carano John J to Pokidyuk Peter; 02/06/18. $97,500

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

449 Ninth St, T Ray Inv LLC to Figueroa Amel J; 02/07/18. $175,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

619 San Francisco Ave, Williams David S IV/Exr&Ind to Charles Georgia; 02/15/18. $155,000

702 Hamburg Ave, US Bank to Lane William J; 02/22/18. $61,500

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

7013 Fernwood Ave, Mtglq Inv LP to 7013 Fernwood Ave LLC; 02/09/18. $225,500

19 Crestwood Circle, Fannie Mae to Sikder Sibu P; 02/09/18. $182,100

312 Joanne Drive, Fannie Mae to Duross Jones Kimberly; 02/09/18. $232,000

206 Blueberry Road, Keller Susan A to Pratt Nicole J; 02/09/18. $235,000

17 Emerald Drive, Pollock Elvera J/Ind&Exrx Tr to Cappolina Albert M Jr; 02/09/18. $280,000

12 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc NJ to Natarajan Rajesh Puliampatti; 02/09/18. $267,078

202 Maxwell Court, Dear Elizabeth to Dziewonska Genowefa; 02/09/18. $90,000

132 Pennington Ave, Wells Fargo to Hernandez Alexander; 02/09/18. $170,250

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

67 Iroquois Drive, Barette Melissa/Ind&Atty to Wilk Family LLC; 02/01/18. $62,000

173 Southampton Drive, Werwinski Bernard T to Ivan John; 02/01/18. $175,000

315 Ridgewood Ave, Burke Jennifer/Ind&Admr to Mclaughlin Robert S; 02/02/18. 455,000

62 Shawnee Place, Par 4 Inv Gr LLC to Aleksandrov Emil; 02/02/18. $95,000

303 E Spencer Lane, Jones Teresa P to Snuffer Kenneth D Jr; 02/02/18. $329,900

545 Constitution Court, Bill Kurtz Bldr LLC to Atwell Eve E; 02/05/18. $247,000

53 Cherokee Drive, Wells Fargo to Baraka New York LLC; 02/06/18. $100,000

782 Fishers Creek Road, Par 4 Inv Gr LLC to Carmichael Brianna; 02/07/18. $70,000

45 Iroquois Drive, Rehman Aneeb to Moore Charles Marcus; 02/08/18. $76,000

165 Wrangleboro Road, Mancuso Andrew to Cordero Loretta M; 02/08/18. $204,000

202 Wedgewood Court, Dimitrov Dimitre Valtchev to Morgenweck Tyler; 02/09/18. $205,000

400 Willow Ave, Ahmed Nadir to Hossain Mahfuja; 02/09/18. $158,000

734 Ravenwood Drive, Wells Fargo to Parker Gregory; 02/09/18. $110,000

57 Arapaho Place, Atwell Eve to Kerr Mark; 02/09/18. $87,000

47 Navajo Court, Dye Robert to Fenwick Holding LLC; 02/09/18. $60,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

328 Old River Road, US HUD to Sander Richard H; 02/09/18. $111,000

7704 Aspen St, Filicorp LLC to Trivedi Neal D; 02/09/18. $184,000

4805 Anglesey Court, Guy Jensyl to Ruiz Florez Vanessa; 02/09/18. $95,900

6050 Pine St, US Bank to Jackson Daniel Jr; 02/09/18. $236,145

3002 Ivy Bush Court, US Bank to Ibanez Jose A; 02/09/18. $27,000

HAMMONTON

55 Linda Ave, Jacobs Anthony R to Geiling Robert Sr; 02/08/18. $35,000

35 Dogwood Lane, Falcone Stephen A to Pinto Michele; 02/09/18. $227,000

LINWOOD

1024 Oak Ave, Fannie Mae to Godleski Cantin Mary H; 02/09/18. $202,500

MARGATE

16 N Granville Ave, Kelly Louise C to Kelly Thomas P III; 02/13/18. $380,000

NORTHFIELD

6 Forrest Drive, Dumont Jerry Wayne to Andon Co LLC; 02/16/18. $88,000

4 Locust Drive, Walter Suzanne S to Hunt Carolyn B; 02/16/18. $185,000

PLEASANTVILLE

3 Plaza Place, First York Fin LLC to Sinclair Jose; 02/08/18. $56,800

231 Ridgewood Ave, Dejesus Salcia to Williams Jamar; 02/08/18. $140,000

121 Frambes Ave, TTLREO LLC to TS Inv Gr LLC; 02/08/18. $86,000

110 Loraine Ave, Bradley Phyllis E to TS Inv Gr LLC; 02/08/18. $22,000

521 W Leeds Ave, Christiana Tr to 521 West Leeds LLC; 02/08/18. $56,100

727 Cayuga Ave, TTLREO LLC to TS Inv Gr LLC; 02/08/18. $86,000

336 Mallard Court, Avila Martinez Jose L to Romero Judith 02/09/18. $120,000

700 N Franklin Blvd, Soto Melvin L Rodriguez to Ruddy Anthony; 02/09/18. $35,000

118 Ryon Ave, Kodsi Ephrat to Banegas Ronmel G; 02/09/18. $142,000

SOMERS POINT

18 Crestview Drive, Wilson Tracy to Shields Robin; 02/09/18. $183,500

VENTNOR

108 S Harvard Ave, Vignola Louis/Exr to Cohan Michael; 01/29/18. $515,750

116 N Buffalo Ave, Cascio Del Gaiso Patti to TBV1 LLC; 01/30/18. $80,000

1 N Baltimore Ave, Snyder Arnold to Hagerty Michael W; 02/01/18. $32,500

5109 Winchester Ave, Jacobson Bertram to Heartsethomes LLC; 02/01/18. $200,000

106 S New Haven Ave, Stainrook Harry R to Loew Andrea; 02/02/18. $550,000

114 N Newark Ave, Redman Susan C/Tr to Cohen Martin E; 02/02/18. $310,000

1905 E Drive, Guzzo Matthew F to Reinert Ronald C; 02/05/18. $385,000

124A N Rosborough Ave, Nationstar Mtg LLC to Andrade Rosa; 02/05/18. $96,000

324 N Suffolk Ave, Mazin Nancy R/Atty to Tong Phuong; 02/06/18. $300,000

Cape May County

AVALON

4651 Ocean Drive, Ianovale Dennis M to Miller John E; 12/2017. $1,250,000

6680 Ocean Drive, Kile Judy A to Summers James W; 12/2017. $1,430,000

623 Ocean Drive, Kwan Hok Wai/Tr to Smith Steven D; 12/2017. $1,700,000

177 80th St, Thomson Gail E to Tolson John D; 12/2017. $320,000

295 78th St, Cliggett Todd A to Allonardo Anthony J; 12/2017. $562,500

289 14th St, Arslanian Lina C to Borek David; 12/2017. $580,000

CAPE MAY

242 Windsor Ave, Schaplowsky Ellen H/Est Exr to Davies Ryan James; 12/2017. $467,000

1308 Idaho Ave, Rohlfing Edward to Fronio Jason; 12/2017. $1,075,000

261 Grant St, Lindeman John to Burns Frank T; 12/2017. $1,282,500

810 St John St, Barrett Mary Jane to Isgro Louis M; 12/2017. $379,000

1323 Wisconsin Ave, Bachman Scott A to Carfley Andrew; 12/2017. $395,000

315 Ocean St, Battaglia Joseph to Kelmarc LLC; 12/2017. $410,000

1134 Lafayette St, Latvenas Joseph to Didonato Thomas; 12/2017. $425,000

16 Jackson St, Mendolia John R to Villanova Anthony; 12/2017. $440,000

CAPE MAY POINT

221 Stites Ave Un 2, Tuttle Richard D to Raics Robert; 12/2017. $294,000

605-607 Lighthouse Ave, Tso&D LTD LLC to Mahon M B Mahon & A; 12/2017. $350,000

DENNIS TOWNSHIP

40 Ocean View Drive, Turnkey Devs LLC to Santiago Desiree; 12/2017. $199,500

31 Ravenwood East, Borrino Joseph to Blue Lions Cons LLC; 12/2017. $232,120

210 S Ravenwood Drive, Carlin George to Spanbauer Amelia; 12/2017. $305,000

547 Woodbine-Ocean View Road, Real Assoc LLC to 547 Ocean View Road Part LLC; 12/2017. $750,000

98 W Beaver Drive, Donohue Joseph W to Musser Douglas L; 12/2017. $452,500

362 Cornelius Vanderbilt, Haviland James to Sermarini Alexander F; 12/2017. $52,400

LOWER TOWNSHIP

110 Mathemek St, Toth Robert M to Mtglq Investors Lp; 12/2017. $211,864

11 Heron Way, Miller Carol J to Miller Joseph F; 12/2017. $216,250

4 Cormorant Way, Redding Lisa A/Exr to Foster Patricia; 12/2017. $218,000

202 Pine St Un B, Ludgate Meghan to Lowe Diane M; 12/2017. $220,000

118 Claremont Road, Smith Taylor to Minnick Justin D; 12/2017. $237,500

421 Forest Road, Snare Clarence J to Marsicano Robert; 12/2017. $265,000

243 W Pacific Ave, Foster Patricia to Campanella Arthur B Jr; 12/2017. $285,000

426 Portsmouth Road, Watson Ruette to Gibbons Kim E; 12/2017. $325,000

34 Summer Circle, Olivieri Robert C Sr to Orlowicz Brandon A; 12/2017. $330,000

6 Beverly Road, Bonaventure Otto F to Quigley John T; 12/2017. $350,000

207 E Rocheter Ave Un 7, Friedman Allan M to Freda Robert; 12/2017. $415,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

33 Reeds Beach Road, Huntley Frederick S III to Sneathen Leroy I; 12/2017. $120,000

21 N 11th St, Brant Paul E to Averill William; 12/2017. $124,000

22 E Pacific Ave, Fejes Rose to Minarik Ryan J; 12/2017. $159,900

110 S 7th St, Zawacki Ronald to Rebensky Stephan J;12/2017. $205,000

24 Church Road, Pelaez Arturo to Santiago Arturo; 12/2017. $220,000

212 S Railroad Ave, Jackson Charles B to Colon Evelyn; 12/2017. $220,000

22 Brooks Ave, Bowman Robert E Jr to Miller Kent W; 12/2017. $259,000

40 Cynwyd Drive, Connor Marion C to Smith Taylor; 12/2017. $275,000

30 E Secluded Lane, Verity David A to Pawlowski George Jr; 12/2017. $280,000

202 Sawgrass Court, Fannie Mae to Hand Audrey; 12/2017. $282,000

300 Bay Breeze Blvd, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Haines Stephen P; 12/2017. $354,045

29 Pine Ridge Road, Pritchard Joseph to Loper Craig W; 12/2017. $375,000

2000 Route 9 S, Mtg Equity Conv/Tr to Patel Dinesh; 12/2017. $35,000

6 Jaden Road, Webersinn John D to Ckjr LLC; 12/2017. $47,000

100 Lehigh Ave, Schaffer Gary G/Shrff to NJHR1 LLC; 12/2017. $49,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

208 E 25th Ave Un 103, Kenny Kevin to Graber Eric J; 12/2017. $217,500

208 E 25th Ave Un 203, Heuer Colleen A to Pastelaniec Anthony; 12/2017. $220,000

231-235 W 1st Ave, Simpson Edward R to Cashman William; 12/2017. $238,000

106 E 18th Ave, Brophy & Martin Dev LLC to LJ Prop Mgmt LLC; 12/2017. $243,000

100 Seabreeze Court, Di Eduardo Jodie M to Brown Michael J Sr; 12/2017. $268,000

301 E Marina Drive, Williams Bernice M/Tr to Lambing Nicholas Charles; 12/2017. $276,000

201 Surf Ave, Auerbach Cheryl/Exr to Griet Steven; 12/2017. $350,000

OCEAN CITY

79-81 West 17th St, Pawley Kevin Myers Alan H; 11/2017. $835,000

Lot 2 Block 715, Teufel Renee Marie/Adm to Anagnostakos Maria; 12/2017. $20,000

928 Wesley Ave, Mitchell David B to Lynch Michael J Sr; 12/2017. $187,000

935 Ocean Ave Un 632, Raffel Neil F to Notaro Peter; 12/2017. $257,500

810 Asbury Ave, Stainton Square Mall LLC to Gerken Dorothy; 12/2017. $264,000

1138 Central Ave, Triggiani Stephanie to Fraunces John P; 12/2017. $315,000

322 Boardwalk Un 510, Crecco Gino to Earnest Christopher T; 12/2017. $321,000

216 Haven Ave, Ragazzo Elizabeth to Cutuli Anthony N; 12/2017. $344,000

617 Pleasure Ave, Campbell Robert E II to Healey Mark; 12/2017. $345,000

3313 Asbury Ave 1st Fl N Un, Anderson Gladys to Haberman Arthur S; 12/2017. $405,000

117 Bark Drive, Mchale Thomas/Exr to Collins Andrew; 12/2017. $419,000

Lot 19 Block 210, Long Laurie to Miccarelli Matthew; 12/2017. $432,500

322 Roosevelt Blvd, Kowalczyk Stanley Jr to Mc Aleer Michael S Jr; 12/2017. $445,000

4335 West Ave 2nd Fl, Bowman Thomas R to Smith Timothy; 12/2017. $450,000

1421-23 Bay Ave, Robinson Raynor to Cornwell Rosemary; 12/2017. $455,000

3013 Asbury Ave, Hunter Deirdre A to Morrow James P; 12/2017. $520,000

800 Stenton Place, 180 Real Estate Dev LLC to Mc Laughlin James; 12/2017. $520,000

Lot 7 Block 2702, Venzie Howard D Jr to Malinowski Patricia; 12/2017. $560,000

830 Pennlyn Place, Putukian Margot to Bell John J; 12/2017. $647,000

25 Sunnyside Court, Lowe K Arlette to Markham William J; 12/2017. $703,000

3300-02 Haven Ave Un A, OC Premier Bldrs/Dev LLC to Knaus Patrick J; 12/2017. $719,000

4030 Central Ave, Baker Paul W to De Laurentis Mark; 12/2017. $755,000

Lot 1 Block 300, Holden Richard D to D’Ambrosio Louis; 12/2017. $775,000

2404-06 Central Ave Un B 2nd Fl, Brown Lora Ann to Valosky Kenneth G; 12/2017. $829,000

4421 Central Ave, Petrongolo Jennifer/Exr to Demaria Richard Jr; 12/2017. $950,000

884 Brighton Place, Doll Susan H/Exr to Huang Kai L; 12/2017. $1,300,000

22 Waterway Road, Pawling G Patrick to Generotti Bruce; 12/2017. $1,380,000

SEA ISLE CITY

5911 Landis Ave 2nd Fl, Leahy John F Jr to Hofmann Joseph P; 12/2017. $435,000

5904 Landis Ave, Wilson Patricia to Hussar Kathi; 12/2017. $534,900

5810 Sounds Ave, Marzocca Joellen/Tr to Gemberling Joseph R III; 12/2017. $546,066

121 91st St, Thompson William Oliver to Massi Richard M; 12/2017. $570,000

6610 Central Ave, Hatt Bret D to Orcutt David D; 12/2017. $587,500

154 35th St, Hurff Donald A Jr to 154 35th St LLC; 12/2017. $600,000

5100 Landis Ave, Rooney Timothy J to Langan David M; 12/2017. $750,000

114 54th St, O’Kane Deborah M to Ciociola Robert L Jr; 12/2017. $790,000

118 56th St, Reilly Linda Angelo to Pekofsky Leonard; 12/2017. $805,000

85 85th St, Schoen Edmund J to Gould Robert P; 12/2017. $845,000

STONE HARBOR

10918 Third Ave, Flynn Martin to Cahill Martin Thomas Jr; 12/2017. $700,000

455 104th St, Hirschman Kenneth to Skepton Grace O; 12/2017. $2,900,000

413 98Th St Un 413B, Braun Virginia to Haindl Susan; 12/2017. $440,000

UPPER TOWNSHIP

200 Mill Road, Berkle Paul J to Coleman Stephen B; 12/2017. $60,000

380 Stagecoach Road, Turnkey Dev LLC to Brannigan Wallace S; 12/2017. $100,000

248 Maryland Ave, Sprindis John A to Elkins Forrest E; 12/2017. $143,000

23 Whippoorwill Drive, US Rof III Legal Title Tr to D’Alessandro Giovanna; 12/2017. $220,000

561 Dennisville, Borden Fred S to Norbury Janet; 12/2017. $250,000

5 Red Oak Drive, Morano Russell P to Mullineaux Thomas J; 12/2017. $345,000

8 E Timber Drive, Haynes Jean M to Haynes Jean M; 12/2017. $43,000

4 Point Pleasant Ave, Pearce Adam to Sissman Jeremy D; 12/2017. $240,000

36 E Hollywood Lane, Colao Roger A to Mc Afee James; 12/2017. $275,000

1731 Rte 9 S Un 89, Hilpl Annamay to Sowney Patricia J; 12/2017. $289,000

Halliday Robert S Jr Simmerman Christopher L 24 Ocean Ave $417,000

1704 S Commonwealth Ave, Podolsky Michael to Sollitto Robert B; 12/2017. $1,200,000

WEST CAPE MAY

437 Third Ave, Wilson Harriet C to Fellmeth Adolph F; 12/2017. $412,000

301 Broadway, Gilbert Robin S to Ewing Kirsten; 12/2017. $660,000

WEST WILDWOOD

533 W Pine Ave, Hart Ruth Tr&C to Dougherty Theresa; 12/2017. $79,000

1 D Ave, Mc Dade Rosemarie/Exr to Campbell Charles Raymond; 12/2017. $145,000

741 W Maple Ave, Basca Thomas to Casey Patrick D; 12/2017. $164,500

WILDWOOD

4901 Susquehanna Ave Un 306, Scarinci Geoffrey A to Kenny Kevin; 12/2017. $237,500

2804 Boardwalk, Pardos John James/Tr to 2804 Boardwalk LLC; 12/2017. $242,500

306 E Pine Ave Un 201, Mc Carthy Kenneth M to Herr Dennis M; 12/2017. $319,000

5301 Ocean Ave, Parenti Dennis L to Malysz Glenn M; 12/2017. $357,500

211 E 2nd Ave, Kain Anna C to Frederick Caldwell IV; 12/2017. $450,000

116 E Lincoln Ave, Rees William S to Drab Roman; 12/2017. $135,000

WILDWOOD CREST

121 W Buttercup Road, Eichenlaub John G to Marano Joseph G; 12/2017. $442,000

WOODBINE

1750 Route 50, Deutsche Bank to Grubb Jon K; 12/2017. $76,264

Cumberland County

BRIDGETON

64 Charles St, Rabbai Matteo Aka, Rabbai Matteo R Aka to Rabbai Theresa; 1/29/2018. $55,000

168 N West Ave, Fannie Mae to Jimenez Rafael A; 1/29/2018. $49,900

194 Atlantic St, Fjd & Gbg LLC to Marin Nestor; 2/1/2018. $67,500

60-62 Atlantic St, Corporal Frank Lester Mead Post 1795 Vfw Inc Aka, Cuff Roland, Mead Frank Lester Corporal Post 1795 VFW Inc Aka, Vfw Inc Corporal Frank Lester Mead Post 1795 Aka, Wittman Daniel, La Pachanga Hall LLC; 2/1/2018. $36,000

687 N Pearl St, Shore Mgmt Co of Delaware Valley Inc to Riley Christopher; 2/5/2018. $35,600

56 Twin Oaks Drive, Specialized Loan Serv LLC Atty, US Bank Trust by Atty, US Rof III Legal Title Tr, Luna Eduardo, Matias Lorena Cruz; 2/5/2018; $110,000

457 Colfax St, David Kelly Agent, Housing & Urban Development Sec of by Agent, Delrow Alcea A, Edwards John H; 2/6/2018. $23,000

78 Rogers St, Campbell Charles by Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Diem Melissa by Shrf to Shore Mgmt Co of Del Valley Inc; 2/6/2018. $35,000

297 E Commerce St, Bank of New York Mellon Tr, Bank of New York Tr, Bayview Loan Serv LLC Atty, Cwalt Inc &C to Thompson Robert C; 2/8/2018. $75,000

567 Chestnut Ave, Braxmeier Deborah A to Conte-Douglas Danielle, Douglas Allen; 2/8/2018. $34,000

41 Elmer St, Arcara Calogero to Mendez Antonieta Cruz; 2/9/2018. $31,000

COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP

9562 Highland St, Caprioni Andrew David to Freas Allen, Freas Cortney; 2/5/2018. $179,000

7336 Keron Drive, Martin Raymond C to Christensen Elma L, Christensen Kiara L, Christensen Roberto; 2/12/2018. $40,000

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP

57 Pindale Drive, B&B LLC, Baruffi Lawrence, Anselmo Rocco, Anselmo Rolanda; 2/6/2018. $190,000

DOWNE TOWNSHIP

297-299 Landing Road, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Federal Nat Mtg Assoc, First American Title Insur Co Atty to Connors William John; 2/5/2018. $34,125

177 Bayview Road, Weber Audrey A/Est by Exec, Weber Douglas A/Exec to New Jersey State of Dept of Env Prot; 2/13/2018. $86,000

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP

564 Clarks Pond Road, Kane James G, Kane Sandra/Est to Oliver Nicholas; 2/5/2018. $171,000

212 Bridgeton Fairton Road, Tocco Darryl/Est by Exec/ Tocco Teresa/Exec to Caldwell Samuel T; 2/6/2018. $93,000

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

24 Sheppards Mill Road, Veterans Affairs Sec Of to Parenti Robert V; 2/1/2018. $60,500

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

229 Newport Road, Lacombe Dominick to New Jerseys Freedom Farm Animal Rescue Inc; 2/5/2018. $225,000

VINELAND

4379 Mays Landing Road, David Kelly Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Ballato Michael John; 1/24/2018. $135,000

194 Brookfield St, Iacocca Donna L to Vonsuskil Robert F Jr, Vonsuskil William W, Vonsuskil Michael R; 1/24/2018. $150,000

1082 Simca Terrace, Lagarez Carmen R, Lagarez Reynaldo J to Mota Kathy F, Mota Rafael; 1/24/2018. $154,000

5489 Ascher Road, Majkut Jennifer A, Majkut Joseph S to Frey Dylan L; 1/25/2018. $125,000

1654 Linden Blvd, Garvey Ronald to Lagarez Carmen, Lagarez Reynaldo; 1/25/2018. $203,000

1492 Cherokee Lane, Axelson Stacie to Axelson Arthur Ellis; 1/26/2018. $24,000

2169 N Delsea Drive, Five Bros Realty LLC, Grewal Karpal S, Grewal Rupinder, Singh Jatinder P, Singh Talvinder, Pandher Enterprises LLC; 1/29/2018. $446,163.55

27 Howard St, Bees Bryan, Deangelis Amanda, Goldspeil Douglas; 1/29/2018. $180,000

523 Gilmore St, Ruiz Zoraida Atty, Santiago Felicita, Santiago Felisita Aka By Atty, Santiago Susano, Perez Iris; 1/30/2018. $120,000

Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.

