Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
6 Vola Lane, Harris Phyllis to Jones Shirena D; 03/16/18. $48,000
138 Hobart Ave, Valentino Russell to Harris Luke; 03/23/18. $120,000
ATLANTIC CITY
2 Chelsea Court, Merlino Lawrence to Merlino Phyllis A; 03/14/18. $250,000
221 N Morris Ave, Tran Jim M to Nguyen Thai; 03/15/18. $41,200
17 S Florida Ave, ISM Trans LLC to Le Huan; 03/15/18. $50,000
37 S Iowa Ave 2D, Diplomat Prop Mgr LLC to Gallant Joseph N; 03/19/18. $25,000
3501 Pacific Ave Un 61, St John Wendy J to Sentnor John; 03/19/18. $45,000
524 N Elberon Ave, Kooperman Stephen L to Zappia Anthony; 03/19/18. $12,000
4209 Ventnor 5, PCIREO 1 LLC to Cheng Hoi K; 03/20/18. $21,000
3806 Ventnor Ave, On Leung Chinese Merchants Assn to Profusion Gr LLC; 03/20/18. $180,000
6 Charles Court, Warren Joan to PJIRE LLC; 03/22/18. $51,115
BRIGANTINE
106C 8th N St, Hipp Richard to Novino Joan M; 03/14/18. $250,000
52 Sailfish Drive, Mazzoccoli Vincenzo to Sharp Jon; 03/14/18. $362,500
23 Ocean Drive W, Mirenda John to Wallace Warren; 03/15/18. $470,000
204 30th S St, Wheaton Loretta J to Miner John Robert; 03/15/18. $362,500
33 Vardon Road, Hurtt Daniel to Oconnor Bernard; 03/20/18. $165,000
1019 N Shore Drive, Badame George J to Lange Carol Ann; 03/20/18. $248,000
212 W Brigantine Ave 309, Gaetano Gary to Stelmack Leonard J; 03/21/18. $90,000
205 N Roosevelt Blvd, Maiale Nicholas to Reisinger Maureen; 03/21/18. $220,000
420 Sea Horse Road, Wagner Earl to Zevin Randall L; 03/23/18. $270,000
BUENA
111 Belvedere Ave, NJHR 1 to Fatcher Devonee N; 03/15/18. $199,900
346 Wheat Road, Fannie Mae to Blough Angelina S; 03/15/18. $80,000
515 South West Blvd, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Chen Liwei; 03/16/18. $86,058
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
109 Cloverdale Lane, Shore Mgmt Co of Del Valley to Blair David P; 03/15/18. $139,000
216 Meyner Lane, Christiana Tr to Ferrante Jeanne M; 03/19/18. $59,900
623 Woodbury Ave, Watson James to Stevens Clint J; 03/20/18. $277,000
CORBIN CITY
104 & 107 Main St, Gill Daniel to Greiner John A; 03/15/18. $224,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
502 Boston Ave, Brass Inv Gr LLC to James Nicola; 03/21/18. $141,900
339 Philadelphia Ave, Wells Fargo to Ain Rahatul; 03/23/18. $56,175
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6028 Black Horse Pike, Fichetola Yolanda/Exr to Tower Ave LLC; 03/15/18. $850,000
480 London Court II, Varela Norma to Halkes Derek W; 03/15/18. $94,000
318 Fork Road, Wilmington Savings Fund Soc to Velasquez Bryan; 03/15/18. $187,400
26 Robert Best Road, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Montalvo Kent M Jr; 03/16/18. $130,000
8 Gardenia Drive, Horton Inc to Gabriel Robert M; 03/16/18. $242,990
21 Seaview Drive, Fiore Michael A to Boccella Anthony S; 03/19/18. $700,000
Re-recorded, Mas 2 LLC to Benckert Ginelle; 03/19/18. $170,900
308 London Court, Varela Norma to Prunes Cynthia; 03/19/18. $65,000
306 Folsom Ave, Ebner Jill A to Poole Diana; 03/19/18. $164,000
303 Longport Blvd, Saalman John F to Price Keith D; 03/19/18. $55,000
320 Heathercroft, Guthrie Byron Alexader to Kilar Bartosz; 03/19/18. $65,000
301 Iona Ave, Solomon Elwood N to Blue Sky Prop LLC; 03/19/18. 479,900
4 White Oak Drive, Vanaman Elizabeth M to Frazier Robert H; 03/20/18. $300,000
100 Garnett Lane, Ojserkis Rosa to Posner Israel; 03/21/18. $185,000
301 Marsha Ave, Kodsi Ephrat to Palomino Vergara Luis A; 03/23/18. $139,500
ESTELL MANOR
119 Head of the River Road, Betts Urarda S/Exr to Tuckahoe River Farm LLC; 03/28/18. $120,000
FOLSOM
1440 Backline Road, US Bank to Kviat Lazer; 03/23/18. $61,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
240 N Odessa Ave, Wells Fargo to High Touch Con LLC; 03/15/18. $199,000
314 Meadows Drive, Lam John to Patel Jiten D; 03/15/18. $230,000
294 Pine Ave, Casey Grace to Scheule Courtney; 03/15/18. $58,500
23 Ridgewood Ave, Malone Robert J to Martinez Dunia A; 03/16/18. $200,000
41 Cherokee Drive, Abarca Maluisa to Dev Holdings LLC; 03/19/18. $65,000
163 Nightingale Way, US HUD to Truong Nghi N; 03/19/18. $146,250
220 W Jimmie Leeds Road, Sherwood Forest Homes LLC to Bird Justin D; 03/19/18. $247,900
712 Moonraker Court, Lamonaca Ryan to Broecker Patrick L; 03/19/18. $202,500
311 Spruce Ave, Bancheri Salvatore to Bancheri Luigia; 03/19/18. $31,200
414 First Ave, Mancuso and Danze Ptnrshp to Ardelean Matthew S; 03/19/18. $173,735
24 Liberty Court, Ewart Robert A to Engram Dallas L; 03/20/18. $75,000
11 Mohave Drive, Rehman Aneeb U to Alexander Lori D; 03/21/18. $82,000
316 Pomona Road, Mccullough Douglas to Ryan Edward; 03/21/18. $195,000
104 Dover Court, Giardina Joseph J Sr to Smith Gertrude M; 03/22/18. $153,000
19 Federal Court, Vojtko Joseph to Oconnor Scott; 03/23/18. $63,000
Moss Mill Road, 00 Moss Mill Road LLC to Motovation LLC; 03/23/18. $150,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
2340 Pine St, Bonsall Joseph C IV to Mueller Carl G III; 03/19/18. $75,000
2012 High Bank Road, Tanasic Dusan to Dworkin Jeffrey; 03/19/18. $307,500
1521 Thomas Jefferson Court, Desalvo Dennis E to Villa Roberto J; 03/19/18. $111,240
2602 Canyon Court, Mtglq Inv LP to Dellaquila Eric; 03/21/18. $87,500
95 Meadow Circle, Palermo Brandon D to Badger Julius L Jr; 03/21/18. $198,900
5912 Fifth St, Tieri Mary/Atty to Wigglesworth Allison K; 03/22/18. $135,000
HAMMONTON
56 Lakeshore Drive, Deutsche Bank to Wright Edward A; 03/21/18. $102,984
172 Yorktown Blvd, Front Door Real Estate LLC to Valentin Nicholas; 03/21/18. $140,000
901 N Egg Harbor Road, Grasso John to Raffa Dorothea J; 03/21/18. $138,400
LINWOOD
4 Lake Drive, Batzer Steven J to Young Barbara; 03/19/18. $283,500
314 W Ocean Heights Ave, US Bank to Yerra Prasad N; 03/21/18. $117,000
LONGPORT
2300 Atlantic Ave, Angeloni John to Helpern Matthew; 03/23/18. $1,700,000
MARGATE
22 S Coolidge Ave, Infante Blanche/Exr to Berbecaru Anna; 03/19/18. $300,000
8600 Amherst Ave, Carie LLC to Lieberman Alan M; 03/20/18. $855,000
213 N Thurlow Ave, Rader Daniel J to Bierig Daniel; 03/21/18. $450,000
213 N Wilson Ave Un A, Cross John to Orlowski Robert; 03/21/18. $185,000
105 109 N Adams Ave Un D, 105 N Adams Condos LLC to Moore Richard F III; 03/21/18. $630,000
216 N Clarendon Ave, Leeds James P Jr to Freedman Sally; 03/21/18. $270,000
Update Return Address 4/2/2018, Slater Marc B to Napier Kristen N; 03/21/18. $204,000
615 N Douglas Ave, Persaud Philip to Rosenthal Daniel; 03/22/18. $445,000
304 N Wilson Ave Un B, Tessler Brett to Holloway Talib; 03/23/18. $235,000
MULLICA TOWNSHIP
2100 Elwood Road, Raymond James to Laspada James T; 03/22/18. $282,000
NORTHFIELD
22 Fairway Ave, Ruzzo Michael to Deacosta Nilsa C Pagan; 03/16/18. $135,700
11 Pasadena Drive, Christiana Tr to Santilli Nancy; 03/20/18. $165,500
2203 Grove Road W, Cohen Daniel L to Shaw Christopher; 03/23/18. $211,000
PLEASANTVILLE
112 E Adams Ave, US Bank to Carmona Jorge L; 03/16/18. $51,000
804 Fernwood Ave, US HUD to 306 N Warwick Road LLC; 03/16/18. $75,900
700 N Franklin Blvd, Ruiz Maria to Bossert Darrin; 03/21/18. $65,000
1021 N Main St, Christiana Tr to American Mutual Fund LLC; 03/21/18. $26,400
239 W Ridgewood Ave, Volkman Mgmt LLC to Lumbre Ana M; 03/21/18. $126,000
30 N 4th St, Ahmed Sohail to Malik Muhammed R; 03/21/18. $140,000
123 W Wright St, Ahmed Muhammad to Malik Muhammed R; 03/22/18. $144,000
208 N Third St, Christiana Tr to Priyatelli LLC; 03/23/18. $83,305
SOMERS POINT
8 Osborne Road, Hanselman Shannon to Bodor Lorraine B; 03/16/18. $164,500
618 Second St, Bell Unger Katherine to Martin Guy; 03/16/18. $22,000
83 Greate Bay Drive, Lasala Anne K to Shamberg Brittany Alisha; 03/19/18. $100,000
948 W New York Ave, Wells Fargo to Mystic Home Improv LLC; 03/19/18. $37,710
3 Greate Bay Drive Un 3, Donohue Carol B to Kleva Melissa S; 03/21/18. $202,000
23 Village Drive S, Brodzinski Nancy to Pagano Russell; 03/27/18. $125,000
VENTNOR
6101 Monmouth Ave Un 507, Ventnor Partnsp to Bakaj Kathryn; 03/16/18. $110,000
6101 Monmouth Ave Un 505, Ventnor Partnsp to Bakaj Kathryn; 03/16/18. $73,000
113 N Portland Ave, Hughes Linda to Carr Daniel J; 03/19/18. $360,000
4800 Boardwalk 605, Grossman Sheila to Sheinkin Lowell; 03/20/18. $340,000
6300 Winchester Ave, NJHR 3 LLC to 6300 Winchester LLC; 03/21/18. $149,900
6002 Burk Ave, Rankin Donovan G Sr to Mcquay Seth A; 03/23/18. $220,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7929 Dune Drive Un 117, B James to Saporito Christopher H; 1/2018. $350,000
636 21st St, Pappas Clement to Larentowicz Ronald D; 1/2018. $562,500
231 25th St, Hales JF and RT Hales Rev Liv Tr to Kelley Joseph; 1/2018. $720,000
Lot 1.301 Block 78.05, Harvey Christopher M to Steinetz Martin V; 1/2018. $850,000
233 34th St, Perrotta Julia to Welsh Thomas J Jr; 1/2018. $1,100,000
560 24th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr to Mannino Nicholas A Jr; 1/2018. $1,295,000
128 15th St, Hsbc Bank USA to Delaney Francis; 1/2018. $1,627,500
594 22nd St, Probe T Leonard to Mac Dougall Eric; 1/2018. $2,250,000
314 42nd St, Mc Andrew Susan to Harobin Andrew; 1/2018. $2,275,000
CAPE MAY
1600 Holmes Ave, Corsaro Mario/Exr to Canonico Thomas; 1/2018. $250,000
1146 Lafayette St, Peter Scott to Lothian James R; 1/2018. $500,000
10 Congress St, Zecchino Virginia A to Mc Cluskey Michael P; 1/2018. $850,000
1250 Virginia Ave, Flynn Dorothea M, Flynn Dorothea M; 1/2018. $20,000
805 Pittsburgh Ave, Logue Darla B to Lisa Richard; 1/2018. $340,000
1295 Lafayette St Un D, Hammell Jordan to Dillon Denise E; 1/2018. $525,000
DENNIS TOWNSHIP
224 Holly Drive, Lanoce Nancy to Bruenig Steven E; 1/2018. $57,000
65 Sunny Lane, Rinck Thomas to Haas Christopher B; 1/2018. $179,999
1392 &1396 Route 47, Mazzo Michele to Jones Robert J; 1/2018. $86,000
656 Petersburg Road, Kneipp Clifford J Jr to Benitez Abraham; 1/2018. $120,000
55 Sunny Lane, Walters William E Jr to Mc Laughlin Kelly; 1/2018. $230,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
136 E Bates Ave, Deutsche Bk Nat Tr Co to Grimm Thomas E; 1/2018. $35,000
204 Texas Ave, Rucci Hope to Clark Catherine; 1/2018. $100,000
23 Texas Ave, Defrancesco Richard F to Cox James M; 1/2018. $123,000
407 E Saint Johns Ave, Ainsworth Linda E to Reilly Sandra; 1/2018. $186,500
103 W Wilde Ave, Black Francene W to Emmons James; 1/2018. $189,500
764 Seashore Road A, Burnley Benjamin J to Rubin Nancy; 1/2018. $240,000
719 Pacific Ave, Widtfeldt John R to Stewart Patricia A; 1/2018. $275,000
9601 Atlantic Ave, Stabile Robert to Kulp Timothy A; 1/2018. $505,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Land On Swainton-Goshen Road, Tozour William H Jr to Tozour John P; 1/2018. $20,000
106 Bucknell Ave, FHLM Corp to Russo Jean C; 1/2018. $81,500
23 Siegtown Road, Kalashnikov Sergey to Sutton Prop LLC; 1/2018. $90,000
26 Stagecoach Road, Bank Of NY Mellon to No Flipping Worries LLC; 1/2018. $130,000
1509 Route 9 N, Mc Cormick 106 LLC to Rhoads Prop LLC; 1/2018. $190,000
386 Court House South Dennis Road, Bayview Loan Serv LLC to Fusiek Robert T; 1/2018. $215,000
19 Winding Way, Tracy Homes LLC to Bond Kelly M; 1/2018. $266,000
Lot 5.03 Block 335.01, Nvr Inc Ptnr to Anderson Frank E; 1/2018. $372,667
Lot 13 Block 114, Poponak Thomas to Carpoletti Edward J; 1/2018. $385,000
37 Egret Trail, Lane Stanley W to Spatola James V III; 1/2018. $740,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
Lot 6 Block 133, White Henry W to Deiter James E; 1/2018. $150,000
1900 Surf Ave, Annocki Eileen to Mc Kenna James J III; 1/2018. $155,000
206 E 25th Ave, Waring Joseph to Boyce John; 1/2018. $225,000
1804 Surf Ave, Ropars George to Hollywood Graham; 1/2018. $325,000
138 W Chestnut Ave, Gaw Susan/Exr to Dougherty M H; 1/2018. $365,000
442 E 21st Ave Un 109, Golashovsky Richard J to Brown Joseph F Jr; 1/2018. $165,000
228 W Walnut Ave, Tombleson Kathryn to Mc Garrigle James; 1/2018. $320,000
118 E Chestnut Ave Un B, Bria John to Tyrrell Michael J; 1/2018. $397,500
SEA ISLE CITY
109 43rd St Un W, Shore Marketing LLC to Tosti Sergio P; 1/2018. $850,000
23 38th St Un 106, Stephenson Ann J to Maiatico Anthony R; 1/2018. $275,000
4900 Landis Ave Un 103, Larkey William to Osterstock Jeremy R; 1/2018. $347,500
114 60th St 1st Fl, Krauss Juliann/Exr to 60th St Sic LLC; 1/2018. $415,000
117 57th St, Yanni Anthony M to Bigelow Howard P; 1/2018. $730,000
225 78th St, Cardile Joseph S to Militia Hill Inv LP; 1/2018. $780,000
18 44th St S Un, 4401 Landis Ave LLC to Connolly John; 1/2018. $1,150,000
STONE HARBOR
341 87th St Rear, Wang Jeng Ren to Flanagan Heidi E; 1/2018. $752,000
5 110th St, Griffin Elizabeth A/Tr to Nellanna Holdings LLC; 1/2018. $1,365,000
8811 Third Ave Un 4, Steinetz Martin to Waskiewicz Mark J; 1/2018. $455,000
332 87th St, Carroll Anne J to Liebesman Jeffrey; 1/2018. $700,000
423 104th St, May Joseph G to Mooney James P; 1/2018. $1,680,000
101 121St Sr, Pia Michael L to Chadwick Albert T; 1/2018. $5,825,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
17 Bank Road, Hoover Francis M to Corsaro Mario Sr; 1/2018. $92,300
5 McDaniels Court, Wright Kristina A to Geib Christopher; 1/2018. $95,000
19 Argoe Drive, McLaughlin Barbara to Dobbs Reagan E; 1/2018. $145,000
WEST CAPE MAY
107 W Grant St, Knowles G L Jr/Est Exr to LA Pray Bldrs Inc; 1/2018. $332,000
WEST WILDWOOD
208 P Ave, Guhl Susan M to Surovick Louis L; 1/2018. $30,000
206 P Ave, Guhl Susan M Surovick Louis L; 1/2018. $51,000
WILDWOOD
3407 Park Blvd, Boyce Steven J to Fitzpatrick Stephen J; 1/2018. $259,500
5301 Ocean Ave, Goal To Go Prop Trdg to Venezia Dominic M; 1/2018. $279,000
4000 New Jersey Ave, Karavangelos A/Exr to Wildwood Dg LLC; 1/2018. $335,000
WILDWOOD CREST
141 W Cardinal Road, Brisman Yosef to Auriemma David M; 1/2018. $185,000
136 W Heather Rd Un 136, Eichenlaub John G to Forte Thomas; 1/2018. $435,000
307 E Miami Ave, Ianieri Ronald D to Hewitt Kirk; 1/2018. $450,100
301 E Primrose Road, Feraco FC/Est Exr to Feraco William J; 1/2018. $600,000
WOODBINE
98 Sun St Un 98, Stone Marianne R to Dever Kathleen; 1/2018. $57,000
Cumberland County
BRIDGETON
244 Fayette St, Blb Res Del, Collins Myya Agent, Housing & Urban Dev Sec of by Agent to Pacheco Carlos; 3/6/2018. $40,000
177 W Broad St, Cj Martin Enterprises LLC, Martin Carl J, Martin Linda M, Dp Real Estate Hold LLC; 3/6/2018. $43,000
314 Atlantic St, 25 Capital Partners LLC, Carisbrook Asset Hold Tr, Chambers Larry A Atty, Peterson Anthony; 3/14/2018. $16,000
54 Bank St, Deutsche Bank; Gsamp Tr, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC to Hagaman Robert; 3/15/2018. $24,000
19 Cornell Ave, Collins Myra Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Morrison Raymond H Jr; 3/15/2018. $28,120.11
197 Atlantic St, Wells Fargo Bank, Bridgeton House Llc, 3/15/2018, $76,000.00
4 Victory Court, Terra Vista LLC to Regalbuto Builders LLC; 3/21/2018. $15,000
340 Fayette St, Blb Resources Inc Del, Collins Myra Agent, Housing & Urban Dev, to Fayed Ibrahim; 3/27/2018. $31,0000
97 Bridgeton Fairton Road, Housing and Urban Dev to Malki Habib; 3/27/2018. $19,250
21 Twin Oaks Drive, Njhr 2 LLC, Pollock Donald L Jr, Deleon Margarita Alvarado, Martinez Alejandro Martinez; 3/29/2018. $165,000
COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP
1921 Buckshutem Road, Baglio John A, Baglio Reba/Est to Johnson Robert G; 3/8/2018. $25,000
2310 Bacon St, Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York Tr, Cwabs Inc&C by Tr, Specialized Loan Serv LLC to Blizzard Jack I Jr, Blizzard Renee C; 3/22/2018. $50,000
1826 Main St, Castlerock 2017 LLC, Broadus Freddie Jr, Butler Kareem; 3/27/2018. $9,900
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
865 Morton Ave, Cossaboon Carol Velma/Exec, Cossaboon Velma T/Est by Exec to Heckman Dennis Philip to Heckman Emily; 3/5/2018. $45,000
607 Kenyon Ave, Regalbuto Builders LLC, Regalbuto Samuel R III to Costa Kelsey, Costa Ronald C; 3/23/2018. $200,000
Garton Road At Richards Road, Krupa Gregory A to Home Farm Real Estate LLC; 3/27/2018. $35,994
44 Pindale Drive, Rose Bruce A Jr, Rose Karla K to Achilles Thomas H; 3/20/2018. $165,000
791 Garton Road, Carrington Mtg Serv LLC, Stanwich Mtg Loan Tr, Wilm Savi Fund Society to Lomberk Cory R; 3/29/2018. $119,900
DOWNE TOWNSHIP
446 Main St, Pennymac Loan Serv LLC, Pmc Reo Tr to Blizzard Jack, Blizzard Renee; 3/22/2018. $26,000
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP
28 Coombs Drive, Bank of New York Mellon Tr, Bank of New York Tr, Cwabs Inc&C by Tr, Specialized Loan Serv LLC to Channell David Jr; 3/14/2018. $40,000
277 Fairton Millville Road, Kitzmiller Harry M/Exec, Weldon Marjorie/Est by Exec to Potgieter Corne, Potgieter Mathys G; 3/14/2018. $75,000
8 Starkey Lane, Mather Kenneth B Jr, Mather Vicki L to Cardoso Edwin I Vaquero; 3/14/2018. $18,000
Clarks Pond Road, Munson Ronald W, Munson Thomas O Jr to Mcmahan Curtis; 3/21/2018. $75,000
512 Back Neck Road, Deutsche Bank, Home Equity Mtg Loan, Ocwen Loan Serv LLC, CR LLC; 3/22/2018. $18,150
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
55 Pineview Terrace, Starkey Ann H, Starkey Elmer E/Est to Street Brittany, Street Romaine S Jr; 3/6/2018. $143,000
620 Shiloh Pike, 620 Shiloh Pike LLC to Shiloh Pike Prop LLC; 3/14/2018. $360,000
3 Tipton Dr, Mtglq Inv LP by Atty; Rushmore Loan Mgmt Serv LLC to Clark Heather; 3/15/2018. $67,500
56 Beebe Run Road, Aspen Prop Gr LLC to Snyder Donald Jr, Snyder Laura; 3/20/2018. $189,900
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
36 Newport Road, Catar Anita C, Kandabarow Anita, Kandabarow Nicholas Jr, Nj Mushrooms Inc; 3/13/2018. $70,000
Newport Road, Kandabarow Anita, Kandabarow Nicholas Jr, Nj Mushrooms Inc; 3/13/2018. $130,000
5702 Stone Ave, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Fed Nat Mtg Assoc, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg LLC Atty, Slimmer Cortney H, Ziegler William J; 3/15/2018. $95,000
401 Main St, Thompson-Albert Rebecca to Matish John L Sr; 3/16/2018. $50,000
136 North Ave, Brown Ricky William Sr to Reilly Donna, Reilly Gerard; 3/21/2018. $65,000
5697 Norris Ave, Spec Rest & Dev LLC to Rempfer Donna M, Rempfer William L; 3/22/2018. $137,500
372 Main St, Sanza Charles E, Sergiacomi Veronica, Sykut Christine, Tisa John M; 3/27/2018. $15,000
310 Main St, Sanza Charles E, Sergiacomi Veronica, Sykut Christine, Tisa John M; 3/27/2018. $15,000
953 Lummistown Road, Calhoun John by Shrf, Cumberland County Sheriff, Hignutt Laura by Shrf, Njhr5 LLC; 3/29/2018. $113,400
18 East Ave, Wells Fargo Bank to Brisbone Melvin Lee; 3/29/2018. $44,750
MILLVILLE
1902 Hance Bridge Road, Cline Gari B Aka by Atty, Cline Garry B Aka by Atty, Cline Gilbert A/Est, Williams Kelly B Atty, Cantoni Charles J; 3/8/2018. $45,000
719 Orange St, Ciancaglini Gino, Next Door Prop LLC, 719 Orange Street LLC; 3/8/2018. $637,500
206 N 12th St, Culcasi Rosemary Esq Atty, Fannie Mae Aka by Atty, Fed Nat Mtg Assoc, Stern Lavinthal & Frankenberg LLC Atty, K&L Real Estate LLC; 3/8/2018. $87,500
1328 W Main St, Levick Steven W to Dastolfo Albert J, Dastolfo Neneth; 3/8/2018. $162,000
1001 Pleasant Drive, Richards-Pettit Shannon Fka, Richards-Sharp Shannon to Wilson Haakim; 3/8/2018. $130,000
801 Shar Lane Blvd, Cumberland County Jitney LLC, Ruocco Frank C, Winters Erin L; 3/13/2018. $129,000
22 Tomasello Drive, Christiana Tr, Chronos Solutions Atty, Ventures Tr, Wilm Sav Fund Soc to Mairs Claudius Carlos; 3/13/2018. $226,500
1013 Shar Lane Blvd, New Jersey Housing & Mtg Fin Ag, T-Ray Inv LLC; 3/14/2018. $123,600
305 N 12th St, Wells Fargo Bank, Detullio Daniel Kevin, Myers William Joseph; 3/14/2018. $52,500
206 11th St N, K&L Real Estate LLC, Reed Kevin, Pardo Stacey L, Schenesky Evelyn C; 3/14/2018. $140,000
1220 Cedar St, Dayton Doris M/Exec, Springer Edma Mae/Est by Exec, Springer Edna M/Est, Springer Willis J/Est to Ridgway Ashley M; 3/15/2018. $90,000
906 F St, Davis Donna L, Henry Amanda E, Henry Nicholas; 3/15/2018. $110,000
154 Sheldon Ave, Blb Res Del by Agent, David Kelly Agent, Housing & Urban Dev, to Caprioni Andrew; 3/15/2018. $75,087
49 Tomasello Drive, Sherwood Forest Homes LLC to Parker Katherine E; 3/16/2018. $219,900
525 Cedar St, Bruno Dennis/Exec, Bruno Estelle R/Est by Exec, Bruno Frank/Est, Wallinger Donna/Exec to Redden John; 3/17/2018. $40,000
1004 Buck St, Fields Anna J/Est, Fields Tommy to Martinez Victor; 3/20/2018. $95,000
501-503 Mulberry St, Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of New York Tr, Carrington Mtg Ser LLC, Cwabs Inc&C by Tr to Anagbo Delawe; 3/20/2018. $19,500
8 Natalie Lane, Dean Jason P, Brown Kimberly, Rizzo John; 3/21/2018. $177,000
322 E Oak St, Mccorristin Robert M, Mccorristin Sheila A to Gils Realty LLC; 3/21/2018. $10,000
16 Hall Road, Andrews Ashley, Andrews Shaun R to Temple Kimberly D, Temple Todd A; 3/21/2018. $475,000
507 10th St, Njhr 2 LLC, Pollock Donald Jr, Radcliffe David R; 3/23/2018. $94,900
113 E Pine St, Dewar Duncan James, Dewar Duncan James by Atty, Dewar Jaime B by Atty, Heulings Jaime Beth Fka by Atty, Heulings Otley W Jr Ind Atty, Heulings Paula Lynn, Williams Robert, Williams Valerie L, Deutsche Bank, Hsi Asset Sec Corp Tr; 3/23/2018. $10,000
STOW CREEK TOWNSHIP
874 Columbia Highway, JP Morgan Alt Loan Tr, Phh Mtg Corp Atty, US Bank Tr, 319 W Park Ave LLC; 3/20/2018. $55,000
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP
21 Cake Road, Aldrich Ronald S/Est, Aldrich Sylvia, Loew Lydia, Loew Nicholas; 3/7/2018. $350,000
12 Qual Ridge Drive, Johnson Albert B, Johnson Ann Marie to Brown James; 3/9/2018. $237,500
1407 2nd Ave, Kondaur Cap Corp Tr, Matawin Ventures Series by Tr to Nakai Kevin Sr; 3/12/2018. $30,000
1315 Second Ave, Collings Myra Agent, Housing & Urban Dev to Khattha Sasithorn; 3/14/2018. $29,700
1018 E Parsonage Road, New Jersey Housing & Mtg Fin Agy to Holt Karla, Holt Wayne; 3/14/2018. $23,500
1610 Third Ave, Kobayashi Clifford K Ind Exec, Kobayashi Kuzuo/Est, Kobayashi Toshiko/Est by Exec to Redstone Cap Gr LLC; 3/14/2018. $47,000
9 Briarwood Lane, Bullock Harry W/Test Tr, Pratt Terri A by Sub Trust to Travaline Katherine C, Travaline Robert L; 3/21/2018. $212,000
VINELAND
2099 Kickapoo Trail, Specialized Loan Serv Atty, US Bank, Shaikh Hinah Shahid, Zafar Hasan; 3/1/2018. $187,000
433 & 435 W Landis Ave, Cumba Jose, Cumba Sophia to Dvr Vineland Realty LLC; 3/1/2018. $400,000
622 Paul St, Veterans Affairs Sec Of to Gonzalez Maria; 3/1/2018. $36,000
2322 Maple Ave, Komorowski Alicya, Komorowski Alicya/Est, Palmieri Jordan, Simons Tiffany; 3/2/2018. $135,000
434 W Landis Ave, Dalton Diane L to Integrative Health Center LLC; 3/5/2018. $27,000
191 N Brewster Road, Smith Keith G, Bronson Julie Ann, Lera Dennis Richard; 3/6/2018. $184,000
2419 E Landis Ave, Parrish Charles Jr, Parrish Craig, Parrish Enterprises LLC to Prochaska Joyce, Prochaska Richard; 3/6/2018. $259,900
2519 Monroe Ave, Kuzmicz D&D Constr LLC, Kuzmicz Daniel, Epstein Matthew D, Kuzmicz Shannon E; 3/6/2018. $240,000
3030 Daphne Drive, Highland Pines At Vineland LLC to Tri Corner Communities NJ LLC; 3/6/2018. $56,000
2264 E Landis Ave, Martinelli Denise, Martinelli Samuel to B&B LLC; 3/6/2018. $60,000
3050 Daphne Drive, Highland Pines At Vineland LLC to Tri Corner Communities NJ LLC; 3/6/2018. $56,000
409 W Chestnut Ave, Asamblea Deiglesias Cristianas Aka, Assembly of Christian Churches Inc Aka to Cortes Juan, Cortes Yolanda; 3/6/2018. $130,000
2478 Simonelli Drive, Njhr 1 LLC; Pollock Donald L Jr, Crisafulli Francesca, Didonato Edward; 3/7/2018. $238,000
801 Florence Ave, Baccile Anna, Baccile Carmen, Pec Miriam, Tecum Carlos Pec; 3/8/2018. $112,000
Property transactions run Sundays as space is available.
941 Mars Place, Njhr 1 LLC, Pollock Donald L Jr, Cain Joseph; 3/8/2018. $125,400
219 N 6th St, Guidarini David to Cumberland County Improv Auth; 3/8/2018. $300,000
1460 Roosevelt Blvd, Landi Adam, Landi Samantha to Capetillo Daisy L, Capetillo William D; 3/8/2018. $185,000
1584 S East Ave, Truman 2013 Tr, Truman Cap Adv LP Atty, US Bank, Medina Rafael, Soto Ruben Sr; 3/8/2018. $129,900
413 W Doren St, Gomez Carmen Fka, Lopez Arturo, Lopez Carmen, Sharpe Michelle; 3/8/2018. $129,000
1964 E Oak Road, Montalvo Kim, Ruiz Yamileth, Salas Damian, Salas Elaine; 3/8/2018. $60,000
944 E Elmer Road, Citigroup Mtg Loan Tr Inc &C, US Bank, Wells Fargo Bank Atty to Hernandez Angel Jr, Hernandez Reina; 3/8/2018. $55,000
1018 E Chestnut Ave, Montagna Dino Anthony to Ramos Tracy L; 3/8/2018. $72,000
1433 E Walnut Road, Ackerman Eve by Atty, Ackerman Henry Bernard by Atty, Quiles Omarie; 3/8/2018. $170,000
3756 N Delsea Drive, Shipton Earl Est, Shipton Sharon to Serrano Eliezer; 3/8/2018. $159,900
2518 Barry Drive, Mainiero Eugene by Atty, Mainiero Eugene Jr Atty, Mainiero Felicia to Reimels Justin; 3/8/2018. $200,000
242 W Elmer St, Blb Res Del, Collins Myra Agent, Housing & Urban Dev, Hd Laundromat LLC; 3/8/2018. $36,735
1169 W Landis Ave, Acp Vineland Assoc LLC, American Cont Prop of New Jersey Inc, Cft Nv Dev LLC; 3/8/2018. $1,000,000
