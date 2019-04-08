Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
345 N Shore Road, Mawby Glen Tomeo Paul; 12/07/18. $230,000
14a Oyster Bay, Sarangpur Llc Sevilla German P; 12/11/18. $62,000
1103 Chelsea Road, Cross Country Equity Llc Cocozza Raymond; 12/11/18. $200,000
ATLANTIC CITY
460 N Trenton Ave, Emmons Alfred F/Exr Atlas Management 440 N Llc; 11/08/18. $57,000
49 S Delancy Place, Starbitusa Llc Pratsinakis Catherine; 11/30/18. $385,000
500 Caspian Ave, Coral Llc Brown Victor T; 11/19/18. $134,900
526 Pacific Ave Un 1006, Kozelsky Michael Thomas Anita; 11/09/18. $158,000
526 Pacific Ave Un 1202, Teach Solais Nj Llc Wen Alice; 11/19/18. $165,000
526 Pacific Ave Unit Th1, Scannapieco Residential Holdings Llc Mallari Margaret A; 11/07/18. $130,000
BRIGANTINE
709 W Shore Drive, Fagan Mary Theresa/Exr Simpson William J; 11/30/18. $150,000
719 E Brigantine Ave Un 10, Janson Brian Ahluwalia Sangeeta; 11/14/18. $135,000
8 Surfside Road 2nd Fl, Wilusz Robert W Williams Steven T; 11/30/18. $283,000
813 Lafayette Blvd, Stanley Juliana Hayes Robert H; 11/29/18. $295,000
833 W Shore Drive, Michelfelder Richard A Michelfelder Thomas P; 11/20/18. $295,000
900 N Shore Drive, Onorato Joseph D/Exrx Corson David S; 11/26/18. $715,000
BUENA
108 N Boulevard, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Nimohay And Son Const Llc; 12/18/18. $58,000
S Brewster Road, Direnzo Vincent James Schofield Brian; 12/20/18. $24,000
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
7077 English Creek Ave, Prisament Stephen Joseph Chambers Robert; 11/02/18. $212,000
7089 Black Horse Pike, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Medina Erika; 11/13/18. $25,000
7201 Fernwood Ave, US Bank Patlen Young Lorraine V; 11/21/18. $260,000
8012 English Creek Ave, US Bank Cabana Holdings Llc; 11/08/18. $134,900
9 Shoreline Road, Cowan Carol C Hall Harold; 11/08/18. $235,000
210 Sycamore Ave, Nguyen Peter Park Sung H; 12/03/18. $190,000
3 Bedford Drive, US HUD Tuitt Khanequa; 12/03/18. $240,000
29 Somers Ave, Colombini Stanley Nyc Reo Llc; 12/04/18. $160,000
35 Emerald Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Pira Bashkim; 12/04/18. $210,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
543 E Revere Way, Richman Brady R Cattell Cynthia; 11/13/18. $188,000
553 Revere Way, Joelin Prop Llc Lambert Catherine A; 11/14/18. $213,900
556 Asbury Ave, Robinson Robert C Hess Donna M; 11/13/18. $124,500
58 Waterview Drive, Unit 15-103 Ns161 Llc Reese Josephine; 11/08/18. $66,377
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4709 Arrowood Place Un 172, Wong Michael Reid Teryia; 11/05/18. $110,000
4710 Andorea Drive Un 194, Nicholson Brittney J Jefferson Austin Lenard; 11/02/18. $125,000
4748 Andorea Drive, Kammerer Jean M Lubner Colin; 11/01/18. $120,000
4791 Summersweet Drive, US Bank Na Mcdermott Kevin; 11/27/18. $63,101
4840 Bayberry Place, Fannie Mae Panteloukas Garifalo; 11/05/18. $72,000
HAMMONTON
427 N Packard St, Reilley Lucinda Carroll Andrew M; 12/06/18. $235,000
11 Kings Lane, Mtglq Investors Lp Williams Barbara Lee; 12/17/18. $162,100
2639 Seventh Ave, Heffley Karl J Heffley Kyle K; 12/19/18. $200,000
NORTHFIELD
521 Pasadena Drive, Wells Fargo Bk Na Kalison Homes Inc; 12/17/18. $124,000
135a Fabian Ave, Rusciano Joanne Hutt Derreck E Jr; 12/20/18. $250,000
2414 Zion Road, Dickey Jessica L Heartsethome Llc; 12/28/18. $60,000
2504 Helen Drive E, Haman Charlotte Masco Melissa; 12/31/18. $165,000
621 Banning Ave, Ciceron Andre Droboniku Nicholas A; 12/31/18. $195,000
VENTNOR
307 N Somerset Ave, Wolf Deborah/Ind&Exrx Ttk Enterprises Llc; 11/05/18. $125,000
408 N Harvard Ave, Feinstone Louise Ruzzo Danette R; 11/21/18. $550,000
418 N Suffolk Ave, Varano John Mckelvey Frank W; 11/29/18. $450,000
4800 Boardwalk Un 804, Rosen Richard/Exr Monaco Lisa; 11/05/18. $150,000
Cape May County
AVALON
184 26th St, Ameen Scott B & S At Avalon LLC; 10/2018. $600,000
543 22nd St, Runzer John J Olsen Gordon E; 10/2018. $610,000
205 36th St, Norsworthy Jean Flick Christopher; 10/2018. $662,500
66 E 20th St, Endicott Judith G Agger Patricia M/Tr; 10/2018. $699,000
700 Ocean Drive, Leonard Thomas F Jr Oates Kirk R; 10/2018. $735,000
Lot 13.541 Block 20.07, Sauls Harry J Thomas Lara L; 10/2018. $1,100,000
464 20th St, Spletzer John Roger Judge Dennis F Jr; 10/2018. $1,200,000
221 17th St, 221 17th Street LLC Dobbeck Scott E; 10/2018. $1,270,000
929 Dune Drive, Akcrep Lp Kiel Mark K; 10/2018. $1,325,000
LOWER TOWNSHIP
501 Winward Road, Chandler Kenneth Rosella Jacqueline; 10/2018. $265,000
1300 Whitier Ave, Layman John T Hall Gerald; 10/2018. $285,000
126 E North Station Ave, Martinelli Marc S Cohen Scott; 10/2018. $327,000
902 Ocean Drive Un 906, Williams Gertrude Fasciano John; 10/2018. $512,000
616 Seashore Road, Mc Graw Sheila Rutherford Denise M; 10/2018. $16,000
211 E Hudson Ave/612 Desoto Ave, Brown Jeffrey H Adm Pawlus Claudio; 10/2018. $72,000
122 Arbor Road, Singley Loren L Meehan John; 10/2018. $107,500
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
207 St Andrews Drive, Dillon Colleen R Herman Lyndsey; 10/2018. $280,000
2101 Tidewater Ave, O’Neill Chester Kasper John; 10/2018. $280,000
1402 St Andrews Drive, Bowman Kathleen T O’Donnell Catherine; 10/2018. $429,000
2 Canterbury Way, Tompkins Builders Trdg Patel Priten; 10/2018. $495,000
57 Beach Ave, Bilancia Leslie G Est Exr Snider Martha J; 10/2018. $34,500
701 South Carolina Ave, Nationstar Mortgage LLC Altobelli Louis; 10/2018. $54,000
9 Linda Lane, Gruszka Albert M Adm Spada Victor; 10/2018. $65,000
17 Maryland Ave, Bank Of NY Mellon Trust Altobelli Louis; 10/2018. $75,000
208 Way Road, Graf Cynthia Sunshine Realty Ent LLC; 10/2018. $158,000
201 Linden Lane, NJHR 1 LLC Peynova Playmena; 10/2018. $169,900
36 Solar Way, Bank Of America Na Arenberg Gunar E; 10/2018. $170,000
900 Route 47 South, Holden George Scott Gamble Christian V; 10/2018. $179,000
10 E Secluded Lane, Johnston Joel R Anderson Stephano; 10/2018. $229,000
6 Cypress Court, Croitor Diane P Condello Vincent D; 10/2018. $240,000
10 Woodcock Lane, Hdz Bros Construction Inc Young Blake; 10/2018. $260,000
16 Pine Landind Way, Ostrander Thomas Stephens Michael S; 10/2018. $269,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
J2401 New York Ave, ellison Virgil Loughrin John; 10/2018. $323,471
134 E 12th Ave, Cogan Daniel Weisback James J; 10/2018. $370,000
117-119 E 14th St, Supplee Joseph J Exr Kiker Jeanna M; 10/2018. $410,000
329 E 25th Ave, Hawaiian Beach Resort LLC X-Ella Realty LLC; 10/2018. $465,000
607 Central Ave, Regan Vincent A Sweeney Kevin; 10/2018. $880,000
OCEAN CITY
1417 West Ave, Sessock John Eastern Cons & El Inc; 10/2018. $393,697
304 Central Ave, Kane Matthew J Coco Joseph J; 10/2018. $420,000
225 Dory Drive, Sladek Albert Jr Popplewell Douglas J; 10/2018. $452,500
1358 Asbury Ave, Liou Chin Yeh Viney Vincent; 10/2018. $480,000
1014 Simpson Ave, Canazaro Michael J Fabrizio Joseph; 10/2018. $499,900
125-27 Pleasure Ave Un1227 2nd Fl, Hunnewell Richard B Canazaro Michael; 10/2018. $555,000
1617 Wesley Ave 19 Un C-7, Rangnow Robert Quinn Kathleen; 10/2018. $610,000
2513-15 Asbury Ave, Mahan Jennifer A Juszczyszyn Stephen M; 10/2018. $621,000
24 Michigan Ave, Nunan Christopher Dahlhausen Paige S; 10/2018. $625,000
Lot 16 Block 205, Eastern Cons & Elec Inc O’Connor Francis; 10/2018. $651,000
1545 West Ave, Spaccarelli Thomas G Jwr Properties LLC; 10/2018. $655,000
4813-15 Asbury Ave, Papa Christopher M Davoli Richard P Jr; 10/2018. $665,000
A127 Trofa’s Way, udino Paul Baruffi Thomas A; 10/2018. $695,000
833 Second St, Weckesser Joan H Ashmead William B Jr; 10/2018. $720,000
4102 Asbury Ave Un 2, Wright Jerold T Jr Turner Mark J; 10/2018. $790,000
340 E Seabright Road, Palmer Ralph C III Harbaugh Edward J; 10/2018. $795,000
4437 Central Ave, 4437 Central Ave Prtn LLC J S Zakrzewski Def Ben Pen Pl; 10/2018. $845,000
1513 Haven Ave, Off Timothy Galtman Michael; 10/2018. $900,000
P912-14 Brighton Place Un A 1st Fl, Poplar And Atlantic LLC Angelina Michael; 10/2018. $999,999
4105 Central Ave, Hannon Christine M Wright Jerold T Jr; 10/2018. $1,000,000
2528 Central Ave, Hess Joseph Geraghty Paul D Sr; 10/2018. $1,075,000
SEA ISLE CITY
6326 Emmeus Road, Berrodin John F Bielecki Stephen H; 10/2018.$815,000
143 56th St, Mariello Frank Murgia Kenneth; 10/2018. $875,000
142 72nd St, Welsh Thomas Edmundowicz Daniel; 10/2018. $975,000
5704 Sounds Ave S Un, Dessert Charles E III Behrle Stephen M Jr; 10/2018. $1,150,000
347 46th Place West Un, Hohman James C Clark Robert; 10/2018. $1,360,000
11 51st St, Delaney Margaret G Rage Dev LLC; 10/2018. $2,300,000
Southern Ocean County
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
110 Mariners Pointe East, 10/31/2018. $315,000
110 Oak Leaf Drive, 10/23/2018. $215,000
1120 Radio Road, 10/30/2018. $100,000
113 Mountain Lake Road, 10/15/2018. $220,000
115 Westchester Drive, 10/11/2018. $126,000
119 Pin Oak Lane, 10/23/2018. $77,000
12 E Mohawk Drive, 10/9/2018. $133,000
120 Susquehanna Drive, 10/24/2018. $110,000
121 Lantern Place, 10/31/2018. $157,000
124 East Brig Drive, 10/4/2018. $126,500
126 South Captains Drive, 10/10/2018. $142,100
13 South Ensign Drive, 10/16/2018. $265,000
132 Briarwood Drive, 10/15/2018. $260,000
1323 Radio Road, 10/12/2018. $102,000
133 Giffordtown Lane, 10/30/2018. $20,000
14 Jared Lane, 10/22/2018. $169,000
14 Lake St Claire Drive, 10/11/2018. $173,000
14 Pinehurst Drive, 10/16/2018. $180,000
15 Beach Drive, 10/15/2018. $34,000
15 Hannah Place, 10/5/2018. $280,000
15 Lake St Claire Drive, 10/10/2018. $205,000
150 Oak Leaf Drive, 10/2/2018. $92,750
17 Lippincott Drive, 10/26/2018. $310,000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
109 W Starr Ave, 10/15/2018. $1,522,200
112 E Maryland Ave, 10/9/2018. $682,000
118 E South 31st St, 10/10/2018. $875,000
12 W Cohasset Road, 10/10/2018. $725,000
12 W South 31st St, 10/9/2018. $550,000
124 E Marine Lane, 10/15/2018. $995,000
13414b Baltic Ave, 10/11/2018. $659,900
13612 Atlantic Ave, 10/31/2018. $1,700,000
14 E Cape Cod Lane, 10/30/2018. $1,350,000
14 W Alabama Ave, 10/10/2018. $672,000
144 E Dune Lane, 10/16/2018. $2,350,000
15 W Harding Ave, 10/10/2018. $399,000
16 Cedar Ave, 10/9/2018. $964,500
161b Long Beach Blvd, 10/9/2018. $990,000
17 Harding Ave, 10/12/2018. $399,000
17 W Bay Berry Drive, 10/15/2018. $525,000
SHIP BOTTOM
2109 Ocean Ave, 10/5/2018. $1,435,000
262 W 15th St, 10/5/2018. $325,000
112 E 11th St, 10/10/2018. $1,060,000
273 W 19th St, 10/11/2018. $250,000
245 W 17th St, 10/24/2018. $425,000
118 E 24th St, 10/24/2018. $625,000
225 W 13th St, 10/25/2018. $337,000
103 E 26th St, 10/26/2018. $548,750
SURF CITY
273 N 10th St, 10/3/2018. $485,000
414 N Long Beach Blvd, 10/11/2018. $660,000
223 Division Ave, 10/15/2018. $999,000
318 S First St, 10/19/2018. $270,000
TUCKERTON
80 Curlew Road, 10/1/2018. $343,000
457 S Green St, 10/5/2018. $81,000
801 Egret Court, 10/9/2018. $70,105
100 Marshall Ave, 10/9/2018. $40,000
333 Heritage Way, 10/9/2018. $210,500
46 Great Bay Blvd, 10/12/2018. $220,000
86 Dolphin Road, 10/12/2018. $469,000
Property transactions are printed as space is available.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.