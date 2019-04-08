Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

345 N Shore Road, Mawby Glen Tomeo Paul; 12/07/18. $230,000

14a Oyster Bay, Sarangpur Llc Sevilla German P; 12/11/18. $62,000

1103 Chelsea Road, Cross Country Equity Llc Cocozza Raymond; 12/11/18. $200,000

ATLANTIC CITY

460 N Trenton Ave, Emmons Alfred F/Exr Atlas Management 440 N Llc; 11/08/18. $57,000

49 S Delancy Place, Starbitusa Llc Pratsinakis Catherine; 11/30/18. $385,000

500 Caspian Ave, Coral Llc Brown Victor T; 11/19/18. $134,900

526 Pacific Ave Un 1006, Kozelsky Michael Thomas Anita; 11/09/18. $158,000

526 Pacific Ave Un 1202, Teach Solais Nj Llc Wen Alice; 11/19/18. $165,000

526 Pacific Ave Unit Th1, Scannapieco Residential Holdings Llc Mallari Margaret A; 11/07/18. $130,000

BRIGANTINE

709 W Shore Drive, Fagan Mary Theresa/Exr Simpson William J; 11/30/18. $150,000

719 E Brigantine Ave Un 10, Janson Brian Ahluwalia Sangeeta; 11/14/18. $135,000

8 Surfside Road 2nd Fl, Wilusz Robert W Williams Steven T; 11/30/18. $283,000

813 Lafayette Blvd, Stanley Juliana Hayes Robert H; 11/29/18. $295,000

833 W Shore Drive, Michelfelder Richard A Michelfelder Thomas P; 11/20/18. $295,000

900 N Shore Drive, Onorato Joseph D/Exrx Corson David S; 11/26/18. $715,000

BUENA

108 N Boulevard, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Nimohay And Son Const Llc; 12/18/18. $58,000

S Brewster Road, Direnzo Vincent James Schofield Brian; 12/20/18. $24,000

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

7077 English Creek Ave, Prisament Stephen Joseph Chambers Robert; 11/02/18. $212,000

7089 Black Horse Pike, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Medina Erika; 11/13/18. $25,000

7201 Fernwood Ave, US Bank Patlen Young Lorraine V; 11/21/18. $260,000

8012 English Creek Ave, US Bank Cabana Holdings Llc; 11/08/18. $134,900

9 Shoreline Road, Cowan Carol C Hall Harold; 11/08/18. $235,000

210 Sycamore Ave, Nguyen Peter Park Sung H; 12/03/18. $190,000

3 Bedford Drive, US HUD Tuitt Khanequa; 12/03/18. $240,000

29 Somers Ave, Colombini Stanley Nyc Reo Llc; 12/04/18. $160,000

35 Emerald Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Pira Bashkim; 12/04/18. $210,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

543 E Revere Way, Richman Brady R Cattell Cynthia; 11/13/18. $188,000

553 Revere Way, Joelin Prop Llc Lambert Catherine A; 11/14/18. $213,900

556 Asbury Ave, Robinson Robert C Hess Donna M; 11/13/18. $124,500

58 Waterview Drive, Unit 15-103 Ns161 Llc Reese Josephine; 11/08/18. $66,377

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4709 Arrowood Place Un 172, Wong Michael Reid Teryia; 11/05/18. $110,000

4710 Andorea Drive Un 194, Nicholson Brittney J Jefferson Austin Lenard; 11/02/18. $125,000

4748 Andorea Drive, Kammerer Jean M Lubner Colin; 11/01/18. $120,000

4791 Summersweet Drive, US Bank Na Mcdermott Kevin; 11/27/18. $63,101

4840 Bayberry Place, Fannie Mae Panteloukas Garifalo; 11/05/18. $72,000

HAMMONTON

427 N Packard St, Reilley Lucinda Carroll Andrew M; 12/06/18. $235,000

11 Kings Lane, Mtglq Investors Lp Williams Barbara Lee; 12/17/18. $162,100

2639 Seventh Ave, Heffley Karl J Heffley Kyle K; 12/19/18. $200,000

NORTHFIELD

521 Pasadena Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Kalison Homes Inc; 12/17/18. $124,000

135a Fabian Ave, Rusciano Joanne Hutt Derreck E Jr; 12/20/18. $250,000

2414 Zion Road, Dickey Jessica L Heartsethome Llc; 12/28/18. $60,000

2504 Helen Drive E, Haman Charlotte Masco Melissa; 12/31/18. $165,000

621 Banning Ave, Ciceron Andre Droboniku Nicholas A; 12/31/18. $195,000

VENTNOR

307 N Somerset Ave, Wolf Deborah/Ind&Exrx Ttk Enterprises Llc; 11/05/18. $125,000

408 N Harvard Ave, Feinstone Louise Ruzzo Danette R; 11/21/18. $550,000

418 N Suffolk Ave, Varano John Mckelvey Frank W; 11/29/18. $450,000

4800 Boardwalk Un 804, Rosen Richard/Exr Monaco Lisa; 11/05/18. $150,000

Cape May County

AVALON

184 26th St, Ameen Scott B & S At Avalon LLC; 10/2018. $600,000

543 22nd St, Runzer John J Olsen Gordon E; 10/2018. $610,000

205 36th St, Norsworthy Jean Flick Christopher; 10/2018. $662,500

66 E 20th St, Endicott Judith G Agger Patricia M/Tr; 10/2018. $699,000

700 Ocean Drive, Leonard Thomas F Jr Oates Kirk R; 10/2018. $735,000

Lot 13.541 Block 20.07, Sauls Harry J Thomas Lara L; 10/2018. $1,100,000

464 20th St, Spletzer John Roger Judge Dennis F Jr; 10/2018. $1,200,000

221 17th St, 221 17th Street LLC Dobbeck Scott E; 10/2018. $1,270,000

929 Dune Drive, Akcrep Lp Kiel Mark K; 10/2018. $1,325,000

LOWER TOWNSHIP

501 Winward Road, Chandler Kenneth Rosella Jacqueline; 10/2018. $265,000

1300 Whitier Ave, Layman John T Hall Gerald; 10/2018. $285,000

126 E North Station Ave, Martinelli Marc S Cohen Scott; 10/2018. $327,000

902 Ocean Drive Un 906, Williams Gertrude Fasciano John; 10/2018. $512,000

616 Seashore Road, Mc Graw Sheila Rutherford Denise M; 10/2018. $16,000

211 E Hudson Ave/612 Desoto Ave, Brown Jeffrey H Adm Pawlus Claudio; 10/2018. $72,000

122 Arbor Road, Singley Loren L Meehan John; 10/2018. $107,500

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

207 St Andrews Drive, Dillon Colleen R Herman Lyndsey; 10/2018. $280,000

2101 Tidewater Ave, O’Neill Chester Kasper John; 10/2018. $280,000

1402 St Andrews Drive, Bowman Kathleen T O’Donnell Catherine; 10/2018. $429,000

2 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Trdg Patel Priten; 10/2018. $495,000

57 Beach Ave, Bilancia Leslie G Est Exr Snider Martha J; 10/2018. $34,500

701 South Carolina Ave, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Altobelli Louis; 10/2018. $54,000

9 Linda Lane, Gruszka Albert M Adm Spada Victor; 10/2018. $65,000

17 Maryland Ave, Bank Of NY Mellon Trust Altobelli Louis; 10/2018. $75,000

208 Way Road, Graf Cynthia Sunshine Realty Ent LLC; 10/2018. $158,000

201 Linden Lane, NJHR 1 LLC Peynova Playmena; 10/2018. $169,900

36 Solar Way, Bank Of America Na Arenberg Gunar E; 10/2018. $170,000

900 Route 47 South, Holden George Scott Gamble Christian V; 10/2018. $179,000

10 E Secluded Lane, Johnston Joel R Anderson Stephano; 10/2018. $229,000

6 Cypress Court, Croitor Diane P Condello Vincent D; 10/2018. $240,000

10 Woodcock Lane, Hdz Bros Construction Inc Young Blake; 10/2018. $260,000

16 Pine Landind Way, Ostrander Thomas Stephens Michael S; 10/2018. $269,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

J2401 New York Ave, ellison Virgil Loughrin John; 10/2018. $323,471

134 E 12th Ave, Cogan Daniel Weisback James J; 10/2018. $370,000

117-119 E 14th St, Supplee Joseph J Exr Kiker Jeanna M; 10/2018. $410,000

329 E 25th Ave, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC X-Ella Realty LLC; 10/2018. $465,000

607 Central Ave, Regan Vincent A Sweeney Kevin; 10/2018. $880,000

OCEAN CITY

1417 West Ave, Sessock John Eastern Cons & El Inc; 10/2018. $393,697

304 Central Ave, Kane Matthew J Coco Joseph J; 10/2018. $420,000

225 Dory Drive, Sladek Albert Jr Popplewell Douglas J; 10/2018. $452,500

1358 Asbury Ave, Liou Chin Yeh Viney Vincent; 10/2018. $480,000

1014 Simpson Ave, Canazaro Michael J Fabrizio Joseph; 10/2018. $499,900

125-27 Pleasure Ave Un1227 2nd Fl, Hunnewell Richard B Canazaro Michael; 10/2018. $555,000

1617 Wesley Ave 19 Un C-7, Rangnow Robert Quinn Kathleen; 10/2018. $610,000

2513-15 Asbury Ave, Mahan Jennifer A Juszczyszyn Stephen M; 10/2018. $621,000

24 Michigan Ave, Nunan Christopher Dahlhausen Paige S; 10/2018. $625,000

Lot 16 Block 205, Eastern Cons & Elec Inc O’Connor Francis; 10/2018. $651,000

1545 West Ave, Spaccarelli Thomas G Jwr Properties LLC; 10/2018. $655,000

4813-15 Asbury Ave, Papa Christopher M Davoli Richard P Jr; 10/2018. $665,000

A127 Trofa’s Way, udino Paul Baruffi Thomas A; 10/2018. $695,000

833 Second St, Weckesser Joan H Ashmead William B Jr; 10/2018. $720,000

4102 Asbury Ave Un 2, Wright Jerold T Jr Turner Mark J; 10/2018. $790,000

340 E Seabright Road, Palmer Ralph C III Harbaugh Edward J; 10/2018. $795,000

4437 Central Ave, 4437 Central Ave Prtn LLC J S Zakrzewski Def Ben Pen Pl; 10/2018. $845,000

1513 Haven Ave, Off Timothy Galtman Michael; 10/2018. $900,000

P912-14 Brighton Place Un A 1st Fl, Poplar And Atlantic LLC Angelina Michael; 10/2018. $999,999

4105 Central Ave, Hannon Christine M Wright Jerold T Jr; 10/2018. $1,000,000

2528 Central Ave, Hess Joseph Geraghty Paul D Sr; 10/2018. $1,075,000

SEA ISLE CITY

6326 Emmeus Road, Berrodin John F Bielecki Stephen H; 10/2018.$815,000

143 56th St, Mariello Frank Murgia Kenneth; 10/2018. $875,000

142 72nd St, Welsh Thomas Edmundowicz Daniel; 10/2018. $975,000

5704 Sounds Ave S Un, Dessert Charles E III Behrle Stephen M Jr; 10/2018. $1,150,000

347 46th Place West Un, Hohman James C Clark Robert; 10/2018. $1,360,000

11 51st St, Delaney Margaret G Rage Dev LLC; 10/2018. $2,300,000

Southern Ocean County

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

110 Mariners Pointe East, 10/31/2018. $315,000

110 Oak Leaf Drive, 10/23/2018. $215,000

1120 Radio Road, 10/30/2018. $100,000

113 Mountain Lake Road, 10/15/2018. $220,000

115 Westchester Drive, 10/11/2018. $126,000

119 Pin Oak Lane, 10/23/2018. $77,000

12 E Mohawk Drive, 10/9/2018. $133,000

120 Susquehanna Drive, 10/24/2018. $110,000

121 Lantern Place, 10/31/2018. $157,000

124 East Brig Drive, 10/4/2018. $126,500

126 South Captains Drive, 10/10/2018. $142,100

13 South Ensign Drive, 10/16/2018. $265,000

132 Briarwood Drive, 10/15/2018. $260,000

1323 Radio Road, 10/12/2018. $102,000

133 Giffordtown Lane, 10/30/2018. $20,000

14 Jared Lane, 10/22/2018. $169,000

14 Lake St Claire Drive, 10/11/2018. $173,000

14 Pinehurst Drive, 10/16/2018. $180,000

15 Beach Drive, 10/15/2018. $34,000

15 Hannah Place, 10/5/2018. $280,000

15 Lake St Claire Drive, 10/10/2018. $205,000

150 Oak Leaf Drive, 10/2/2018. $92,750

17 Lippincott Drive, 10/26/2018. $310,000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP

109 W Starr Ave, 10/15/2018. $1,522,200

112 E Maryland Ave, 10/9/2018. $682,000

118 E South 31st St, 10/10/2018. $875,000

12 W Cohasset Road, 10/10/2018. $725,000

12 W South 31st St, 10/9/2018. $550,000

124 E Marine Lane, 10/15/2018. $995,000

13414b Baltic Ave, 10/11/2018. $659,900

13612 Atlantic Ave, 10/31/2018. $1,700,000

14 E Cape Cod Lane, 10/30/2018. $1,350,000

14 W Alabama Ave, 10/10/2018. $672,000

144 E Dune Lane, 10/16/2018. $2,350,000

15 W Harding Ave, 10/10/2018. $399,000

16 Cedar Ave, 10/9/2018. $964,500

161b Long Beach Blvd, 10/9/2018. $990,000

17 Harding Ave, 10/12/2018. $399,000

17 W Bay Berry Drive, 10/15/2018. $525,000

SHIP BOTTOM

2109 Ocean Ave, 10/5/2018. $1,435,000

262 W 15th St, 10/5/2018. $325,000

112 E 11th St, 10/10/2018. $1,060,000

273 W 19th St, 10/11/2018. $250,000

245 W 17th St, 10/24/2018. $425,000

118 E 24th St, 10/24/2018. $625,000

225 W 13th St, 10/25/2018. $337,000

103 E 26th St, 10/26/2018. $548,750

SURF CITY

273 N 10th St, 10/3/2018. $485,000

414 N Long Beach Blvd, 10/11/2018. $660,000

223 Division Ave, 10/15/2018. $999,000

318 S First St, 10/19/2018. $270,000

TUCKERTON

80 Curlew Road, 10/1/2018. $343,000

457 S Green St, 10/5/2018. $81,000

801 Egret Court, 10/9/2018. $70,105

100 Marshall Ave, 10/9/2018. $40,000

333 Heritage Way, 10/9/2018. $210,500

46 Great Bay Blvd, 10/12/2018. $220,000

86 Dolphin Road, 10/12/2018. $469,000

Property transactions are printed as space is available.

