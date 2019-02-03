Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.
Atlantic County
ABSECON
810 Katie Court, Wenner Ryan R Wessler Nancy; 09/13/18. $325,000
804 Marlborough Ave, Burke Christopher C Mathis Robert C; 09/13/18. $193,000
281 N New Road, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Vu & Assoc Llc; 09/19/18. $77,000
1101 New York Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Regan James Joseph; 09/19/18. $115,000
ATLANTIC CITY
672 & 662 N Trenton Ave, Bayview Realty Group Llc West End Prop Group Llc; 09/14/18. $605,000
26 1/2 S Georgia Ave Rear Unit, Bliss Hass Maria Zebede Estates Llc; 09/14/18. $43,000
2715 Boardwalk M6, Wells Fargo Bk Na Hossain Akm Delwar; 09/14/18. $43,005
704 N Harrisburg Ave, Malecki John Alvarez Elvia; 09/14/18. $69,900
209 S Tennessee Ave, Empire Tf7 Jersey Holdings Llc Rl Holdings Re Llc; 09/14/18. $325,000
2721 Boardwalk Un 1016, Mtglq Investors Lp Vincent Deieso And Elayne J Deieso Rev Liv Tr; 09/17/18. $90,000
547 N Connecticut Ave, Ttlreo Llc Rl Holdings Re Llc; 09/19/18. $47,000
115 S Ocean Ave, Zoll Joseph C Greenlands Realty Llc; 09/19/18. $32,000
23 N Virginia Ave, Casino Reinvestment Dev Auth Routh Kanak; 09/19/18. $26,000
BRIGANTINE
3319 Ocean Ave Un 3, Parikh Dhiman Palmay Noreen T; 09/13/18. $275,000
5102 Harbor Beach Blvd, Bell Robert Norris Joseph Peter III; 09/13/18. $695,000
10 Macdermott Place, Snyder Amy M Brown Vicki; 09/13/18. $358,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Un H11, Damian Henry E Bast Michael; 09/13/18. $85,000
1203-7 E Beach Ave Un 10, Weimer Pierre R Dangelico Rocco A; 09/13/18. $134,000
231 33rd St S, S&E Holdings Llc Daniels Marc; 09/13/18. $280,000
4901 Harbor Beach Blvd J 10, Haddad Rachel E/Tr Suleiman Yousef M; 09/14/18. $75,000
352 2nd St, Simcox Kathryn J Gattuso Dina; 09/17/18. $392,000
125 Eighth St S, Wichterman Peter J Jobes Mark P; 09/18/18. $600,000
307 28th St S, Hob37 Llc Dodd Alexander D; 09/19/18. $525,000
428 Lafayette Blvd, Thornburg Robert R Dipasquale Nicholas; 09/19/18. $305,000
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP
965 Tuckahoe Road, Apostolos George M Per Rep Frnak Gary R Jr; 09/14/18. $36,500
305 Wiltshire Drive, Us Bank Na S5 Properties Llc; 09/18/18. $50,000
651 Sixth Road, Morales John Morales Jesenia; 09/18/18. $155,000
314 S Jersey Blvd, Myers William J Gomez Johnathan W; 09/18/18. $190,000
100 Cloverdale Lane, Morris Kathleen E/Admrx Robinson William D; 09/21/18. $101,000
EGG HARBOR CITY
112 W White Horse Pike, Dahl Tracy Noelle Cats And Dogs Llc; 09/17/18. $49,900
440 Buffalo Ave, Stadtmueller James F Guerra Kaela; 09/24/18. $154,900
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
6 Country Cedar Lane, Weeks Teri J/Atty Hodapp Kelly; 09/14/18. $60,000
219 Shires Way, Sahni Ravinder S Bouskil Mohammed; 09/14/18. $183,000
50 Imperial Drive, Brown John James Mccall Timothy; 09/17/18. $264,000
13 Driftwood Drive, Akhtar Waqas Lipare Adam M; 09/17/18. $155,000
18 London Court, Siniscalchi Marcello Islam Md F; 09/17/18. $137,500
236 Mystic Drive, Lally Michael Shah Mahesh; 09/17/18. $120,000
12 Abbey Court, Edwards Ronnie Sultan Mohammed; 09/18/18. $130,000
10 Sugarberry Road, Nuzzo Vincent J Jr Manning Richard E; 09/18/18. $213,000
7 Clover Hill Circle, Mtglq Investors Lp Rettino Nicholas P; 09/18/18. $276,100
23 Providence Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Paul Sendie; 09/18/18. $204,500
5 Clayton Court, Souder Jessica N/Exr Nicholson Derek O; 09/18/18. $190,000
5 Morning Glory Court, Sarraiocco Brett M Betz Andrew C; 09/19/18. $285,000
1123 Furman Drive, Welsh Joan B/Atty Macdonald Tara J; 09/19/18. $138,000
107 Rockport Drive, Benjamin Amgad Roa Josefina Q; 09/19/18. $262,500
5048 Tremont Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Ttk Enterprises Llc; 09/20/18. $101,500
ESTELL MANOR
1309 Tenth Ave, Messina Dale J Messina Dale J; 09/04/18. $150,000
91 Maple Ave, Dsb Buster Co Llc Tirelli Ashley L; 09/12/18. $220,000
195 7th Ave East, Harrar Michael Panchesine Phillip D; 09/13/18. $167,000
FOLSOM
70 E Park Ave, Tavarez Luis Petruzzelli Lisa; 09/06/18. $175,000
1340 Mays Landing Road, Costa Pamela J Wallis Joyce; 09/14/18. $430,000
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP
308 Longfellow Court, Mtglq Inv Lp Chester Timothy Louis; 09/13/18. $164,000
66 Iroquois Drive, Zack Robert Southall Piccola; 09/13/18. $65,000
907 Overbrook Court, Gormley Thomas J Sr Vermeulen Leonard; 09/13/18. $390,000
443 S Pitney Road, Fannie Mae Serneabad Solaiman; 09/13/18. $19,000
524a Fourth Ave, Min Me Sun Miller Barbara J; 09/13/18. $209,000
258 Father Keis Drive, Patten Eva Flores Huberto Salomon; 09/14/18. $145,000
19 Buck Drive, Sherwood Forrest Homes Llc Speirs Taylor; 09/14/18. $231,603
114 Concord Terrace, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Ramos Ray A; 09/14/18. $110,250
217 Colonial Court, Jmmk Llc Streppone Emilio; 09/14/18. $82,000
26 Irish Lane, Mccann Eoin Honick Robert; 09/17/18. $247,000
456 S Liverpool Ave, Santander Bank Na Martinez Luis Jesus; 09/17/18. $132,000
29 S Odessa Ave, George Gary Ebert Peter; 09/17/18. $235,000
403 Spruce Ave, Regan James Joseph Schneider Dustin J; 09/17/18. $185,000
433 Vine Ave, Ultraviolet Llc Ferrie Brian M; 09/17/18. $201,000
725 Cordery Ave, 2613 Arctic Ave Llc Cantz Patricia; 09/17/18. $176,000
251 W Father Keis Drive, Hussain Syed S Kevin Pahira Irr Family Tr; 09/18/18. $97,500
321 Leipzig Ave, Us Bank Na Sargente Jennifer; 09/18/18. $228,375
443 Willow Ave, Tahiry Mohammad Ishmael Hackney Samantha; 09/18/18. $174,500
277 Mattix Run, Smith Tracy A Straub Andrew; 09/18/18. $90,000
746 Ravenwood Drive, Luoma Jon R Faviano James C; 09/18/18. $197,500
207 Wedgewood Court, Brennan Lisa M Vizthum Robert J; 09/18/18. $193,000
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP
4 Princeton Place, Guido James M Jitendra Budhecha Nirali; 09/13/18. $266,660
5303 Harding Highway Un 107, Mccormick 106 Llc Koc Serife F; 09/13/18. $38,000
1523 Hamilton Court, Wells Fargo Bk Na Williams Danielle A; 09/13/18. $80,000
1522 John Adams Court, Barnard Jennifer C Sabado Ancheta Jonathan; 09/13/18. $113,000
6311 Liberty Ave, Shea James J III Bates Wes; 09/14/18. $30,000
2803 Canyon Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Goble Jane Louise; 09/17/18. $91,000
4952 Winterbury Drive, Christophel Mary T Dabney Christopher; 09/17/18. $92,000
1567 John Adams Court, Hannon Charlotte Ritchie James A III; 09/17/18. $148,000
230 Regents Circle, Huenke Amanda Brown Britney; 09/19/18. $166,500
HAMMONTON
290 S Grand St, Sacco Daniel F Destefano Berger Laura; 09/13/18. $200,000
214 Cottage Ave, Miehl Virginia/Atty Smith Kierstan B; 09/21/18. $165,000
LINWOOD
106 E Devonshire Ave, Young Barbara Tighe Colleen Marie; 09/13/18. $285,000
905 Bartlett Ave, Sinesi Charles V Kelly Carmel M; 09/13/18. $325,000
1022 Oak Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Gajdzik Christopher; 09/14/18. $120,000
204 Alexander Drive, Begleiter Sherri Sarraiocco Brett M; 09/17/18. $390,000
LONGPORT
112 S 12th Ave, Marchel Stephen Wrd Beach Retreat Llc; 09/11/18. $1,650,000
MARGATE
1 N Clermont Ave, Battista Timothy J Brocco Jeffrey; 09/17/18. $765,000
8607 Amherst Ave, Feher Anika B/Admr Mbnn1 Llc; 09/17/18. $675,000
8601 Atlantic Ave, Bdj Group Llc Milgram Richard; 09/18/18. $1,100,000
9101 Atlantic Ave, Ocean Desert Sales Inc Kincaid Howard; 09/18/18. $390,000
20 S Granville Ave, Margate Beach Prop Llc Cooper Neil A; 09/18/18. $825,000
9105 Atlantic Ave 30, Squires Fredric B Suppa Maria T; 09/19/18. $80,000
NORTHFIELD
421 W Fairbanks Ave, Kalison Homes Inc Pugh Fred J; 09/13/18. $199,000
11 Julie Drive, Weesner David R Guido James; 09/14/18. $330,500
225 Fairbanks Ave, Pc6reo Llc Brass Inv Gr Llc; 09/17/18. $89,900
1225 Shore Road, Sett Realty Llc Ttk Enterprises Llc; 09/19/18. $60,000
PLEASANTVILLE
50 E Decatur Ave, Lomis Stephen Holt Patrick; 09/13/18. $80,000
804 Broad St, Wilmington Trust Na Blue Monarch Homes Inc; 09/13/18. $57,000
225 W Leeds Ave Un 123, New Penn Fin Llc Moore Paul Jr; 09/14/18. $44,000
117 E Plaza Place, Fannie Mae Roman Flor; 09/14/18. $47,000
141 Reading Ave, Batista Mike Reyes Katiuska M; 09/14/18. $129,900
30 E Black Horse Pike, Henson Viola G/Admrx Acrealestate Inves Llc; 09/17/18. $75,000
64 E Washington Ave, 64 E Washington Ave Llc 64 E Washington Warehouse Llc; 09/17/18. $105,000
1211 S Main St, Pciii Reo Llc Kanchev Svilen; 09/18/18. $29,000
111 Lyons Court, Pciii Reo Llc Home Scape Llc; 09/18/18. $46,600
1 Cedarcrest Ave, Fannie Mae Perz Prieto Deivis; 09/18/18. $49,900
131 E Pacific Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Torres Rene Ernesto; 09/19/18. $24,500
SOMERS POINT
12 Colgate Road, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Vassallo Matthew; 09/14/18. $111,000
1102 Harbour Cove, Headley Joseph Wharton III Booth Stephen C; 09/14/18. $460,000
448 Bethel Road, Cahill John D Potter Michael J; 09/14/18. $178,000
11 Shore Road, Parkshore Plaza 2e Shehan Richard Cottrill Angela; 09/17/18. $81,400
5 Gulph Mill Road, Hitchner Vanessa/Admr Minton Elizabeth A; 09/17/18. $175,000
87 Windjammer Drive, King Randall S Conversano Carol A; 09/17/18. $190,000
1809 Pleasant Ave, Harbour Cove No Llc Maioriello Mark Anthony; 09/18/18. $400,000
1306 Atkinson Ave, Gardner Kristian J Healey Justin L; 09/18/18. $360,000
VENTNOR
6401 Ventnor Ave, Rapetti Peter F Sr 6401 Ventnor Llc; 09/14/18. $505,000
24 N Austin Ave, Folks Lonnie Previti Alexa; 09/14/18. $270,000
5510 Suffolk Court Apt O 5, Hala Real Estate & Const Llc Ashby Phillipa E; 09/14/18. $47,400
9 N Surrey Ave, Louvaris Aris/Atty Pine Edward; 09/17/18. $275,000
5019 Winchester Ave, Catalano Robert J Two Pioneers Llc; 09/19/18. $75,000
Cape May County
AVALON
7900 Dune Drive, Maier Randall Clisham William; 8/2018. $275,000
455 21st St, Devito Gary A Devito Gary A; 8/2018. $471,744
3023 Dune Drive, Fitzpatrick Michael H 3023 Dune Drive LLC; 8/2018. $644,000
315 79th St, Gifford Stephen A Jeanne Maxine Francois; 8/2018. $975,000
235 34th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Arcuri James; 8/2018. $1,395,000
4749 Ocean Drive, Harrington Eileen F Brown Gordon A; 8/2018. $1,475,000
CAPE MAY
315 Ocean Ave, Close Brian Caitbridge Prop LLC; 8/2018. $185,000
1113 Pennsylvania Ave, Hess Doris L Bonacci Nicholas; 8/2018. $420,000
1152 Virginia Ave, Woods Elizabeth Duran-Guiles Laura A; 8/2018. $499,000
CAPE MAY POINT
509 Alexander Ave, Cmw Associates LLC Kley William J; 8/2018. $1,150,000
305 Stites Ave, Leming Albert H Leming John C; 8/2018. $93,700
305 Stites Ave, Leming Robert Leming John C; 8/2018. $187,500
LOWER TOWNSHIP
384 E Miami Ave, Gzt Builders LLC Carson John; 8/2018. $50,000
766 Seashore Road, Pharo Christopher R Mimlitsch Glenn; 8/2018. $102,500
59 Woodland Ave, Williams Carol Rodriguez Monica; 8/2018. $128,000
14 Mowery Ave, Mavromatis Maria A Porch William A Jr; 8/2018. $129,000
564 Seashore Road, Desorbo Lynn C Adm Jones Joey S; 8/2018. $148,000
104 Mallard Place, Kelly Thomas J Wolak Chester; 8/2018. $190,000
756 Seashore Road, Roth Jerry D &C Di Primio Joseph J; 8/2018. $245,000
Lot 83 Bl 410.01, Herker William Cape Atlantic Energy LLC; 8/2018. $275,000
703 Scott Ave, Peckiconis Edmund F Frick Dennis J; 8/2018. $305,000
17 W Florida Ave, Aquaro John Jr Woltman David J Sr; 8/2018. $305,000
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP
Lot 12.05 Block 4.01, Fulford Douglas Donohue Christopher; 8/2018. $55,000
270 S Delsea Drive, F.H.L.M. Corp By Actio Group LLC; 8/2018. $125,000
25 Wynndemere Court, Williams Edward D Strouse Eileen E; 8/2018. $238,000
327 E Pacific Ave, Jarmix LLC Mammoccio Sheri; 8/2018. $249,000
118 Central Ave, Barr John F Callahan Francis; 8/2018. $265,000
1204 Tidewater Ave, Mercurio Norman N Cosgrove Leslie A; 8/2018. $280,000
NORTH WILDWOOD
2207 New York Ave, Myers Karen A Burns Michael F; 8/2018. $35,000
109A Allen Place, Byrem Joan Diponziano Elizabeth; 8/2018. $105,000
318 E 18th Ave, Griffin John B Jr Murphy Michael J; 8/2018. $110,000
417 E 19th Ave, Groen Marcel L Exr&C Di Egidio Michael; 8/2018. $158,000
OCEAN CITY
113 Anchor Road, Halliday Patrick A Hoplamazian Harry J; 7/2018. $2,900,000
807 Eighth St, Romeo Joseph N Otto Robert E; 8/2018. $52,000
810 Seventh St, Rzuczek JA By Shrff NJHR1 LLC; 8/2018. $62,600
3408-30 Haven Ave Un 312, Myles Samuel Menchaca Dolores F; 8/2018. $80,000
900 Wesley Ave, Tanberg Arthur D Graef Adelina; 8/2018. $100,000
5645 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Dolson Philip J Est Exr Dolson Richard R; 8/2018. $126,281
12 Sixth St Un 12, Zaun Sandra Est Exr Mc Intyre Pamela Ann; 8/2018. $157,000
31 Bayonne Place Un B, Gibbons Carol Ann Zugaro Elisabetta; 8/2018. $220,000
SEA ISLE CITY
3700 Boardwalk, Morris Jeannette Sichort Thomas J; 8/2018. $575,000
6426 Central Ave, Linneman Richard J Finelli Lynn; 8/2018. $672,500
30 71st St West Un, White Flags LLC Arthur Susan D; 8/2018. $1,225,000
112 115th St, Mc Mahon Norman E Sealuke LLC; 8/2018. $2,350,000
4808 Landis Ave Un South, Genesio Marilynn Keane Martin R; 6/2018. $755,000
6300 Please Ave North Un, Miller Carl G Trahey Timothy; 8/2018. $800,000
26 42nd St, Gall Richard T Tattersall Thomas A; 8/2018. $295,000
STONE HARBOR
349 89th St, Majeski James Ksm Irrevocable Tr; 8/2018. $2,700,000
10517 Second Ave, Brown Neil S Kelsey Jonathan C; 8/2018. $1,350,000
100 96th St Un 23, Dolente Joan Dolente Carl R; 8/2018. $167,500
UPPER TOWNSHIP
71 Perry Road, Dietrich Edward C Richman Dale; 8/2018. $283,000
30 Luke Court, Schroder James H Szafranski Jason E; 8/2018. $314,000
5 Lenape Lane, Turnbull Daniel J Nunan Christopher; 8/2018. $140,000
235 Church Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff Belz Mary Lynn; 8/2018. $152,000
107 Allendale Road, Welsh Dennis Exr Garren Scott; 8/2018. $190,000
17 Evergreen Drive, Mc Cormick James P Slason Paul; 8/2018. $225,000
1731 Route 9 Un 60, Brown Kenneth F Jr Exr Weber William J; 8/2018. $300,000
20 Ashcroft Ave, Fortino Brianne P Mc Elhiney John Joseph; 8/2018. $368,000
516 Route 9 Un E-8, Regan Frank Flogaus Linda N; 8/2018. $55,000
WEST WILDWOOD
764 W Glenwood Ave, Dewald William G Keating Daniel J; 8/2018. $190,000
536 W Magnolia Ave, Wolverton Bruce S Romano Richard P; 8/2018. $329,900
744 W Maple Ave, Weber Ronald William Dougherty John J; 8/2018. $150,000
WILDWOOD
5302 Lake Road, Campbell Robert C Roulston Gary D S; 8/2018. $445,000
433-435 W Montgomery Ave, Mc Clelland Robert III Tinneny Michael B; 8/2018. $76,352
410 E Magnolia Ave, Deriggi Luigi Santos Valdemiro M; 8/2018. $107,500
4712 Atlantic Ave, Sandstrom Steven Szafranski Michael; 8/2018. $265,000
327 E Wildwood Ave, Shah Shalin S Roeder Brian; 8/2018. $300,000
WILDWOOD CREST
422 E Nashville Ave Un 422, Garrigan Michael J Bronkowski Allan; 8/2018. $700,000
500 E St Paul Ave, D’Antonio Frank Klink Joseph E; 8/2018. $189,900
9306 Seaview Ave, Renza Robert Watcher Michael A; 8/2018. $315,000
8404 Seaview Ave, Spagnuola Stephen Moore David C; 8/2018. $363,000
408 E Myrtle Road, Trzeciak Carmela Starinsky Alan; 8/2018. $465,000
304 E Fern Road, Cmm Builders Inc Raio Ronald M; 8/2018. $955,000
404 E Denver Ave, Saputo Phil Tandurella Guiseppe; 8/2018. $130,000
119 E Rosemary Road, Dimemmo Constance Beck William R; 8/2018. $163,500
WOODBINE
513 Perry Road, Scherer Robert J Nimmo Joan C; 8/2018. $207,000
742 Jackson Ave, Bayview Loan Svcg LLC Jp Homes Inc; 8/2018. $12,460
107 Tyler Road, Ramalho M A Exr Barr Edward; 8/2018. $170,000
Cumberland County
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP
106 Loatman Road, Hymer Howard F III Est By Adm, Lacy Billie Jo Ind Adm, Watson Benjamin; 9/21/2018. $60,000
13 School House Lane, Fredrick Marvin C Jr, Hovermann Jonathan D; 9/26/2018. $184,000
143 Columbia Highway, Horner Mark D, Horner Paul L, Horner Steven B, Tharp Linda D, Kiel Kristen, Kiel Lawrence Jr; 9/24/2018. $138,900
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP
Lummistown Road, Mathes Margaret C Est By Exec, Rosso Steven A Exec, Rosso Susan M Exec, Lummis Lake Llc; 9/25/2018. $100,000
MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP
136 Hesstown Road, Bridgeton Onized Federal Credit Union, Figueroa Manny; 9/11/2018. $15,000
2 East Point Road, Bowen Grace K Fka, Ross Grace, Abrams Thomas B; 9/18/2018. $47,856
MILLVILLE
1823 Hance Bridge Road, Mosley Kenneth O Jr Exec, Mosley Kenneth Sr Est, Mosley Yvonne O Est By Exec, Ljr Real Estate Llc; 9/20/2018. $100,000
1831 Hance Bridge Road, Mosley Kenneth O Jr Exec, Mosley Kenneth Sr Est, Mosley Yvonne O Est By Exec, Ljr Real Estate Llc; 9/20/2018. $20,000
308 W Green St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Gordan Stuart Esq Atty, Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc Atty, Burkhart Talia, Colon Edwin; 9/20/2018. $10,500
16 Wildwood Ave, K&L Real Estate Llc, Reed Kevin, Green Fred A, Schultz Tracy; 9/20/2018. $159,000
425 Caroline Lane, Battist-Celestin Marie K, Gajdzisz Holly; 9/21/2018. $240,000
27 Chestnut St, Arcadia Acu Clinic Inc, Parr Tracy, Pettit Ashley M; 9/20/2018. $131,000
12 Burns Road, Dickerson Donna L Exec, Hutchings Alice H Est By Exec, Hutchings Robert C Est, Alexander Dawn Marie; 9/21/2018. $128,500
1211 N High St, Dippolito Esther Trust Agreement &C By Trust, Dippolito Family Ltd Ptrs Gen Ptr, Gst Exempt Trust, Micek Deirdre Trust By Fbo, Millville Industrial Development Co, Millville Industrial Development Co By Trust Fbo, Rodgers Valerie C Aka Trust By Fbo, Rodgers Valerie D Aka Trust By Fbo, Multani Real Estate Llc; 9/21/2018. $60,000
8101 W Buckshutem Road, Cumberland County Sheriff, Jpmorgan Chase Bank By Shrf, Stebbins Greg W By Shrf, Stebbins Victoria E By Shrf, Njhr 3 Llc; 9/24/2018. $132,078.12
412 Howard St, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust, Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Wise Patience; 9/24/2018. $59,000
1730 E Main St, Caramico Rosemary, Register Sherry H, Santiago Carole A, Santiago Jason A; 9/24/2018. $160,000
2229 Main St E, Mcfeaters Ann P Est By Exec, Mcfeaters Daniel D Exec, Mcfeaters Daniel Est, Mcfeaters Linda A Exec, Sheppard Marisol L; 9/25/2018. $153,000
9 Green St E, Usa Homeownership Foundation Inc Aka Dba, Usda Homeownership Foundation Inc Aka Dba, Veterans Of Real Estate Professionals, Jack Garrett W; 9/24/2018. $24,000
53 Cornwall Ave, Chan Yung, Pustizzi Dana N; 9/25/2018. $166,900
924 Barbara Terrace, Flipping Keys Llc, Reilly Devin W, Bryant Catherine A; 9/25/2018. $129,900
2368 W Main St, Cooper Tanya Howe, Cooper Theodore F III, Howe Tanya N Fka, Miller Gerald J; 9/25/2018. $166,500
110 Arnold Drive, American Mutual Fund Llc, Ross Calvin, Hernandez Eric; 9/26/2018. $27,000
VINELAND
1458 Briar Trail, Burton Brandi, Burton Jamey R, Hernandez Jonathan; 9/13/2018. $230,000
1410 N Main Road, Randazzo Lenee, Hamilton Dwight; 9/13/2018. $22,500
2280 Palermo Ave, Kerusenko Natalia, Romanov Vladimir; 9/13/2018. $60,000
140 Knoll Drive, Festa Elizabeth By Atty, Huston Kathy F Atty, Rosario Angela; 9/13/2018. $173,500
15 S Myrtle St, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-He3 &C By Trust By Atty, Lasalle Bank National Assoc Trust Fka, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Hammer Rentals Llc; 9/13/2018. $48,000
553 N Valley Ave, Bank Of America, Thinkbox Llc; 9/13/2018. $56,648
2485 Madison Ave, Ferrarie Glenn E Est, Puesi Jr Rosario, Rpj Properties Llc, Kuzmicz Daniel, Kuzmicz Donna; 9/14/2018. $65,000
3155 Swan Drive, Menzoni Blaise R, Arrocho Ashley B, Perez Jose; 9/14/2018. $265,000
3490 E Landis Ave, Burke Shirley V Exec, Vendrasco Angelina Est By Exec, Village Super Market Inc; 9/18/2018. $1,200,000
969 Chapel Drive, Doblick Joseph S, Scarpa Angela M, Centeno-Paz Maria M; 9/18/2018. $189,000
503 N Second St, Maldonado William Sr, Maldonado Yolanda, Campos Nery E Zetino; 9/18/2018. $145,000
115 Josephs Court, Fransko Nicole Djakow, Fransko Scott, Fransko Kathryn; 9/18/2018. $290,000
2741 Perna Lane, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Residential Asset Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Wilson Anthony Richard, Wilson Rosemary Lynn; 9/18/2018. $101,000
12 Sutliff Ave, Fransko Donald, Fransko Kathryn L, Myers Joel M; 9/18/2018. $170,000
981 Chimes Terrace, Dodd Suzanne E Fka, Powell Brian K, Powell Suzanne, Williams Carolyn, Williams Rodney; 9/19/2018. $175,000
2950 College Drive Unit 2g, Bonifield Eric Md, Prb Realty Associates, Russo Armando Md, Inspira Medical Centers Inc; 9/20/2018. $1,100,000
990 W Wheat Road, Rosemont Farms Llc, Colon Daniel, Colon Vanessa; 9/20/2018. $199,900
779 S West Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty, Specialty Underwriting & Residential Finance Trust &C By Trust By Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Larrain Maria; 9/20/2018. $74,550
1609 Wills Place, Calakos Angela A, Calakos Byron A, Kelley Dereck A; 9/20/2018. $270,000
2461 Quail St, Jones Rebecca, Ozelski Cory R, Ozelski Kelly A; 9/20/2018. $208,000
1310 Lake Road, Coucill D Llc, Eschert Patrick E; 9/20/2018. $171,000
865 Sawyer Ave, Roca Ana Delcarmen Aka By Atty, Roca Anita Aka By Atty, Roca Cesar A III Grdn, Roca Cesar Augustus Atty, Roca Cesar E By Grdn, Santana Leslie; 9/21/2018. $90,000
4645 Robin Road, Agnew-Bryan Rebecca F, Bryan Matthew V, Santana Kasey; 9/21/2018. $114,000
345 W Oak Road, May Maldonetta, May Robert D Est, Dwight Daniel W, Dwight Ronda; 9/21/2018. $159,500
735 S Main Road, Deliberis Maria, Deliberis William J, Deola Jeanne L; 9/21/2018. $130,000
1288 Mcmahan Drive, Pena Carmen A, Pena Noemi A, Colon Sandra, Gonzalez Victor M; 9/21/2018. $197,500
1812 Magnolia Road, Mcmahan Michael F, Speigel Richard; 9/21/2018. $37,000
1206 W Sherman Ave Un 3, Vineland Renal Real Estate Llc, Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 22 Llc; 9/21/2018. $3,375,927
2106 Meadow Drive, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2017-1 By Trust, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Cama Sdira Llc, Hallauer Terry Fbo; 9/24/2018. $81,000
2106 Meadow Drive, Cama Sdira Llc, Hallauer Terry Fbo, Ortiz Johanna; 9/24/2018. $171,830
1518 Magnolia Road, Shield Cliff Aka Est By Exec, Shield Mildred A Ind Exec, Shield Thomas C Aka Est By Exec, Acosta Robert, Vanzandt-Acosta Kim; 9/24/2018. $120,000
685 Alps Place, Fineman Darrell, Fineman Lois, Rpj Properties Llc; 9/24/2018. $130,000
630 E Montrose St, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Te Land Llc; 9/24/2018. $69,100
1018 E Chestnut Ave, Ramos Tracy L, Johnson Ryan L; 9/24/2018. $155,000
2440 Old Farm Road, Gmat Legal Title Trust 2013-1 By Trust By Atty, Rms Asset Management Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Kulik Kristina, Kulik Ryan; 9/25/2018. $236,000
1130 Sharp Road, Bergen Ingrid R Exec, Sutton-Rivera Faith N Aka Est By Exec, Sutton-Vingi Faith Aka Est By Exec, Lopez Carmen E; 9/25/2018. $141,000
1964 E Oak Rd Unit G-1, Salas Damian, Salas Elaine, Rivas Marilyn; 9/25/2018. $122,500
2440 E Oak Rd, Griffin Alexandria C Exec, Griffin Giovanna Ann Est By Exec, Karoly Stephanie E, Wilson Yvonne; 9/25/2018. $139,900
Southern Ocean County
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP
332 Hawthorne Lane, 9/2018. $243,572
67 Deer Run Drive S, 9/2018. $240,000
102 Spruce Circle N, 9/2018. $235,000
7 Lakeside Drive, 9/2018. $229,900
121 Brook St, 9/2018. $225,000
31 Starboard Ave, 9/2018. $225,000
HARVEY CEDARS
8004b Anchor St, 9/2018. $1,050,000
2 Kinsey Lane, 9/2018. $900,000
3 E 86th St, 9/2018. $829,000
4 E Mercer Ave, 9/2018. $800,000
11 E Mercer Ave, 9/2018. $125,000
Lange Ave, 9/2018. $40,000
LACEY TOWNSHIP
402 Predmore Ave, 9/2018. $250,000
423 Nautilus Blvd, 9/2018. $240,200
104 Caldwell Ave, 9/2018. $235,000
106 Chestnut St, 9/2018. $234,900
718 Weehawken Ave, 9/2018. $231,500
459 Newport Road, 9/2018. $231,000
612 Chelsea St, 9/2018. $230,000
1004 Center St, 9/2018. $225,000
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP
235 Lakeside Drive, 9/2018. $200,000
37 South Los Angeles Drive, 9/2018. $200,000
