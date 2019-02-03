Listings run Sundays and Mondays. Transactions are from county property records and supplied by county clerk offices. Settlement dates are listed; deed filings may be delayed. Location may reflect address of seller rather than property sold. If your property is incorrectly listed, call 609-272-7295.

Atlantic County

ABSECON

810 Katie Court, Wenner Ryan R Wessler Nancy; 09/13/18. $325,000

804 Marlborough Ave, Burke Christopher C Mathis Robert C; 09/13/18. $193,000

281 N New Road, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Vu & Assoc Llc; 09/19/18. $77,000

1101 New York Ave, Wells Fargo Bk Na Regan James Joseph; 09/19/18. $115,000

ATLANTIC CITY

672 & 662 N Trenton Ave, Bayview Realty Group Llc West End Prop Group Llc; 09/14/18. $605,000

26 1/2 S Georgia Ave Rear Unit, Bliss Hass Maria Zebede Estates Llc; 09/14/18. $43,000

2715 Boardwalk M6, Wells Fargo Bk Na Hossain Akm Delwar; 09/14/18. $43,005

704 N Harrisburg Ave, Malecki John Alvarez Elvia; 09/14/18. $69,900

209 S Tennessee Ave, Empire Tf7 Jersey Holdings Llc Rl Holdings Re Llc; 09/14/18. $325,000

2721 Boardwalk Un 1016, Mtglq Investors Lp Vincent Deieso And Elayne J Deieso Rev Liv Tr; 09/17/18. $90,000

547 N Connecticut Ave, Ttlreo Llc Rl Holdings Re Llc; 09/19/18. $47,000

115 S Ocean Ave, Zoll Joseph C Greenlands Realty Llc; 09/19/18. $32,000

23 N Virginia Ave, Casino Reinvestment Dev Auth Routh Kanak; 09/19/18. $26,000

BRIGANTINE

3319 Ocean Ave Un 3, Parikh Dhiman Palmay Noreen T; 09/13/18. $275,000

5102 Harbor Beach Blvd, Bell Robert Norris Joseph Peter III; 09/13/18. $695,000

10 Macdermott Place, Snyder Amy M Brown Vicki; 09/13/18. $358,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd Un H11, Damian Henry E Bast Michael; 09/13/18. $85,000

1203-7 E Beach Ave Un 10, Weimer Pierre R Dangelico Rocco A; 09/13/18. $134,000

231 33rd St S, S&E Holdings Llc Daniels Marc; 09/13/18. $280,000

4901 Harbor Beach Blvd J 10, Haddad Rachel E/Tr Suleiman Yousef M; 09/14/18. $75,000

352 2nd St, Simcox Kathryn J Gattuso Dina; 09/17/18. $392,000

125 Eighth St S, Wichterman Peter J Jobes Mark P; 09/18/18. $600,000

307 28th St S, Hob37 Llc Dodd Alexander D; 09/19/18. $525,000

428 Lafayette Blvd, Thornburg Robert R Dipasquale Nicholas; 09/19/18. $305,000

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP

965 Tuckahoe Road, Apostolos George M Per Rep Frnak Gary R Jr; 09/14/18. $36,500

305 Wiltshire Drive, Us Bank Na S5 Properties Llc; 09/18/18. $50,000

651 Sixth Road, Morales John Morales Jesenia; 09/18/18. $155,000

314 S Jersey Blvd, Myers William J Gomez Johnathan W; 09/18/18. $190,000

100 Cloverdale Lane, Morris Kathleen E/Admrx Robinson William D; 09/21/18. $101,000

EGG HARBOR CITY

112 W White Horse Pike, Dahl Tracy Noelle Cats And Dogs Llc; 09/17/18. $49,900

440 Buffalo Ave, Stadtmueller James F Guerra Kaela; 09/24/18. $154,900

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

6 Country Cedar Lane, Weeks Teri J/Atty Hodapp Kelly; 09/14/18. $60,000

219 Shires Way, Sahni Ravinder S Bouskil Mohammed; 09/14/18. $183,000

50 Imperial Drive, Brown John James Mccall Timothy; 09/17/18. $264,000

13 Driftwood Drive, Akhtar Waqas Lipare Adam M; 09/17/18. $155,000

18 London Court, Siniscalchi Marcello Islam Md F; 09/17/18. $137,500

236 Mystic Drive, Lally Michael Shah Mahesh; 09/17/18. $120,000

12 Abbey Court, Edwards Ronnie Sultan Mohammed; 09/18/18. $130,000

10 Sugarberry Road, Nuzzo Vincent J Jr Manning Richard E; 09/18/18. $213,000

7 Clover Hill Circle, Mtglq Investors Lp Rettino Nicholas P; 09/18/18. $276,100

23 Providence Road, Mtglq Investors Lp Paul Sendie; 09/18/18. $204,500

5 Clayton Court, Souder Jessica N/Exr Nicholson Derek O; 09/18/18. $190,000

5 Morning Glory Court, Sarraiocco Brett M Betz Andrew C; 09/19/18. $285,000

1123 Furman Drive, Welsh Joan B/Atty Macdonald Tara J; 09/19/18. $138,000

107 Rockport Drive, Benjamin Amgad Roa Josefina Q; 09/19/18. $262,500

5048 Tremont Ave, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Ttk Enterprises Llc; 09/20/18. $101,500

ESTELL MANOR

1309 Tenth Ave, Messina Dale J Messina Dale J; 09/04/18. $150,000

91 Maple Ave, Dsb Buster Co Llc Tirelli Ashley L; 09/12/18. $220,000

195 7th Ave East, Harrar Michael Panchesine Phillip D; 09/13/18. $167,000

FOLSOM

70 E Park Ave, Tavarez Luis Petruzzelli Lisa; 09/06/18. $175,000

1340 Mays Landing Road, Costa Pamela J Wallis Joyce; 09/14/18. $430,000

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP

308 Longfellow Court, Mtglq Inv Lp Chester Timothy Louis; 09/13/18. $164,000

66 Iroquois Drive, Zack Robert Southall Piccola; 09/13/18. $65,000

907 Overbrook Court, Gormley Thomas J Sr Vermeulen Leonard; 09/13/18. $390,000

443 S Pitney Road, Fannie Mae Serneabad Solaiman; 09/13/18. $19,000

524a Fourth Ave, Min Me Sun Miller Barbara J; 09/13/18. $209,000

258 Father Keis Drive, Patten Eva Flores Huberto Salomon; 09/14/18. $145,000

19 Buck Drive, Sherwood Forrest Homes Llc Speirs Taylor; 09/14/18. $231,603

114 Concord Terrace, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Ramos Ray A; 09/14/18. $110,250

217 Colonial Court, Jmmk Llc Streppone Emilio; 09/14/18. $82,000

26 Irish Lane, Mccann Eoin Honick Robert; 09/17/18. $247,000

456 S Liverpool Ave, Santander Bank Na Martinez Luis Jesus; 09/17/18. $132,000

29 S Odessa Ave, George Gary Ebert Peter; 09/17/18. $235,000

403 Spruce Ave, Regan James Joseph Schneider Dustin J; 09/17/18. $185,000

433 Vine Ave, Ultraviolet Llc Ferrie Brian M; 09/17/18. $201,000

725 Cordery Ave, 2613 Arctic Ave Llc Cantz Patricia; 09/17/18. $176,000

251 W Father Keis Drive, Hussain Syed S Kevin Pahira Irr Family Tr; 09/18/18. $97,500

321 Leipzig Ave, Us Bank Na Sargente Jennifer; 09/18/18. $228,375

443 Willow Ave, Tahiry Mohammad Ishmael Hackney Samantha; 09/18/18. $174,500

277 Mattix Run, Smith Tracy A Straub Andrew; 09/18/18. $90,000

746 Ravenwood Drive, Luoma Jon R Faviano James C; 09/18/18. $197,500

207 Wedgewood Court, Brennan Lisa M Vizthum Robert J; 09/18/18. $193,000

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP

4 Princeton Place, Guido James M Jitendra Budhecha Nirali; 09/13/18. $266,660

5303 Harding Highway Un 107, Mccormick 106 Llc Koc Serife F; 09/13/18. $38,000

1523 Hamilton Court, Wells Fargo Bk Na Williams Danielle A; 09/13/18. $80,000

1522 John Adams Court, Barnard Jennifer C Sabado Ancheta Jonathan; 09/13/18. $113,000

6311 Liberty Ave, Shea James J III Bates Wes; 09/14/18. $30,000

2803 Canyon Court, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Fsb Goble Jane Louise; 09/17/18. $91,000

4952 Winterbury Drive, Christophel Mary T Dabney Christopher; 09/17/18. $92,000

1567 John Adams Court, Hannon Charlotte Ritchie James A III; 09/17/18. $148,000

230 Regents Circle, Huenke Amanda Brown Britney; 09/19/18. $166,500

HAMMONTON

290 S Grand St, Sacco Daniel F Destefano Berger Laura; 09/13/18. $200,000

214 Cottage Ave, Miehl Virginia/Atty Smith Kierstan B; 09/21/18. $165,000

LINWOOD

106 E Devonshire Ave, Young Barbara Tighe Colleen Marie; 09/13/18. $285,000

905 Bartlett Ave, Sinesi Charles V Kelly Carmel M; 09/13/18. $325,000

1022 Oak Ave, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Gajdzik Christopher; 09/14/18. $120,000

204 Alexander Drive, Begleiter Sherri Sarraiocco Brett M; 09/17/18. $390,000

LONGPORT

112 S 12th Ave, Marchel Stephen Wrd Beach Retreat Llc; 09/11/18. $1,650,000

MARGATE

1 N Clermont Ave, Battista Timothy J Brocco Jeffrey; 09/17/18. $765,000

8607 Amherst Ave, Feher Anika B/Admr Mbnn1 Llc; 09/17/18. $675,000

8601 Atlantic Ave, Bdj Group Llc Milgram Richard; 09/18/18. $1,100,000

9101 Atlantic Ave, Ocean Desert Sales Inc Kincaid Howard; 09/18/18. $390,000

20 S Granville Ave, Margate Beach Prop Llc Cooper Neil A; 09/18/18. $825,000

9105 Atlantic Ave 30, Squires Fredric B Suppa Maria T; 09/19/18. $80,000

NORTHFIELD

421 W Fairbanks Ave, Kalison Homes Inc Pugh Fred J; 09/13/18. $199,000

11 Julie Drive, Weesner David R Guido James; 09/14/18. $330,500

225 Fairbanks Ave, Pc6reo Llc Brass Inv Gr Llc; 09/17/18. $89,900

1225 Shore Road, Sett Realty Llc Ttk Enterprises Llc; 09/19/18. $60,000

PLEASANTVILLE

50 E Decatur Ave, Lomis Stephen Holt Patrick; 09/13/18. $80,000

804 Broad St, Wilmington Trust Na Blue Monarch Homes Inc; 09/13/18. $57,000

225 W Leeds Ave Un 123, New Penn Fin Llc Moore Paul Jr; 09/14/18. $44,000

117 E Plaza Place, Fannie Mae Roman Flor; 09/14/18. $47,000

141 Reading Ave, Batista Mike Reyes Katiuska M; 09/14/18. $129,900

30 E Black Horse Pike, Henson Viola G/Admrx Acrealestate Inves Llc; 09/17/18. $75,000

64 E Washington Ave, 64 E Washington Ave Llc 64 E Washington Warehouse Llc; 09/17/18. $105,000

1211 S Main St, Pciii Reo Llc Kanchev Svilen; 09/18/18. $29,000

111 Lyons Court, Pciii Reo Llc Home Scape Llc; 09/18/18. $46,600

1 Cedarcrest Ave, Fannie Mae Perz Prieto Deivis; 09/18/18. $49,900

131 E Pacific Ave, Hsbc Bank Usa Na Torres Rene Ernesto; 09/19/18. $24,500

SOMERS POINT

12 Colgate Road, Deutsche Bank Natl Tr Co Vassallo Matthew; 09/14/18. $111,000

1102 Harbour Cove, Headley Joseph Wharton III Booth Stephen C; 09/14/18. $460,000

448 Bethel Road, Cahill John D Potter Michael J; 09/14/18. $178,000

11 Shore Road, Parkshore Plaza 2e Shehan Richard Cottrill Angela; 09/17/18. $81,400

5 Gulph Mill Road, Hitchner Vanessa/Admr Minton Elizabeth A; 09/17/18. $175,000

87 Windjammer Drive, King Randall S Conversano Carol A; 09/17/18. $190,000

1809 Pleasant Ave, Harbour Cove No Llc Maioriello Mark Anthony; 09/18/18. $400,000

1306 Atkinson Ave, Gardner Kristian J Healey Justin L; 09/18/18. $360,000

VENTNOR

6401 Ventnor Ave, Rapetti Peter F Sr 6401 Ventnor Llc; 09/14/18. $505,000

24 N Austin Ave, Folks Lonnie Previti Alexa; 09/14/18. $270,000

5510 Suffolk Court Apt O 5, Hala Real Estate & Const Llc Ashby Phillipa E; 09/14/18. $47,400

9 N Surrey Ave, Louvaris Aris/Atty Pine Edward; 09/17/18. $275,000

5019 Winchester Ave, Catalano Robert J Two Pioneers Llc; 09/19/18. $75,000

Cape May County

AVALON

7900 Dune Drive, Maier Randall Clisham William; 8/2018. $275,000

455 21st St, Devito Gary A Devito Gary A; 8/2018. $471,744

3023 Dune Drive, Fitzpatrick Michael H 3023 Dune Drive LLC; 8/2018. $644,000

315 79th St, Gifford Stephen A Jeanne Maxine Francois; 8/2018. $975,000

235 34th St, Welsh Thomas J Jr Arcuri James; 8/2018. $1,395,000

4749 Ocean Drive, Harrington Eileen F Brown Gordon A; 8/2018. $1,475,000

CAPE MAY

315 Ocean Ave, Close Brian Caitbridge Prop LLC; 8/2018. $185,000

1113 Pennsylvania Ave, Hess Doris L Bonacci Nicholas; 8/2018. $420,000

1152 Virginia Ave, Woods Elizabeth Duran-Guiles Laura A; 8/2018. $499,000

CAPE MAY POINT

509 Alexander Ave, Cmw Associates LLC Kley William J; 8/2018. $1,150,000

305 Stites Ave, Leming Albert H Leming John C; 8/2018. $93,700

305 Stites Ave, Leming Robert Leming John C; 8/2018. $187,500

LOWER TOWNSHIP

384 E Miami Ave, Gzt Builders LLC Carson John; 8/2018. $50,000

766 Seashore Road, Pharo Christopher R Mimlitsch Glenn; 8/2018. $102,500

59 Woodland Ave, Williams Carol Rodriguez Monica; 8/2018. $128,000

14 Mowery Ave, Mavromatis Maria A Porch William A Jr; 8/2018. $129,000

564 Seashore Road, Desorbo Lynn C Adm Jones Joey S; 8/2018. $148,000

104 Mallard Place, Kelly Thomas J Wolak Chester; 8/2018. $190,000

756 Seashore Road, Roth Jerry D &C Di Primio Joseph J; 8/2018. $245,000

Lot 83 Bl 410.01, Herker William Cape Atlantic Energy LLC; 8/2018. $275,000

703 Scott Ave, Peckiconis Edmund F Frick Dennis J; 8/2018. $305,000

17 W Florida Ave, Aquaro John Jr Woltman David J Sr; 8/2018. $305,000

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP

Lot 12.05 Block 4.01, Fulford Douglas Donohue Christopher; 8/2018. $55,000

270 S Delsea Drive, F.H.L.M. Corp By Actio Group LLC; 8/2018. $125,000

25 Wynndemere Court, Williams Edward D Strouse Eileen E; 8/2018. $238,000

327 E Pacific Ave, Jarmix LLC Mammoccio Sheri; 8/2018. $249,000

118 Central Ave, Barr John F Callahan Francis; 8/2018. $265,000

1204 Tidewater Ave, Mercurio Norman N Cosgrove Leslie A; 8/2018. $280,000

NORTH WILDWOOD

2207 New York Ave, Myers Karen A Burns Michael F; 8/2018. $35,000

109A Allen Place, Byrem Joan Diponziano Elizabeth; 8/2018. $105,000

318 E 18th Ave, Griffin John B Jr Murphy Michael J; 8/2018. $110,000

417 E 19th Ave, Groen Marcel L Exr&C Di Egidio Michael; 8/2018. $158,000

OCEAN CITY

113 Anchor Road, Halliday Patrick A Hoplamazian Harry J; 7/2018. $2,900,000

807 Eighth St, Romeo Joseph N Otto Robert E; 8/2018. $52,000

810 Seventh St, Rzuczek JA By Shrff NJHR1 LLC; 8/2018. $62,600

3408-30 Haven Ave Un 312, Myles Samuel Menchaca Dolores F; 8/2018. $80,000

900 Wesley Ave, Tanberg Arthur D Graef Adelina; 8/2018. $100,000

5645 Asbury Ave 1st Fl, Dolson Philip J Est Exr Dolson Richard R; 8/2018. $126,281

12 Sixth St Un 12, Zaun Sandra Est Exr Mc Intyre Pamela Ann; 8/2018. $157,000

31 Bayonne Place Un B, Gibbons Carol Ann Zugaro Elisabetta; 8/2018. $220,000

SEA ISLE CITY

3700 Boardwalk, Morris Jeannette Sichort Thomas J; 8/2018. $575,000

6426 Central Ave, Linneman Richard J Finelli Lynn; 8/2018. $672,500

30 71st St West Un, White Flags LLC Arthur Susan D; 8/2018. $1,225,000

112 115th St, Mc Mahon Norman E Sealuke LLC; 8/2018. $2,350,000

4808 Landis Ave Un South, Genesio Marilynn Keane Martin R; 6/2018. $755,000

6300 Please Ave North Un, Miller Carl G Trahey Timothy; 8/2018. $800,000

26 42nd St, Gall Richard T Tattersall Thomas A; 8/2018. $295,000

STONE HARBOR

349 89th St, Majeski James Ksm Irrevocable Tr; 8/2018. $2,700,000

10517 Second Ave, Brown Neil S Kelsey Jonathan C; 8/2018. $1,350,000

100 96th St Un 23, Dolente Joan Dolente Carl R; 8/2018. $167,500

UPPER TOWNSHIP

71 Perry Road, Dietrich Edward C Richman Dale; 8/2018. $283,000

30 Luke Court, Schroder James H Szafranski Jason E; 8/2018. $314,000

5 Lenape Lane, Turnbull Daniel J Nunan Christopher; 8/2018. $140,000

235 Church Road, Nolan Robert A Shrff Belz Mary Lynn; 8/2018. $152,000

107 Allendale Road, Welsh Dennis Exr Garren Scott; 8/2018. $190,000

17 Evergreen Drive, Mc Cormick James P Slason Paul; 8/2018. $225,000

1731 Route 9 Un 60, Brown Kenneth F Jr Exr Weber William J; 8/2018. $300,000

20 Ashcroft Ave, Fortino Brianne P Mc Elhiney John Joseph; 8/2018. $368,000

516 Route 9 Un E-8, Regan Frank Flogaus Linda N; 8/2018. $55,000

WEST WILDWOOD

764 W Glenwood Ave, Dewald William G Keating Daniel J; 8/2018. $190,000

536 W Magnolia Ave, Wolverton Bruce S Romano Richard P; 8/2018. $329,900

744 W Maple Ave, Weber Ronald William Dougherty John J; 8/2018. $150,000

WILDWOOD

5302 Lake Road, Campbell Robert C Roulston Gary D S; 8/2018. $445,000

433-435 W Montgomery Ave, Mc Clelland Robert III Tinneny Michael B; 8/2018. $76,352

410 E Magnolia Ave, Deriggi Luigi Santos Valdemiro M; 8/2018. $107,500

4712 Atlantic Ave, Sandstrom Steven Szafranski Michael; 8/2018. $265,000

327 E Wildwood Ave, Shah Shalin S Roeder Brian; 8/2018. $300,000

WILDWOOD CREST

422 E Nashville Ave Un 422, Garrigan Michael J Bronkowski Allan; 8/2018. $700,000

500 E St Paul Ave, D’Antonio Frank Klink Joseph E; 8/2018. $189,900

9306 Seaview Ave, Renza Robert Watcher Michael A; 8/2018. $315,000

8404 Seaview Ave, Spagnuola Stephen Moore David C; 8/2018. $363,000

408 E Myrtle Road, Trzeciak Carmela Starinsky Alan; 8/2018. $465,000

304 E Fern Road, Cmm Builders Inc Raio Ronald M; 8/2018. $955,000

404 E Denver Ave, Saputo Phil Tandurella Guiseppe; 8/2018. $130,000

119 E Rosemary Road, Dimemmo Constance Beck William R; 8/2018. $163,500

WOODBINE

513 Perry Road, Scherer Robert J Nimmo Joan C; 8/2018. $207,000

742 Jackson Ave, Bayview Loan Svcg LLC Jp Homes Inc; 8/2018. $12,460

107 Tyler Road, Ramalho M A Exr Barr Edward; 8/2018. $170,000

Cumberland County

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP

106 Loatman Road, Hymer Howard F III Est By Adm, Lacy Billie Jo Ind Adm, Watson Benjamin; 9/21/2018. $60,000

13 School House Lane, Fredrick Marvin C Jr, Hovermann Jonathan D; 9/26/2018. $184,000

143 Columbia Highway, Horner Mark D, Horner Paul L, Horner Steven B, Tharp Linda D, Kiel Kristen, Kiel Lawrence Jr; 9/24/2018. $138,900

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP

Lummistown Road, Mathes Margaret C Est By Exec, Rosso Steven A Exec, Rosso Susan M Exec, Lummis Lake Llc; 9/25/2018. $100,000

MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP

136 Hesstown Road, Bridgeton Onized Federal Credit Union, Figueroa Manny; 9/11/2018. $15,000

2 East Point Road, Bowen Grace K Fka, Ross Grace, Abrams Thomas B; 9/18/2018. $47,856

MILLVILLE

1823 Hance Bridge Road, Mosley Kenneth O Jr Exec, Mosley Kenneth Sr Est, Mosley Yvonne O Est By Exec, Ljr Real Estate Llc; 9/20/2018. $100,000

1831 Hance Bridge Road, Mosley Kenneth O Jr Exec, Mosley Kenneth Sr Est, Mosley Yvonne O Est By Exec, Ljr Real Estate Llc; 9/20/2018. $20,000

308 W Green St, Fannie Mae Aka By Atty, Federal National Mortgage Assoc Aka By Atty, Gordan Stuart Esq Atty, Mccalla Raymer Leibert Pierce Llc Atty, Burkhart Talia, Colon Edwin; 9/20/2018. $10,500

16 Wildwood Ave, K&L Real Estate Llc, Reed Kevin, Green Fred A, Schultz Tracy; 9/20/2018. $159,000

425 Caroline Lane, Battist-Celestin Marie K, Gajdzisz Holly; 9/21/2018. $240,000

27 Chestnut St, Arcadia Acu Clinic Inc, Parr Tracy, Pettit Ashley M; 9/20/2018. $131,000

12 Burns Road, Dickerson Donna L Exec, Hutchings Alice H Est By Exec, Hutchings Robert C Est, Alexander Dawn Marie; 9/21/2018. $128,500

1211 N High St, Dippolito Esther Trust Agreement &C By Trust, Dippolito Family Ltd Ptrs Gen Ptr, Gst Exempt Trust, Micek Deirdre Trust By Fbo, Millville Industrial Development Co, Millville Industrial Development Co By Trust Fbo, Rodgers Valerie C Aka Trust By Fbo, Rodgers Valerie D Aka Trust By Fbo, Multani Real Estate Llc; 9/21/2018. $60,000

8101 W Buckshutem Road, Cumberland County Sheriff, Jpmorgan Chase Bank By Shrf, Stebbins Greg W By Shrf, Stebbins Victoria E By Shrf, Njhr 3 Llc; 9/24/2018. $132,078.12

412 Howard St, Kondaur Capital Corp Trust, Matawin Ventures Trust Series 2014-2 By Trust, Wise Patience; 9/24/2018. $59,000

1730 E Main St, Caramico Rosemary, Register Sherry H, Santiago Carole A, Santiago Jason A; 9/24/2018. $160,000

2229 Main St E, Mcfeaters Ann P Est By Exec, Mcfeaters Daniel D Exec, Mcfeaters Daniel Est, Mcfeaters Linda A Exec, Sheppard Marisol L; 9/25/2018. $153,000

9 Green St E, Usa Homeownership Foundation Inc Aka Dba, Usda Homeownership Foundation Inc Aka Dba, Veterans Of Real Estate Professionals, Jack Garrett W; 9/24/2018. $24,000

53 Cornwall Ave, Chan Yung, Pustizzi Dana N; 9/25/2018. $166,900

924 Barbara Terrace, Flipping Keys Llc, Reilly Devin W, Bryant Catherine A; 9/25/2018. $129,900

2368 W Main St, Cooper Tanya Howe, Cooper Theodore F III, Howe Tanya N Fka, Miller Gerald J; 9/25/2018. $166,500

110 Arnold Drive, American Mutual Fund Llc, Ross Calvin, Hernandez Eric; 9/26/2018. $27,000

VINELAND

1458 Briar Trail, Burton Brandi, Burton Jamey R, Hernandez Jonathan; 9/13/2018. $230,000

1410 N Main Road, Randazzo Lenee, Hamilton Dwight; 9/13/2018. $22,500

2280 Palermo Ave, Kerusenko Natalia, Romanov Vladimir; 9/13/2018. $60,000

140 Knoll Drive, Festa Elizabeth By Atty, Huston Kathy F Atty, Rosario Angela; 9/13/2018. $173,500

15 S Myrtle St, Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities I Trust 2007-He3 &C By Trust By Atty, Lasalle Bank National Assoc Trust Fka, Select Portfolio Servicing Inc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Hammer Rentals Llc; 9/13/2018. $48,000

553 N Valley Ave, Bank Of America, Thinkbox Llc; 9/13/2018. $56,648

2485 Madison Ave, Ferrarie Glenn E Est, Puesi Jr Rosario, Rpj Properties Llc, Kuzmicz Daniel, Kuzmicz Donna; 9/14/2018. $65,000

3155 Swan Drive, Menzoni Blaise R, Arrocho Ashley B, Perez Jose; 9/14/2018. $265,000

3490 E Landis Ave, Burke Shirley V Exec, Vendrasco Angelina Est By Exec, Village Super Market Inc; 9/18/2018. $1,200,000

969 Chapel Drive, Doblick Joseph S, Scarpa Angela M, Centeno-Paz Maria M; 9/18/2018. $189,000

503 N Second St, Maldonado William Sr, Maldonado Yolanda, Campos Nery E Zetino; 9/18/2018. $145,000

115 Josephs Court, Fransko Nicole Djakow, Fransko Scott, Fransko Kathryn; 9/18/2018. $290,000

2741 Perna Lane, Ocwen Loan Servicing Llc Atty, Residential Asset Securities Corp &C By Trust By Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Wilson Anthony Richard, Wilson Rosemary Lynn; 9/18/2018. $101,000

12 Sutliff Ave, Fransko Donald, Fransko Kathryn L, Myers Joel M; 9/18/2018. $170,000

981 Chimes Terrace, Dodd Suzanne E Fka, Powell Brian K, Powell Suzanne, Williams Carolyn, Williams Rodney; 9/19/2018. $175,000

2950 College Drive Unit 2g, Bonifield Eric Md, Prb Realty Associates, Russo Armando Md, Inspira Medical Centers Inc; 9/20/2018. $1,100,000

990 W Wheat Road, Rosemont Farms Llc, Colon Daniel, Colon Vanessa; 9/20/2018. $199,900

779 S West Ave, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty, Specialty Underwriting & Residential Finance Trust &C By Trust By Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Larrain Maria; 9/20/2018. $74,550

1609 Wills Place, Calakos Angela A, Calakos Byron A, Kelley Dereck A; 9/20/2018. $270,000

2461 Quail St, Jones Rebecca, Ozelski Cory R, Ozelski Kelly A; 9/20/2018. $208,000

1310 Lake Road, Coucill D Llc, Eschert Patrick E; 9/20/2018. $171,000

865 Sawyer Ave, Roca Ana Delcarmen Aka By Atty, Roca Anita Aka By Atty, Roca Cesar A III Grdn, Roca Cesar Augustus Atty, Roca Cesar E By Grdn, Santana Leslie; 9/21/2018. $90,000

4645 Robin Road, Agnew-Bryan Rebecca F, Bryan Matthew V, Santana Kasey; 9/21/2018. $114,000

345 W Oak Road, May Maldonetta, May Robert D Est, Dwight Daniel W, Dwight Ronda; 9/21/2018. $159,500

735 S Main Road, Deliberis Maria, Deliberis William J, Deola Jeanne L; 9/21/2018. $130,000

1288 Mcmahan Drive, Pena Carmen A, Pena Noemi A, Colon Sandra, Gonzalez Victor M; 9/21/2018. $197,500

1812 Magnolia Road, Mcmahan Michael F, Speigel Richard; 9/21/2018. $37,000

1206 W Sherman Ave Un 3, Vineland Renal Real Estate Llc, Exchangeright Net Leased Portfolio 22 Llc; 9/21/2018. $3,375,927

2106 Meadow Drive, Nationstar Hecm Acquisition Trust 2017-1 By Trust, Nationstar Mortgage Llc Atty, Wilmington Savings Fund Society Trust By Atty, Cama Sdira Llc, Hallauer Terry Fbo; 9/24/2018. $81,000

2106 Meadow Drive, Cama Sdira Llc, Hallauer Terry Fbo, Ortiz Johanna; 9/24/2018. $171,830

1518 Magnolia Road, Shield Cliff Aka Est By Exec, Shield Mildred A Ind Exec, Shield Thomas C Aka Est By Exec, Acosta Robert, Vanzandt-Acosta Kim; 9/24/2018. $120,000

685 Alps Place, Fineman Darrell, Fineman Lois, Rpj Properties Llc; 9/24/2018. $130,000

630 E Montrose St, Bayview Loan Servicing Llc, Te Land Llc; 9/24/2018. $69,100

1018 E Chestnut Ave, Ramos Tracy L, Johnson Ryan L; 9/24/2018. $155,000

2440 Old Farm Road, Gmat Legal Title Trust 2013-1 By Trust By Atty, Rms Asset Management Llc Atty, Us Bank Trust By Atty, Kulik Kristina, Kulik Ryan; 9/25/2018. $236,000

1130 Sharp Road, Bergen Ingrid R Exec, Sutton-Rivera Faith N Aka Est By Exec, Sutton-Vingi Faith Aka Est By Exec, Lopez Carmen E; 9/25/2018. $141,000

1964 E Oak Rd Unit G-1, Salas Damian, Salas Elaine, Rivas Marilyn; 9/25/2018. $122,500

2440 E Oak Rd, Griffin Alexandria C Exec, Griffin Giovanna Ann Est By Exec, Karoly Stephanie E, Wilson Yvonne; 9/25/2018. $139,900

Southern Ocean County

BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP

332 Hawthorne Lane, 9/2018. $243,572

67 Deer Run Drive S, 9/2018. $240,000

102 Spruce Circle N, 9/2018. $235,000

7 Lakeside Drive, 9/2018. $229,900

121 Brook St, 9/2018. $225,000

31 Starboard Ave, 9/2018. $225,000

HARVEY CEDARS

8004b Anchor St, 9/2018. $1,050,000

2 Kinsey Lane, 9/2018. $900,000

3 E 86th St, 9/2018. $829,000

4 E Mercer Ave, 9/2018. $800,000

11 E Mercer Ave, 9/2018. $125,000

Lange Ave, 9/2018. $40,000

LACEY TOWNSHIP

402 Predmore Ave, 9/2018. $250,000

423 Nautilus Blvd, 9/2018. $240,200

104 Caldwell Ave, 9/2018. $235,000

106 Chestnut St, 9/2018. $234,900

718 Weehawken Ave, 9/2018. $231,500

459 Newport Road, 9/2018. $231,000

612 Chelsea St, 9/2018. $230,000

1004 Center St, 9/2018. $225,000

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP

235 Lakeside Drive, 9/2018. $200,000

37 South Los Angeles Drive, 9/2018. $200,000

