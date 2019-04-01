Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ATLANTIC CITY
2721 Boardwalk Un 601, Esposito Joseph P Forney Lynda; 11/01/18. $82,000
2815 Denny St, Khademi Abdur Abedin Shirin; 11/14/18. $85,000
2834 Atlantic Ave, 603 Brighton Towers Condo Assn Bachan Ishwar; 11/09/18. $40,000
2834 Atlantic Ave Un 709, Santos Pablito S Jaskaran Apriya; 11/16/18. $57,200
2901 Atlantic Ave, 2901 Atlantic Holdings Llc 2901 Atlantic Ave Llc; 11/16/18. $310,000
30 Anchorage Court Un H, Kim Hui Suffian Allen A; 11/02/18. $115,000
3017 Fairmount Ave, Martinez Eridania Jaman Sultana; 11/07/18. $52,000
3101 Boardwalk Tower II 704-2, Carson Ashley D/Admr Epps Paula P; 11/07/18. $40,000
3101 Boardwalk Un 1916-1, Merz Robert L Rodriguez David; 11/21/18. $129,000
32 Schooner Court, Palmer Darren William/Admr Pyrcz Raymond; 11/14/18. $104,000
33 N Kingston Ave, Sett Realty Llc Stablini Jennifer K; 11/09/18. $239,900
3501 Boardwalk Un B115, Coniglio & Towers Inc Phoenix Ira Llc; 11/05/18. $85,000
BRIGANTINE
4414 Privateer Road, Jazz Homes Llc Mitchell James L; 11/13/18. $305,000
4416 Atl Brigantine Blvd, Hovsepian Edward Tr Snyder Michael; 11/01/18. $280,000
4516 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd Un B, Haynes Francis T Dunn David A Sr; 11/30/18. $500,000
4525 W Brigantine Ave, Larocca Joanne Brigantine Inv Llc; 11/14/18. $290,000
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd Un 6202, Cralle Lilyan Mcgill Martin; 11/30/18. $268,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
3 Esher Way, Tian Teresa Elmallah Sherin M; 11/29/18. $176,000
3021 Tremont Ave, Mtglq Inv Lp Ttk Enterprises Llc; 11/13/18. $90,800
303 Cedar Lake Drive, Dr Horton Inc Nj Chung Denny; 11/26/18. $268,300
303 Longport Blvd Un C355d, Bassman Eilene S Gedrimas George; 11/02/18. $45,000
305 Heggen Ave, Santander Bank Na Sarao Anthony W; 11/09/18. $130,000
314 Mcclellan Road, Webb Dorothy S Waring Joseph; 11/27/18. $202,000
315 Shires Way, Qin Jian Z Marin Justin J; 11/27/18. $178,000
332 Heather Croft, Sett Realty Llc Zapata Roldan Sergio A; 11/07/18. $74,000
3527 Bargaintown Road, Mtglq Inv Lp Yasin Mohammad; 11/27/18. $70,000
359 Heather Croft, Fannie Mae Nikolova Tanya; 11/26/18. $47,500
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
42 Mohave Drive, Rehman Aneeb Javed Saleem; 11/14/18. $89,000
424 Tulip Ave, Travagline Tiffany N Pantalone Nicholas P Jr; 11/08/18. $162,900
425 S Zenia Ave, Rehman Amjad Amadio James R; 11/14/18. $180,000
426 Ebony Tree Ave, Malamut James Z/Ind&Atty Valentin Santiago Christian; 11/19/18. $225,000
45 Heavenly Valley Court, Ayala Nydia Pdjl Inv Llc; 11/27/18. $33,000
451 E Ridgewood Ave, Mdm Martin Bldg Llc Deo Michele; 11/28/18. $279,000
491 Holly Ave, Baginski Slawomir Rodriguez Israel I Jr; 11/05/18. $192,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
183 Tryens Drive 2, Vega Adneira Nero Anthony; 11/14/18. $180,000
2 Dorato Drive, Mcmanimon Patricia Distefano Tammy Lynn; 11/13/18. $235,000
202 Vail Court, Terruso Mario Paul Hennessy Rhonda L; 11/09/18. $87,000
2302 Primrose Court Un 29-10, Ebner Prop Llc Abdalla Wagdi; 11/29/18. $35,000
2437 Lahn Lane, Kang Ok Chun Frazier Josh; 11/14/18. $259,000
2618 Durango Court, Jpmorgan Alternative Loan Tr 2006 A5 Aleshire Steven J; 11/05/18. $68,000
2702 Cleveland Ave, Kelly Daniel J Kozlowski Joseph P; 11/30/18. $200,000
2711 Grange Court Un 2711, Jiampetti Cecelia M Lamaine Stephanie K; 11/29/18. $142,000
28 Springton Circle, Buck James C Ludwig Daniel Joseph; 11/28/18. $232,000
2804 Forsythia Court, Zappy Richard K&P Realty Mgmt Llc; 11/16/18. $52,000
MARGATE
312 N Huntington Ave, Tobiasen Rosemary/Exr Ruzzo Danette; 11/21/18. $275,000
37 N Clermont Ave, Cherwony Walter Novelli Vincent; 11/23/18. $417,500
7506 Winchester Ave, Njhr 2 Llc Stolic Leslie A; 11/08/18. $520,000
7704 Bayshore Drive, Unversaw Matthew D Mcdonald Glen J; 11/19/18. $400,000
8605 Ventnor Ave, Vesper Thomas J Rose Leon H; 11/14/18. $1,050,000
9100 Beach 509, Sherman Andrew J Cramer Joan; 11/14/18. $750,000
9102 Monmouth Ave, Torino Peter T Rachinsky Heather; 11/09/18. $235,000
9609 Ventnor Ave C6, Yacker Stanley Mccort Sean P; 11/05/18. $100,000
SOMERS POINT
518 9th St, Midfirst Bank Ferreri Francesco Paul Jr; 11/26/18. $159,000
549 New Road Suite E, Sabnis Vinayak M Hill & Assoc Therapy Serv Llc; 11/13/18. $60,000
59 Defeo Lane, Zara Inv Llc Helbig Rosanne; 11/16/18. $215,000
900 Pennsylvania Ave, Richardson Joseph Faichney Edward L Sr; 11/14/18. $265,000
Cape May County
AVALON
207 36th St, Norsworthy Diane M Flick Christopher; 10/2018. $662,500
54 E 27th St Apt B, Mitchell Cheryl A Marshall Harry E; 10/2018. $672,000
9 E 21st St, Dao Loc Pyfer Paul Andrew; 10/2018. $750,000
6369 Ocean Drive, Bank Of New York Mellon Wenz John F; 10/2018. $965,999
CAPE MAY
101 S Lafayette St, Valenz Scott D Scheffer Jason M; 10/2018. $425,000
911 Page St, Poe Judythe 705 Jefferson LLC; 10/2018. $902,500
25 Ocean St, Mc Kenney Mark K Sackstein Aaron; 10/2018. $1,700,000
1003 Stockton Ave, Patton William &C Hoffman Mark A; 10/2018. $3,160,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
333 E Pacific Ave, Altobelli Peter M Exr Sutton Vicki E; 10/2018. $209,000
7 Walton Ave, Barbera Carmen A Jr Altobelli Louis; 10/2018. $260,000
36 Wyndemere Court, Fichera Rose Wetzel David G; 10/2018. $310,000
OCEAN CITY
816-20 Boardwalk Un 5C, Tabernacle Brdwlk Min LLC Sey West Realty Prtnrs LLC; 10/2018. $800,000
2129-31 Simpson Ave Un B 2131, Duncan RE Inv LLC Donahue Paul; 10/2018. $810,000
32 Wesely Ave, Walters Louis M Murray Paula Jaco; 10/2018. $835,000
118 E Atlantic Blvd, Balis Helena M Clarke Roman; 10/2018. $1,500,000
1137 West Ave Un A, Von Buchwald C D Exr Mc Hugh Marlene E; 10/2018. $63,000
STONE HARBOR
230 108th St, Nudy Raymond J Eberz Gerard; 10/2018. $1,360,000
240 98th St, Szucs Louis M Hagenberg Robert J; 10/2018. $1,550,000
115 107th St, Stoner John K III/Exr Meehan Michael; 10/2018. $2,100,000
277 88th St, 7 Mile Rehab LLC Salt And Sand LLC; 10/2018. $2,825,000
UPPER TOWNSHIP
70 Narrows Road, Myers Bruce Maduzia Joseph; 10/2018. $335,000
60 Tyler Road, Upper Bridge Road LLC Myers Bruce W Jr; 10/2018. $350,000
18 Island View Terrace, Dietz Robert Wylie Raymond W; 10/2018. $360,000
3 Somers Ave, Noll Bruce Smith Kevin R; 10/2018. $529,000
712 S Bayview Drive, Hadfield Catherine M 712 Bayview Drive LLC; 10/2018. $715,000
2712 S Commonwealth Ave, Sheridan Kevin T Melley Diane Balzereit; 10/2018. $1,145,000
WILDWOOD
419 W Pine Ave, Gaughan John P Perrone Louis; 10/2018. $224,000
220 E Poplar Ave, Williams David A Morton Paul J; 10/2018. $242,900
156 W Oak Ave Un 156, Gaf And Assoc 1 LLC Carbone Dino P; 10/2018. $278,000
3624 Boardwalk, Saab Penelope Pavlou Pavlou Steven; 10/2018. $300,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
